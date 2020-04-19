Encoder, decoder, multiplexers and demultiplexers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital System Design Multiplexers and Demultiplexers, and Encoders and Decoders
2 Multiplexers
3 Multiplexers  A multiplexer has  N control inputs  2N data inputs  1 output  A multiplexer routes (or connects) the...
4 Multiplexers Z = A′.I0 + A.I1 Data inputs Control input
5 Multiplexers Z = A′.B'.I0 + A'.B.I1 + A.B'.I2 + A.B.I3 A B F 0 0 I0 0 1 I1 1 0 I2 1 1 I3 MSB LSB
6 Multiplexers Z = A′.B'.C'.I0 + A'.B'.C.I1 + A'.B.C'.I2 + A'.B.C.I3 + A.B'.C'.I0 + A.B'.C.I1 + A'.B.C'.I2 + A.B.C.I3 MSB ...
Fall 2010 ECE 331 - Digital System Design 7 Multiplexers
8 Multiplexers Exercise: Design an 8-to-1 multiplexer using 4-to-1 and 2-to-1 multiplexers only.
9 Multiplexers Exercise: Design a 16-to-1 multiplexer using 4-to-1 multiplexers only.
Fall 2010 ECE 331 - Digital System Design 10 Multiplexer (Bus)
11 Demultiplexers
12 Demultiplexers  A demultiplexer has  N control inputs  1 data input  2N outputs  A demultiplexer routes (or connec...
13 Demultiplexers A B W X Y Z 0 0 I 0 0 0 0 1 0 I 0 0 1 0 0 0 I 0 1 1 0 0 0 I W = A'.B'.I X = A.B'.I Y = A'.B.I Z = A.B.I ...
14 Decoders
15 Decoders  A decoder has  N inputs  2N outputs  A decoder selects one of 2N outputs by decoding the binary value on ...
16 Decoders A B W X Y Z 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Active-high outputs B W X Y Z I0 I1A Out0 Out1 Out...
Fall 2010 ECE 331 - Digital System Design 17 Decoders A B W X Y Z 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Active-l...
18 Decoders msb
19 Decoder with Enable En A B W X Y Z 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 x x 0 0 0 0 enabled disabl...
20 Decoder with Enable En A B W X Y Z 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 x x 0 0 0 0 enabled disabl...
21 Decoders Exercise: Design a 4-to-16 decoder using 2-to-4 decoders only.
22 Encoders
23 Encoders  An encoder has  2N inputs  N outputs  An encoder outputs the binary value of the selected (or active) inp...
24 Encoders A B C D Y Z 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 D Z Y I0 I1C B I2 I3A Out0 Out1
25 Priority Encoders  If more than one input is active, the higher-order input has priority over the lower-order input. ...
26 Priority Encoders Valid bit msb
27 Designing logic circuits using multiplexers
28 Using an n-input Multiplexer  Use an n-input multiplexer to realize a logic circuit for a function with n minterms.  ...
29 Using an n-input Mux Example: Using an 8-to-1 multiplexer, design a logic circuit to realize the following Boolean func...
30 Using an n-input Mux Example: Using an 8-to-1 multiplexer, design a logic circuit to realize the following Boolean func...
31 Using an (n / 2)-input Multiplexer  Use an (n / 2)-input multiplexer to realize a logic circuit for a function with n ...
32 Using an (n / 2)-input Mux Example: F(x,y,z) = Sm(1, 2, 6, 7)
33 Using an (n / 2)-input Mux Example: F(A,B,C,D) = Sm(1,3,4,11,12–15)
34 Using an (n / 4)-input Mux The design of a logic circuit using an (n / 2)-input multiplexer can be easily extended to t...
35 Designing logic circuits using decoders
36 Using an n-output Decoder  Use an n-output decoder to realize a logic circuit for a function with n minterms.  Each m...
37 Using an n-output Decoder Example: Using a 3-to-8 decoder, design a logic circuit to realize the following Boolean func...
38 Using an n-output Decoder Example: Using two 2-to-4 decoders, design a logic circuit to realize the following Boolean f...
39 Questions?
