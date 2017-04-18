IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM MENAGEMENT INFORMASI PT SULLY ABADI JAYA NAMA : M.ZAINUDIN FAK : FEB / MENAGEMENT MATKUL : SISTEM INFO...
  1. 1. IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM MENAGEMENT INFORMASI PT SULLY ABADI JAYA NAMA : M.ZAINUDIN FAK : FEB / MENAGEMENT MATKUL : SISTEM INFORMASI MENAGEMENT DOSEN PENGAMPU : Prof,Dr,Ir,HAPZI ALI,MM,CMA UNIVERSITAS : MERCUBUANA
  2. 2. BAB I. PENDAHULUAN I.I. Latar Belakang Manajemen sistem informasi (SIM) (bahasa Inggris: management information system, MIS) adalah sistem perencanaan bagian dari pengendalian internal suatu bisnis yang meliputi pemanfaatan manusia, dokumen, teknologi, dan prosedur oleh akuntansi manajemen untuk memecahkan masalah bisnis seperti biaya produk, layanan, atau suatu strategi bisnis. Manajemen sistem informasi dibedakan dengan sistem informasi biasa karena SIM digunakan untuk menganalisis sistem informasi lain yang diterapkan pada aktivitas operasional organisasi. Secara akademis, istilah ini umumnya digunakan untuk merujuk pada kelompok metode manajemen informasi yang bertalian dengan otomasi atau dukungan terhadap pengambilan keputusan manusia, misalnya sistem pendukung keputusan, sistem pakar, dan sistem informasi eksekutif. Sistem Informasi sangat mempengaruhi keberhasilan maupun kegagalan tujuan bisnis dari suatu perusahaan. Selain faktor sumber daya manusia, manajemen sistem informasi sangat penting implementasinya karena bekerja secara sinergis agar dapat melakukan minimalisasi sumber daya namun menghasilkan output maksimal. Selain itu, implementasi SIM ini di suatu perusahaan atau organisasi akan mengurangi resiko kegagalan terutama saat penggunaan sumber daya. Sebagaimana yang kita ketahui, sistem informasi memegang peranan penting apalagi di jaman yang serba canggih ini. Hampir di semua lini kehidupan sudah menggunakan aplikasi ini. Karena di jaman yang globalisasi dan digital ini, semua perangkat kehidupan banyak ditopang oleh aplikasi ini sebagai alat bantu, seperti : sistem scanner dibidang kedokteran, perbankan, teknologi hingga sistem keamanan yang semuanya sangat tergantung pada piranti lunak (software) dan piranti keras (hardware) ini. Tentu ada kekurangan-kekurangannya disamping ada kelebihannya. Ketelitian, akurat dan hemat tenaga adalah kelebihan dari penggunaan sistem informasi ini. Namun kekurangannya, bila terjadi error bisa berakibat fatal, deleting data bahkan adanya pencurian data yang tentunya sangat merugikan baik pihak perusahaan maupun organisasi yang berkepentingan. Fungsi dari manajemen sistem informasi itu adalah: • Menyediakan informasi yang dipergunakan di dalam perhitungan harga pokok jasa, produk, dan tujuan lain yang diinginkan manajemen. • Menyediakan informasi yang dipergunakan dalam perencanaan, pengendalian,
  3. 3. pengevaluasian, dan perbaikan berkelanjutan. • Menyediakan informasi untuk pengambilan keputusan. Komponen Sistem Informasi Komponen sistem informasi ini yang berupa piranti keras (hardware) yaitu computer atau laptop, meliputi : instruksi, fakta yang tersimpan, manusia dan prosedur. Sedangkan Sistim Informasi itu sendiri dapat dikategorikan dalam empat bagian: 1. Manajemen sistem informasi 2. Sistem Pendukung Keputusan 3. Sistem Informasi Eksekutif 4. Sistem Pemrosesan Transaksi Sistem informasi manajeman digambarkan sebagai sebuah bangunan piramida dimana lapisan dasarnya terdiri dari informasi, penjelasan transaksi, penjelasan status, dan sebagainya. Lapisan berikutnya terdiri dari sumber-sumber informasi dalam mendukung operasi manajemen sehari-hari. Lapisan keriga terdiri dair sumber daya sistem informasi untuk membantu perencanaan taktis dan pengambilan keputusan untuk pengendalian manajemen. Lapisan puncak terdiri dari sumber daya informasi utnuk mendukung perencanaan dan perumusan kebijakan oleh tingkat manajemen
  4. 4. BAB II. BAHAN DAN METODE 1.2 IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM INFORMASI PT.Sully Abadi Jaya merupakan perusahaan manufaktur dan supplier perlengkapan tidur yang berkualitas tinggi, berdiri di Indonesia sejak tahun 1988 dengan merk dagang BLOOMINGDALE kalau saya liat Berdasarkan bagan arus (flowchart) proses pembuatan faktur produk pakaian yang di buat untuk penjualan yang ada dalam sistem informasi akuntansi penjualan tunai perusahaan, di lihat dari sistem yang dibuat penulis tidak menemukan adanya suatu kelemahan dari sistem informasi akuntansi yang dipakai karena semuannya masih sistem manual. Tetapi dalam pengoperasiannya masih terdapat kesalahan atau kelemahan yaitu : 1. Surat pesanan dari kasir/counter sales langsung diberikan ke costumer, belum melalui persetujuan bagian-bagian yang lain yang memang dibutuhkan.hiping list dari bagian gudang hanya untuk penentuan jenis bahan dan desain pakaian dan tidak adanya pengawasan kepada bagian gudang. Sehingga mudah terjadinya penyelewengan jumlah barang dari gudang. 2. Pada bagian kasir/counter sales, sales supervisor, sales manager tidak ada sistem dokumentasi, sehingga tidak adanya bukti surat pesanan yang di paraf. 3. Shiping list dari bagian gudang hanya untuk penentuan jenis bahan dan desain pakaian dan tidak adanya pengawasan kepada bagian gudang. Sehingga mudah terjadinya penyelewengan jumlah barang dari gudang. 4. Dalam proses akuntansinya, masih ada kelemahan, seperti kelemahan pencatan dan pelaporan, kesalahan jurnal dan posting. Adapun bagan alur (flowchart) dan DFD dari sistem akuntansi penjualan tunai pada PT SULLY ABADI JAYA adalah sebagai berikut :
  5. 5. BAB III. CONTOH DIAGRAM FLOWCHART DAN DATA FLOW DIAGRAM A.FLOWCHART
  6. 6. B.DFD(DataFlowDiagram) Gambar 4.3 DFD PT.SULLY ABADI JAYA BAB IV
  7. 7. DIAGRAM KONTEKS 1.3 DIAGRAM KONTEKS Keterangan Pelaksana 1 a. Menerima order dari customer Counter Sales b. Membuat surat pesanan (rangkap 6) dengan komputer (Kasir) c. Menandatangani surat pesanan rangkap 6 d. Memberikan surat pesanan ke 1 ke costumer dan menyerahkan SP rangkap 5 ke bagian sales supervisor 2 a. Menerima surat pesanan (rangkap 5) dari sales counter Sales b. Apabila disetujui Surat Pesanan di tandatangani Supervisor c. Menyerahkan Surat Pesanan ke Sales Manager 3 a. Menerima kembali Surat Pesanan sales Manager b. Apabila sudah di paraf Surat Pesanan di serahkan ke Administrasi Marketing Administration 4 a. Menerima Copy Shiping list dari bagian gudang b. Menerima Surat Pesanan (rangkap 5) dari Sales Manager Marketing setelah Dilakukan checking dan paraf, lalu menyerahkan Lembar surat pesanan ke 2 ke bagian gudang. c. Berdasarkan Shipping List tersebut, menentukan jenis kertas dan desain cover buku untuk setiap Surat Pesanan yang di terima, dan memberi paraf pada surat Pesanan.
  8. 8. d. Membuat order pembuatan buku rangkap 2 dan menandatanganinya, setelah itu order buku ke 1 di simpan sebagai arsip dan lembar yang 1 lagi dikirim ke finance control e. Menyerahkan surat pesanan rangkap 5 ke bagian finance controler 5 a. Menerima surat pesanan (rangkap 4) dari bagian administrasi Finance marketing beserta lembar order pembuatan buku ke 2. Controler surat pesanan di cek dan di paraf. b. tanda tanganinlembar SP ke 3 disimpan dan menyerahkan ke kepala cabang. 6 a. Menerima Surat pesanan (rangkap 3) dari bagian finance controller Kepala Cabang b. menandatangani SP tersebut c. lembar SP ke 4 di simpan sebagai arsip dan SP rangkap 2 dikirim ke bagian faktur. 7 a. menerima surat pesanan rangkap 2 dari bagian kepala cabang b. Mencetak faktur 2x dan kwitansi rangkap 3 dari pengolahan SP. Bagian Faktur c. faktur, SP, dan kwitansi di cek lalu di kirim ke kepala bagian administrasi untuk di tandatangani 8 a. menerima Faktur 2x, SP 2x, dan kwitansi 3x untuk di tandatangani Kepala b. seteleh di tandatangani, lalu di distribusikan ke beberapa bagian Bagian dan ada sebagian yang di simpan Administrasi c. Mendistribusikan berkas: · Lembar SP ke 5 di simpan sebagai arsip · Lembar SP ke 6 beserta faktur lembar ke 1 di kirim ke bagian akunting cabang
  9. 9. · Lembar kwitansi ke 1 di simpan sebagai arsip · Lembar kwitansi ke 2 dan3 di kirim ke bagian akunting cabang · Lembar faktur ke 2 di simpan sebagi arsip 9 a. menerima kwitansi 2 rangkap dari baian kepala administrasi Accounting b. membuat jurnal dari lembar kwitansi yang masuk c. lembar kwitansi ke 3 di simpan sebagai arsip dan lembar ke 2 dibatching, lalu diperoleh batch data-data untuk di kirim ke MIS d. menerima SP lembar ke 4 dan lembar faktur ke 2 untuk di proses dan dilakukan pembukuan e. membuat jurnal voucher intern dan membatchingnya f. lalu diperoleh jurnal voucher intern dan batch data-data untuk dikirim ke bagian MIS 10 a. Menerima laporan batch dari bagian akunting untuk di buatkan MIS laporan validasinya b. Setelah di buatkan laporan validasi tersebut lalu di kirim ke bagian head office di buatkan filedan ke bagian akunting. Di bagian akunting untuk dilakukan pengecekan terakhir 11 Dari file yang di kirim oleh bagian MIS, lalu di proses dan di Head buatkan GL detail dan laporan penjualan. GL detail di kirim ke Office bagian akunting lagi untuk dilakukan pengecekan terakhir. 12 a. menerima lembar order pesanan dari bagian administrasi marketing b. membuat pesanan sesuai yang tertera dalam order pesanan Produksi
  10. 10. c. mengirim pesanan ke bagian gudang d. menyimpan lembar order pesanan untuk arsip dan mengirim 13 a. menerima lembar surat pesanan dari bagian administrasi marketing b. menyiapkan pengiriman pesanan Gudang c. membuat lembar shipping list d. menyimpan lembar surat pesanan untuk arsip dan mengirim lembar shipping list ke bagian administrasi marketing BAB V
  11. 11. KETERANGAN BAGIAN DALAM PERUSAHAAN Keterangan Bagian : 1. Kasir / Sales Counter Bertugas menerima jika ada order dari customer atau pelanggan. 2. Sales Supervisor Bertugas memeriksa dan menyaring order-order penjualan yang masuk. 3. Sales Manager Bertugas untuk memeriksa dan menyetujui order yang masuk, baik permohonan pembelian tunai maupun kredit. 4. Administrasi Marketing Bertugas menentukan bahan dan model pakaian yang dipesan berdasarkan surat pesanan. 5. Finance Controller. Bertugas meneliti sampai sejauh mana kebenaran data-data yang telah diberikan oleh calon pembeli. 6. Bagian Faktur Bertugas mencetak faktur penjualan yang rangkap dan menditribusikan berkas- berkas tersebut ke seluruh bagian-bagian yang terkait. 7. Bagian Accounting Bertugas menyiapkan laporan sales book dan data-data bagi pembuatan laporan
  12. 12. edit validasi oleh bagian MIS. 8. Bagian MIS MIS (Management Informatika System) ini akan membuat laporan edit validasi dari laporan-laporan yang diberikan oleh bagian accounting. 9. Bagian Produksi Bertugas untuk membuat pesanan yang sesuai dengan permintaan konsumen. Berdasarkan bagan arus (flowchart) proses pembuatan faktur produk pakaian yang di buat untuk penjualan yang ada dalam sistem informasi akuntansi penjualan tunai perusahaan,
  13. 13. BAB V KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN 1.4 KESIMPULAN Munculnya Teknologi informasi telah mengubah cara orang berbisnis, karena teknologi informasi tidak saja memudahkan & mengefisienkan cara perusahaan berinteraksi dengan customer maupun seluruh relasi yang terkait dengan bisnis nya. Perusahaan yang mampu menguasai pemanfaatan Teknologi informasi dengan baik ( e-mail, website, Google Adsense, yahoo messenger, Skype, dll. ) akan lebih mampu memenangkan persaingan bisnis di masa depan. Sistem informasi dan teknologi telah menjadi komponen yang sangat penting bagi keberhasilan bisnis dan organisasi. Teknologi informasi dapat membantu segala jenis bisnis meningkatkan efisiensi dan efektifitas proses bisnis, pengambilan keputusan manajerial, dan kerjasama kelompok kerja, hingga dapat memperkuat posisi kompetitif dalam pasar yang cepat sekali berubah. Hal ini berlaku ketika teknologi informasi digunakan untuk mendukung tim pengembangan produk, proses dukungan untuk pelanggan, transaksi e-commerce atau dalam aktivitas bisnis lainnya. Teknologi informasi berbasis internet menjadi bahan yang dibutuhkan untuk keberhasilan bisnis di lingkungan global yang dinamis saat ini. Teknologi informasi dapat didefinisikan sebagai perpaduan antara teknologi komputer dan telekomunikasi dengan teknologi lainnya seperti perangkat keras, perangkat lunak, database, teknologi jaringan, dan peralatan telekomunikasi lainnya. Selanjutnya, teknologi informasi dipakai dalam sistem informasi organisasi untuk menyediakan informasi bagi para pemakai dalam rangka pengambilan keputusan. Teknologi informasi pun muncul sebagai akibat semakin merebaknya globalisasi dalam kehidupan organisasi, semakin kerasnya persaingan bisnis, semakin singkatnya siklus hidup barang dan jasa yang ditawarkan, serta meningkatnya tuntutan selera konsumen terhadap produk dan jasa yang ditawarkan. Sebagai contoh keberhasilan teknologi informasi yaitu pada perusahaan Amazon.com, yang tergantung pada situs Web Internet mereka untuk menarik, menjual, dan melayani banyak pelanggan mereka. Perusahaan tergantung pada teknologi informasi untuk memberdayakan banyak dari proses dasar bisnis mereka, dari sistem akuntansi kantor, sistem persediaan gudang, hingga ke sistem penjualan langsung dan dukungan untuk pelanggan.
  14. 14. Teknologi informasi memberikan banyak manfaat bagi perusahaan, seperti mampu meringankan aktivitas bisnis serta menghasilkan informasi yang dapat dipercaya, relevan, tepat waktu, lengkap, dapat dipahami, dan teruji dalam rangka perencanaan, pengendalian dan pengambilan keputusan manajemen. Sehingga perusahaan dapat tetap bertahan dalam era informasi serta mampu menghadapi persaingan pasar global.. Dengan semakin berkembangnya teknologi informasi tersebut, hampir semua aktivitas organisasi saat ini telah dimasuki oleh aplikasi dan otomatisasi teknologi informasi. 1.5 Saran 1. Perlu adanya upaya perbaikan pada kelemahan-kelemahan sistem baik internal maupun eksternal perusahaan di PT SULLY ABADI JAYA sehingga perusahaan mengoptimalkan produk yang sesuai kondisi pasar yang lebih inovatif dan kreatif. 2. Penyediaan tenaga-tenaga terlatih untuk mendukung implementasi penerapan manajemen sistem informasi di PT SULLY ABADI JAYA sehingga lebih berdaya guna, efisien serta hemat biaya 3. Perlu adanya upaya perluasan pasar yang diiringi dengan peningkatan baik kualitas maupun kuantitas produk oleh PT SULLY ABADI JAYA
  15. 15. DAFTAR PUSTAKA 1. http://Barrie, D. S. and Paul Son, R. C. 1984. Professional Construction Management, 2nd edition. McGraw Hill Inc, New York.,(18 April 2017) 2. http://Handoko, T. Hani. 1999. Dasar-Dasar Manajemen Produksi dan Operasi. BPFE, Yogyakarta,(18 April 2017) 3. http://Ivancevich, J. M., and Matteson, M. T, 1987. Organizational Rehavior and Management, Business Publications Inc, Texas,(18 April 2017) 4. http://O’Brien, J A. 2003. Introduction To Information Systems: Essentials for the, e-business enterprise. McGraw-Hill, Boston, MA,(18 April 2017) 5. http://O’Brien, James A dan Marakas, George M. 2008. Management Information System.,(18 April 2017) 6. http://sisfoku.blogspot.com/2014/03/cerita-keberhasilan-implementasi erp_12.html,(18 April 2017) 7. http://kejutan-popmie2014.blogspot.com/p/blog-page,(18 April 2017)

