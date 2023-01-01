Successfully reported this slideshow.
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ D...
i TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG V...
ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Em xin cam đoan Báo cáo tốt nghiệp “Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án...
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
Education

Education
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG Sinh viên thực hiện: Vũ Như Quỳnh MSSV: 1723402010116 Lớp: D17TC02 Khoá : 2017 - 2021 Ngà nh: Tà i chí nh ngâ n hà ng Giảng viên hướng dẫn: TS. Nguyễn Hoàng Chung Bình Dương, Tháng 12 năm 2020
  2. 2. i TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG Sinh viên thực hiện: Vũ Như Quỳnh MSSV: 1723402010116 Lớp: D17TC02 Khoá : 2017 - 2021 Ngà nh: Tà i chí nh ngâ n hà ng Giảng viên hướng dẫn: TS. Nguyễn Hoàng Chung Bình Dương, Tháng 12 năm 2020
  3. 3. ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Em xin cam đoan Báo cáo tốt nghiệp “Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gò n – Hà Nội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương” là công trình nghiên cứu độc lập của bản thâ n em vàđược thực hiện dưới sự hướng dẫn của TS.Nguyễn Hoà ng Chung. Bá o cá o được nghiên cứu và hoàn thành tại Đại học Thủ Dầu Một. Các tài liệu tham khảo, các số liệu thống kê phục vụ mục đích nghiên cứu Bá o cá o này được sử dụng đúng quy định, không vi phạm quy chế bảo mật của Nhà nước. Nội dung, kết quả trình bày trong Báo cáo là trung thực và chưa từng được công bố trong bất kì nghiên cứu nào trước đây. Em xin cam đoan những vấn đề nêu trên là hoàn toàn đúng sự thật. Nếu sai, em xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm. Bình Dương, ngày…thá ng…năm 2020 Sinh viê n Vũ Như Quỳnh
  4. 4. iii LỜI CẢM ƠN Qua quá trình học tập hơn 3 năm tại Trường Đại Học Thủ Dầu Một, có đội lúc gặp khó khán trong quá trình học tập, nhưng nhờ sự giảng dạy nhiệt tình của các thầy cô chúng em đã nắm vững được những lý thuyết về ngành mà mình chọn học để sau này có thể tự tin ứng dụng những lý thuyết đó vào công việc thực tế của bản thân. Để hoàn thành chuyên đề bá o cá o tốt nghiệp này trước hết em xin được gửi lời cảm ơn gửi đến quýthầy, côtrong khoa Kinh Tế trường Đại học Thủ Dầu Một. Đặc biệt, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến thầy Nguyễn Hoà ng Chung, người đã tận tình hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ trực tiếp góp ý và sửa chữa những sai só t trong quátrì nh em thực hiện vàhoà n thà nh chuyên đề bá o cá o tốt nghiệp nà y. Em xin châ n thà nh cảm ơn Ban lãnh đạo, cá c côchú , anh, chị ở cá c phò ng ban của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội - Chi nhá nh Bì nh Dương đã tạo điều kiện vàtận tình hướng dẫn em trong suốt thời gian qua. Cho em cơ hội được tìm hiểu những vấn đề thực tế trong lĩnh vực Ngâ n hàng và việc phân tích hiệu quả Ngâ n hà ng để hoàn thành chuyên đề tốt nghiệp nà y. Trong suốt thời gian thực tập tại Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương em đã được tiếp cận với môi trường làm việc thực tế, có cơ hội vận dụng những kiến thức, lý luận đã được trang bị trong nhà trường vào thực tiễn hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng. Để rồi từ những thực tế đó em có được những sự hiểu biết sâu sắc về một số hoạt động trong lĩnh vực Ngân hàng giúp em rút ngắn phần nào khoảng cách giữa lý thuyết và thực hành, góp phần tích luỹ những kinh nghiệm quý báu đầu tiên của thực tiễn cho chính bản thân mình. Tuy nhiên ở điều kiện chủ quan và khách quan, nên bài làm của em không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót, khuyết điểm, do vậy em kính mong được sự chỉ bảo, góp ý kiến của quý thầy cô Bá o cá o của em được hoàn thiện với kết quả tốt hơn. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn!
  5. 5. v KHOA KINH TẾ CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM CHƯƠNG TRÌNH: TÀI CHÍ NH NGÂN HÀNG Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc PHIẾU THEO DÕI TIẾN ĐỘ THỰC HIỆN BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP 1. Học viên thực hiện đề tài: Vũ Như Quỳnh Ngà y sinh: 30/5/1999 MSSV: 1723402010116 Lớp: D17TC02 Chuyê n ngà nh: Tà i chí nh Ngâ n hà ng Điện thoại: 0965650035 Email: chungnguyenquynhdi@gmail.com 2. Số QĐ giao đề tài luận văn: Quyết định số: 1493/QĐ-ĐHTDM ngà y 1 thá ng 10 năm 2020 3. Cán bộ hướng dẫn (CBHD): TS. Nguyễn Hoàng Chung 4. Tên đề tài: Nâ ng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n – Hà Nội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương Tuần thứ Ngà y Kế hoạch thực hiện Nhận xét của CBHD (Kýtê n) 1 26/10/2020 - 1/11/2020 Tóm tắt giới thiệu dơn vị thực tập 2 2/11/2020 - 8/11/2020 Tìm và lược khảo các công trình nghiên cứu 3 9/11/2020 - 15/11/2020 Phân tích thực trạng của vấn đề nghiên cứu Kiểm tra ngày: Đánh giá mức độ công việc hoà n thà nh: Được tiếp tục:  Không tiếp tục: 
  6. 6. v Tuần thứ Ngà y Kế hoạch thực hiện Nhận xét của CBHD (Kýtê n) 4 16/11/2020 - 22/11/2020 Phâ n tí ch SWOT 5 30/11/2020 - 6/12/2020 Tìm cơ sở lí thuyết về vấn đề nghiên cứu 6 30/11/2020 - 6/12/2020 Đề xuất giải pháp căn cứ vào SWOT Kiểm tra ngày: Đánh giá mức độ công việc hoàn thành: Được tiếp tục: …………………Không tiếp tục:  7 7/12/2020 - 13/12/2020 Hoàn chỉnh bài báo cáo 8 9 Ghi chú : Sinh viê n (SV) lập phiếu này thành 01 bản để nộp cù ng với Báo cáo tốt nghiệp khi kết thúc thời gian thực hiện BCTN. Ý kiến của cán bộ hướng dẫn (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) Bình Dương, ngày …… tháng …… năm …… Sinh viên thực hiện (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  7. 7. vi TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM KHOA: KINH TẾ Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc CHƯƠNG TRÌNH: TÀI CHÍNH NGÂN HÀNG PHIẾU NHẬN XÉT (Dà nh cho giảng viên hướng dẫn) I. Thô ng tin chung 1. Họ và tên sinh viên: Vũ Như Quỳnh MSSV: 1723402010116 Lớp: D17TC02 2. Tê n đề tà i: Nâ ng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n – Hà Nội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương 3. Họ và tên giảng viên hướng dẫn: TS. Nguyễn Hoàng Chung II. Nội dung nhận xét 1. Ưu nhược điểm của đề tài về nội dung, phương pháp, kết quả nghiên cứu ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 2. Khả năng ứng dựng của đề tài ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 3. Hình thức, cấu trúc cách trình bày ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 4. Đánh giá về thái độ và ý thức làm việc của sinh viên ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................  Đồng ý cho bảo vệ  Không đồng ý cho bảo vệ Giảng viên hướng dẫn Ký tên (ghi rõ họ tên)
  8. 8. vii TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM KHOA KINH TẾ Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc CHƯƠNG TRÌNH: TÀI CHÍNH NGÂN HÀNG Bình Dương, ngà y thá ng năm 2020 PHIẾU NHẬN XÉT (Dù ng cho các thành viên Hội đồng chấm) I. Thô ng tin chung 1. Họ và tên sinh viên: Vũ Như Quỳnh MSSV: 1723402010116 Lớp: D17TC02 2. Tên đề tài: Nâ ng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n – Hà Nội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương 3. Họ và tên giảng viên hướng dẫn: TS. Nguyễn Hoàng Chung II. Nội dung nhận xét 1. Ưu nhược điểm của đề tài về nội dung, phương pháp, kết quả nghiên cứu ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Khả năng ứng dựng của đề tài ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3. Hình thức, cấu trúc cách trình bày ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Cán bộ chấm Ký tên (ghi rõ họ tên)
  9. 9. viii TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM KHOA KINH TẾ Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc CHƯƠNG TRÌNH: TÀI CHÍNH NGÂN HÀNG Bình Dương, ngà y thá ng năm 2020 PHIẾU NHẬN XÉT (Dù ng cho các thành viên Hội đồng chấm) I. Thô ng tin chung 1. Họ và tên sinh viên: Vũ Như Quỳnh MSSV: 1723402010116 Lớp: D17TC02 2. Tên đề tài: Nâ ng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n – Hà Nội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương 3. Họ và tên giảng viên hướng dẫn: Tiến sĩ Nguyễn Hoàng Chung II. Nội dung nhận xét 1. Ưu nhược điểm của đề tài về nội dung, phương pháp, kết quả nghiên cứu ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Khả năng ứng dựng của đề tài ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3. Hình thức, cấu trúc cách trình bày ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Cán bộ chấm Ký tên (ghi rõ họ tên)
  10. 10. ix MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ..............................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN ...................................................................................................ii MỤC LỤC........................................................................................................ix DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU ..................................................................xiv PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................... 1 1. Lý do chọ đề tài…………………………………………………………………....1 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu...................................................................................... 2 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu................................................................. 2 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu............................................................................... 3 5. Ý nghĩa đề tà i: ............................................................................................... 3 6. Kết cấu đề tà i:................................................................................................ 3 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VỀ NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI........................................................................ 4 1.1 KHÁI QUÁT NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN CỦA NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM.................................................................. 4 1.1.1 Khá i niệm................................................................................................. 4 1.1.1.1 Khá i niệm chung về cấp tí n dụng Ngâ n hà ng....................................... 4 1.1.1.2 Khá i niệm về tí n dụng cánhâ n.............................................................. 4 1.1.1.3 Khá i niệm về bất động sản.................................................................... 5 1.1.2. Phâ n loại dự án BĐS trong hoạt động cho vay của NHTM ................... 6 1.1.3 Đặc điểm cho vay trung và dài hạn cho các dự án BĐS của NHTM ...... 7 1.1.3.1 Đặc điểm về lãi suất áp dụng đối với cho vay trung và dài hạn .......... 7 1.1.3.2. Thời hạn tín dụng và kỳ hạn trả nợ...................................................... 8 1.1.3.3. Tài sản đảm bảo cho khoản vay ........................................................ 10 1.1.3.4. Nguồn trả nợ cho các khoản vay trung và dài hạn ........................... 10 1.1.3.5. Xử lý nợ quá hạn................................................................................10 1.1.4 Cá c yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn ...........10 1.1.4.1 Cá c yếu tố từ phí a Ngâ n hà ng ............................................................10
  11. 11. x 1.1.4.2 Cá c yếu tố từ phí a khá ch hà ng......................................................................11 1.1.4.3 Nhân tố ngoài Ngân hàng .............................................................................12 1.1.5 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn đối với các dự án BĐS...........................................................................................................................12 1.1.5.1 Chỉ tiêu định lượng .......................................................................................12 1.1.5.2 Chỉ tiêu định tính...........................................................................................15 1.2. LƯỢC KHẢO TÀI LIỆU: .................................................................................16 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI - CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG .......................................................................20 2.1 THÔNG TIN CHUNG VỀ NGÂN HÀNG SHB - CHI NHÁNH BÌ NH DƯƠNG ....................................................................................................................20 2.1.1 Lịch sử hì nh thà nh vàphá t triển.......................................................................20 2.1.2 Cơ cấu tổ chức..................................................................................................21 2.1.3. Nhân sự ................................................................................................. 24 2.1.4. Tì nh hì nh kinh doanh Ngâ n Hà ng SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương. ...............25 2.2. PHÂN TÍ CH THỰC TRẠNG NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍ N DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG SHB - CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG.......................................................................27 2.2.1. Quy trì nh tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn cho cá c dự á n bất động sản tại Ngâ n Hà ng SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương ..................................................................................27 2.2.2 Thực trạng chất lượng tín dụng trung dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngâ n hà ng SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương...............................................................30 2.2.3 Cơ cấu tín dụng trung dài hạn trong các dự án bất động sản tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương ...................................................................................................32 2.2.4 Phâ n tí ch cá c chỉ tiêu đánh giá về nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương.....32 2.2.4.1 Nhóm chỉ tiêu sinh lời ...................................................................................32 2.2.4.2 Nhóm chỉ tiêu an toàn vốn ............................................................................34 2.3. ĐÁNH GIÁ CHUNG VỀ CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍ N DỤNG TRUNG VÀ HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG SHB – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG .........................................................................................................39
  12. 12. xi 2.3.1. Những kết quả đạt được..................................................................................39 2.3.2 Điểm mạnh( Strengths) ....................................................................................41 2.3.3 Điểm yếu( Weaknesses)...................................................................................41 2.3.4. Cơ hội (Opportunitiers)...................................................................................41 2.3.5 Thách thức (Threats) ............................................................................. 41 CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ ............................................................43 3.1 ĐỊNH HƯỚNG PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG.......................................................................43 3.1.1. Định hướng hoạt động chung của SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương.................43 3.1.2. Định hướng hoạt động cho vay tín dụng TDH cho các dự án BĐS................44 3.2. GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍ N DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG SHB – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG..........................................................................................45 3.2.1 Tăng cường huy động vốn đặc biệt là vốn trung dài hạn cho vay bất động sản ...................................................................................................................................45 3.2.2 Hoàn thiện nội dung thẩm định trong hoạt động cho vay dự BĐS..................46 3.2.3 Tăng cường công tác quản trị rủi ro trong cho vay BĐS.................................47 3.2.4 Tăng cường công tác kiểm tra, giám sát các khoản vay, hợp tác chặt chẽ với KH để giải quyết nợ quá hạn.....................................................................................48 3.2.5 Tăng trưởng hoạt động tín dụng TDH và lợi nhuận trong các dự án BĐS......49 3.3 KIẾN NGHỊ ........................................................................................................49 3.3.1. Kiến nghị với Chính Phủ và các Bộ, Ngành có liên quan ..............................49 3.3.2. Kiến nghị với Ngân hàng Nhà nước ...............................................................50 3.3.3. Kiến nghị với Ngân hàng SHB – Chi nhá nh Bình Dương..............................51 KẾT LUẬN...............................................................................................................52 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.........................................................................................53 PHỤ LỤC..................................................................................................................54
  13. 13. xii DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT BĐS Bất động sản CVCNTT Chuyê n viê n cô ng nghệ thô ng tin CVHTKH Chuyê n viê n hỗ trợ khá ch hà ng CVHTTD Chuyê n viê n hỗ trợ tí n dụng CVKHCN Chuyê n viê n khá ch hà ng cánhâ n CVKHDN Quan hệ khá ch hà ng doanh nghiệp CVKT Chuyê n viê n kế toá n CVTĐ Chuyê n viê n thẩm định GDV Giao dịch viê n HĐLĐ Hợp đồng lao động HĐQT Hội đồng quản trị HĐTDTƯ Hội đồng tín dụng trung ương KH Khá ch hà ng KHCN Khá ch hà ng cánhâ n KHDN Khá ch hà ng doanh nghiệp KSV Kiểm soá t viê n NH Ngâ n hà ng NHNN Ngân hàng Nhà nước NHTM Ngân hàng thương mại NVHC Nhâ n viê n hà nh chí nh NVNQ Nhâ n viê n ngâ n quỹ
  14. 14. xiii NVXLN Nhâ n viê n xử lýnợ PTGĐRR Phó tổng giám đốc rủi ro QLRRTD Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng SHB Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Sà i Gò n - HàNội TBP Trưởng bộ phận TCTD TDH Tổ chức tín dụng Trung dài hạn TMCP Thương Mại Cổ Phần TP Trưởng phò ng TSĐB Tà i sản đảm bảo TSSLTTTS Tỷ suất sinh lời trên tổng tài sản TSSLTVCSH Tỷ suất sinh lời trên vốn chủ sở hữu TTS Tổng tài sản VNĐ Việt Nam đồng XNK Xuất nhập khẩu
  15. 15. xiv DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1: Tì nh hì nh nhâ n sự của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2017 – 2019). .................................................24 Bảng 2.2: Kết quả hoạt động của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2016 - 2019)...................................................25 Bảng 2.3: Lợi nhuận rò ng/thu nhập, lợi nhuận rò ng/chi phí Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương (2016 – 2019) ...........................26 Bảng 2.4: Tình hình huy động vốn trung dài hạn tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2017 – 2019).................31 Bảng 2.5: Cơ cấu tín dụng trung và dài hạn đối với bất động sản tại Ngân hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương..............................31 Bảng 2.6: Cơ cấu lợi nhuận cho vay trung dài hạn từ các ngành tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2017-2019) .32 Bảng 2.7: Tỷ suất sinh lời trên doanh số cho vay của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2017 – 2019).................33 Bảng 2.8: Tỷ lệ giá trị TSĐB đối khoản vay bất động sản khi xét cấp tín dụng tại Ngân hàng Sài Gòn – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương...........................37 Bảng 2.9: Điểm mạnh và điểm yếu của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương. ..................................................................................41
  16. 16. xv DANH MỤC CÁC HÌ NH VẼ Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức Ngâ n Hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội Chi nhánh Bình Dương..........................................................................................21 Hì nh 2.2: Biểu đồ phân loại nợ trong ngành bất động sản tại Ngân hàng Sài Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương.........................................................35
  17. 17. 1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lýdo chọn đề tà i Việt Nam trải qua hơn 20 năm đổi mới từ một nước nô ng nghiệp lạc hậu đã từng bước vươn lên khẳng định mình đối với thế giới nó i chung vàkhu vực Đông Nam Á nói riêng, chiếm lĩnh một số thị trường lớn vàcónhiều bước phá t triển vượt bậc về các lĩnh vực góp phần nâng cao vị thế của mình trên trường quốc tế. Sau hơn hai mươi năm đổi mới, đất nước ta đã đạt được nhiều thành tựu nổi bật trong tất cả các lĩnh vực: chính trị, kinh tế - xã hội, văn hoá - giáo dục, y tế, thể dục thể thao, quốc phòng - an ninh, ngoại giao,... Đặc biệt tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế của chúng ta trong suốt những năm qua luôn ở mức tương đối cao và ổn định so với khu vực và trên thế giới. Để có được những thành công này là sự kết hợp của nhiều yếu tố và các thành phần trong nền kinh tế, trong đó phải kể đến vai trò của hệ thống Ngân hàng thương mại đối với nền kinh tế quốc dân. Ngân hàng thương mại là một trong những trung gian tài chính có vai trò quan trọng trong việc cung ứng vốn cho nền kinh tế, chu chuyển luồng tiền phục vụ cho mọi hoạt động kinh doanh của tổ chức, cá nhân trong nền kinh tế. Hoạt động cho vay là một trong những hoạt động chủ yếu mang lại lợi nhuận cho Ngân hàng. Trong đó, hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn tài trợ cho các dự án nói chung và các dự án BĐS nói riêng là hoạt động có quy mô lớn, dư nợ chiếm tỷ trọng cao trong các nghiệp vụ cấp tín dụng của các NHTM. Trong khoảng 10 năm trở lại đây thì hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong lĩnh vực bất động sản được các Ngân hàng hết sức chú trọng và chiếm tỷ trọng không nhỏ trong tổng hạn mức tín dụng trung và dài hạn của các Ngân hàng. Vì vậy, chất lượng cho vay dự án BĐS sản sẽ ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến chất lượng hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn nói riêng và hoạt động tín dụng nói chung và từ đó góp phần quyết định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng. Tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương, hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự án trong đó có các dự án BĐS cũng là hoạt động chính của Ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, do biến động của thị trường BĐS, đặc biệt là 2-3 năm trở lại đây thì chất lượng cho vay trong các dự án BĐS này của SHB nói riêng hay ngành Ngân hàng nói chung đang có chiều hướng giảm sút, nhiều vấn đề khó khăn, vướng mắc cần được tháo gỡ để hoạt động này trở lên thông suốt, hiệu quả hơn. Việc nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự án
  18. 18. 2 BĐS đã trở thành nhiệm vụ cấp thiết đối với SHB nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả và chất lượng cho vay trong bối cảnh nền kinh tế đang ở giai đoạn suy thoái và cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt giữa các NHTM như hiện nay. Chính vì vậy, em làsinh viê n chuyê n ngà nh Tà i chí nh Ngân hàng, bằng những kiến thức tiếp thu được ở trường và với những kiến thức thực tế khi thực tập tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương, em đã chọn đề tài: “Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n – Hà Nội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương” làm đề tài cho bài Bá o cá o tốt nghiệp của mình. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Mục tiêu nghiên cứu đề tài nhằm giải quyết các vấn đề sau: Làm sáng tỏ một số vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn, dự án BĐS trong hoạt động cho vay của các NHTM. Giới thiệu quy trình tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự BĐS tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương. Đánh giá thực trạng chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự án BĐS tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương. Đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự án BĐS tại SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu: tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự á n BĐS tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Do hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn có phạm vi rất rộng. Xét trên góc độ Ngân hàng thì chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn là nội dung được quan tâm và bao trùm nhất trong hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn vì xét cho đến cùng thì chất lượng tín dụng luôn là mục tiêu hướng tới của Ngâ n hà ng SHB cũng như của các Ngân hàng, nó bao hàm gần như toàn bộ quá trình hoạt động của lĩnh vực tín dụng trung và dài hạn, quản trị rủi ro, giám sát tín dụng trung và dài hạn,... Nên trong phạm vi đề tài này, em xin được đề cập đến vấn đề “Nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội – Chi nhá nh Bì nh Dương” (giai đoạn 2016 - 2019) để có những nghiên cứu, đánh giá kỹ lưỡng và sát thực nhất đối với hoạt động tín dụng trung dài hạn của SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương.
  19. 19. 3 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Do tính chất của đề tài, em chủ yếu dựa vào dữ liệu đã có ở quá khứ của một NHTM, kết hợp với sự quan sát những yếu tố, nguyên nhân ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong lĩnh vực BĐS tại SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương để từ đó, tiến hành phân tích và đưa ra các giải pháp cụ thể để nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn trong các dự án BĐS cho SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương. Vì vậy, việc nghiên cứu đề tài sẽ được sử dụng các phương pháp sau: Phương pháp tổng hợp, chọn lọc nguồn thông tin từ các tạp chí, sá ch bá o, thông tin điện tử trên các trang và tài liệu chuyên ngành… Phương pháp thu thập số liệu từ các báo cáo tổng kết hoạt động của Ngân hàng, phương pháp thống kê, phân tích và phương pháp so sánh sự biến động của dãy số qua các năm để từ đó làm sáng tỏ mục tiêu đặt ra đối với đề tài. Phương pháp thăm dò: khảo sá t thực tế, tì m hiểu cá c nghiệp vụ cụ thể tại SHB - Chi nhá nh Bình Dương. 5. Ý nghĩa đề tà i: Hiệu quả của việc nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án BĐS khô ng chỉ có ý nghĩa đối với Ngân hàng mà còn có ý nghĩa với từng cá nhân, từng doanh nghiệp và với cả nền kinh tế. Trước những vai tròto lớn, nâng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung dài hạn và cho các dự án BĐS là việc làm cần thiết, cấp bách và liên tục đối với cá c Ngâ n hà ng nó i chung vàNgâ n hà ng SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương nói riêng. Từ đó giúp Ngân hàng có những chính sách mới hợp lý, hiệu quả thu hú t được lượng lớn khách hàng và đem về những kết quả đáng mong đợi. 6. Kết cấu đề tà i: Đề tài được kết cấu thành 3 chương như sau: Chương 1: Cơ sở lýthuyết về nâ ng cao chất lượng tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn cho cá c dự á n bất động sản của Ngân hàng thương mại Chương 2: Thực trạng chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn cho các dự án bất động sản tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội – Chi nhá nh Bì nh Dương Chương 3: Giải pháp và kiến nghị
  20. 20. 4 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VỀ NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI 1.1 KHÁI QUÁT NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN CỦA NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM 1.1.1 Khá i niệm 1.1.1.1 Khá i niệm chung về cấp tí n dụng Ngâ n hà ng Theo Viện nhâ n lực Ngâ n hà ng tà i chí nh Cấp tí n dụng làviệc thỏa thuận để tổ chức, cánhâ n sử dụng một khoản tiền hoặc cam kết cho phé p sử dụng một khoản tiền theo nguyê n tắc cóhoà n trả bằng nghiệp vụ cho vay, chiết khấu, cho thuêtà i chí nh, bao thanh toá n, bảo lã nh Ngâ n hà ng vàcá c nghiệp vụ cấp tí n dụng khá c. Cấp tí n dụng được coi làmột quan hệ vay mượn lẫn nhau giữa người cho vay và người đi vay với điều kiện cóhoà n trả cả vốn lẫn lã i sau một thời gian nhất định. Hay nó i một cá ch khá c, tí n dụng làmột phạm trùkinh tế phản á nh mối quan hệ kinh tế mà trong đó mỗi cánhâ n hay tổ chức nhường quyền sử dụng (chuyển nhượng) một khối lượng giátrị hoặc hiện vật cho một cánhâ n hay tổ chức khá c với những rà ng buộc nhất định về: thời gian hoà n trả ( gốc vàlã i), lã i suất, cá ch thức vay mượn vàthu hồi... Như vậy, theo đúng quy đinh của phá p luật, KH làcánhâ n hoặc doanh nghiệp cónhu cầu sử dụng vốn vay đều cần được cá c Ngâ n hà ng hoặc cá c tổ chức tí n dụng cấp tí n dụng. Ngoà i ra, phá p luật cũng quy định rõrà ng, trong một số trường hợp cụ thể, KH cò n cóthế sẽ được cấp tí n dụng tối đa vượt hạn mức. Ngoà i ra, trong quan hệ tí n dụng cò n cónhững đặc trưng khác cần đề cập như khả năng rủi ro, tí nh bảo đảm, quy luật cung cầu, cạnh tranh, giátrị và quy luật lưu thông tiền tệ... 1.1.1.2 Khá i niệm về tí n dụng cánhâ n Theo Bùi Diệu Anh (2009) Tín dụng cá nhâ n làthể hiện mối quan hệ giữa người cho vay và người vay. Trong quan hệ này, người cho vay có nhiệm vụ chuyển giao quyền sử dụng tiền hoặc hàng hoá cho vay cho người đi vay trong một thời gian nhất định. Người đi vay có nghĩa vụ trả số tiền hoặc giá trị hàng hoá đã vay khi đến hạn trả nợ có kèm hoặc không kèm theo một khoản lãi.
  21. 21. 5 Tín dụng cá nhân phục vụ KH làcánhâ n có nhu cầu sử dụng vốn phục vụ mục đích tiêu dùng, đầu tư hay phục vụ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh cá nhâ n đó. Khác với các doanh nghiệp và các tổ chức kinh tế, khá ch hà ng cá nhâ n thường có số lượng rất lớn, nhu cầu vay vốn rất đa dạng song không thường xuyên và chịu sự ảnh hưởng nhiều vào môi trường kinh tế, văn hoá, xã hội. Chính vì vậy ở mỗi khu vực khác nhau, nhu cầu vay vốn của khách hàng cá nhân cũng khác nhau. Thời gian vay vốn của KHCN đa dạng, bao gồm các khoản vay ngắn hạn, trung hạn, dài hạn. Đối với những khoản vay bổ sung vốn lưu động phục vụ sản xuất kinh doanh thì thời hạn chủ yếu là vay ngắn hạn. Còn đối với khoản vay phục vụ nhu cầu tiêu dùng của cá nhân và hộ gia đình thì thời hạn vay thường là trung và dài hạn. Quy mô vốn và các số lượng các khoản vay tín dụng cá nhân: thô ng thường quy mô của mỗi khoản vay tín dụng cánhâ n thường nhỏ hơn các khoản vay của tín dụng doanh nghiệp. Tuy vậy, ở các ngâ n hà ng số lượng tín dụng cá nhân thường rất lớn. Ở các NHTMN hoạt dộng theo định hướng bán lẻ, số lượng tín dụng cá là rất lớn và do đó tổng quy mô tín dụng cá nhân thường chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng dư nợ của Ngâ n hà ng. 1.1.1.3 Khá i niệm về bất động sản Theo Luật Dâ n sự điều 174 (2015) BĐS lànhững tà i sản gắn liền với đất đai và không di dời được. BĐS bao gồm cá c cô ng trì nh xâ y dựng, mù a mà ng, câ y trồng… và tất cả những gì liên quan đến đất đai hay gắn liền với đất đai, những vật trê n mặt đất cù ng với những bộ phận cấu thà nh lã nh thổ. Tuy nhiên, mỗi nước lại có quan niệm khác nhau về những tài sản “gắn liền” với đất đai được coi là BĐS. Điều 520 Luật Dân sự Pháp quy định “mùa màng chưa gặt, trái cây chưa bứt khỏi cây là BĐS, nếu đã bứt khỏi cây được coi là động sản”. Trong khi đó, Điều 100 Luật Dân sự Thái Lan quy định: “BĐS là đất đai và những vật gắn liền với đất đai, bao gồm cả những quyền gắn với việc sở hữu đất đai”. Luật Dân sự Đức đưa ra khái niệm BĐS bao gồm đất đai và các tài sản gắn với đất. Đối với nước ta. Điều 181 của Bộ Luật Dân sự nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam năm 2005, bất động sản là các tà i sản không di dời được bao gồm: a) Đất đai.
  22. 22. 6 b) Nhàở, cô ng trì nh xâ y dựng gắn liền với đất đai, kể cả cá c tà i sản gắn liền với nhàở, cô ng trì nh xâ y dựng đó. c) Cá c tà i sản khá c gắn liền với đất đai. d) Cá c tà i sản khá c do phá p luật quy định Từ các cơ sở trên, có thể nói khái niệm BĐS rất rộng, đa dạng và cần được quy định cụ thể bằng pháp luật của mỗi nước và có những tài sản có quốc gia nhưng nhì n chung BĐS trước hết là tài sản nhưng khác với các tài sản khác là nó không di dời được. BĐS bao gồm đất đai và những tài sản gắn liền với đất đai, không tách rời với đất đai, được xác định bởi vị trí địa lý của đất. 1.1.2. Phâ n loại dự án BĐS trong hoạt động cho vay của NHTM Theo Savills Việt Nam (2011) Ngân hàng chia dự án BĐS thành 4 tiểu ngành nhỏ để phục vụ việc quản lý, phân loại từng đối tượng: Bất động sản để bán Đây là việc các chủ đầu tư bỏ vốn tự có, vốn vay để xây dựng chung cư, căn hộ cao cấp, biệt thự. Hình thức này khá phổ biến khi các chủ đầu tư thực hiện dự BĐS do tỷ suất sinh lời cao, nhu cầu lớn và đặc biệt hấp dẫn với người mua. Bất động sản cho thuê Đây là việc các chủ đầu tư bỏ vốn tự có, vốn vay để xây dựng những tòa nhà văn phòng hoặc căn hộ cho thuê ở những vị trí đẹp, trung tâm ở các thành phố lớn để cho các doanh nghiệp hoặc cá nhân khác thuê lại với mục đích làm văn phòng hoặc để ở. Còn phía chủ đầu tư sẽ tiến hành thu phí dịch vụ văn phòng cho thuê hoặc nhà ở và thu các loại phí phụ trợ khác (phí quản lý, điện, nước...). Hình thức kinh doanh này hiện nay khá phổ biến cả ở Việt Nam và các nước trên thế giới (đặc biệt là ở những nước phát triển). Dịch vụ khu công nghiệp, khu chế xuất Đây là việc các chủ đầu tư bỏ vốn tự có, vốn vay để xây dựng các dự án hạ tầng, khu công nghiệp, khu chế xuất để cho các nhà máy, xí nghiệp thuê hoặc bán đứt cho các nhà máy, xí nghiệp. Hình thức này cũng khá phổ biến ở Việt Nam khi mà nền kinh tế ngày một phát triển, các khu công nghiệp mọc lên để chào đón các công ty có vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài (FDI), hoặc các công ty liên doanh (Việt Nam – nước ngoài) hoặc các công ty của Việt Nam.
  23. 23. 7 Dịch vụ lưu trú, ăn uống, giải trí Đây là việc các chủ đầu tư bỏ vốn tự có, vốn vay để xây dựng nhà hàng, khách sạn, khu tổ hợp khách sạn, khu nghỉ dưỡng (resort), khu vui chơi giải trí công viên...để kinh doanh thu lợi. Hình thức này phổ biến và xuất hiện trên thế giới cách đây cả 1 thế kỷ, nó xuất phát từ nhu cầu vui chơi, du lịch của con người. Ở Việt Nam thì trong khoảng 10 năm trở lại đây, các dự án dạng này phát triển khá mạnh và đóng góp rất nhiều cho ngành du lịch, tạo nguồn thu rất lớn cho ngân sách nhà nước. Đây cũng là hình thức mà Ngân hàng rất ưa thích khi tài trợ vốn vay. 1.1.3 Đặc điểm cho vay trung và dài hạn cho các dự án BĐS của NHTM 1.1.3.1 Đặc điểm về lãi suất áp dụng đối với cho vay trung và dài hạn Lãi suất cho vay phụ thuộc vào bốn yếu tố sau: Mức lãi suất chung trên thị trường Số tiền vay: Đối với các khoản cho vay trung và dài hạn có quy mô lớn, lãi suất cho vay thường thấp hơn đối với các khoản cho vay cùng kỳ hạn nhưng có quy mô nhỏ hơn. Lý do là các chi phí thu xếp thẩm định và quản lý các khoản cho vay có quy mô lớn rẻ hơn một cách tương đối so với các khoản vay nhỏ. Ngoài ra, do các khoản cho vay có quy mô lớn thường được cấp ra cho những KH lớn, có chỉ số xếp hạng tín nhiệm cao và thường có ít rủi ro tín dụng. Thời hạn vay: Về nguyên tắc, đối với cùng một loại người vay như nhau, lãi suất cho vay trung và dài hạn cao hơn lãi suất cho vay ngắn hạn vì tính thanh khoản thấp, chi phí nguồn vốn cho vay cao và chứa đựng nhiều khả năng xuất hiện rủi ro hơn so với các khoản cho vay ngắn hạn. Tương tự như vậy, các khoản cho vay trung và dài hạn có thời hạn càng dài thì lãi suất cũng có xu hướng càng cao. Loại khách hàng: KH có mức độ rủi ro cao sẽ phải chịu mức lãi suất cao hơn KH có mức độ rủi ro thấp hơn. Lãi suất cho vay trung và dài hạn được áp dụng là lãi suất cố định (chỉ áp dụng một mức lãi suất cho cả thời hạn vay) hoặc lãi suất thả nổi (lãi suất được áp dụng sẽ được điều chỉnh theo từng kỳ hạn nhất định trong suốt thời hạn vay, có thể là điều chỉnh 03 hoặc 06 tháng/lần tùy vào thỏa thuận giữa các bên). Khi áp dụng lãi suất cho vay thả nổi thường trong hợp đồng cho vay có
  24. 24. 8 kèm thêm điều khoản lãi suất sàn và lãi suất trần để hạn chế bớt tính biến động của lãi suất, giảm rủi ro cho cả người cho vay lẫn người đi vay. 1.1.3.2. Thời hạn tín dụng và kỳ hạn trả nợ Thời hạn cho vay: Đối với các khoản cho vay trung và dài hạn, trừ trường hợp loại tín dụng tuần hoàn, có hai trường hợp về thời hạn cho vay như sau: Trường hợp khoản vay phát huy ngay hiệu quả sau khi số tiền vay được phát ra, thời hạn cho vay chính là thời hạn thu hồi nợ. Trường hợp khoản vay sau khi số tiền vay được phát ra, phải trải qua một thời gian mới phát huy hiệu quả, có khả năng trả nợ thì thời hạn cho vay ngoài thời hạn thu hồi nợ (bắt đầu lúc dự án phát huy hiệu quả) còn phải tính cả khoản thời gian này, thường được gọi là thời hạn ân hạn. Công thức thường được dùng để ước lượng thời hạn thu hồi nợ của khoản cho vay TDH được tính như sau (Cẩm nang tín dụng SHB, 2018): Số tiền vay ban đầu Thời hạn thu hồi nợ = ————————————— Số tiền trả nợ gốc hàng năm Đây là công thức thường được các Ngân hàng áp dụng phổ biến để tính ra thời gian thu hồi nợ khi lịch trả nợ đều (số tiền bằng nhau của mỗi năm thu nợ) Kỳ hạn nợ: Các phương án lựa chọn đối với kỳ hạn trả nợ bao gồm: Các kỳ hạn trả nợ đều nhau theo tháng, quý hoặc năm Các kỳ hạn trả nợ có tính thời vụ Kỳ hạn trả nợ chỉ có một lần vào lúc kết thúc thời hạn vay Thời hạn cho vay và kỳ hạn trả nợ có quan hệ mật thiết với nhau, tuỳ theo loại KH khác nhau, thời hạn cho vay khác nhau mà Ngân hàng xác định kỳ hạn trả nợ khác nhau. Ngược lại, tuỳ theo KH khác nhau, với khả năng thanh toán ở cá kỳ hạn khác nhau mà Ngân hàng chấp nhận cho vay với thời hạn khác nhau. Để thực hiện được các vấn đề có tính nguyên lý vừa nêu. Ngân hàng thường tính toán thời lượng của các phương án cho vay khác nhau để so sánh và lựa chọn phương án cho vay thích hợp nhất. Nếu KH vay có mức độ rủi ro thấp Ngân hàng có thể chấp nhận cho vay với thời lượng dài. Ngược lại, KH
  25. 25. 9 có mức độ rủi ro cao thì Ngân hàng chỉ chấp nhận cho vay với thời lượng ngắn. Ứng với mỗi KH có độ rủi ro nhất định, tương ứng với một thời hạn cho vay nhất định, muốn thay đổi thời lượng, Ngân hàng có thể thay đổi kỳ hạn trả nợ. Ngược lại, có kỳ hạn trả nợ (theo tháng, theo quý hoặc bán niên...) Ngân hàng có thể thay đổi thời lượng bằng cách thay đổi thời hạn cho vay. 1.1.3.3. Tài sản đảm bảo cho khoản vay Đối với các nước, tài sản bảo đảm thường dùng cho các khoản tín dụng tuần hoàn là các khoản phải thu hoặc hàng tồn kho của người đi vay. Trong hai loại vừa nêu, các khoản phải thu thường được Ngân hàng ưa thích hơn. Đối với khoản cho vay tài trợ cho tài sản cố định thì tài sản bảo đảm có thể là bản thân tài sản hình thành từ tiền vay hoặc cũng có thể là tài sản khác thuộc quyền sở hữu hợp pháp của người đi vay như động sản (máy móc thiết bị, phương tiện vận tải, giấy tờ có giá...), BĐS (nhà, đất, tài sản gắn liền với đất...) Dù cho tài sản đảm bảo cho các khoản vay có là gì đi nữa thì tài sản bảo đảm vẫn luôn được Ngân hàng xác định là nguồn thu nợ thứ cấp (chỉ áp dụng trong trường hợp phát sinh nợ xấu), chính dòng tiền từ hoạt động của doanh nghiệp và dòng tiền từ dự án mới là nguồn trả nợ cho Ngân hàng trong hoạt động vay vốn. 1.1.3.4. Nguồn trả nợ cho các khoản vay trung và dài hạn Nguồn trả nợ đối với các khoản cho vay trung và dài hạn, trừ loại tín dụng tuần hoàn (hạn mức) ra, hoàn toàn khác với nguồn trả nợ của các khoản cho vay ngắn hạn. Mục đích sử dụng của các khoản vay ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp là để tài trợ cho nhu cầu tài sản lưu động thời vụ, chủ yếu là các loại hàng tồn kho và các khoản phải thu. Sau khi các khoản này được chuyển đổi thành tiền thì khoản vay cũng được hoàn trả. Ngược lại, các khoản vay trung và dài hạn được dùng chủ yếu cho nhu cầu tài sản cố định và tài sản lưu động thường xuyên. Cho nên, nguồn trả nợ chính đối với các khoản vay này thường là phần tăng thêm trong vốn chủ sở hữu của doanh nghiệp được tạo ra từ lợi nhuận sau thuế. Ngoài ra, còn một nguồn trả nợ cho các khoản vay trung và dài hạn khác, cũng rất quan trọng đó là nguồn khấu hao. Nếu khoản vay trung và dài hạn được hoàn trả không phải từ nguồn khấu hao, trong khi vốn sở hữu của doanh nghiệp không tăng, thì thực chất khoản vay đã được chuyển hoá thành khoản
  26. 26. 10 nợ nào khác trên bảng cân đối kế toán của doanh nghiệp mà thật sự khoản nợ của doanh nghiệp không giảm. 1.1.3.5. Xử lý nợ quá hạn Khoản tín dụng có rủi ro là khoản nợ mang đặc trưng: KH không thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ với Ngân hàng khi các cam kết này đã đến hạn. Tình hình tài chính của KH đang và có chiều hướng xấu dẫn tới có khả năng Ngân hàng không thu hồi được cả vốn lẫn lãi. Giá trị tài sản bảo đảm (thế chấp, cầm cố, bảo lãnh) không đủ trang trải nợ gốc và lãi. Thông thường về thời gian là các khoản nợ quá hạn từ 90 ngày trở lên được coi là nợ có vấn đề (QĐ 493/2005/QĐ-NHNN, 2005). Hành động ngăn ngừa được tiến hành theo trật tự, kỹ lưỡng mới mong có kết quả, đó là: Lập kế hoạch gặp gỡ khách hàng (với các nội dung: cách tổ chức, bàn giao hồ sơ cho cán bộ quản lý rủi ro cao, chuẩn bị gặp gỡ khách hàng); gặp gỡ KH; lập phương án ngăn ngừa (trong phương án quan trọng nhất là những giải pháp cụ thể) và cuối cùng là quá trình kiểm tra phương án khắc phục. Khi quá trình ngăn ngừa tỏ ra không thành công hoặc gặp nợ vay có vấn đề mà ý chí hợp tác cùng ngăn ngừa từ phía khá ch hà ng kém hay lừa đảo, Ngân hàng phải thực hiện các biện pháp xử lý thông qua bộ phận truy hồi tài sản với một phương án xử lý cụ thể được lập cho các giải pháp cụ thể trong 2 nhóm biện pháp: Khai thác sử dụng tài sản đó hoặc thanh lý tài sản để thu hồi nợ vay. 1.1.4 Cá c yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn 1.1.4.1 Cá c yếu tố từ phí a Ngâ n hà ng Công tác thẩm định dự án đầu tư: việc thẩm định nhằm rút ra những kết luận chính xác về tính khả thi, khả năng trả nợ và những rủi ro có thế xảy ra khi quyết định cho vay hay từ chối cho vay. Công tác thầm định ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hoạt động tín dụng của các Ngân hàng, nếu việc thẩm định được thực hiện một cách nghiêm túc, chặt chẽ, cẩn thận với chất lượng cao sẽ mang lại các quyết định chính xác, hạn chế rủi ro, đảm bảo khả năng thu hồi vốn và lợi nhuận cho Ngân hàng.
  27. 27. 11 Chính sách tín dụng: là đường lối chủ trương đảm bảo cho hoạt động tín dụng được thực hiện một cách tốt nhất, nó có ý nghĩa quyết định đến sự thành bại của một Ngân hàng. Một chính sách tín dụng đúng đắn, phù hợp sẽ thu hút được nhiều khách hàng, đảm bảo khả năng sinh lời của hoạt động tín dụng, từ đó sẽ mang lại lợi nhuận cho Ngân hàng. Công tác tổ chức của Ngân hàng: Khả năng tổ chức của Ngân hàng ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hoạt động dụng. Ngân hàng có một cơ cấu tổ chức khoa học đảm bảo sự phối hợp chặt chẽ, nhịp nhàng giữa các cán bộ, nhân viên, các phòng ban trong Ngân hàng, qua đó sẽ tạo điều kiện đáp ứng kịp thời yêu cầu khách hàng, theo dõi quản lý chặt chẽ các khoản vốn huy động cũng như vốn cho vay, từ đó nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động tín dụng. Đội ngũ cán bộ tín dụng: Con người là yếu tố quyết định đến sự thành bại trong quản lý vốn tín dụng nói riêng và hoạt động của NHTM nói chung. Đội ngũ cán bộ tín dụng có chuyên môn nghiệp vụ giỏi, có đạo đức, có năng lực, có sự hiểu biết rộng về môi trường kinh tế - xã hội, pháp luật, ngoại ngữ... thì sẽ có ý nghĩa rất lớn đối với hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn nói riêng cũng như hoạt động tín dụng nói chung, góp phần vào sự phát triển ổn định và bền vững của các Ngâ n hà ng. Lãi suất cho vay: Lãi suất hiểu theo một nghĩa chung nhất là giá cả của tín dụng, vì nó là giá của quyền được sử dụng vốn vay trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định, mà người sử dụng phải trả cho người cho vay, là tỷ lệ của tổng số tiền phải trả so với tổng số tiền vay trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định. Lãi suất là cơ sở để cho cá nhân cũng như doanh nghiệp đưa ra các quyết định của mình như chi tiêu hay để dành gửi tiết kiệm, đầu tư, mua sắm trang thiết bị phục vụ sản xuất kinh doanh hay cho vay hoặc gửi tiền vào Ngân hàng. Công tác thông tin: Trên cơ sở nguồn thông tin nhận được, Ngân hàng thực hiện phân tích tín dụng để đánh giá khả năng hiện tại và tiềm năng của khách hàng về sử dụng vốn, cũng như khả năng hoàn trả vốn vay cho Ngân hàng. Ngân hàng sẽ tìm kiếm những tình huống có thể dẫn đến rủi ro cho Ngân hàng và tiên lượng khả năng kiểm soát của Ngân hàng về các rủi ro đó, dự kiến các biện pháp phòng ngừa và hạn chế thiệt hại có thể xảy ra. Làm cơ sở để ra quyết định tín dụng, chấp thuận hay không chấp thuận cho vay. 1.1.4.2 Cá c yếu tố từ phí a khá ch hà ng Năng lực tài chính của khách hàng: Với mỗi cán bộ tín dụng vấn đề quan tâm đầu tiên về KH của mình là khả năng trả nợ. Một khoản vay vốn
  28. 28. 12 được Ngân hàng chấp nhận khi KH đáp ứng đầy đủ những yêu cầu về năng lực tài chính đủ lớn và lành mạnh để thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ. Ngân hàng cần xem xét kỹ lưỡng những nguồn trả nợ nghi ngờ về tính lành mạnh hoặc nguồn đủ mạnh nhưng không ổn định. Nhu cầu, thói quen và đạo đức khách hàng: Ngoài những nhân tố trên còn kể đến nhân tố khách quan bên ngoài Ngân hàng cũng ảnh hưởng tới cho vay KHCN, đó là đạo đức KH. Nếu như KH là người có ý thức trả nợ tốt, rủi ro tín dụng thấp thì Ngân hàng mở rộng hoạt động cho vay, các quy định cũng sẽ không quá khắt khe. 1.1.4.3 Nhân tố ngoài Ngân hàng Đặc điểm thị trường nơi Ngân hàng hoạt động: Nếu là thành thị hoặc nơi tập trung đông dân cư, có mức thu nhập khá, trình độ học vấn cao thì nhu cầu vay của KH cá nhân sẽ tăng cao hơn so với các vùng nông thôn, hẻo lánh nơi mà người nông dân quanh năm chỉ biết tới đồng ruộng. Môi trường kinh tế, chính trị: Môi trường kinh tế, chính trị có ảnh hưởng tới hoạt động cho vay của KHCN. Nếu nền kinh tế phát triển tốt, thu nhập bình quân đầu người cao và môi trường chính trị ổn định thì hoạt động cho vay đối với KHCN cũng sẽ diễn ra thông suốt, phát triển vững chắc và hạn chế rắc rối xảy ra. Nếu môi trường có sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt giữa các Ngân hàng để dành KH thì hoạt động cho vay của Ngân hàng gặp nhiều khó khăn... 1.1.5 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn đối với các dự án BĐS 1.1.5.1 Chỉ tiêu định lượng Nhóm chỉ tiêu sinh lời: Để đánh giá chất lượng tín dụng trung và dài hạn xét về mặt lợi nhuận các Ngân hàng thường sử dụng chỉ tiêu sau: Chỉ tiêu lợi nhuận từ hoạt động cho vay Lợi nhuận từ hoạt Doanh thu từ hoạt động Chi phí hoạt động = - động cho vay TDH cho vay TDH cho vay TDH (Cẩm nang tín dụng SHB, 2018) Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh lợi nhuận tuyệt đối từ hoạt động cho vay trung dài hạn. Chỉ tiêu này càng lớn thì phản ánh
  29. 29. 13 hiệu quả của hoạt động cho vay trung dài hạn càng cao, độ sinh lời cao và ngược lại. Để có được lợi nhuận cao thì Ngân hàng có thể thực hiện bằng hai phương thức: Thứ nhất: tăng doanh thu từ hoạt động cho vay trung dài hạn thông qua việc tăng trưởng dư nợ. Thứ hai: tiết kiệm chi phí hoạt động cho vay trung dài hạn thông qua tiết kiệm các chi phí liên quan đến huy động vốn và các chi phí khác liên quan đến hoạt động cho vay.... Chỉ tiêu tỷ suất sinh lời trên doanh số cho vay Lợi nhuận từ hoạt động cho vay TDH Tỷ suất sinh lời TDH = ————————————————— Dư nợ cho nay TDH (Cẩm nang tín dụng SHB, 2018) Chỉ tiêu tỷ suất sinh lời phản ánh hiệu quả của hoạt động cho vay TDH so với quy mô cho vay TDH của Ngân hàng. Chỉ tiêu này xem xét dưới góc độ hiệu quả của hoạt động cho vay TDH so với chính nó. Theo chỉ tiêu này, sẽ cho biết một đồng dư nợ cho vay TDH phát ra sẽ mang lại bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận mang về. Chỉ tiêu này càng cao chứng tỏ lợi nhuận mang lại từ hoạt động cho vay TDH càng lớn và ngược lại. Chỉ tiêu này ở các Ngân hàng thông thường duy trì mức ≥ 3,5%/năm. Nhóm chỉ tiêu an toàn vốn Chỉ tiêu định lượng: là những chỉ tiêu được lượng hóa cụ thể như: Chỉ tiêu về nợ quá hạn: Nợ quá hạn là những khoản nợ khi đến kỳ hạn trả nợ hoặc hết thời hạn trả nợ cộng thêm thời gian gia hạn nợ nhưng KH vẫn chưa trả được nợ. Khi KH bị NQH, lãi suất áp dụng cho những khoản vay quá hạn với mức lãi suất rất cao và theo thông lệ KH sẽ phải chịu lãi suất bằng 150% lãi suất trong hạn. Về lý thuyết, nếu sau thời gian quá hạn mà KH có khả năng trả được toàn bộ gốc, lãi và lãi phạt thì toàn bộ lãi phạt và phần chênh giữa (lãi - giá vốn về huy động) sẽ được ghi nhận vào thu thuần cho Ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, không có Ngân hàng nào muốn nhận lãi suất cao này khi cho vay. NQH là chỉ tiêu quan trọng phản ánh chất lượng tín dụng của một Ngân hàng, những rủi ro tiềm ẩn mà Ngân hàng đó đang phải đối mặt. Để có thể phân tích một cách chính xác hơn tình trạng nợ tại một Ngân hàng người ta thường phân chia nợ
  30. 30. 14 quá hạn thành: nợ quá hạn có khả năng thu hồi, nợ quá hạn khó đòi, nợ quá hạn không có khả năng thu hồi. Căn cứ để phân loại dựa vào thời gian quá hạn, nguyên nhân gây ra nợ quá hạn, uy tín của KH. Các chỉ tiêu thường dùng để đánh giá nợ quá hạn trên tổng dư nợ (TDN), xác định theo công thức (Cẩm nang tín dụng SHB, 2018) thì: Tỷ lệ NQH trên TDH = Dư NQH tín dụng TDH Dư nợ tín dụng TDH Tỷ lệ NQH khó đòi trên TDH = Dư NQH khó đòi Dư nợ tín dụng TDH Tỷ lệ NQH không có khả năng thu hồi trên TDH = Dư NQH không có khả năng thu hồi Dư nợ tín dụng TDH Chỉ tiêu Tỷ lệ NQH trên TDH phản á nh một cách khái quát tình hình nợ quá hạn của hoạt động tín dụng trung dài hạn trong tổng dư nợ của toàn Ngâ n hàng. Về lý thuyết, chỉ tiêu này càng thấp thì hệ số an toàn của Ngân hàng càng cao, rủi ro tín dụng phải đối mặt sẽ giảm xuống. Tuy nhiên, trong thực tế rủi ro trong kinh doanh là không thể tránh khỏi nhất là trong lĩnh vực tín dụng - kinh doanh về tiền tệ. Do vậy, Ngân hàng thường chấp nhận một tỷ lệ cho phép, nằm trong giới hạn này coi như vẫn đang trong giới hạn an toàn được kiểm soát. Hiện tại, các Ngân hàng đang để tỷ lệ giới hạn an toàn đó là nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng 3%, còn đạt ở mức 1% - 2% có thể coi là lý tưởng. Chỉ tiêu Tỷ lệ NQH trên TDH cóthể xem là tổng quan về tình hình nợ quá hạn của Ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, để đánh giá một cách chính xác tình trạng các khoản nợ hiện tại để từ đó có những đánh giá về những rủi ro mà Ngân hàng đang phải đối phó thì chỉ tiêu này sẽ phản ánh không thực sự chính xác. Bởi lẽ, có những KH vẫn hoạt động kinh doanh tốt, nhưng do xác định sai dòng tiền vào của doanh nghiệp nên xác định kỳ hạn trả nợ không phù hợp hoặc do một số nguyên nhân khách quan khác dẫn đến việc trả nợ không đúng tiến độ dẫn đến nợ quá hạn. Chính vì vậy, để có những nhìn nhận đánh giá chính xác hơn về thực trạng NQH tại Ngân hàng, các Ngân hàng đã phải dùng thêm hai chỉ tiêu Tỷ lệ NQH khó đòi trên TDH và Tỷ lệ NQH không có khả năng thu hồi trên TDH. Nợ khó đòi là nợ ít có cơ hội đòi được nhưng vẫn còn có khả năng đòi
  31. 31. 15 mặc dù xác suất là rất thấp. Nợ không có khả năng thu hồi là những khoản nợ có nguy cơ mất vốn. Nếu hai chỉ tiêu này thấp mà chỉ tiêu tỷ lệ NQH trên TDH chú t có cao hơn ngưỡng cho phép thì hoạt động Ngân hàng vẫn được đánh giá là lành mạnh. Ngược lại, hai chỉ tiêu này cao và đặc biệt chỉ tiêu tỷ lệ NQH không có khả năng thu hồi trên TDH thì hoạt động Ngân hàng đang gặp nhiều rủi ro, tuy có thể chưa đến mức đe dọa đến sự tồn tại và phát triển của Ngân hàng song chất lượng tín dụng TDH của Ngân hàng đang gặp vấn đề. Giá trị tài sản bảo đảm cho khoản vay Các Ngân hàng thường coi giá trị tài sản đảm bảo càng lớn thì rủi ro trong hoạt động cho vay càng thấp và ngược lại. Tùy từng quy định của mỗi Ngân hàng mà quy định thành chính sách tài sản bảo đảm riêng. Giá trị tài sản bảo đảm sẽ phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố như khấu hao dẫn theo quy định dẫn đến giá trị giảm dần, giá trị giảm do hao mòn hữu hình và vô hình, do yếu tố thị trường...Vì vậy, Ngân hàng thường phải xem xét lại giá trị tài sản bảo đảm định kỳ để yêu cầu KH thực hiện bổ sung tài sản bảo đảm nếu thấy cần thiết. 1.1.5.2 Chỉ tiêu định tính Sự đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng (Cẩm nang SHB, 2018) Khách hàng là điều kiện tiên quyết để Ngân hàng tồn tại và phát triển. Do đó cần duy trì và không ngừng nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ thông qua việc đáp ứng nhu cầu của KH một cách tốt nhất. Chất lượng dịch vụ Ngân hàng phản ánh khả năng đáp ứng, thậm chí cao hơn kỳ vọng của KH và cần được duy trì một cách thường xuyên, nhất quán. Chất lượng dịch vụ là vô hình, chịu ảnh hưởng của cả quá trình Ngân hàng cung cấp dịch vụ, kể từ khâu nghiên cứu nhu cầu, thiết kế sản phẩm đến khâu cung cấp sản phẩm và chăm sóc KH. Do đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ khó hơn vàphức tạp hơn so với đánh giá chất lượng hàng hoá nê n chất lượng dịch vụ được xác định bằng hiệu số giữa dịch vụ cảm nhận với dịch vụ kỳ vọng. Hiệu số càng cao, chất lượng càng đảm bảo. Vì vậy, đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ Ngân hàng cần phải dựa trên sự cảm nhận và mong muốn của KH. Có 5 khía cạnh cơ bản để Ngân hàng xây dựng cơ sở đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ thông qua mức độ cảm nhận của KH: Mức độ tin tưởng (Reliability): Các tính năng liên quan đến quá trình cung cấp dịch vụ đòi hỏi độ chính xác, ổn định, đáng tin cậy. Khi Ngân hàng
  32. 32. 16 hứa làm điều gì đó trong thời gian cụ thể thì có thực hiện đúng như vậy không? Khi khách hàng gặp trở ngại, Ngân hàng có thực sự quan tâm giải quyết vấn đề đó? Ngân hàng có cung cấp dịch vụ đúng thời gian đã cam kết và có chú trọng vào việc không để tạo ra lỗi trong cả quá trình làm việc không? Mức độ bảo đảm (Assurance): Thể hiện ở kiến thức và tác phong của người cung cấp dịch vụ, cũng như khả năng gây lòng tin và sự tín nhiệm của họ. Một số câu hỏi đặt ra để khảo sát mức độ bảo đảm khi Ngân hàng cung cấp dịch vụ như: Hành vi của nhân viên Ngân hàng có khiến khách hàng tin tưởng không? Khách hàng có cảm thấy an toàn khi giao dịch với Ngân hàng không? Và một điều rất quan trọng đó là nhân viên Ngân hàng có đủ kiến thức chuyên môn để trả lời các câu hỏi của khách hàng hay không? Yếu tố hữu hình (Tangibles): Thể hiện ở điều kiện vật chất, trang thiết bị hỗ trợ và hình thức bên ngoài của người cung cấp dịch vụ. Ngân hàng có được trang bị hiện đại, được bố trí bắt mắt không? Trang phục của nhân viên Ngân hàng trông có gọn gàng, trang nhã? Các tài liệu liên quan đến sản phẩm, chẳng hạn như tờ rơi và các bài giới thiệu có được thiết kế đẹp, dễ đọc, dễ hiểu và hấp dẫn không? Sự thấu hiểu (Empathy): Thể hiện sự quan tâm, lưu ý của Ngân hàng đến khách hàng. Ngân hàng có thể hiện sự quan tâm đặc biệt đến cá nhân KH không? Thời gian, địa điểm hoạt động của Ngân hàng có thực sự thuận tiện cho khách hàng giao dịch không? Đối với những KH quan trọng, đem lại nhiều lợi ích, Ngân hàng có dành sự ưu tiên đặc biệt nào hay sự ứng xử và tiếp đãi giống mọi KH khác? Ngân hàng có thực sự quan tâm đến lợi ích, tìm hiểu nhu cầu cụ thể của KH không? Khả năng đáp ứng (Responsiveness): Phản ánh sự sẵn lòng giúp KH và cung cấp dịch vụ mau chóng. Khách hàng có được biết chính xác khi nào dịch vụ được thực hiện không? Ngân hàng có thực hiện dịch vụ một cách nhanh chóng không? Đảm bảo tính thanh khoản cho Ngân hàng 1.2. LƯỢC KHẢO TÀI LIỆU: Để hoàn thành được bà i bá o cá o tốt nghiệp về đề tà i “Nâ ng cao chất lượng tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn cho cá c dự á n bất động sản tại Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n – HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương”, ngoài nêu được những vấn đề cần thiết và đưa ra những giải phá p hiệu quả nhằm nâ ng cao chất
  33. 33. 17 lượng tí n dụng trung dà i hạn là đề tà i thu hú t sự quan tâ m của nhiều nhà nghiê n cứu, cóthể kể đến một và i tá c phẩm tiê u biểu như: Huỳnh Bảo Ngọc (2018), trong bà i nghiê n cứu “Quản trị rủi ro tín dụng trong cho vay trung dài hạn đối với khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hà ng Nông Nghiệp Và Phát Triển Nông Thôn Việt Nam - Chi nhánh Đà Nẵng.” đã cho ta thấy Ngân hàng Nông Nghiệp và Phát Triển Nông Thôn Việt Nam đã có những bước phát triển về hoạt động cho vay tí n dụng trung và dài hạn của NHTM tại Agribank Chi nhánh Đà Nẵng. Với ưu điểm từ hoạt động tín dụng trung và dài hạn đang được các NHTM chú trọng phát triển nhằm mang lại cho các NHTM nguồn lợi nhuận không nhỏ, giúp NHTM nâng cao được chất lượng sản phẩm dịch vụ, đa dạng hóa danh mục đầu tư, nâng cao lợi nhuận. Bê n cạnh đó Ngân hàng còn có những nhược điểm như không nắm bắt được nhu cầu KH, kiểm soát tín dụng còn hạn chế, và các sản phẩm không được tiếp thị rộng rãi đến KH, dẫn đến nhiều rủi ro. Vì thế tác giả đã chú trọng việc đánh giá mức độ nghiêm trọng của rủi ro đối với toàn bộ hoạt động kinh doanh tín dụng cũng hư làtăng cường kiểm soát rủi ro tín dụng, khuyến nghị phát triển KH mục tiêu, khuyến nghị đẩy mạnh công tác tiếp thị, quảng cáo và một số khuyến nghị về công tác nhân sự, cơ sở vật chất, Agribank - Chi nhá nh Đà Nẵng. Luận văn Thạc sĩ Ngân hang (2019), “Nâ ng cao chất lượng tín dụng trung dài hạn đối với doanh nghiệp tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân đội – Sở giao dịch Hà Nội”. Luận án này đã cho ta thấy hoạt động tí n dụng đang là mối quan tâm hàng đầu của cá c NHTM hiện nay ở nước ta, thị trường tà i chí nh chưa phải làkê nh phâ n bố vốn một cá ch cóhiệu quả, do đó vốn đầu tư cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của nền kinh tế vẫn phải dựa và o nguồn vốn tí n dụng của các Ngân hàng. Trong khi đó thu nhập chủ yếu cá c NHTM của Việt nam hiện nay làtừ hoạt động tí n dụng cho vay, nhì n và o tổng tà i sản thì khoản mục cho vay bao giờ cũng chiếm tỷ trọng cao nhất. Thu nhập từ tiền cho vay thể hiện dưới dạng lã i tiền vay vàphụ thuộc chủ yếu và o thời hạn của khoản vay. Thời hạn cho vay cà ng dà i thì lã i suất càng cao và do đó thu nhập của Ngâ n hà ng cà ng lớn. Chí nh vì vậy nếu cá c Ngâ n hà ng cóthể mở rộng cấp tí n dụng nhất làtí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn đối với cá c dự án đầu tư thì sẽ có điều kiện kiếm lời nhiều hơn. Tác giả là m rõđến việc nâ ng cao chất lượng tí n dụng vì cá c khoản cấp tí n dụng cóthời hạn cà ng dà i thì cà ng tiềm ẩn một tỷ lệ rủi ro cao và đó là lý do vì sao khi mở rộng quy mô các Ngân hàng thường chủ trọng đến hoạt động nâ ng cao chất lượng tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn
  34. 34. 18 Nguyễn Phương Nghi (2010), “Giải Pháp Hạn Chế Nợ Quá Hạn Trong Hoạt Động Tín Dụng Cá Nhân Của Các NH TMCP Tư Nhân Tại Tp.Hcm”. Đã cho ta thấy nghiên cứu lý luận cơ bản về vấn đề nợ quá hạn và nợ xấu cùng với các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến tình trạng nợ quá hạn và kinh nghiệm của các nước trong hoạt động tín dụng của NHTM. Điểm mạnh là các NHTM có hệ thống chi nhánh trên khắp cả nước, am hiểu về thị trường trong nước, cù ng với đội ngũ KH của NHTM Việt Nam khá đông đảo, chiếm thị phần lớn về hoạt động tín dụng, huy động vốn và dịch vụ, đội ngũ nhân viên tận tụy, ham học hỏi và có khả năng tiếp cận nhanh các kiến thức, kỹ thuật hiện đại, có được sự quan tâm và hỗ trợ đặc biệt từ phía NH Trung ương, môi trường pháp lý thuận lợi, hầu hết đều đang thực hiện hiện đại hóa Ngân hàng. Bên cạnh đó cũng có những nhược điểm như năng lực quản lý, điều hành còn nhiều hạn chế so với yêu cầu của NHTM hiện đại, bộ máy quản lý cồng kềnh, không hiệu quả. Cuối cùng là kiến nghị các giải pháp xử lý nợ quá hạn, nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động, tiến tới chuẩn mực quốc tế đối với công tác quản trị rủi ro tín dụng. Đưa ra các lời khuyên, tư vấn về nghề nghiệp, việc làm, xu hướng. Đề nghị KH quản lý chặt chẽ chi tiêu, có thể bán bớt một số tài sản có giá mà ít ảnh hưởng đến cuộc sống của KH để trả nợ cho NH. Phạm Thị Huyền Trang (2016) “Tín dụng cá nhâ n Ngâ n Hà ng TMCP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Quảng Ninh”. Tác giả đã đi sâu vào nghiên cứu tình hình thực trạng hiện tại của Ngâ n hà ng BIDV chi nhá nh Quảng Ninh, hệ thống hoá những vấn đề lý luận về lĩnh vực tí n dụng cá nhân tại các NHTM. Tì m ra vàđánh giá thực trạng tí n dụng cá nhân tại Ngâ n hà ng BIDV - Chi nhánh Quảng Ninh. Cuối cùng là đề xuất những giải pháp, kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện hoạt động tín dụng cá nhân cho Ngâ n hà ng BIDV - Chi nhánh Quảng Ninh. Nguyễn Đức Tú(2013), “ Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Công thương Việt Nam” Luận án đã đề xuất khái niệm mới về rủi ro tín dụng, trong đó nhấn mạnh là khả năng xảy ra sự khác biệt không mong muốn giữa thu nhập thực tế và thu nhập kỳ vọng đúng hạn, nhận được đầy đủ lãi và gốc, rủi ro tín dụng sẽ dẫn đến tổn thất tài chính tức là giảm thu nhập ròng và giảm giá thị trường của vốn. Tác giả đã phát triển hệ thống lý luận về quản lý rủi ro là: Xây dựng mô hình quản lý theo hướng tiếp cận các phương pháp quản lý hiện đại, áp dụng các mô hình đánh giá và phân hóa rủi ro tín dụng, Ngân hàng nên xây dựng các chính sách tín dụng mới từ khâu hậu kiểm, tư vấn, đến ra quyết định và quản lý khoản vay dựa trên hệ thống phân
  35. 35. 19 tích và rà soát tín dụng. Kết quả phân tích số liệu Ngâ n hàng Công thương Việt Nam chỉ ra những vấn đề bất cập về chiến lược, mô hình, quy trình, hệ thống đo lường dẫn đến việc Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Công thương Việt Nam dễ gặp rủi ro tín dụng. Luận án đã chỉ ra các giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao và hoàn thiện công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của NH, đặc biệt là giải pháp xây dựng mô hình quản lý rủi ro tín dụng, chuyển đổi mô hình tổ chức kinh doanh trong ngắn và dài hạn, ứng dụng các nghiệp vụ phái sinh để hạn chế rủi ro.
  36. 36. 20 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍN DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI - CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG 2.1 THÔNG TIN CHUNG VỀ NGÂN HÀNG SHB - CHI NHÁNH BÌ NH DƯƠNG 2.1.1 Lịch sử hì nh thà nh vàphá t triển 错误! Tên đầy đủ bằng tiếng Việt: Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội Tên đầy đủ bằng tiếng Anh: Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank Tên viết tắt: SHB Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội (SHB) tiền thân là Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Nông Thôn Nhơn Ái, được thà nh lập ngày 13/11/1993 tại Cần Thơ. Năm 2006, Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Nông Thôn Nhơn Ái được chuyển đổi môhì nh hoạt động lên Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Đô Thị vàđổi tên thà nh Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội (SHB). Được sự chấp nhận của Thống Đốc NHNN theo Quyết định số 2576/QĐ – NHNN ngày 1/11/2007 và SHB khai trương chính thức đi vào hoạt động từ ngà y 15/11/2007 mở trụ sở giao dịch tại địa điểm được xem làtrung tâ m của tỉnh Bì nh Dương. Trong suốt những năm phát triển SHB Bình Dương luôn là chi nhá nh dẫn đầu trong khu vực Đông Nam Bộ nó i riê ng vàcónhững đóng gó p tí ch cực cho hoạt động của toà n thể Ngâ n hà ng nó i chung: chiếm 8% tổng lợi nhuận, chiếm hơn 5% tổng nguồn vốn huy động và dư nợ của toà n Ngâ n hà ng SHB. SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương luô n chútrọng cá c dịch vụ, sản phẩm nhằm mang lại tối đa lợi í ch cho KH, khô ng ngừng đổi mới, mang tới
  37. 37. 21 cho KH những sản phẩm, cá c giải pháp tư vấn tà i chí nh phùhợp vàcam kết đồng hà nh cù ng KH. 2.1.2 Cơ cấu tổ chức Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức: Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức Ngâ n Hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội Chi nhánh Bình Dương. (Nguồn: Tổng hợp của tác giả từ Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội -Chi nhánh Bình Dương) Ban giám đốc: Chịu trách nhiệm chính điều hành và định hướng, trực tiếp chỉ đạo hoạt động các phòng ban theo chức năng, nhiệm vụ và phạm vi hoạt động của Chi nhánh và quản lý các phòng giao dịch trên địa bàn. Bổ nhiệm, khen thưởng hoặc kỷ luật, nâng lương cho các cán bộ nhâ n viê n,… Phòng khách hàng doanh nghiệp: BAN GIÁM ĐỐC P.Khá ch hà ng doanh nghiệp Trưởng phòng CVKHDN P.Khá ch hà ng cánhâ n Trưởng phòng CVKHCN P.Hỗ trợ tín dụng Trưởng phòng CVHTTD P.Thẩm định Trưởng phòng CVTĐ P.Kế toán Trưởng phòng CVKT P.Dịch vụ khá ch hà ng Trưởng phòng KSV GDV P.Xử lý nợ Trưởng phòng NVXLN P.Ngân quỹ Trưởng phòng NVNQ P.Hà nh chí nh Trưởng phòng NVHC P.Công nghệ thô ng tin Trưởng phòng CVCNTT
  38. 38. 22 Phụ trách các công việc giao dịch và phát triển mối quan hệ với KH và các tổ chức doanh nghiệp của chi nhánh. Phò ng khá ch hà ng cánhâ n: Thực hiện các quan hệ kinh doanh với KH và các cá nhân tạo mối quan hệ tốt vàlà m hà i lò ng KH. Phòng hỗ trợ tín dụng và phòng thẩm định: Hướng dẫn cho KH các quy định về thủ tục cho vay và lập hồ sơ vay vốn. Kiểm tra, thẩm định các hồ sơ thủ tục vay vốn, các điều kiện vay vốn trình Ban Giám Đốc ký kết các hợp đồng tín dụng. Trực tiếp kiểm tra giám sát quá trình sử dụng vốn của KH, kiểm tra tài sản thế chấp, theo dõi việc thu lãi, thu nợ. Nhận hồ sơ và thẩm định các trường hợp khách hàng xin gia hạn nợ, điều chỉnh kì hạn trả nợ… Phòng kế toán: Quản lýhồ sơ của KH, hạch toán các nghiệp vụ cho vay, thu nợ, thu lãi, trả tiền vay, chuyển nợ quáhạn, thu thập các thông tin phát sinh trong ngày, chi tiêu tài chính quyết toán các khoản lương đối với các phòng giao dịch trực thuộc, thực hiện các khoản giao nộp ngân sách Nhà Nước. Thường xuyê n kiểm tra các nghiệp vụ về kế toán tài chính, kịp thời chấn chỉnh những sai sót trong hạch toán các nghiệp vụ phát sinh. Phòng dịch vụ khách hàng: Chịu trách nhiệm giao dịch trực tiếp với KH, giới thiệu cung cấp các dịch vụ của Ngân hàng, hỗ trợ và xử lý các nguyện vọng, nhu cầu của KH. Bộ phận dịch vụ KH cũng có các chỉ tiêu thẻ và KH riêng như bộ phận tín dụng, tuy nhiên, bộ phận này vẫn làm nhiệm vụ chủ yếu là giao dịch và hỗ trợ KH. Phòng xử lý nợ: Quản lý hồ sơ tín dụng phối hợp với cán bộ phòng quan hệ KH để nâ ng cao chất lượng quản lý rủi ro tín dụng và hỗ trợ cán bộ KH trong việc theo dõi tình hình khoản vay. Làngười cung cấp thông tin chính xác cho quản lý Ngâ n hàng, góp phần giảm thiểu rủi ro. Phòng ngân quỹ: Quản lí ngồn vốn và sử dụng vốn, thanh toán, nguồn vốn nhận từ bên ngoài, tài sản Nợ - Có. Quản lí và kinh doanh trên thị trường tiền tệ, ngoại tệ, vàng. Triển khai thực hiện có hiệu quả các hoạt động liên quan đến nghiệp vụ
  39. 39. 23 tiền gửi tiết kiệm, tiền gửi thanh toán, tiền giữ hộ, tiền vay, thu đổi ngoại tệ, kinh doanh vàng và nghiệp vụ ngân quỹ phù hợp với các quy định của Ngâ n hàng Nhà nước và của Ngâ n hà ng. Phò ng hà nh chí nh: Chức năng quản lý nhân viên chính thức cũng như hợp đồng trong việc tham gia các kỳ hoạt động, quản lý bảo vệ tài sản, lập thủ tục liên quan đến việc nâng lương, thi hành kỷ luật, tuyển dụng nhân viên cho Ngâ n hà ng. Phòng công nghệ thông tin: Đầu mối nghiên cứu, phát triển và áp dụng các giải pháp công nghệ hiện đại nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu kinh doanh. Vận hành, quản lý và phát triển hệ thống CNTT và truyền thông, quản lý, sử dụng tài nguyên thông tin phục vụ cho hoạt động của Ngâ n hà ng. Vận hành và quản lý kỹ thuật hệ thống CNTT tại chi nhánh. Hỗ trợ người dùng tại chi nhánh trong các vấn đề liên quan đến việc sử dụng các thiết bị CNTT. Kiểm tra, giám sát hoạt động CNTT của Ngâ n hà ng. Tổ chức tập huấn các quy trình kỹ thuật; hướng dẫn, theo dõi kiểm tra hỗ trợ các đơn vị. 2.1.3. Nhân sự
  40. 40. 24 Bảng 2.1: Tì nh hì nh nhâ n sự của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2017 – 2019). Nội dung 2017 2018 2019 Tổng số lao động 65 79 110 Giới tính Nữ 45 49 67 Nam 30 30 43 Độ tuổi bình quân 30 30 30 Trình độ Trên đại học 2 4 7 Đại học 47 60 95 Cao đẳng 6 10 4 Trung cấp 8 3 3 THPT 2 2 1 Chức vụ Ban giám đốc 3 4 4 Trưởng phòng 10 10 10 Nhâ n viê n 52 65 96 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp của tác giả từ phòng nhân sự Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương) Nhận xét: Qua bảng cho thấy nhâ n lực và trình độ lao động tại SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương trong 3 năm 2016 – 2019 nhìn chung nhân sự của đơn vị có trình độ và được đào tạo qua các trường đại học chính quy chiếm hơn 89%
  41. 41. 25 đáp ứng đủ các yêu cầu mà ngành nghề đề ra, được đào tạo bài bản phù hợp với môi trường làm việc. Lực lượng không có nhiều thay đổi, là những cán bộ công nhân viên làm việc lâu năm có kinh nghiệm và có nhiều mối quan hệ tốt, được đào tạo bài bản, có khả năng làm chủ trong mọi tình huống. 2.1.4. Tì nh hì nh kinh doanh Ngâ n Hà ng SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương. Bảng 2.2: Kết quả hoạt động của Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội - Chi nhánh Bình Dương (giai đoạn 2016 - 2019). ( Đơn vị tính: triệu VNĐ) CHỈ TIÊU 2016 2017 2018 2019 TỶ LỆ 2017/2016 2018/2017 2019/2018 DOANH THU 8571.7 10706.3 12556.2 11024.4 24.90% 17.28% -12.20% CHI PHÍ 7362.5 9698.1 10781.5 1121.8 31.72% 11.17% -89.59% LÃI HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH 1251.6 2372.5 2984.9 2518.8 89.56% 25.81% -15.61% CHI PHÍ RŨI RO TÍN DỤNG 1167.6 2220.3 2639.5 1532.0 90.16% 18.88% -41.96% LỢI NHUẬN TRƯỚC THUẾ 84.0 152.2 345.4 986.9 81.28% 126.94% 185.68% LỢI NHUẬN SAU THUẾ 72.9 121.8 246.7 407.2 67.00% 102.57% 65.06%
  42. 42. 26 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp của tác giả từ Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh Ngân hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội – Chi nhá nh Bình Dương.) Doanh thu của SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương có sự biến động không đồng đều trong giai đoạn (2016 - 2019) năm 2017, 2018 doanh thu có vẻ tăng khá đồng đều năm 2017 đạt mức 10706.3 triệu đồng, năm 2018 đạt mức 12556.2 triệu đồng nhưng bước sang năm 2019 thì doanh thu lại giảm chỉ còn 11024.4 triệu đồng với mức tỷ lệ giảm là 12.20% Chi phí giai đoạn 2016 - 2018 tăng lên khá cao nhưng đến năm 2019 thì chi phí lại giảm tương đối khá nhiều do với các năm trước với mức tỷ lệ giảm 89.58%. Như vậy cho ta thấy việc cắt giảm chi phí đi khá nhiều so với các năm về trước để tối ưu hoá lợi nhuận. Trong khi đó lãi hoạt động kinh doanh năm 2016 - 2018 tăng khá cao nhưng đến năm 2019 lại giảm đi 15.61% so với năm 2018. Chi phí rủi ro tín dụng của chi nhánh năm 2019 có phầm giảm đi khá nhiều với mức tỷ lệ là 41.96% ngân hàng đã đã có những biện pháp khắc phục khá tốt trong việc giảm chi phí rủi ro tín dụng. Lợi nhuận của chi nhánh qua các năm đều khá cao điển hình là năm 2019 chi nhánh đạt lợi nhuận trước thuế 986.9 triệu đồng mức tỷ lệ so với năm 2018 là 185.68%. Và lợi nhuận sau thuế năm 2018 đạt 246.7 triệu đồng còn năm 2019 đạt 407.2 triệu đồng tăng mạnh so với năm trước. Lợi nhuận của chi nhánh tăng nhanh chứng tỏ hoạt động kinh doanh của chi nhánh rất tốt. Bảng 2.3: Lợi nhuận rò ng/thu nhập, lợi nhuận rò ng/chi phí Ngâ n hà ng TMCP Sà i Gò n - HàNội – Chi nhánh Bình Dương (2016 – 2019) (Đơn vị tính: triệu VNĐ) CHỈ TIÊU 2016 2017 2018 2019 LỢI NHUẬN RÒNG/ DOANH THU 0,85 1,138 1,965 3,694 LỢI NHUẬN RÒNG/ CHI PHÍ 0,99 1,256 2,288 36,299 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp của tác giả từ Ngân hàng TMCP Sà i Gò n - Hà Nội – chi nhánh Bình Dương.)
  43. 43. 27 Cùng với sự tăng trưởng của doanh thu và chi phí, lợi nhuận ròng của SHB – Chi nhánh Bình Dương giai đoạn (2016 – 2019) cũng có sự tăng trưởng. Năm 2017, lợi nhuận ròng Ngân hàng đạt được 121.8 triệu đồng, tăng 48.9 triệu đồng so với năm 2016, với tỷ lệ là 67.00%. Năm 2018, lợi nhuận rò ng Ngân hàng đạt được 246.7 triệu đồng, tăng 124.9 triệu đồng so với năm 2017, với tỷ lệ 102.57%. Năm 2019, lợi nhuận ròng Ngân hàng là 407.2 triệu đồng, tăng 160.5 triệu đồng, với tỷ lệ 65.06%. Qua các năm lợi nhuận ròng đều tăng đáng kể, năm 2017 lợi nhuận ròng chi nhánh tương đối cao (67.00%) so với năm 2016. Lợi nhuận ròng có sự chuyển biến tốt như vậy là do sự đóng góp đáng kể của nguồn thu nhập từ hoạt động tín dụng, điều đó cho thấy sự phát triển, hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng ngày càng hiệu quả. Năm 2018, lợi nhuận ròng chi nhánh tăng vượt bật, tăng 102.57% so với năm 2017 tốc độ tăng có xu hướng tăng lên. Điều này cho thấy hoạt động kinh doanh của chi nhánh năm 2018 đã đạt được hiệu quả rất tốt, không chỉ trong hoạt động tín dụng mà còn trong việc kinh doanh các sản phẩm, dịch vụ của Ngâ n hà ng. Năm 2019 ta thấy lợi nhuận ròng chi nhánh vấn cao hơn năm 2018 nhưng tốc độ bị chậm lại với tốc độ tăng là 65.06%. Điều này là do năm 2019 tốc độ tăng chi phí( -89.59%) cao hơn tốc độ tăng doanh thu (-12.20%), dẫn đến tốc độ tăng lợi nhuận giảm đi so với năm 2018. 2.2 PHÂN TÍ CH THỰC TRẠNG NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG TÍ N DỤNG TRUNG VÀ DÀI HẠN CHO CÁC DỰ ÁN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG SHB - CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG 2.2.1. Quy trì nh tí n dụng trung vàdà i hạn cho cá c dự á n bất động sản tại Ngâ n Hà ng SHB - Chi nhánh Bình Dương Bước 1: Tiếp nhận hồ sơ của khá ch hà ng CVQHKH tiếp xúc và thu thập tài liệu từ KH, lập phiếu đăng ký vay vốn. Sau khi làm rõ mục đích vay vốn và xác minh sơ bộ về khả năng tài chính của khách hàng, CVQHKH sẽ giúp hướng dẫn cách làm hồ sơ sao cho phù hợp với yêu cầu của Ngâ n hà ng SHB. Trì nh hồ sơ tín dụng cho tổng đơn vị kinh doanh để phân công cho CVTĐ thực hiện thẩm định.

×