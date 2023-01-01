Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI HOÀN THIỆN QUY TRÌNH CHĂM SÓC KHÁCH HÀNG TẠI...
i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đề tài “Hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương” tôi ...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Lời đầu tiên, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn đến Quý thầy cô khoa Kinh Tế - Trường Đại học Thủ Dầu Một đã tận tìn...
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Education

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
:
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
HOẶC

https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
:
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
HOẶC

https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

Education
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI HOÀN THIỆN QUY TRÌNH CHĂM SÓC KHÁCH HÀNG TẠI CÔNG TY BẢO HIỂM PVI BÌNH DƯƠNG Sinh viên thực hiện: Phan Kim Hoa Lớp: D17QC01 MSSV: 1725106010034 Niên khóa: 2017 – 2021 Ngành: Quản lý Công nghiệp Giảng viên hướng dẫn: TS. Trần Thị Thanh Hằng Bình Dương, tháng 11 năm 2020
  2. 2. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đề tài “Hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương” tôi đã tự nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu vấn đề, vận dụng các kiến thức đã học. Những thông tin, số liệu, hình ảnh trong bài báo cáo dưới đây hoàn toàn là do tôi làm, không sao chép của bất cứ ai. Ngoài ra những thông tin, số liệu dẫn chứng điều là thông tin đã được công bố và có trích dẫn cụ thể. Những thông tin tôi thu thập được là do tôi trải nghiệm thực tế tại công ty. Nếu không đúng sự thật như trên, tôi xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về bài báo cáo. Sinh viên thực hiện Phan Kim Hoa
  3. 3. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Lời đầu tiên, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn đến Quý thầy cô khoa Kinh Tế - Trường Đại học Thủ Dầu Một đã tận tình truyền dạy những kiến thức quý giá và tạo mọi điều kiện tốt nhất cho tôi hoàn thành việc học tập của mình, những kiến thức được truyền dạy sẽ là hành trang, tài sản vô giá cho tôi trong công việc mai sau. Với tấm lòng biết ơn sâu sắc, tôi xin gửi đến Cô Trần Thị Thanh Hằng – Khoa Kinh tế, là người đã hướng dẫn tôi trong suốt quá trình hoàn thành Báo cáo tốt nghiệp cho tôi những ý kiến quý báo cùng sự chỉ dẫn tận tình, tạo mọi điều kiện để tôi có thể hoàn thành bài báo cáo một cách tốt nhất. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn đến Ban lãnh đạo của Công ty Bảo Hiểm PVI Bình Dương đã tạo điều kiện cho tôi học hỏi, trau dồi kiến thức. Các anh chị tại phòng Giám định – Bồi thường xe cơ giới đã giúp đỡ, cung cấp những thông tin thực tiễn, số liệu và tạo mọi điều kiện để tôi hoàn thành thực tập. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn!
  4. 4. iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ....................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN.........................................................................................................ii MỤC LỤC............................................................................................................ iii DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU ....................................................................................vi DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH .....................................................................................vii CHƯƠNG 1: MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................iv 1.1 Tính cấp thiết và lí do chọn đề tài.......................................................................iv 1.2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu.............................................................................................v 1.2.1 Mục tiêu tổng quát ..................................................................................v 1.2.2 Mục tiêu cụ thể.......................................................................................v 1.3 Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu........................................................................v 1.3.1 Đối tượng nghiên cứu .............................................................................v 1.3.2 Phạm vi nghiên cứu ................................................................................v 1.4 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu .............................................................................................vi 1.5 Ý nghĩa nghiên cứu khoa học và thực tiễn..........................................................vi 1.6 Cấu trúc nghiên cứu ............................................................................................vi CHƯƠNG 2: TỔNG QUAN LÝ THUYẾT..............................................................1 2.1 Các khái niệm.......................................................................................................1 2.1.1 Khái niệm về khách hàng ........................................................................1 2.1.2 Khái niệm về chăm sóc khách hàng .........................................................1 2.1.3 Vai trò của chăm sóc khách hàng.............................................................2 2.2 Tổng quan các công trình nghiên cứu..................................................................6 CHƯƠNG 3: PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU .....................................................10 3.1 Phương pháp nghiên cứu....................................................................................10 3.1.1 Xác định kích thước mẫu.......................................................................10 3.1.2 Phương pháp chọn mẫu.........................................................................12 3.1.3 Phương pháp nghiên cứu.......................................................................12 3.2 Quy trình nghiên cứu..........................................................................................13 3.3 Công cụ nghiên cứu............................................................................................15
  5. 5. iv 3.3.1 Bảng câu hỏi khảo sát ...........................................................................15 3.4 Thu thập dữ liệu .................................................................................................17 3.4.1 Nguồn dữ liệu thứ cấp...........................................................................17 3.4.2 Nguồn dữ liệu sơ cấp ............................................................................17 3.5. Mô hình nghiên cứu .........................................................................................18 3.6 Xử lý và phân tích dữ liệu..................................................................................19 3.6.1. Kiểm tra độ tin cậy của thang đo..........................................................19 3.6.2 Phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA bằng SPSS .........................................20 3.6.3 Phân tích hồi quy đa biến ......................................................................21 CHƯƠNG 4: KẾT QUẢ PHÂN TÍCH...................................................................23 4.1 Khái quát về doanh nghiệp.................................................................................23 4.1.1 Quá trình hình thành và phát triển..........................................................24 4.1.2 Lĩnh vực hoạt động ...............................................................................27 4.1.3 Giới thiệu cơ cấu tổ chức và nhân sự công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương28 4.1.4 Giới thiệu về phòng ban Giám định và Bồi thường xe cơ giới (Quản lý nghiệp vụ và bồi thường) tại Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương...............................28 4.1.5 Nội dung cơ bản của nghiệp vụ bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới ..................34 4.1.6. Phân tích một số phương pháp đánh giá và hoàn thiện chất lượng dịch vụ của công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại Phòng quản lý nghiệp vụ và bồi thường 38 4.1.7 Kết quả kinh doanh từ 2015-2019..........................................................42 4.2 Kết quả phân tích dữ liệu ...................................................................................45 4.2.1 Thống kê mô tả.....................................................................................45 4.2.2 Đánh giá độ tin cậy của thang đo ...........................................................47 4.2.3 Phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA...........................................................49 4.2.4 Phân tích tương quan và hồi quy............................................................55 4.3. Đánh giá thực trạng công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương..............................................................................................................58 4.3.1 Ưu điểm ...............................................................................................58 4.3.2 Hạn chế và nguyên nhân .......................................................................59 CHƯƠNG 5: MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUY TRÌNH CHĂM SÓC KHÁCH HÀNG TẠI CÔNG TY BẢO HIỂM PVI BÌNH DƯƠNG ........................61 5.1 Phương hướng và mục tiêu hoạt động của doanh nghiệp ..................................61 5.2 Các giải pháp hoàn thiện quy trình ....................................................................61
  6. 6. v 5.3.1 Đào tạo năng lực phục vụ cho toàn thể nhân viên ...................................61 5.3.3 Xây dựng quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng ..............................................62 5.4 Hạn chế của đề tài và hướng nghiên cứu tiếp theo ............................................64 5.5 Kết luận ..............................................................................................................67 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO......................................................................................69
  7. 7. vi DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 3.1. Thông tin mẫu .......................................................................................12 Bảng 3.2 bảng câu hỏi khảo sát..............................................................................15 Bảng 4.1: Kết quả khai thác bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới tại ...................................42 Bảng 4.2: Tỷ lệ doanh thu phí bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới so với tổng doanh thu phí tại Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương ..................................................................44 Bảng 4.3 Đặc điểm mẫu khảo sát ...........................................................................47 Bảng 4.4: Đánh giá độ tin cậy của thang đo ............................................................47 Bảng 4.5: KMO and Bartlett’s Test các biến độc lập...............................................49 Bảng 4.6: Total Variance Explained các biến độc lập..............................................49 Bảng 4.7: Rotated Component Matrix các biến độc lập ...........................................50 Bảng 4.8: KMO and Bartlett’s Test các biến độc lập...............................................51 Bảng 4.9: Total Variance Explained các biến độc lập..............................................52 Bảng 4.10: Rotated Component Matrix các biến độc lập .........................................53 Bảng 4.11: KMO and Bartlett’s Test các biến phụ thuộc .........................................54 Bảng 4.12: Total Variance Explained các biến phụ thuộc ........................................54 Bảng 4.13: Component Matrix các biến phụ thuộc..................................................54 Bảng 4.14: Hệ số tương quan Pearson ....................................................................55 Bảng 4.15: Tóm tắt mô hình ước lượng ..................................................................56 Bảng 4.15: Phân tích phương sai ANOVA..............................................................57 Bảng 4.16: Các hệ số trong mô hình ước lượng.......................................................57
  8. 8. vii DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ Dịch vụ xe bảo hiểm xe cơ giới..................................................6 Hình 3.1. Sơ đồ quy trình nghiên cứu.................................................................14 Hình 3.2: Sơ đồ mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất ....................................................18 Hình 4.1: Sơ đồ Cơ cấu nhân sự tại Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương .........28 Hình 4.2: Sơ đồ quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại Phòng quản lý nghiệp vụ và bồi thường ...........................................................................................................39 Hình 4.3: Biểu đồ Tỷ trọng doanh thu phí bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới trong tổng doanh thu phí tại Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương......................................44
  9. 9. iv CHƯƠNG 1: MỞ ĐẦU 1.1 Tính cấp thiết và lí do chọn đề tài Nền kinh tế ngày càng có sự phát triển rõ rệt ở rất nhiều nước, với Việt Nam cũng không ngoại lệ. Kinh tế phát triển hơn nhu cầu được thõa mãn của khách hàng càng được nâng cao giúp cho các ngành dịch vụ trong nước ta cũng ngày càng phát triển và đa dạng không kém. Và bảo hiểm chính là một sản phẩm dịch vụ hiện đang được hầu hết mọi người sử dụng và không ngừng quan tâm đến. Xã hội ngày càng phát triển việc di chuyển của người dân cũng càng được chú trọng. Việc di chuyển bằng xe cơ giới thường rất thuận tiện được mọi người ưu tiên sử dụng bởi sự linh động và thuận tiện của nó, nhưng bên cạnh sự phù hợp và thuận tiện ấy thì vẫn còn một số điểm bất lợi khi sử dụng xe cơ giới đó là thường rất dễ gặp phải những rủi ro, những tai nạn bất ngờ không lường trước được. Và những rủi ro này có thể mang lại rất nhiều hệ lụy về vật chất lẫn con người. Cũng vì thế các gói sản phẩm tại các công ty bảo hiểm cũng ngày càng đa dạng hơn, có nhiều sự hổ trợ hơn để có thể đáp ứng được nhu cầu sử dụng của khách hàng. Với sự tăng trưởng về kinh tế hiện nay, các yếu tố để có thể thu hút được khách hàng cũng như những điều kiện tiên quyết để một doanh nghiệp có thể giữ chân được khách hàng của mình không còn gói gọn ở trong chất lượng sản phẩm, uy tính doanh nghiệp, giá thành sản phẩm nữa mà nó còn có nhiều yếu tố khác và chăm sóc khách hàng chính là một trong các điều kiện khiến khách hàng đặt nhiều niềm tin hơn vào các sản phẩm cũng là phương tiện giúp các doanh nghiệp cạnh tranh với nhau hiệu quả hơn. Bản thân các sản phẩm của bảo hiểm được xem như một lời đảm bảo của công ty bảo hiểm đối với khách hàng của mình khi sử dụng các sản phẩm sẽ được những lợi ích, giảm thiểu được rủi ro cho người tham gia giao thông khi không may gặp tai nạn. Những sản phẩm của các công ty Bảo hiểm nói chung và Bảo hiểm PVI nói riêng luôn thể hiện sự đa dạng trong từng sản phẩm, sự chất lượng, tính cơ động cao. Song bên cạnh các ưu đãi và lợi ích mà bản thân sản phẩm bảo hiểm đem lại thì cách mà các doanh nghiệp chăm sóc khách hàng của mình lại là một trong các hoạt động tiên quyết để thu hút khách hàng cũng như có thể giữ chân được các khách hàng của mình. Đã có rất nhiều các nghiên cứu về đề tài chăm sóc khách hàng cũng như đánh giá về sự hài lòng của khách hàng tuy nhiên những nghiên cứu về quy trình chăm sóc khách
  10. 10. v hàng tham gia các loại hình bảo hiểm không có nhiều, tham gia các loại hình bảo hiểm xe cơ giới gần như không có, cũng như không có đề tài nào đề cập nhiều đến quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tham gia bảo hiểm một cách chi tiết để khách hàng có thể hiểu được tường tận cách thức và các bước bảo hiểm tiến hành chăm sóc khách hàng thực hiện các nghĩa vụ và quyền lợi người tham gia bảo hiểm sẽ được hưởng. Nhận thấy được tính cấp thiết đó trong quá trình thực tập tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI chi nhánh Bình Dương, tôi lựa chọn đề tài “ Hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương” cho chuyên đề báo cáo tốt nghiệp của mình. 1.2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 1.2.1 Mục tiêu tổng quát Hệ thống hóa cơ sở lí thuyết về quy trình chính sóc khách hàng Phân tích, đánh giá, và đề xuất giải pháp kiến nghị cho quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương 1.2.2 Mục tiêu cụ thể Thứ nhất: hệ thống hóa cơ sở lí thuyết về các quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng Thứ hai: xác định các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Thứ ba: phân tích khái quát tình hình thực thi quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại PVI Thứ tư: Đánh giá mức độ tác động của các yếu tố trong quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng Thứ năm: Đề xuất giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty 1.3 Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 1.3.1 Đối tượng nghiên cứu “Quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương” 1.3.2 Phạm vi nghiên cứu Về không gian: Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương, tòa nhà The Sun, số 48 Hoàng Văn Thụ, phường Chánh Nghĩa, TP.Thủ Dầu Một, tỉnh Bình Dương. Về thời gian: Từ 24/08/2020 – 30/11/2020
  11. 11. vi 1.4 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu Bài nghiên cứu này sẽ tập trung vào những câu hỏi sau: Câu hỏi 1: Phân tích thực trạng quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI chi nhánh Bình Dương Câu hỏi 2: Đánh giá những yếu tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của khách hàng tại công ty Câu hỏi 3: Đề xuất những giải pháp để hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI chi nhánh Bình Dương 1.5 Ý nghĩa nghiên cứu khoa học và thực tiễn *Đối với phương diện học thuật Cung cấp thêm thông tin, hệ thống hóa một số vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng. *Đối với phương diện thực tiễn Tìm hiểu về thị trường cung cấp dịch vụ Bảo hiểm xe cơ giới của tất cả các doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm của cả nước nói chung và bảo hiểm PVI nói riêng hiện nay. Sau đó tiến hành khảo sát, phân tích và tổng hợp tình hình phát triển kinh doanh dịch vụ của Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương. Từ đó có thể đưa ra các đề xuất các giải pháp hoàn thiện quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng tại PVI. 1.6 Cấu trúc nghiên cứu CHƯƠNG 1: MỞ ĐẦU CHƯƠNG 2: TỔNG QUAN LÝ THUYẾT CHƯƠNG 3: PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU CHƯƠNG 4: KẾT QUẢ PHÂN TÍCH CHƯƠNG 5: MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUY TRÌNH CHĂM SÓC KHÁCH HÀNG TẠI CÔNG TY BẢO HIỂM PVI BÌNH DƯƠNG
  12. 12. 1 CHƯƠNG 2: TỔNG QUAN LÝ THUYẾT 2.1 Các khái niệm 2.1.1 Khái niệm về khách hàng Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, khách hàng đóng vai trò quang trọng đối với sự sống còn của một doanh nghiệp, khách hàng được xem như Thượng Đế. Theo Tom Peters (1987) xem khách hàng là “tài sản làm tăng thêm giá trị”. “Đó là tài sản quan trọng nhất mặc dù giá trị của họ không có ghi trong sổ sách doanh nghiệp. Vì vậy, các doanh nghiệp phải xem khách hàng như là nguồn vốn cần được quản lý và phát huy như bất kỳ nguồn vốn nào khác”. Theo Peter Fdrucker (1954), cha đẻ của ngành quản trị định nghĩa khách hàng của một doanh nghiệp là một tập hợp những cá nhân, nhóm người, doanh nghiệp,.. có nhu cầu sử dụng dịch vụ, sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp và mong muốn được thõa mãn nhu cầu đó. Khách hàng là người quan trọng nhất đối với chúng ta. Họ không phụ thuộc vào chúng ta mà chúng ta phụ thuộc vào họ. Họ không phải là kẻ ngoài cuộc mà chính là một phần trong việc kinh doanh của chúng ta. Khi phục vụ khách hàng, không phải chúng ta giúp đỡ họ mà họ đang giúp đỡ chúng ta bằng cách cho chúng ta cơ hội để phục vụ. Và mục tiêu của công ty là “tạo ra khách hàng”. 2.1.2 Khái niệm về chăm sóc khách hàng Đối với các doanh nghiệp, khách hàng được xem như là nguồn sống, nơi tạo ra lợi nhuận, sự cạnh tranh cũng như thước đo sự thành công của các doanh nghiệp. Chính vì thế chăm sóc khách hàng (CSKH) được xem như một trong những yếu tố sống còn và đòi hỏi rất nhiều công sức và tiền bạc. CSKH không chỉ đơn giản là cung cấp một sản phẩm, dịch vụ đủ để đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng nữa mà bên cạnh nó còn đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải tạo được niềm tin tưởng, sự hài lòng tuyệt đối cho các sản phẩm, dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp. CSHK là những dịch vụ bạn cung cấp cho khách hàng – trước và sau khi họ mua hàng, tất cả những dịch vụ mà doanh nghiệp tạo ra nhằm thỏa mãn, đáp ứng nhu cầu và mong đợi của khách hàng. Theo tác giả Nguyễn Thượng Thái (Quantri.vn biên tập và hệ thống hóa) CSKH là tất cả những gì mà một doanh nghiệp cần thiết phải làm để thõa mãn nhu cầu và mong
  13. 13. 2 đợi của khách hàng. Nói một cách khác, CSKH là phục vụ khách hàng theo như cách họ mong muốn. Chăm sóc khách hàng (CSKH) là hoạt động chiến lược mang tính cạnh tranh cao của các doanh nghiệp dùng để tiếp cận và giữ khách hàng bằng tâm lí cùng sự lí trí của mình. Đầu tư cho CSKH thường là các khoản chi phí có tính lâu dài, mang tính chiến lược cao. CSKH không chỉ là thái độ lịch sự và thân thiết khi tiếp xúc với khách hàng. Cũng không chỉ là việc của những nhân viên có liên hệ trực tiếp với khách hàng, mà việc CSKH phải được thực hiện trên mọi khía cạnh của sản phẩm và dịch vụ cung cấp cho khách hàng. Giống như Marketing, hoạt động CSKH cũng xuất phát từ thực tiễn, thông qua quá trình tổng kết kinh nghiệp thực tiễn, khái quát thành lý luận. CSKH là tất cả những gì mà doanh nghiệp có thể làm để thỏa mãn nhu cầu và mong đợi của khách hàng. CSKH là phục vụ khách hàng theo cách mà họ muốn. CSKH là khâu nằm trong quá trình cung cấp dịch vụ thứ cấp cho khách hàng, là một bộ phận cấu thành nên sản phẩm, đồng thời cũng là vũ khí cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp, đảm bảo sự thành công của doanh nghiệp 2.1.3 Vai trò của chăm sóc khách hàng Chăm sóc khách hàng sẽ giúp cho doanh nghiệp có thể duy trì được khách hàng của mình. Bởi theo rất nhiều quan điểm chung của các doanh nghiệp điều cho rằng việc giữ chân một khách hàng cũ dễ thực hiện và tiết kiệm chi phí hơn rất nhiều so với việc tìm kiếm một khách hàng mới. Ta có thể hiểu một cách đơn giản chăm sóc khách hàng là hoạt động giúp doanh nghiệp duy trì khách hàng hiện tại, tạo ra khách hàng trung thành và tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng.  Chăm sóc khách hàng giúp tạo ra khách hàng trung thành Một doanh nghiệp muốn tồn tại và phát triển phải có một số lượng khách hàng nhất định, đặc biệt là các khách hàng lớn và khách hàng trung thành. Nếu làm tốt công tác chăm sóc khách hàng sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp duy trì được một lượng khách hàng trung thành để quay lại dùng sản phẩm. Theo một nghiên cứu cho thấy thì chi phí để chăm sóc một khách hàng cũ sẽ thấp hơn nhiều so với chi phí tìm một khách hàng mới. Thêm vào đó, khách hàng ngày nay
  14. 14. 3 càng trở nên khó tính và khôn ngoan hơn khi quyết định mua sắm. Nên việc chăm sóc khách hàng sau khi mua hàng hoặc dịch vụ từ công ty sẽ khiến khách hàng tin tưởng hơn vào doanh nghiệp. Từ đó thúc đẩy hành động mua hàng lần sau cũng như giới thiệu thương hiệu cho người quen tin dùng.  Chăm sóc khách hàng giúp thu hút thêm nhiều khách hàng mới Đáp ứng nhu cầu khách hàng, khiến khách hàng hài lòng, họ không những tiếp tục các hoạt động mua hàng mà còn có thể giới thiệu thêm sản phẩm cũng như giới thiệu đến gia đình, người thân, bạn bè,… về sự hài lòng của họ trong sản phẩm cũng như về chất lượng và các hoạt động chăm sóc khách hàng tại doanh nghiệp. Trong bối cảnh truyền thông, mạng xã hội mạnh mẽ như hiện nay, thì một ý kiến tích cực được đưa ra thì không chỉ 5-10 người biết đến mà đôi khi còn hơn cả thế. Tuy nhiên nếu một ý kiến tốt được lan truyền mạnh thì đối với một ý kiến xấu về dịch vụ chăm sóc khách hàng tệ thì doanh nghiệp đó có thể phải đối mặt với nguy cơ bị tẩy chay rất lớn từ cộng đồng mạng. Vì vậy từ việc lên kế hoạch cho đến các hoạt động được dùng trong công tác chăm sóc khách hàng điều phải được lặp trình một cách khoa học. Để từ đó có thể thu hút được thêm nhiều hơn các khách hàng tiềm năng.  Chăm sóc khách hàng giúp tiết kiệm chi phí Thực hiện tốt công tác chăm sóc khách hàng, doanh nghiệp sẽ giảm được rất nhiều chi phí, có thể kể đến như chi phí Marketing online, offline, chi phí cho hoạt động sale để tìm kiếm một khách hàng mới, hay để tiếp cận một khách hàng không tiềm năng. Hằng năm các doanh nghiệp phải bỏ ra rất nhiều tiền cho các chương trình quảng cáo, tiếp thị để thu hút được khách hàng mới. Và chi phí thực tế được doanh nghiệp bỏ ra để có được một khách hàng mới sẽ cao gấp 5 lần so với chi phí để chăm sóc một khách hàng cũ. Vì thế, nếu công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tốt sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp giữ được khách hàng hiện có, duy trì được lượng khách hàng ổn định riêng và hơn hết là nhờ vào đó tiết kiệm đáng kể chi phí tìm kiếm khách hàng mới. Tiếp đó, chăm sóc khách hàng tốt gây ấn tượng tốt cho khách hàng ở lần gặp đầu tiên, làm hài lòng khách hàng sẽ giúp các doanh nghiệp tránh được các khoản chi phí để khắc phụ những hậu quả, thiệt hại do việc khách hàng không hài lòng với sản phẩm, dịch vụ tại công ty gây ra. Nhiều nhà kinh tế đã nhận định rằng công tác chăm sóc khách hàng không phải là một khoản chi phí mà là một món đầu tư có khả năng sinh lợi cao.
  15. 15. 4  Chăm sóc khách hàng là vũ khí cạnh tranh của các Doanh nghiệp Bên cạnh việc ganh đua về chất lượng sản phẩm, chi phí quảng cáo thì các phương án chăm sóc khách hàng chính là vũ khí để các doanh nghiệp cạnh tranh. Ví dụ như cùng có một mặt hàng bảo hiểm ô tô giống nhau, nhưng công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại các công ty có tiếng tại khu vực Bình Dương như: Bảo hiểm PVI, Bảo hiểm PJICO, Bảo hiểm Bảo Việt,… sẽ tạo được lòng tin khác nhau cũng như mức độ phủ sóng thị trường khách nhau. *Bộ tiêu chuẩn ISO 9000 và ISO 9001:2008 ISO 9000 Bộ tiêu chuẩn ISO 9000 là bộ tiêu chuẩn quốc tế được xây dựng nhằm trợ giúp các tổ chức, thuộc mọi loại hình và quy mô trong việc xây dựng, áp dụng và vận hành các hệ thống quản lý chất lượng có hiệu lực. Bộ tiêu chuẩn ISO 9000 là bộ tiêu chuẩn được đúc kết dựa trên các kinh nghiệm quản lý tốt nhất trên toàn thế giới. Mục đích của ISO là đảm bảo các tổ chức áp dụng có khả năng cung cấp các sản phẩm ổn định đáp ứng các yêu cầu về chất lượng của khách hàng. Tất cả tiêu chuẩn ISO hiện có trên 17.400 tiêu chuẩn đều được định kỳ xem xét. Một số vấn đề đưa ra trong tiêu chuẩn đã bị lỗi thời chẳng hạn như liên quan đến sự phát triển về công nghệ, các phương pháp và tài liệu mới, các yêu cầu mới về an toàn và chất lượng hoặc các vấn đề về cách hiểu và ứng dụng. Để xem xét các yếu tố này và nhằm đảm bảo rằng các tiêu chuẩn ISO là những tiêu chuẩn tiên tiến nhất, ISO đã có quy định bắt buộc các tiêu chuẩn này phải được định kỳ soát xét và sẽ đưa ra quyết định thừa nhận, hủy bỏ hoặc sửa đổi tiêu chuẩn. ISO 9001:2008 Tiêu chuẩn ISO 9001 : 2008 có tên gọi đầy đủ là “Các yêu cầu đối với hệ thống quản lý chất lượng”, ISO 9001 được ban hành lần thứ 4 vào năm 2008. ISO 9001 là tiêu chuẩn quốc tế về hệ thống quản lý chất lượng do Tổ chức tiêu chuẩn hóa quốc tế (ISO) ban hành, có thể áp dụng trong mọi lĩnh vực sản xuất, kinh doanh, dịch vụ và cho mọi quy mô hoạt động. ISO 9001 đưa ra các chuẩn mực cho hệ thống quản lý chất lượng, không phải là tiêu chuẩn cho sản phẩm. Việc áp dụng ISO 9001 vào doanh nghiệp đã tạo được cách
  16. 16. 5 làm việc khoa học, tạo ra sự nhất quán trong công việc, chuẩn hóa các quy trình hoạt động, loại bỏ được nhiều thủ tục không cần thiết, rút ngắn thời gian và giảm chi phí phát sinh do xảy ra những sai lỗi hoặc sai sót trong công việc, đồng thời làm cho năng lực trách nhiệm cũng như ý thức của cán bộ công nhân viên nâng lên rõ rệt. Mục đích của tiêu chuẩn ISO 9001 : 2008 Tiêu chuẩn ISO 9001 : 2008 quy định các yêu cầu đối với hệ thống quản lý chất lượng cho tổ chức: Cần chứng tỏ khả năng cung cấp một cách ổn định sản phẩm đáp ứng các yêu cầu của khách hàng cũng như các yêu cầu của luật định liên quan đến sản phẩm Muốn nâng cao sự thỏa mãn của khách hàng thông qua việc áp dụng và duy trì hệ thống quản lý chất lượng theo theo tiêu chuẩn ISO 9001 : 2008. Việc duy trì bao gồm việc cải tiến liên tục hệ thống nhằm đảm bảo sự phù hợp với các yêu cầu của khách hàng, yêu cầu luật định liên quan đến sản phẩm. ISO 9001 là một tiêu chuẩn được hình thành nhờ tích lũy kinh nghiệm thực tiễn từ nhiều trường hợp thành công lẫn thất bại của nhiều công ty trên toàn thế giới. Qua nghiên cứu, các chuyên gia của tổ chức ISO đã nhận thấy có 8 nguyên tắc quản lý chất lượng cần được xem là nền tảng để xây dựng nên chuẩn mực cho một hệ thống quản lý chất lượng, đó là: Nguyên tắc 1: Định hướng vào khách hàng Nguyên tắc 2: Trách nhiệm của Lãnh đạo Nguyên tắc 3: Sự tham gia của mọi người Nguyên tắc 4: Tiếp cận theo quá trình Nguyên tắc 5: Tiếp cận theo hệ thống Nguyên tắc 6: Cải tiến liên tục Nguyên tắc 7: Quyết dịnh dựa trên sự kiện Nguyên tắc 8: Quan hệ hợp tác cùng có lợi với nhà cung ứng Tám nguyên tắc quản lý chất lượng này được đề ra nhằm giúp các doanh nghiệp có thể áp dụng và dẫn dắt doanh nghiệp của mình đạt được những kết quả cao hơn khi áp dụng ISO 9001 : 2008.  Các loại hình bảo hiểm xe cơ giới
  17. 17. 6 Để đối phó với những rủi ro tai nạn bất ngờ có thể xả ra gây tổn thất cho mình, các chủ xe cơ giới thường tham gia một số loại hình bảo hiểm sau: * Trong bảo hiểm xe cơ giới bao gồm có: Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ Dịch vụ xe bảo hiểm xe cơ giới (Nguồn: Tạp chí Thị trường bảo hiểm Việt Nam) 2.2 Tổng quan các công trình nghiên cứu  Công trình nghiên cứu trong nước Bài 1: Tên bài nghiên cứu: “Hoàn thiện công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần quân đội – Chi nhánh TP. Hồ Chí Minh” của tác giả Nguyễn Lan Anh. BẢO HIỂM XE CƠ GIỚI BẢO HIỂM XE Ô TÔ Bảo hiểm vật chất xe Bảo hiểm TNDS đối với bên thứ ba Bảo hiểm TNDS đối với hành khách Bảo hiểm TNDS đối với hàng hóa BẢO HIỂM XE MÁY Bảo hiểm TNDS đối với bên thứ ba Bảo hiểm tai nạn ngươi ngồi trên xe
  18. 18. 7 Áp dụng phương pháp nghiên cứu định tính, định lượng: phân tích, thống kê, mô tả, bảng câu hỏi khảo sát. Thu thập thông tin về dữ liệu sơ cấp thông qua phiếu điều tra sàng lọc dữ liệu, các biến quan sát từ đó xác định thành phần, giá trị, độ tin cậy Conback’s Alpha và phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA, sử dụng phần mềm SPSS. Kết quả nghiên cứu: sau các phương pháp nghiên cứu bài luận đưa ra được quan điểm và mục tiêu phát triển, và một số giải pháp hoàn thiện công tác chăm sóc khách hàng như nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ, nâng cao chất lượng phục vụ, nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực. Từ đó cũng đưa ra những kiến nghị dựa trên quan điểm cũng như mục tiêu phát triển của MB, hoàn thành được mục tiêu đề ra năm 2015, cũng như những giai đoạn phát triển tiếp theo. Bài 2: Tên bài nghiên cứu: “Giải pháp hoàn thiện công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại Tập đoàn Bưu chính Viễn thông Việt Nam – chi nhánh Viễn thông Quãng Bình”, của tác giả Phạm Thanh Huyền. Phương pháp nghiên cứu được sử dụng: thu thập dữ liệu thứ cấp từ các nguồn thu có nguồn gốc rõ ràng được công khai thông tin được thu thập sẽ được sắp xếp khoa học, có tính hệ thống ghi nguồn, tên tác giả, ngày đăng,… để đảm bảo tính tin cậy và kiểm tra được của thông tin. Các thông tin được thu thập sẽ tiến hành chọn lọc, đánh giá những thông tin cần thiết và liên quan đến vấn đề nghiên cứu. Tiếp đến là phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu sơ cấp thông qua nghiên cứu thăm dò, và nghiên cứu chính thức. Tiếp theo nữa là phương pháp xử lí, phân tích dữ liệu. Sau cùng là phương pháp chọn mẫu, phương pháp này là phương pháp xác định kích thước các mẫu dự vào chi phí, với kĩ thuật chọn mẫu là các phương pháp chọn mẫu, trong đó có phương pháp thiết kế thang đo trong bảng hỏi: thang đo khoảng – thang đo likert 5 điểm (từ 1 đến 5 theo cấp độ tăng dần) được sử dụng để lượng hóa các mức độ đánh giá của khách hàng về chất lượng sản phẩm, dịch vụ, thang đo định danh, thang đo thứ bậc được thống kê để mô tả mẫu nghiên cứu. Kết quả nghiên cứu: đưa ra được các kết luận, kiến nghị cho công tác chăm sóc khách hàng tại VNPT Quảng Bình như nỗ lực hoàn thiện các tiêu chí trên cơ sở vật chất hữu hình, mức độ tin cậy, mức độ đáp ứng, mức độ đồng cảm. Bài nghiên cứu thông qua các phương pháp nghiên cứu đã phát hiện ra những hạn chế và đưa ra kiến nghị phù hợp.
  19. 19. 8 Bài 3: Tên bài nghiên cứu: “Quản trị quan hệ khách hàng tại Tổng công ty Bảo hiểm BIDV”, của tác giả Nguyễn Xuân Lãn và Trần Đình Thao. Phương pháp nghiên cứu là sử dụng phương pháp khảo sát, so sánh, phân tích và đánh giá. Kết quả nghiên cứu: Đã tìm hiểu và có cái nhìn tổng quan về CRM. Phối hợp với việc đánh giá thực trạng kinh doanh và CRM tại BIC, tác giả đã trình bày được các mặt được và những tồn tại bất cập của công tác CRM tại BIC. Từ đó, đề xuất việc hoàn thiện CRM và những kiến nghị với các cơ quan/đơn vị có liên quan nhằm ổn định thị trường bảo hiểm, gắn kết trách nhiệm để việc xây dựng CRM không còn bị chi phối quá nhiều từ ảnh hưởng của cạnh tranh phi kỹ thuật trên hiện trường.  Công trình nghiên cứu nước ngoài Bài 4: Theo nghiên cứu của Ofir Turel and Alexander, User satisfaction with mobile services in Canada. Yếu tố sự tin cậy của dịch vụ có tác động lớn nhất đến mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng khi sử dụng dịch vụ di động tại Canada. Nghiên cứu cho thấy sự tác động qua lại của các biến X có liên quan mật thiết với nhau và có ảnh hưởng tới yếu tố thỏa mãn của khách hàng khi sử dụng dịch vụ. Nghiên cứu đã làm rõ được vấn đề sự khác biệt của kết quả nghiên cứu tại các vùng khác nhau dẫn tới mức độ ảnh hưởng và phụ thuộc cũng khác nhau. Trong bài, biến mức độ hài lòng có sự phụ thuộc và chịu ảnh hưởng của yếu tố tin cậy, tiếp theo là biến chất lượng dịch vụ. Yếu tố giới tính trong mô hình nghiên cứu này không ảnh hưởng đến mức độ hài lòng về vấn đề sử dụng dịch vụ. Nghiên cứu sử dụng phương pháp phỏng vấn trực tiếp khách hàng sử dụng mạng di động tại các khu vực đông dân cư tại Canada với số mẫu được chọn là n= 350. Nghiên cứu có ảnh hưởng tích cực tới mảng kinh doanh dịch vụ di động tại Canada, tuy nhiên vẫn còn mắc phải một số hạn chế vì số mẫu phỏng vấn chưa được khách quan so với kết quả nghiên cứu. Nghiên cứu đưa ra kết quả, tổng hợp giải pháp theo từng yếu tố với mức độ ảnh hưởng. Giải pháp đưa ra cho nghiên cứu này chính là cải thiện chất lượng dịch vụ, nâng cao hoạt động chăm sóc khách hàng để có thể tạo nên sự tin tưởng, an tâm cho mọi khách hàng khi sử dụng dịch vụ di động này.
  20. 20. 9 Bài 5:”Service quality perspectives and satisfaction in private banking” của tác giả Walfried M. Lassar, Chris Manolis, and Robert D. Winsor (2000). Với phương pháp nghiên cứu phỏng vấn, nghiên cứu được tiến hành với số mẫu phỏng vấn n= 600. Trong đó phỏng vấn được chia làm hai mảng, phỏng vấn cá nhân và phỏng vấn nhóm nhằm đưa ra kết quả khách quan cho cuộc nghiên cứu. Kết quả nghiên cứu cho rằng ”Mức độ tin cậy là yếu tố quan trọng trong mảng hoạt động dịch vụ của ngân hàng tư nhân, đồng thời để tạo được sự tin cậy cho khách hàng, ngân hàng cần khắc phục các yếu tố về mảng dịch vụ khách hàng để tạo nên sự tin tưởng và an tâm cho khách hàng sử dụng dịch vụ. Rủi ro trong lĩnh vực ngân hàng là yếu tố mà khách hàng đặc biệt quan tâm, vì nó ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến quyền lợi của họ. Chính vì thế nghiên cứu này đã góp phần ảnh hưởng tích cực trong lĩnh vực kinh doanh của các ngân hàng tư nhân hiện nay.
  21. 21. 10 CHƯƠNG 3: PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Phương pháp nghiên cứu 3.1.1 Xác định kích thước mẫu - Theo Slovin (1960) yêu cầu xác định kích thước mẫu cần có là sai số nhỏ nhất và chi phí thấp nhất. Công thức xác định kích thước mẫu (Slovin (1960)) 𝑛 = N 1 + N ∗ 𝑒2 Trong đó: n là cỡ mẫu cần điều tra ( số mẫu thu thập cần đạt được khi tiến hành điều tra) N là tổng thể mẫu (tổng số khách hàng sử dụng dịch vụ tại công ty) e là biên độ sai số (e = 5%, tức mức độ tin cậy là 95%)  Một số phương pháp chọn mẫu có thể có là  Phương pháp chọn mẫu ngẫu nhiên  Phương pháp chọn mẫu ngẫu nhiên đơn giản  Phương pháp chọn mẫu phân tổ  Phương pháp chọn mẫu phân tầng (nhiều cấp)  Phương pháp chọn mẫu hệ thống (máy móc)  Phương pháp chọn mẫu chùm (cả khối) - Theo Parasuraman & Leonard Hair (1988), kích thước mẫu tối thiểu để sử dụng EFA là 50, tốt hơn là 100 và tỷ lệ số quan sát/biến đo lường là 5:1, 1 biến đo lường cần tối thiểu 5 quan sát. Số quan sát hiểu một cách đơn giản là số phiếu khảo sát hợp lệ cần thiết; biến đo lường đơn giản là một câu hỏi đo lường trong bảng khảo sát. Công thức chọn mẫu là: N= 5*m (trong đó m là số lượng câu hỏi trong bài). *Mô hình SERVQUAL (Parasuraman & ctg, 1988) Chất lượng dịch vụ trên quan điểm của khách hàng là do khách hàng tự cảm nhận và đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của bản thân và thông qua các thử nghiệm, thang đo thì có được các hiệu số của khách hàng giữa cảm nhận sau khi sử dụng dịch vụ với mong đợi của họ trước khi tiêu dùng dịch vụ.
  22. 22. 11 *Có 10 tiêu chí đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ theo quan điểm khách hàng (Parasuraman & Leonard) gồm: 1. Độ tin cậy (Reliability): sự nhất quán trong vận hành và cung ứng dịch vụ thực hiện đúng chức năng ngay từ đầu. 2. Tính đáp ứng (Responsibility): sự sốt sắng hoặc sẵn sang cung ứng dịch vụ kịp thời, đúng lúc. 3. Năng lực (Competence): có kiến thức sâu rộng, có kỹ năng thành thạo và có hành vi, thái độ tích cực. 4. Tiếp cận được (Accessibility): có thể dễ dàng tiếp cận, dễ dàng đến gần 5. Tác phong (Courtesy): sự lịch thiệp, tôn trọng, quan tâm và thân thiện của nhân viên phục vụ. 6. Giao tiếp (Communication): thông tin với khách hàng bằng ngôn từ của họ, lắng nghe ý kiến khách hàng… 7. Sự tín nhiệm (Credibility): trung thực, đáng tin cậy; uy tín của công ty; tư cách cá nhân của người phục vụ. 8. Tính an toàn (Security): không có nguy hiểm, rủi ro. 9. Thấu hiểu khách hàng (Understanding the customers): nỗ lực tìm hiểu nhu cầu khách hàng, ghi nhớ những yêu cầu cụ thể của từng người, tạo ra sự chú ý của từng cá nhân, nhận biết các khách hàng thường xuyên và trung thành của công ty. 10. Tính hữu hình (Tangibles): chứng cứ vật chất của dịch vụ, các phương tiện, thiết bị phục vụ; hình thức bên ngoài của nhiệm vụ;… Mười tiêu chí vừa nêu là mười tiêu chí cơ bản chính yếu để đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ theo quan điểm khách hàng. Tuy nhiên, sau một thời gian dài áp dụng, các học giả thấy rằng mười tiêu chí đó có sự trùng lặp nhất định, vì vậy, đã gây khó khăn cho những người đánh giá trong công tác đánh giá. Do vậy, để tránh những phức tạp có thể gặp phải, các học giả đã rút gọn từ mười tiêu chí xuống còn năm tiêu chí và được viết tắt thành bộ tiêu chí đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ RATER. *5 tiêu chí rút gọn từ 10 tiêu chí, được viết tắt thành bộ tiêu chí đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ RATER (mô hình RATER) gồm: 1. Độ tin cậy (Reliability): thực hiện dịch vụ đúng như đã hứa một cách đáng tin cậy và chính xác.
  23. 23. 12 2. Sự đảm bảo (Assuarance): kiến thức và tác phong của nhân viên phục vụ, cũng như khả năng gây lòng tin và sự tín nhiệm của họ. 3. Tính hữu hình (Tangibles): điều kiện vật chất, thiết bị và hình thức bên ngoài của nhân viên phục vụ. 4. Sự thấu cảm (Empathy): quan tâm, lưu ý cá nhân đối với từng khách hàng. 5. Tính đáp ứng (Responsibility): sẵn lòng giúp đỡ khách hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ nhanh chóng. Theo 5 tiêu thức trên, tùy từng lĩnh vực cụ thể, người ta cố gắng xác định chỉ tiêu để đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ bằng con số cụ thể. 3.1.2 Phương pháp chọn mẫu Với tổng số mẫu gửi đến khách hàng tại các garage và khách hàng đến với công ty PVI là 250 mẫu, kết quả hồi đáp có 228 mẫu (tỉ lệ 91,2%), trong đó có 28 mẫu không hợp lệ vì bỏ sót, không có ý kiến rõ ràng. Số mẫu được đưa vào phân tích là 200 mẫu đạt yêu cầu phân tích nhân tố trong đó số mẫu được khảo sát với sô lượng khách hàng tại 2 điểm chủ yếu là tại garage và tại văn phòng công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương được thống kê như sau: Bảng 3.1. Thông tin mẫu STT Thông tin mẫu Số lượng Tỉ lệ 1 Tổng số mẫu 200 100% 2 Garage Toyota Bình Dương 50 25% Ford Bình Dương 40 20% Honda Ô tô Bình Dương 50 25% Nisan Bình Dương 25 12,5% 3 Tại văn phòng công ty PVI Bình Dương 35 17,5% 3.1.3 Phương pháp nghiên cứu  Với mục tiêu thứ nhất, đề tài sử dụng phương pháp phân loại và nghiên cứu hệ thống hóa lý thuyết, phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp
  24. 24. 13  Với mục tiêu thứ hai, sử dụng phương pháp định tính và định lượng  Với mục tiêu thứ ba, sử dụng phương pháp phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp  Với mục tiêu thứ tư, sử dụng phương pháp định tính và định lượng, phân tích mô tả, kiểm định Cronbach’s Alpha, phân tích khám phá EFA, phân tích hồi quy bội.  Với mục tiêu thứ năm: sử dụng phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp, phương pháp liệt kê 3.2 Quy trình nghiên cứu
  25. 25. 14 Xác định vấn đề Phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA Cronbach’s Alpha Phân tích hồi quy Phỏng vấn chính thức Lược khảo tài liệu Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Thang đo chính thức Thang đo hoàn chỉnh Đánh giá mức độ quan trọng của các yếu tố Đề xuất giải pháp và kiến nghị Hình 3.1. Sơ đồ quy trình nghiên cứu
  26. 26. 15 3.3 Công cụ nghiên cứu 3.3.1 Bảng câu hỏi khảo sát Các thang đo đc xây dựng dựa trên công trình nghiên cứu trong và ngoài nước, sử dụng thang đo Likert 5, với lựa chọn số 1 là hoàn toàn không đồng ý so với phát biểu, lựa chọn số 2 là không đồng ý và lựa chọn số 5 là hoàn toàn đồng ý so với phát biểu. Bảng 3.2 bảng câu hỏi khảo sát Tên nhân tố Mã hóa Nội dung thang đo Tác giả Thái độ ứng xử TD1 Nhân viên hòa nhã, tôn trọng người tham gia bảo hiểm Lê Thị Phương Thanh (2015), Nguyễn Lan Anh (2015), Parasuraman & ctg (1988) TD2 Nhân viên có tinh thần trách nhiệm cao trong công việc TD3 Nhân viên đối xử công bằng với người tham gia bảo hiểm TD4 Nhân viên nhiệt tình, sẵn sàng hướng dẫn cho người tham gia bảo hiểm Nhân tố hữu hình NT1 Nơi thực hiện các dịch vụ hành chính bảo hiểm khang trang Parasuraman & ctg (1988), Lê Thị Phương Thanh (2015) NT2 Có nơi đậu xe và chỗ ngồi chờ được bố trí đầy đủ, tạo sự thoải mái NT3 Mức độ vệ sinh chung và WC đảm bảo yêu cầu NT4 Trang thiết bị văn phòng, bàn ghế, máy tính đầy đủ NT5 Sơ đồ chỉ dẫn, thủ tục hành chính được niêm yết rõ ràng, dễ xem Năng lực phục vụ NL1 Nhân viên có kiến thức nghiệp vụ bảo hiểm vững vàng Lê Thị Phương Thanh (2015), Nguyễn Xuân Lãn và Trần Đình NL2 Nhân viên có kiến thức pháp luật
  27. 27. 16 NL3 Nhân viên có khả năng giải quyết hồ sơ nhanh chóng đúng thời gian quy định Thao (2013), Parasuraman & ctg (1988), và Ofir Turel and Alexander, NL4 Nhân viên có khả năng phát hiện sai sót của hồ sơ ngay để kịp thời tư vấn cho người tham gia bảo hiểm NL5 Nhân viên giải quyết thấu đáo, thống nhất các yêu cầu thắc mắc của người tham gia bảo hiểm theo quy định Độ tin cậy DT1 BH thực hiện giờ giấc làm việc theo đúng quy định Parasuraman & ctg (1988), Lê Thị Phương Thanh (2015) Walfried M. Lassar, Chris Manolis, and Robert D. Winsor(2000) DT2 Thủ tục hành chính của BH đơn giản DT3 BH thực hiện đúng quy trình tiếp nhận và trả kết quả hồ sơ DT4 Các mẫu hồ sơ có sự thống nhất rõ ràng và đơn giản DT5 Quy trình xử lý hồ sơ nhanh gọn Sự đáp ứng DU1 Thời gian tư vấn cho một dịch vụ hành chính BH nhanh chóng Parasuraman & ctg (1988), Lê Thị Phương Thanh (2015), Nguyễn Xuân Lãn và Trần Đình Thao (2013) DU2 BH sẵn sàng đáp ứng, giải quyết mọi thắc mắc khiếu nại của người tham gia BH DU3 BH trả kết quả hồ sơ đúng hẹn DU4 Lên lịch hẹn phù hợp cho người tham gia BH Chất lượng dịch vụ CL1 Anh/chị hài lòng về chất lượng dịch vụ hành chính BH đối với người tham BH tại PVI Bình Dương Parasuraman & ctg (1988), Lê Thị Phương Thanh (2015) CL2 Anh/chị sẽ tiếp tục tham gia trong thời gian tới
  28. 28. 17 CL3 Anh/chị sẽ giới thiệu cho bạn bè, đồng nghiệp và người thân tham gia BH tại công ty Bảo hiểm PVI 3.4 Thu thập dữ liệu 3.4.1 Nguồn dữ liệu thứ cấp Nguồn dữ liệu sử dụng trong đề tài bao gồm hệ thống hóa những nghiên cứu có liên quan đến đề tài, dữ liệu mô tả bối cảnh chung của nghiên cứu này được thu thập từ phòng Quản lí nghiệp vụ – Bồi thường tại công ty Bảo hiểm Pvi Bình Dương, bao gồm những tài liệu, văn bản liên quan đến tổng quan doanh nghiệp, cơ cấu nhân sự, kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Bên cạnh đó báo cáo còn sử dụng những tài liệu là bài báo cáo nghiên cứu trong cùng lĩnh vực chăm sóc khách hàng khác nhằm phục vụ cho mục tiêu nghiên cứu lần này. 3.4.2 Nguồn dữ liệu sơ cấp Báo cáo sử dụng nguồn dữ liệu sơ cấp bằng bảng câu hỏi phỏng vấn khách hàng về hoạt động chăm sóc khách hàng của Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương. Nhân viên phỏng vấn sẽ đến gặp trực tiếp những khách hàng đã sử dụng sản phẩm, dịch vụ của PVI Bình Dương để thu thập ý kiến của khách hàng thông qua bộ câu hỏi khảo sát được soạn thảo sẵn. Dữ liệu thu được sẽ được xử lý thông qua phần mềm SPSS, sau đó tiến hành phân tích, đánh giá các chỉ số của nhân tố và rút ra kết quả, giải pháp cho vấn đề nghiên cứu.
  29. 29. 18 3.5. Mô hình nghiên cứu Hình 3.2: Sơ đồ mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất Đề tài đã tham khảo các nghiên cứu liên quan đến các yếu tố tác động đến hiệu quả của hoạt động chăm sóc khách hàng. Thông qua việc nghiên cứu định tính, tham khảo các nghiên cứu, tác giả đã đề xuất mô hình nghiên cứu gồm 6 yếu tố như sau: Trên cơ sở của mô hình nghiên cứu về đạo đức người bán hàng ảnh hưởng đến hành vi mua hàng của người tiêu dùng, các giả thuyết của mô hình được đặt ra như sau: 1. Giả thuyết H1: Khách hàng đánh giá thái độ ứng xử của cán bộ nhân viên tại công ty càng tốt tức là chất lượng dịch vụ chăm sóc khách hàng càng tốt 2. Giả thuyết H2: Khách hàng đánh giá các nhân tố hữu hình càng cao thì quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng càng có hiệu quả. Chất lượng dịch vụ chăm sóc khách hàng Thái độ ứng xử Nhân tố hữu hình Năng lực phục vụ Độ tin cậy Sự đáp ứng Chất lượng dịch vụ
  30. 30. 19 3. Giả thuyết H3: Khách Hàng đánh giá Năng lực phục vụ càng cao thì Quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng càng có hiệu quả. 4. Giả thuyết H4: Khách Hàng đánh giá Độ tin cậy càng cao thì Quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng càng có hiệu quả. 5. Giả thuyết H5: Khách Hàng đánh giá Sự đáp ứng càng cao thì Quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng càng có hiệu quả. 6. Giả thuyết H6: Khách Hàng đánh giá Chất lượng dịch vụ càng cao thì Quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng càng có hiệu quả. Tóm lại, mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất được xây dựng trên các nghiên cứu đã đề cập. Trong đó có sự điều chỉnh cho phù hợp với môi trường nghiên cứu để đề ra các giả thuyết về bài nghiên cứu, đề bài nghiên cứu có hướng đi trong quá trình nghiên cứu, làm rõ hơn vấn đề nghiên cứu. 3.6 Xử lý và phân tích dữ liệu Sau khi thu thập các bảng hỏi, loại bỏ các phiếu khảo sát không hợp lệ, dữ liệu được nhập vào máy và chuyển sang phần mềm SPSS để xử lý và phân tích dữ liệu. Ở đây tác giả sử dụng phương pháp kiểm định độ tin cậy của thang đo Cronbach’s Alpha, phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA và phân tích hồi quy tuyến tính đa biến để đánh giá mức độ ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố đến hiệu quả hoạt động Marketing. 3.6.1. Kiểm tra độ tin cậy của thang đo 3.6.1.1. Khái niệm kiểm định độ tin cậy thang đo Cronbach’s Alpha Trong nghiên cứu định lượng, việc đo lường các nhân tố lớn sẽ rất khó khăn và phức tạp, không thể chỉ sử dụng những thang đo đơn giản (chỉ dùng 1 câu hỏi qua sát đo lường) mà phải sử dụng các thang đo chi tiết hơn (dùng nhiều câu hỏi quan sát để đo lường nhân tố) để hiểu rõ được tính chất của nhân tố lớn. Do vậy, khi lập bảng câu hỏi nghiên cứu, chúng ta thường tạo các biến quan sát x1, x2, x3, x4, x5... là biến con của nhân tố A nhằm mục đích thay vì đi đo lường cả một nhân tố A tương đối trừu tượng và khó đưa ra kết quả chính xác thì chúng ta đi đo lường các biến quan sát nhỏ bên trong rồi suy ra tính chất của nhân tố. Tuy nhiên, không phải lúc nào tất cả các biến quan sát x1, x2, x3, x4, x5... chúng ta đưa ra để đo lường cho nhân tố A đều hợp lý, đều phản ánh được khái niệm, tính chất của A. Do vậy, cần phải
  31. 31. 20 có một công cụ giúp kiểm tra xem biến quan sát nào phù hợp, biến quan sát nào không phù hợp để đưa vào thang đo. Kiểm định độ tin cậy thang đo Cronbach's Alpha là công cụ chúng ta cần. Phép kiểm định này phản ánh mức độ tương quan chặt chẽ giữa các biến quan sát trong cùng 1 nhân tố. Nó cho biết trong các biến quan sát của một nhân tố, biến nào đã đóng góp vào việc đo lường khái niệm nhân tố, biến nào không. 3.5.1.2 Đo lường độ tin cậy bằng hệ số Cronbach’s Alpha Cronbach (1951) đưa ra hệ số tin cậy cho thang đo. Chú ý, hệ số Cronbach’s Alpha chỉ đo lường độ tin cậy của thang đo (bao gồm từ 3 biến quan sát trở lên ) chứ không tính được độ tin cậy cho từng biến quan sát (NĐ.THO) Hệ số Cronbach’s Alpha có giá trị biến thiên trong đoạn [0,1]. Về lý thuyết, hệ số này càng cao càng tốt (thang đo càng có độ tin cậy cao). Tuy nhiên điều này không hoàn toàn chính xác. Hệ số Cronbach’s Alpha quá lớn (khoảng từ 0.95 trở lên) cho thấy có nhiều biến trong thang đo không có khác biệt gì nhau, hiện tượng này gọi là trùng lắp trong thang đo 3.6.2 Phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA bằng SPSS 3.6.2.1 Các tiêu chí trong phân tích EFA Hệ số KMO (Kaiser- Meyer- Olkin) là một chỉ số dùng để xem xét sự thích hợp của phân tích nhân tố. Trị số của KMO phải đạt giá trị 0.5 trở lên (0.5 ≤ KMO ≤ 1) là điều kiện đủ để phân tích nhân tố là phù hợp. Nếu trị số này nhỏ hơn 0.5, thì phân tích nhân tố có khả năng không thích hợp với tập dữ liệu nghiên cứu. Kiểm định Bartlett (Bartlett’s test of sphericity) dùng để xem xét các biến quan sát trong nhân tố có tương quan với nhau hay không. Chúng ta cần lưu ý, điều kiện cần để áp dụng phân tích nhân tố là các biến quan sát phản ánh những khía cạnh khác nhau của cùng một nhân tố phải có mối tương quan với nhau. Điểm này liên quan đến giá trị hội tụ trong phân tích EFA được nhắc ở trên. Do đó, nếu kiểm định cho thấy không có ý nghĩa thống kê thì không nên áp dụng phân tích nhân tố cho các biến đang xem xét. Kiểm định Bartlett có ý nghĩa thống kê (sig Bartlett’s Test < 0.05), chứng tỏ các biến quan sát có tương quan với nhau trong nhân tố. Trị số Eigenvalue à một tiêu chí sử dụng phổ biến để xác định số lượng nhân tố trong phân tích EFA. Với tiêu chí này, chỉ có những nhân tố nào có Eigenvalue ≥ 1 mới
  32. 32. 21 được giữ lại trong mô hình phân tích. Ví dụ, bảng phía dưới cho thấy có 3 nhân tố trích được tại eigenvalue là 1.537. Nếu chúng ta trích thêm một nhân tố nữa (nhân tố thứ tư) thì eigenvalue lúc này là 0.900 < 1. Vì vậy, nếu dựa vào tiêu chí eigenvalue từ 1 trở lên, chúng ta dừng ở nhân tố thứ ba. 3.6.3 Phân tích hồi quy đa biến Để nhận diện các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quyết định mua hàng của người tiêu dùng, mô hình tương quan tổng thể có dạng: SAT= d (F1, F2, F3, F3. F5, F6) Trong đó, SAT là biến phụ thuộc; F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6 là biến độc lập Để xem xét sự tác động của các yếu tố như thế nào đến mức độ hài lòng chung một cách trực tiếp sẽ được thực hiện bằng phương trình hồi quy tuyến tính: SAT= b0 + b1F1 + b2F2 + b3F3+ b4F4 + b5F5 + b6F6 +ei Trong đó, các biến đưa vào phân tích hồi quy được xác định bằng cách tính điểm của các nhân tố. Nhân tố I được xác định: Fi = Wi1X1+ Wi2X2+ …+ WikXk Wik: Hệ số nhân tố được trình bày trong ma trận hệ số nhân tố Xi: biến quan sát. Để đánh giá sự phụ hợp của mô hình, cũng như đảm bảo giá trị thống kê, các giá trị sau sẽ được xem xét: 1. Hệ số R2 hiệu chỉnh: đánh giá sự phù hợp của mô hình hồi quy đối với dữ liệu thu được, hệ số này càng lớn thì mô hình càng tốt. 2. Kiểm định phương sai từng phần của các hệ số hồi quy: Xem xét biến độc lập tương quan có ý nghĩa với biến phụ thuộc hay không. Khi mức ý nghĩa của hệ số hồi quy từng phần có độ tin cậy ít nhất 95% (Sig. <0,05), kết luận tương quan có ý nghĩa thống kê giữa biến độc lập và biến phụ thuộc. 3. Mức độ phù hợp của mô hình: Xem xét mối quan hệ tuyến tính giữa biến độc lập với biến phụ thuộc hay không. Mô hình được xem là phù hợp khi có ít nhất một hệ số hồi quy khác không. a. Giả thuyết H0: các hệ số hồi quy đều bằng không b. H1: có ít nhất một hệ số hồi quy khác không
  33. 33. 22 Trên cơ sở phân tích ANOVA để kiểm định, nếu mức ý nghĩa có độ tin cậy ít nhất 95% (Sig. <0,05), chấp nhận giả thuyết H1, mô hình được xem là phù hợp. 4. Hệ số phóng đại phương sai VIF: xem xét giả định không có mối tương quan giữa biến độc lập hay đo lường hiện tượng đa công tuyến. Nếu hệ số VIF<10 thì không xảy ra hiện tượng đa công tuyến. 5. Phương sai phần dư thay đổi: Phương sai phần dư thay đổi là hiện tượng các giá trị phần dư có phân phối không giống nhau và các giá trị phương sai không như nhau. Bỏ qua phương sai của phần dư thay đổi sẽ làm cho ước lượng của các hệ số hồi quy không hiệu quả. Xem xét giả định phương sai của sai số không đổi thông qua kiểm định tương quan hạng Spearman. Nếu giá trị Sig.>0,05,l thì kết luận phương sai phần dư không đổi. Tóm lại, việc phân tích giá trị của năm tiêu chí đánh giá trên đảm bảo cho việc phân tích hồi quy đa biến đạt giá trị tin cậy. Việc này làm cho bài nghiên cứu mang tính khách quan và đảm bảo tính khoa học.
  34. 34. 23 CHƯƠNG 4: KẾT QUẢ PHÂN TÍCH 4.1 Khái quát về doanh nghiệp Tên công ty: Tổng công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Công ty bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương Giám đốc: Cao Văn Ngà Địa chỉ: 48 Hoàng Văn Thụ, P.Chánh Nghĩa, TP. Thủ Dầu Một, T.Bình Dương Điện thoại liên hệ: 0274-3872528 Fax: 0274-3872526 Mã số thuế: 0105402531-015 Giấy phép kinh doanh: 17/QĐ-PVIBH Ngày hoạt động: 21/07/2007 Ngành nghề kinh doanh: Bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ, bảo hiểm xe cơ giới, bảo hiểm tài sản, bảo hiểm tai nạn – sức khỏe, bảo hiểm cháy nổ,... Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương hiện nay đang là một trong những công ty bảo hiểm có uy tín và mức độ phủ sóng dày nhất tại thị trường Việt Nam với quy mô trên toàn đất nước, PVI luôn tự hào là doanh nghiệp có những sản phẩm chất lượng được khách hàng tin tưởng nhất tại thị trường bảo hiểm Việt Nam. Tại Bình Dương thì nguồn thu chính của PVI chính là bảo hiểm xe cơ giới. Tiền thân là Công ty Bảo hiểm Dầu khí Việt Nam thành lập năm 1996, đến năm 2006 PVI là một trong những doanh nghiệp đầu tiên tại Việt Nam thực hiện cổ phần hóa trở thành Tổng công ty Cổ phần Bảo hiểm Dầu khí Việt Nam và niêm yết trên sàn chứng khoán năm 2007 với mã chứng khoán PVI. Tháng 8/2011, PVI đã tiếp tục thực hiện tái cấu trúc theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con. Trong đó, Công ty mẹ PVI Holdings thực hiện các chức năng: quản trị vốn, đầu tư, chiến lược – kế hoạch, tổ chức nhân sự, thương hiệu và công nghệ thông tin, các đơn vị thành viên thực hiện chức năng kinh doanh trong 4 lĩnh vực cốt lõi: - Tổng công ty Bảo hiểm PVI kinh doanh bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ - Tổng công ty Cổ phần Tái bảo hiểm PVI kinh doanh tái bảo hiểm - Công ty Cổ phần Quản lý Quỹ PVI hoạt động trong lĩnh vực quản lý tài sản và đầu tư tài chính
  35. 35. 24 - Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Tài sản Việt Nam hoạt động trong lĩnh vực quản lý và phát triển các tài sản và dự án. (Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Tài sản Việt Nam do PVI và các Công ty con của PVI đầu tư góp vốn thông qua Quỹ đầu tư cơ hội POF) Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương thuộc Tổng công ty Bảo hiểm PVI: Đơn vị thành viên của Tập đoàn Dầu khí quốc gia Việt Nam, PVI Holdings là định chế Tài chính – Bảo hiểm hàng đầu tại Việt Nam, tổ chức duy nhất hoạt động đầy đủ nghiệp vụ trong lĩnh vực Bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ trên thị trường bảo hiểm Việt Nam. Được đề cử là Doanh nghiệp Bảo hiểm số 1 Việt Nam từ 2014. Doanh nghiệp Bảo hiểm Công nghiệp số 1 Việt Nam, chiếm thị phần lớn nhất trong lĩnh vực Bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ bao gồm: Bảo hiểm thiệt hại tài sản, bảo hiểm tai nạn, bảo hiểm chăm sóc sức khỏe, bảo hiểm ô tô. Bảo hiểm trực tuyến, Trung tâm chăm sóc Khách hàng, Giám định trực tuyến, hotline 24/7: 0908 587 191 Doanh nghiệp Bảo hiểm duy nhất được trao tặng danh hiệu Anh hùng Lao động. Xếp hạng năng lực tài chính B++ (Tốt) từ A.M. Best. Doanh nghiệp Bảo hiểm duy nhất được thị trường Bảo hiểm London (Lloyd Syndicates) lựa chọn là đối tác cung cấp dịch vụ Bảo hiểm công nghiệp, năng lượng tại Việt Nam. Top 50 Doanh nghiệp xuất sắc nhất Việt Nam năm 2017. Top 10 Doanh nghiệp Bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ uy tín nhất Việt Nam. Nơi hội tụ các thương hiệu hàng đầu khu vực và Thế giới: PetroVietnam-Tập đoàn kinh tế số một Việt Nam, Talanx – Tập đoàn Tài chính Bảo hiểm hàng đầu CHLB Đức (hoạt động từ năm 1903,có mặt tại hơn 150 Quốc gia, OIF – Công ty quản lý Quỹ Hoàng gia Oman (sở hữu 40 tỷ USD) 4.1.1 Quá trình hình thành và phát triển * Lịch sử hình thành Công ty Bảo hiểm Dầu khí được thành lập ngày 23/01/1996 theo quyết định số 12/BT của Bộ trưởng, Chủ nhiệm văn phòng Chính Phủ - cấp giấy phép kinh doanh số 110356 và được Bộ Tài chính cấp giấy chứng nhận đủ tiêu chuẩn và đăng ký hoạt động kinh doanh Bảo hiểm số 07/TC/GCN ngày 02/12/1995 với tên giao dịch quốc tế: Petrovietnam Insurance Company (PVI). Công ty với tư cách là một doanh nghiệp Nhà nước có đủ trình độ, kinh nghiệm trực thuộc Tập đoàn Dầu khí Việt Nam không chỉ
  36. 36. 25 dừng lại khai thác trong ngành mà còn mở rộng phạm vi trong nhiều nghiệp vụ khác như: Bảo hiểm dầu khí, bảo hiểm hàng hải, bảo hiểm kỹ thuật/ tài sản, bảo hiểm hàng không, bảo hiểm trách nhiệm, bảo hiểm con người, bảo hiểm xe cơ giới… Tháng 09/2006, Bộ Công nghiệp và Tập đoàn Dầu khí Quốc gia Việt Nam đã có quyết định cổ phần hóa PVI thành Tổng công ty cổ phần với cổ đông chi phối là Tập đoàn Dầu khí Quốc gia Việt Nam (tỷ lệ góp vốn chiếm 76% vốn điều lệ) với mục đích tăng cường năng lực cạnh tranh và xây dựng công ty thành một tổng công ty cổ phần mạnh trong định chế Bảo hiểm – Tài chính của Tập đoàn. Ngày 12/04/2007, Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Bảo hiểm Dầu khí Việt Nam chính thức ra mắt theo quyết định số 3484/QĐ- BTC ngày 05/12/2006 của Bộ Công nghiệp, giấy phép số 42GP/KDBH ngày 12/03/2007 của Bộ Tài chính - đã đánh dấu một sự chuyển mình mạnh mẽ và sau đấy là những thành công rực rỡ đóng góp to lớn vào sự phát triển của nền kinh tế nước nhà, trở thành một trong ba công ty bảo hiểm hàng đầu Việt Nam. Tên gọi đầy đủ: Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Bảo hiểm Dầu khí Việt Nam Tên Tiếng Anh: Petrovietnam Insurance Joint Stock Corporation Tên viết tắt: PVI Logo: Trụ sở chính: 154 Nguyễn Thái Học - quận Ba Đình- Hà Nội Tex: 043 7335588 Fax: 043 7336284 E-mail: contact@pvi.com.vn Website: http:// www.pvi.com.vn *Quá trình phát triển Trong 5 năm đầu thành lập, PVI đã duy trì và củng cố hoạt động của mình với tổng doanh thu đạt 516 tỷ đồng, nộp ngân sách nhà nước trên 48 tỷ đồng và 30 tỷ đồng lợi nhuận, đây là giai đoạn Công ty tập trung gây dựng cơ sở vật chất và đào tạo đội ngũ nhân viên của mình. Từ 2001 – 2011, PVI đã có những bước trưởng thành quan trọng về cung cấp dịch vụ bảo hiểm cho các dự án dầu khí lớn tại nước ngoài và tăng cường nhận tái bảo hiểm
  37. 37. 26 từ Triều Tiên, Trung Quốc… Từ đó PVI thành lập các chi nhánh khu vực và phát triển mạng lưới đại lý chuyên nghiệp trên khắp các tỉnh thành trong cả nước. Việc xây dựng và áp dụng hệ thống quản lý theo tiêu chuẩn chất lượng ISO 9001:2000 từ năm 2002 đến nay đã giúp kiểm soát chặt chẽ quy trình cấp đơn bảo hiểm và kiểm soát nội bộ đảm bảo chất lượng dịch vụ cung cấp cho khách hàng. Năm 2012, Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ PVI Sun Life do PVI sở hữu 51% vốn điều lệ được thành lập với mục tiêu trở thành Doanh nghiệp hàng đầu trong lĩnh vực bảo hiểm nhân thọ Việt Nam. Như vậy PVI là doanh nghiệp đầu tiên của Việt Nam có các đơn vị thành viên hoạt động trên cả 3 lĩnh vực bảo hiểm: phi nhân thọ, nhân thọ và tái bảo hiểm. Cũng trong năm 2012, PVI tăng vốn điều lệ lên 2.342 tỷ đồng thông qua hoạt động phát hành cổ phiếu riêng lẻ cho cổ đông chiến lược hiện hữu Tập đoàn Talanx (Đức). Năm 2013, Công ty Tái bảo hiểm PVI (PVI Re) đã hoàn thành chuyển đổi sang mô hình công ty cổ phần, trở thành Tổng công ty Cổ phần Tái bảo hiểm PVI. PVI Re có vốn điều lệ 668 tỷ đồng, trong đó 68,86% vốn thuộc về PVI. PVI đã vinh dự được Đảng và Nhà nước trao tặng phần thưởng cao quý Huân chương Độc lập Hạng Ba trong năm 2013. Năm 2014, khánh thành Tòa nhà PVI - đây là tòa nhà văn phòng hạng A và là trụ sở chính của PVI. Lần đầu tiên Bảo hiểm PVI giữ vị trí số 1 thị trường bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ Việt Nam trong suốt năm. Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ PVI Sun Life cũng giữ vị trí số 1 thị trường bảo hiểm nhân thọ về Hưu trí tự nguyện trong năm 2014 kể từ khi ra mắt sản phẩm này vào tháng 4/2014. Năm 2015, PVI tiếp tục mở rộng hoạt động kinh doanh trên các lĩnh vực cốt lõi. Ngày 03/02/2015, thành lập Công ty Cổ phần Quản lý Quỹ PVI hoạt động trong lĩnh vực quản lý tài sản và đầu tư tài chính. Bảo hiểm PVI tiếp tục giữ vị trí số 1 thị trường bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ. Thương hiệu PVI được tổ chức đánh giá thương hiệu Quốc tế Brand Finance bình chọn là 1 trong 50 công ty có thương hiệu tốt nhất Việt Nam. Năm 2016, PVI kỷ niệm 20 năm hình thành và phát triển (23/01/1996 - 23/01/2016). Trải qua 20 năm, vốn chủ sở hữu của PVI đã tăng trưởng hơn 300 lần từ 22 tỷ đồng nay đã lên đến hơn 6.500 tỷ đồng, cơ cấu vốn đã có sự thay đổi về chất với sự tham gia của
  38. 38. 27 các cổ đông nước ngoài uy tín là tập đoàn Talanx của Đức, quỹ đầu tư Oman Investment Fund và tổng tài sản đạt đã đạt hơn 20.000 tỷ đồng. Cũng trong năm 2016, PVI hoàn tất giao dịch chuyển nhượng vốn tại PVI Sun Life cho Công ty Bảo hiểm Sun Life Canada. Ngày 1/9/2016 thành lập Công ty cổ phần Phát triển tài sản Việt Nam hoạt động trong lĩnh vực quản lý và phát triển các tài sản và dự án. Bảo hiểm PVI năm thứ 3 liên tiếp đứng đầu thị trường bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ. Thương hiệu PVI tiếp tục phát triển mạnh và được các tổ chức uy tín trong và ngoài nước công nhận. PVI được vinh danh trong danh sách 30 doanh nghiệp minh bạch nhất HNX 2015 – 2016 do Sở Giao dịch chứng khoán Hà Nội (HNX) bình chọn; được Tổ chức đánh giá thương hiệu uy tín quốc tế Brand Finance xếp hạng PVI trong Top 30 thương hiệu giá trị nhất Việt Nam 2016, được tạp chí Forbes danh tiếng thế giới phiên bản tiếng Việt bình chọn trong danh sách 50 công ty niêm yết tốt nhất trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam và danh sách 40 thương hiệu công ty giá trị nhất Việt Nam 2016. Các kết quả trên đã đánh dấu những bước phát triển vững chắc của PVI, khẳng định tầm vóc của một Định chế Tài chính - Bảo hiểm hàng đầu Việt Nam. 4.1.2 Lĩnh vực hoạt động Các sản phẩm của Bảo hiểm PVI được chia thành hai loại hình -Sản phẩm giành cho khác hàng cá nhân -Sản phẩm giành cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp. *Sản phẩm cho khách hàng cá nhân gồm: bảo hiểm con người, bảo hiểm du lịch, bảo hiểm ô tô và xe máy, bảo hiểm nhà tư nhân,chung cư. *Sản phẩm cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp gồm: bảo hiểm dầu khí, bảo hiểm Tàu, bảo hiểm tài sản – kĩ thuật, bảo hiểm hàng hóa, bảo hiểm hàng không, bảo hiểm trách nhiệm, bảo hiểm rủi ro tài chính, và một số loại hình bảo hiểm khác(trong đó bảo hiểm khách là một số loại hình bảo hiểm đặc biệt: bảo hiểm bồi thường giải thưởng Hole in one, bảo hiểm vệ tinh, bảo hiểm khủng bố, bảo hiểm nông nghiệp – An nông Việt, bảo hiểm An ngư Việt,..) Do vị trí của công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương nằm ở khu vực có nhiều khu dân cư, khu công nghiệp nhu cầu sử dụng xe cơ giới cao, nguồn thu nhập bình quân đầu người tính đến năm 2019 là nên nguồn thu lớn nhất của PVI Bình Dương chính là cung cấp bảo hiểm xe cơ giới.
  39. 39. 28 4.1.3 Giới thiệu cơ cấu tổ chức và nhân sự công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương 4.1.4 Giới thiệu về phòng ban Giám định và Bồi thường xe cơ giới (Quản lý nghiệp vụ và bồi thường) tại Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương 4.1.4.1. Vị trí – chức năng CSKH là công tác mà toàn thể nhân viên công ty điều phải nghiêm chỉnh thực hiện, là trách nhiệm chung của tất cả các phòng ban và nhân viên công ty. Tuy nhiên mỗi phòng ban sẽ có những quy tắc cũng như cách CSKH khách nhau. Và phòng quản lý nghiệp vụ và bồi thường là phòng ban cốt lõi trong công tác chăm sóc khách hàng khâu cuối. Đây là phòng có trách nhiệm làm hài lòng khách hàng sau khi khách hàng đã sử dụng bảo hiểm, là nơi trực tiếp giải quyết, xử lí những thiếu nại, yêu cầu bồi thường từ khách hàng trong thời gian khách hàng sử dụng các gói sản phẩm bảo hiểm từ công ty, đảm bảo sự hài lòng của khách hàng về các sản phẩm, dịch vụ. *Thành viên phòng ban gồm có: - Trưởng phòng: Hình 4.1: Sơ đồ Cơ cấu nhân sự tại Công ty Bảo hiểm PVI Bình Dương Tổng giám đốc Phòng hành chính – kế toán Phòng kinh doanh Phòng Quản lí nghiệp vụ – Bồi thường Phó giám đốc
  40. 40. 29 Ông: Hồ Ánh Dương - Chuyên viên: Ông: Nguyễn Chí Tâm Bà: Mai Thị Lan Anh Bà: Trương Nữ Quỳnh Sương 4.1.4.2. Trách nhiệm và quyền hạn Phòng giám định – bồi thường có 2 nhiệm vụ chính đó là sẽ tiến hành giám định xe, giảm thiểu thiệt hại, hạn chế tổn thất ở mức tối đa nhất. Sau khi tiến hành giám định xe tổn thất, đội ngũ giám định sẽ đưa ra những phương án giải quyết nhầm khắc phục hậu quả và tiến hành đưa xe tổn thất đến các garage xe đã được liên kết trước đó để đảm bảo chất lượng xe sau khi sửa chữa có thể hồi phục xe từ 90% - 98% hiện trạng ban đầu. Các phương án sửa chữa xe được thông qua thì xe mới được tiến hành sửa chữa, hóa đơn sửa chữa từ garage chuyển về công ty sau khi được kiểm tra nếu chính xác sẽ được phòng ban phê duyệt tiến hành các thủ tục bồi thường theo quy định. *Giám định tổn thất xe Cũng như các loại đơn bảo hiểm khác, người bảo hiểm yêu cầu chủ xe (hoặc lái xe) khi xe bị tai nạn một mặt phải tìm mọi cách cứu chữa, hạn chế tổn thất, mặt khác nhanh chóng báo cho công ty bảo hiểm biết ngày giờ và nơi xảy ra tai nạn. Chủ xe không được di chyển tháo dỡ hoặc sửa chữa xe khi chưa có ý kiến của công ty bảo hiểm trừ trường hợp phải thi hành chỉ thị của cơ quan có thẩm quyền. Sau khi nhận được thông báo về tai nạn, công ty bảo hiểm sẽ cử một hoặc nhiều đại diện của mình đi giám định. Thông thường đối với bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới, việc gám định tổn thất được công ty bảo hiểm tiến hành với sự có mặt của chủ xe, lái xe hay người đại diện hợp pháp nhằm xác định nguyên nhân và mức độ thiệt hại. Chỉ trong trường hợp 2 bên không đạt được sự thống nhất thì lúc này mới chỉ định giám định viên chuyên môn làm trung gian. Quá trình giám định đòi hỏi phải đáp ứng các yêu cầu như: nhanh chóng, kịp thời, chính xác, tỉ mỉ, khách quan, trung thực. Quá trình giám định được tiến hành qua 3 bước cơ bản. Trước khi đi vào phân tích quy trình bồi thường thiệt hại do xe cơ giới gây ra, cần phải làm rõ một số khái niệm sau:
  41. 41. 30 - Chủ xe cơ giới (tổ chức, cá nhân) là chủ sở hữu xe cơ giới hoặc được chủ sở hữu xe cơ giới giao chiếm hữu, sử dụng hợp pháp, điều khiển xe cơ giới. - Doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm là doanh nghiệp được thành lập và hoạt động kinh doanh bảo hiểm hợp pháp tại Việt Nam và được phép triển khai bảo hiểm bắt buộc trách nhiệm dân sự của chủ xe cơ giới. - Bên thứ ba là người bị thiệt hại về thân thể, tính mạng, tài sản do xe cơ giới gây ra, trừ những người sau: *Lái xe, phụ xe trên chính chiếc xe đó. *Người trên xe và hành khách trên chính chiếc xe đó. Chủ sở hữu xe trừ trường hợp chủ sở hữu đã giao cho tổ chức, cá nhân khác chiếm hữu, sử dụng chiếc xe đó. - Giai đoạn “tiền bồi thường” (trước khi có thiệt hại về xe cơ giới gây ra): + Các loại hình bảo hiểm xe ô tô: • Bảo hiểm Trách nhiệm Dân sự Bắt buộc của chủ xe Cơ giới. Đây là loại hình mà tất cả cá nhân hay tổ chức nào sở hữu xe ô tô đều phải mua theo luật pháp Việt Nam theo Thông tư số 22/2016/TT-BTC. Cụ thể: “Chủ xe cơ giới tham gia giao thông trên lãnh thổ nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam phải tham gia bảo hiểm bắt buộc trách nhiệm dân sự của chủ xe cơ giới theo quy định tại Thông tư này và các quy định khác của pháp luật có liên quan” • Bảo hiểm cho thiệt hại Vật chất xe Cơ giới • Bảo hiểm Trách nhiệm Dân sự của Chủ xe đối với Hàng hóa vận chuyển trên xe • Bảo hiểm cho người ngồi trên xe và tai nạn lái phụ xe + Doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm được quyền chủ động bán bảo hiểm bắt buộc trách nhiệm dân sự của chủ xe cơ giới dưới các hình thức sau: • Trực tiếp. • Thông qua đại lý bảo hiểm, môi giới bảo hiểm. • Các hình thức khác phù hợp với quy định của pháp luật. + Phạm vi bảo hiểm: Thiệt hại ngoài hợp đồng về thân thể, tính mạng và tài sản đối với bên thứ ba do xe cơ giới gây ra. Thiệt hại về thân thể và tính mạng của hành khách theo hợp đồng vận chuyển hành khách do xe cơ giới gây ra. Quy trình bồi thường thiệt hại do xe cơ giới gây ra
  42. 42. 31 - Quy trình bồi thường thiệt hại do xe cơ giới (xe ô tô) gây ra: Nếu chủ xe cơ giới đã thực hiện mua bảo hiểm trách nhiệm dân sự bắt buộc thì khi có thiệt hại xảy ra trên thực tế sẽ thực hiện quy trình bồi thường thiệt hại như sau: + Bước 1: Chủ xe cơ giới có nghĩa vụ thông báo ngay cho doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm để phối hợp giải quyết, tích cực cứu chữa, hạn chế thiệt hại về người và tài sản, bảo vệ hiện trường tai nạn đồng thời thông báo cho cơ quan công an hoặc chính quyền địa phương nơi gần nhất (trong trường hợp có yêu cầu từ phía bảo hiểm hoặc có sự chỉ thị từ cơ quan có thẩm quyền). • Không được di chuyển, tháo gỡ hoặc sửa chữa tài sản khi chưa có ý kiến chấp thuận của doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm; trừ trường hợp cần thiết để đảm bảo an toàn, đề phòng hạn chế thiệt hại về người và tài sản hoặc phải thi hành theo yêu cầu của cơ quan có thẩm quyền. • Đại diện ủy quyền giám định của công ty bảo hiểm sẽ tiến hành giám định hiện trường. Lưu ý: Nếu trường hợp xe không va chạm với người thứ ba thì tùy thuộc vào tính chất vụ việc và ước tính tổn thất mà công ty bảo hiểm báo cáo với chính quyền, công an địa phương cùng tham gia vào việc xác minh hiện trường hay không. Theo đó thì: • Tổn thất vật chất xe ước tính dưới 5 triệu đồng hoặc nguyên nhân tổn thất do vật cứng bên ngoài tác động gây hư hỏng kính/đèn/gương: Chỉ cần chờ bên công ty bảo hiểm theo dõi và đưa ra kết quả bồi thường. • Tổn thất vật chất xe ước tính từ 5 - 10 triệu đồng: Không cần thiết có xác nhận của cảnh sát giao thông hoặc công an/chính quyền địa phương nơi xảy ra tai nạn, nhưng giám định viên của công ty bảo hiểm phải giám định xác minh hiện trường. • Tổn thất vật chất xe ước tính trên 10 triệu đồng: Phải có xác nhận của cảnh sát giao thông hoặc công an/chính quyền địa phương nơi xảy ra tai nạn, giám định viên phải giám định xác minh hiện trường. + Bước 2: Hoàn thiện hồ sơ bồi thường Hồ sơ gồm: 1. Tài liệu liên quan đến xe, lái xe (Bản sao có xác nhận của doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm sau khi đã đối chiếu với bản chính): a) Giấy đăng ký xe. b) Giấy phép lái xe.
  43. 43. 32 c) Giấy chứng minh nhân dân hoặc Hộ chiếu hoặc các giấy tờ tuỳ thân khác của lái xe. d) Giấy chứng nhận bảo hiểm. 2. Tài liệu chứng minh thiệt hại về người (Bản sao của các cơ sở y tế hoặc bản sao có xác nhận của doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm), tùy theo mức độ thiệt hại về người có thể bao gồm một hoặc một số các tài liệu sau: a) Giấy chứng thương. b) Giấy ra viện. c) Giấy chứng nhận phẫu thuật. d) Hồ sơ bệnh án. đ) Giấy chứng tử (trong trường hợp nạn nhân tử vong). Lưu ý: Nếu trường hợp xe không va chạm với người thứ ba thì không cần tài liệu chứng minh thiệt hại về người. 3. Tài liệu chứng minh thiệt hại về tài sản: a) Hóa đơn, chứng từ hợp lệ về việc sửa chữa, thay mới tài sản bị thiệt hại do tai nạn giao thông gây ra do chủ xe thực hiện tại các cơ sở do doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm chỉ định hoặc được sự đồng ý của doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm. b) Các giấy tờ chứng minh chi phí cần thiết và hợp lý mà chủ xe đã chi ra để giảm thiểu tổn thất hay để thực hiện theo chỉ dẫn của doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm. 4. Bản sao các tài liệu liên quan của cơ quan có thẩm quyền về vụ tai nạn (trừ trường hợp quy định tại Khoản 5 Điều này): a) Biên bản khám nghiệm hiện trường vụ tai nạn. b) Sơ đồ hiện trường, bản ảnh (nếu có). c) Biên bản khám nghiệm phương tiện liên quan đến tai nạn. d) Thông báo sơ bộ kết quả Điều tra ban đầu vụ tai nạn giao thông. đ) Các tài liệu khác có liên quan đến vụ tai nạn (nếu có). 5. Trường hợp cơ quan có thẩm quyền không có các tài liệu quy định tại Khoản 4 Điều này và thiệt hại xảy ra ước tính dưới 10 triệu đồng, hồ sơ bồi thường phải có các tài liệu quy định tại Khoản 1, Khoản 2, Khoản 3 Điều này và các tài liệu sau: a) Biên bản xác minh vụ tai nạn giữa doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm và chủ xe cơ giới có xác nhận của cơ quan có thẩm quyền nơi xảy ra tai nạn. Biên bản xác minh vụ tai nạn phải có các nội dung sau:
  44. 44. 33 - Thời gian, địa Điểm xảy ra tai nạn; - Thông tin do chủ xe cơ giới hoặc lái xe gây tai nạn, nạn nhân hoặc đại diện của nạn nhân, các nhân chứng tại địa Điểm xảy ra tai nạn (nếu có) cung cấp. Các đối tượng cung cấp thông tin phải ghi rõ họ tên, số chứng minh thư, địa chỉ; - Mô tả hiện trường vụ tai nạn và thiệt hại của phương tiện bị tai nạn (kèm theo bản vẽ, bản ảnh). b) Biên bản giám định xác định nguyên nhân và mức độ thiệt hại do doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm hoặc người được doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm ủy quyền lập. c) Các tài liệu có liên quan đến vụ tai nạn (nếu có). + Bước 3: Nộp hồ sơ bồi thường và giải quyết yêu cầu bồi thường • Thời hạn yêu cầu bồi thường của chủ xe cơ giới là 01 năm kể từ ngày xảy ra tai nạn, trừ trường hợp chậm trễ do nguyên nhân khách quan và bất khả kháng theo quy định của pháp luật • Trong thời hạn 05 ngày kể từ ngày xảy ra tai nạn (trừ trường hợp bất khả kháng), chủ xe cơ giới phải gửi thông báo bằng văn bản theo mẫu quy định và hồ sơ yêu cầu bồi thường thuộc trách nhiệm của chủ xe cơ giới cho doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm. • Thời hạn thanh toán bồi thường của doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm là 15 ngày kể từ khi nhận được hồ sơ bồi thường thuộc trách nhiệm của chủ xe cơ giới và không quá 30 ngày trong trường hợp phải tiến hành xác minh hồ sơ. • Trường hợp từ chối bồi thường, doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm phải thông báo bằng văn bản cho chủ xe cơ giới biết lý do từ chối bồi thường trong thời hạn 30 ngày kể từ ngày nhận được hồ sơ yêu cầu bồi thường bảo hiểm. Lưu ý: Thời hiệu khởi kiện về việc bồi thường bảo hiểm là 03 năm kể từ ngày doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm thanh toán bồi thường hoặc từ chối bồi thường. Quá thời hạn trên quyền khởi kiện không còn giá trị. * Bồi thường tổn thất Khi mua bảo hiểm tức là khách hàng đã trả tiền cho sản phẩm bảo hiểm và doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm đã ca kết bồi thường nhanh chóng, đầy đủ nếu không may họ bị tổn thất. Vì vậy, việc bồi thường được giải quyết tốt đã chứng minh chất lượng của sản phẩm đồng thời khẳng định uy tín của doanh nghiệp. Việc tính toán STBT cho chủ xe được dựa trên 4 nguyên tắc:
  45. 45. 34 Trường hợp xe tham gia bảo hiểm bằng hoặc dưới giá trị thực tế: STBT = Giá trị thiệt hại thực tế x STBH/GTBH Trường hợp xe tham gia bảo hiểm trên giá trị thực tế: Công ty bảo hiểm bồi thường với STBT chỉ bằng thiệt hại thực tế và luôn luôn nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng giá trị thực tế của chiếc xe. Trong thực tế chấp nhận bảo hiểm theo “giá trị thay thế mới”, tuy nhiên phí bảo hiểm khá cao và phải đảm bảo các điều kiện bảo hiểm nghiêm ngặt. Trường hợp tổn thất bộ phận: Bồi thường theo một trong hai nguyên tắc nêu trên. Tuy nhiên, các công ty bảo hiểm thường giới hạn mức bồi thường bằng tỉ lệ giá trị tổng thành xe. Trường hợp tổn thất toàn bộ: Trong trường hợp bị mất cắp, mất tích hoặc xe bị thiệt hại nặng đến mức không thể sửa chữa phục hồi hoặc chi phí phục hồi bằng (lớn hơn) giá trị thực tế của xe sẽ được coi là tổn thất toàn bộ. Khi này, STBT lớn nhất bằng STBH và phải trừ khấu hao cho thời gian xe đã sử dụng hoặc chỉ tính giá trị tương đương với giá trị xe ngay trước khi xảy ra tổn thất. 4.1.5 Nội dung cơ bản của nghiệp vụ bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới 4.1.5.1 Đối tượng bảo hiểm và phạm vi bảo hiểm a. Đối tượng bảo hiểm Chủ xe tham gia bảo hiểm vật chất xe là để được bồi thường những thiệt hại vật chất xảy ra với xe của mình do những rủi ro được bảo hiểm gây nên. Vì vậy, đối tượng bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới là bản thân những chiếc xe còn giá trị và được phép lưu hành trên lãnh thổ quốc gia. Đối với xe mô tô, xe máy: do giá trị xe thấp nên các chủ xe thường tham gia bảo hiểm toàn bộ vật chất thân xe. Đối với xe ô tô: đây là loại xe có giá trị lớn, vận tốc cao, khu vực lưu chuyện rộng nên khi có rủi ro xảy ra thiệt hại thường lớn hơn nhiều so với xe mô tô, xe máy. Vì vậy, chủ phương tiện có thể lựa chọn tham gia bảo hiểm toàn bộ vật chất xe hoặc bảo hiểm từng bộ phận của chiếc xe. b. Phạm vi bảo hiểm Phạm vi bảo hiểm xe cơ giới là các giới hạn, trong đó người bảo hiểm có thể nhận bảo hiểm và chịu trách nhiệm bồi thường khi có tổn thất xảy ra. Rủi ro được bảo hiểm
  46. 46. 35 Trong trường hợp bảo hiểm vật chất xe, các rủi ro được bảo hiểm thông thường bao gồm: Tai nạn do đâm va, lật đổ, cháy, nổ, bão lụt, sét đánh, động đất, mưa đá, mất cắp toàn bộ xe, tai nạn do rủi ro bất ngờ khác gây nên. Phạm vi về thời gian Bảo hiểm vật chất xe cơ giới luôn có giới hạn phạm vi bảo hiểm về mặt thời gian mà thông thường là một năm tính từ ngày hợp đồng có hiệu lực. Nếu hết thời hạn bảo hiểm, chủ xe muốn tiếp tục được bảo hiểm phải gia hạn hợp đồng hoặc phải tái tục hợp đồng mới. Phạm vi về không gian Giới hạn trách nhiệm bảo hiểm chỉ áp dụng trong phạm vi địa bàn hoạt động nhất định của xe mua bảo hiểm. Nếu tai nạn xảy ra với xe không nằm trong phạm vi địa lí đã được thỏa thuận trước đó thì thiệt hại sẽ không được bồi thường. Rủi ro loại trừ Công ty bảo hiểm sẽ không chịu trách nhiệm bồi thường những thiệt hại vật chất của xe gây ra bởi: Hao mòn tự nhiên, mất giá, giảm dần chất lượng, hỏng hóc do khuyết tật hoặc hư hỏng do sửa chửa. Hao mòn tự nhiên được tính dưới hình thức khấu hao và thường được tính theo tháng. Hư hỏng về điện hoặc bộ phận máy móc, thiết bị, xăm lốp bị hư hỏng mà không do tai nạn gây ra. Mất cắp bộ phận xe. Để tránh những nguy cơ lợi dụng bảo hiểm, những hành vi vi phạm pháp luật hay một số rủi ro đặc biệt khác, những thiệt hại, tổn thất xảy ra trong những trường hợp sau cũng sẽ không được bồi thường: Hành vi cố ý của chủ xe, lái xe. Xe không đủ điều kiện kĩ thuật và thiết bị an toàn để lưu hành theo quy định của luật an toàn giao thông đường bộ. Chủ xe (lái xe) vi phạm nghiêm trọng luật giao thông đường bộ như: xe không có giấy phép lưu hành; lái xe không có bằng lái hoặc có bằng nhưng không hợp lệ; lái xe bị ảnh hưởng của rượu, bia, ma túy hoặc các chất kích thích tượng tự khác trong khi điều khiển xe; xe chở chất cháy, chất nỏ trái phép; xe chở quá trọng tải hoặc một số
  47. 47. 36 hành khách theo quy định; xe đi vào đường cầm; xe đi đêm không đèn; xe sử dụng để tập lái, đua thể thao, chạy thử sau khi sửa chữa. Những thiệt hại gián tiếp như: giảm giá trị thương mại, làm đình trệ sản xuất kinh doanh. Thiệt hại do chiến tranh. *Lưu ý rằng trong thời hạn bảo hiểm, nếu chủ xe chuyển quyền sỡ hữu xe cho chủ xe khác thì quyền lợi bảo hiểm vẫn còn hiệu lực với chủ xe mới. Tuy nhiên, nếu chủ xe cũ không chuyển quyền lợi bảo hiểm cho chủ xe mới thì công ty bảo hiểm sẽ hoàn lại phí cho họ và làm thủ tục bảo hiểm cho chủ xe mới nếu họ có yêu cầu. 4.1.5.2. Giá trị bảo hiểm Giá trị bảo hiểm của xe cơ giới là giá trị thực tế trên thị trường của xe tại thời điểm người tham gia bảo hiểm mua bảo hiểm. Việc xác định đúng gá trị của xe tham gia bảo hiểm là rất qua trọng vì đây là cơ sở để bồi thường. Tuy nhiên, giá trị trên thị trường luôn có những biến động và có thêm nhiều chủng loại xe mới tham gia giao thông nên đã gây khó khăn cho việc xác định giá trị xe một cách tuyệt đối. Để xác định một cách tương đối giá trị thực tế của xe, công ty bảo hiểm có thể căn cứ vào các yếu tố sau: Loại xe, năm sản xuất, mức độ mới, cũ của xe, thời gian sử dụng của xe, thể tích làm việc của xi lanh…, tỉ lệ % khấu hao của xe… Một phương pháp xác định giá trị bảo hiểm mà các công ty bảo hiểm thường áp dụng đó là căn cứ vào giá trị ban đầu của xe và mức khấu hao. Cụ thể: GTBH = GTBD (nguyên giá) - Khấu hao (nếu có) Đối với xe sử dụng dưới một năm GTKH bằng 0 nên giá trị bảo hiểm bằng GTBD của xe. Đối với xe sử dụng trên một năm thì khấu hao được xác định như sau: GTKH = GTBD x Tỉ lệ khấu hao x Số năm sử dụng 4.1.5.3. Số tiền bảo hiểm Số tiền bảo hiểm là khoản tiền cao nhất mà doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm có thể phải trả khi giải quyết bồi thường được thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng bảo hiểm hoặc giấy chứng nhận bảo hiểm.

×