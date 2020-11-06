Pai poltek bab 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Membangun Paradiqma Qur’ani Oleh: Eva Yenida, M.Pd.I
Kata paradigma berasal dari bahasa Yunani Para : di samping, di sebelah, keadaan lingkungan Digma : sudut pandang, teladan...
Mengapa al-qur’an pentingdalamkehidupan sehari-hari.. TujuanAl-qur’anditurunkan( Yusuf Qardawi) meluruskan akidah manusia...
1. Meluruskan Aqidah Manusia Menegakkan Pokok-pokok Tauhid (4:48, 31:13)  Menshahihkan Aqidah tentang Kenabian dan Keras...
Sumber psikologi, history danidiologi paradigma al-qur’ani Dalam sejarah peradaban Islam ada suatu masa yang disebut masa...
Q.S. An Nisa : 48 ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ۦ‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ك‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ َ َّ‫ٱَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬...
Q.S. An Nisa : 165 َ‫ي‬ َّ‫ًل‬َ‫ئ‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ين‬ ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ذ‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ين‬ ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ش‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫م‬ ً‫ًل‬ُ‫س‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ح‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ‫ى...
Q.S. Al Mu’minun : 115 َ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ََٰ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ح‬َ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ج‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ َ‫َل...
2. MeneguhkanKemuliaan Manusia dan Hak-Hak Manusia  Meneguhkan kemuliaan manusia (17:30)  Menetapkan Hak-hak Manusia (6:...
Mengali history, filosofi, psikologi, sosiologi tentang paradigma qur’ani untukkehidupanmoderent. Dalam sejarah peradaban ...
Konsep etika dalam al-qur’an (Toshihiko Izitsu) 1993 Murah hati Keberanian  kesetiaan Kejujuran kesabaran
Konsep kemunafikan religius (baik-buruk)  Birr (kebaikan) ; ismun (keburukan)  Fasad ; (rusak) Kebusukan  Ma’ruf (baik)...
MembangunArgumen tentang Paradigma Qur’ani sebagai Satu-satunya Model untukMenghadapi KehidupanModern Bahwa umat Islam mu...
Kenapa Islam mundur, sementara non muslim maju???? Jawabanya: sama sama meninggalkan ajarannya. Solusinya: umat islam haru...
MenujuKejayaan Islam Al-Faruqi menyebutkan bahwa langkah-langkah kerja yang harus ditempuh adalah sebagai berikut. Mengua...
Umat Islamdapat maju tanpa sekulerasisebab: ajaran bersumber dari al-qur’an dan hadist yang syumul(mencakup segala asfek ...
Pembangunan yang berahasil adalah ciri kehidupan moderen, tolak ukurnya (Nurcholis Majid) oTingkat produksi dan pendapatan...
Paradigma al-qur’an dalammenyoroti segala persoaalan, harus tetap menjadi komitmen umat Islamagar tidak kehilangan jati di...
Dewasa ini masyarakat Islam moderent telah mulai maju dan tidak tertinggal dari barat dengan mengambil langkah: Hilangkan...
  Membangun Paradiqma Qur'ani Oleh: Eva Yenida, M.Pd.I
  2. 2. Kata paradigma berasal dari bahasa Yunani Para : di samping, di sebelah, keadaan lingkungan Digma : sudut pandang, teladan, ideal, arketif Etimologi : “cara pandang,cara berfikir tentang sesuatu realita” Terminologi : Cara pandang thp pandangan menyeluruh, dengan menggunakan teori ilmiah yang baku dan metode keilmuan yang dipercaya.
  3. 3. Mengapa al-qur’an pentingdalamkehidupan sehari-hari.. TujuanAl-qur’anditurunkan( Yusuf Qardawi) meluruskan akidah manusia, meneguhkan kemuliaan manusia dan hak-hak asasi manusia,  mengarahkan manusia untuk beribadah secara baik dan benar kepada Allah, mengajak manusia untuk menyucikan rohani, membangun rumah tangga yang sakinah dan menempatkan posisi terhormat bagi perempuan, membangun umat menjadi saksi atas kemanusiaan, mengajak manusia agar saling menolong.
  4. 4. 1. Meluruskan Aqidah Manusia Menegakkan Pokok-pokok Tauhid (4:48, 31:13)  Menshahihkan Aqidah tentang Kenabian dan Kerasulan (2:213, 4:165) Meneguhkan Keimanan kepada Akhirat dan Keyakinan adanya Balasan di Akhirat (23:115)
  5. 5. Sumber psikologi, history danidiologi paradigma al-qur’ani Dalam sejarah peradaban Islam ada suatu masa yang disebut masa keemasan Islam. Disebut masa keemasan Islam karena umat Islam berada dalam puncakkemajuan dalam pelbagai aspek kehidupannya: ideologi, politik, sosial budaya, ekonomi, ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi, pertahanan dan keamanan.  Karena kemajuan itu pula, maka dunia Islam menjadi pusat peradaban, dan dunia Islam menjadi super-power dalam ekonomi dan politik. faktorfaktor yang menyebabkan umat Islam bisa maju pada saat itu dan dalam waktu yang amat lama (lebih dari lima abad.), maka jawabannya tentu saja karena umat Islam menjadikanAl-Quran sebagai paradigmakehidupan.
  6. 6. Q.S. An Nisa : 48 ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ۦ‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ك‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ َ َّ‫ٱَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ ۚ ُ‫ء‬ٓ‫ا‬َ‫ش‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ََٰ‫ذ‬ َ‫ُون‬‫د‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ك‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬ْ‫ث‬ِ‫إ‬ َٰٓ‫ى‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ف‬‫ٱ‬ ِ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ ِ َّ‫ٱَّلل‬ِ‫ب‬ Sesungguhnya Allah tidak akan mengampuni dosa syirik, dan Dia mengampuni segala dosa yang selain dari (syirik) itu, bagi siapa yang dikehendaki-Nya. Barangsiapa yang mempersekutukan Allah, maka sungguh ia telah berbuat dosa yang besar.
  7. 7. Q.S. An Nisa : 165 َ‫ي‬ َّ‫ًل‬َ‫ئ‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ين‬ ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ذ‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ين‬ ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ش‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫م‬ ً‫ًل‬ُ‫س‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ح‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ِ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ك‬ٌ‫ة‬َّ‫ج‬ ِ‫ك‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ً‫يز‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ۚ ِ‫ل‬ُ‫س‬ُّ‫الر‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ (Mereka Kami utus) selaku rasul-rasul pembawa berita gembira dan pemberi peringatan agar supaya tidak ada alasan bagi manusia membantah Allah sesudah diutusnya rasul-rasul itu. Dan adalah Allah Maha Perkasa lagi Maha Bijaksana.
  8. 8. Q.S. Al Mu’minun : 115 َ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ََٰ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ح‬َ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ج‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ث‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬ Maka apakah kamu mengira, bahwa sesungguhnya Kami menciptakan kamu secara main-main (saja), dan bahwa kamu tidak akan dikembalikan kepada Kami? 2. Meneguhkan Kemuliaan
  9. 9. 2. MeneguhkanKemuliaan Manusia dan Hak-Hak Manusia  Meneguhkan kemuliaan manusia (17:30)  Menetapkan Hak-hak Manusia (6:151, 62:9-10) Meneguhkan Hak-hak Dhuafa (93:9, 107:1-3)
  10. 10. Mengali history, filosofi, psikologi, sosiologi tentang paradigma qur’ani untukkehidupanmoderent. Dalam sejarah peradaban Islam ada suatu masa yang disebut masa keemasan Islam.Zaman keemasan Islam berada pada puncak kejayaan dalam berbagai asfek kehidupannya, idiologi,politik, sosial budaya, ekonomi iptek, dan pertahanan dan keamananan. Hal ini disebabkan bahwa pada saat itu umat Islam menjadikan al-qur’an sebagai paradigma dalam pengembanganya. Dan Rasulullah sebagai role model dalam mengimplementasi al-qur’an dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Akhlak rasulullah adalah al-qur’an.(al-Qalam:4)
  11. 11. Konsep etika dalam al-qur’an (Toshihiko Izitsu) 1993 Murah hati Keberanian  kesetiaan Kejujuran kesabaran
  12. 12. Konsep kemunafikan religius (baik-buruk)  Birr (kebaikan) ; ismun (keburukan)  Fasad ; (rusak) Kebusukan  Ma’ruf (baik): mungkar (Tidak baik)  Khair (baik) : syarr (buruk)  Husn (baik) : qulb ( Buruk)  Fahisyah (keji dalam pandangan budaya) :  fawaskhisy (perbuatan dosa secara terangan)  Thayyib (baik) :khabis (buruk)  Haram;halal
  13. 13. MembangunArgumen tentang Paradigma Qur’ani sebagai Satu-satunya Model untukMenghadapi KehidupanModern Bahwa umat Islam mundur karena mereka meninggalkan ajarannya, sedangkan non-Islam maju justru karena mereka meninggalkan ajarannya. Adapun ajaran dimaksud adalah ajaran murni al-Islām sebagaimana yang tercantum dalam AlQuran dan sunah bukan ajaran-ajaran yang bersumber dari budaya selain Al- Quran dan sunah. Kemajuan yang dicapai dengan keberhasilan pengembangan Iptek tentu akan membawa perubahan yang sangat dahsyat. Revolusi kebudayaan terjadi karena Iptek telah mengantarkan manusia kepada kemajuan yang luar biasa. Kemajuan melahirkan kehidupan modern dan kemodernan menjadi ciri khas masyarakat maju dewasa ini
  14. 14. Kenapa Islam mundur, sementara non muslim maju???? Jawabanya: sama sama meninggalkan ajarannya. Solusinya: umat islam harus kembali kepada ajaran Islam yang murni yaitu al-qur’an dan sunnah Banyak ornag berfikir, untuk maju harus meninggalkan agama dan mereka mengembangkan budaya sekuler dalam kehidupan dalam segala hal.
  15. 15. MenujuKejayaan Islam Al-Faruqi menyebutkan bahwa langkah-langkah kerja yang harus ditempuh adalah sebagai berikut. Menguasai warisan khazanah Islam Membangun relevansi yang Islami bagi setiap bidang kajian atau wilayah penelitian pengetahuan modern.  Mencari jalan dan upaya untuk menciptakan sintesis kreatif antara warisan Islam dan pengetahuan modern. Mengarahkan pemikiran Islam pada arah yang tepat yaitu sunatullah.
  16. 16. Umat Islamdapat maju tanpa sekulerasisebab: ajaran bersumber dari al-qur’an dan hadist yang syumul(mencakup segala asfek kehidupan) Ajaran bersifat rasional, tidak bertentangan dengan IPTEK Berkarakter Tadarruj (bertahap dalam wurud dan implementasinya) Bersifat taqliat-takaalif (tidak banyak beban) Ajaran yang didalam al-qur’an bersifat i’jaz ( gaya bahasa yang indah,singkat, kaya makna, jelas dan menarik)
  17. 17. Pembangunan yang berahasil adalah ciri kehidupan moderen, tolak ukurnya (Nurcholis Majid) oTingkat produksi dan pendapatan lebih meningkat oKemajuan pemerintah yang maju, tanggap thp kebutuhan dan kehendak rakya oPertumbuhan hubungan sosial yang demokratis, kesempatan mengemabangkan diri, penghormatan thp kepribadian individu oTidak mudah terkena komunisme dan totaliarisannisme lainya terhadap alasan tertentu.
  18. 18. Paradigma al-qur’an dalammenyoroti segala persoaalan, harus tetap menjadi komitmen umat Islamagar tidak kehilangan jati diri Kemunduran umat Islampadaabad 18, (stagnansi keilmuan). Disebabkan:  Umat Islam meninggalkan al-qur’an  Hilang semangat jihat  Umat Islam menerima paham Yunani yang pokoknya bersifat atatis, sementara jiwa umat islam bersifat dinamis dan berkembang  Umat Islam keliru memahami faham al-ghazali yang dianggap mengharamkan filsafat.  Penguasa tidak mendukung pengembangan keilmuan, takut kehilangan jabatan
  19. 19. Dewasa ini masyarakat Islam moderent telah mulai maju dan tidak tertinggal dari barat dengan mengambil langkah: Hilangkan dikotomi ilmu Meningkatkan visi dg cara mengukuhkan identitas Islam dengan dua tahap, mewajibkan bidang study sejarah peradaban Islam dan islamisasi ilmu pengetahuan

