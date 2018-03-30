Bant Ligasyon Endo Loop Uygulama Yontemleri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BANT LİGASYON ENDO LOOP UYGULAMA YÖNTEMLERİ Aslıhan YAPA Ege Üniversitesi NKM Gastroenteroloji Kliniği İZMİR
*Üst gis varis bant ligasyonu *Alt gis hemoroid bant ligasyonu *Endo loop yöntemleri
BANT LİGASYON NEDİR ? * Bu yöntem genellikle boğma yöntemi olarak adlandırılmaktadır. * Üst gis varis kanaması ve alt gis ...
ÜST GİS KANAMALARINDA VARİS NEDİR ? * Yemek borusunun (özofagus) duvarlarında gelişmiş, normalde olmayan genişlemiş venler...
ÜST GİS KANAMALARINDA VARİS NASIL OLUŞUR ? * En sık sebep karaciğer hastalıkları(siroz vb). * Karaciğere bağırsaklardan ge...
* Özofagus venlerinin kanaması (İlerlemiş karaciğer hastalığı, portal basıncın büyüklüğü, varisin büyüklüğü... gibi) *Haya...
ÜST GİS VARİS KANAMALARINDA BANT LİGASYON UYGULAMASI Endoskopik varis ligasyonu (EVL) * Akut varis kanamalarının kontrol a...
* EVL * İlk kanama riskini azaltmak (primer profilaksi) * Sonraki kanamaların tekrarını önlemek için (sekonder profilaksi)...
* Endoskop ucuna takılan ligasyon aygıtı, kanayan varise yerleştirilir ve kanama noktasının silindir içine aspirasyonu yap...
İLK İŞLEM
KONTROL
SON HALİ
HEMOROİD LIGASYONU NEDİR * Hemoroidleri boğma tedavisi, ilk olarak MÖ 460 yılında Hipokrat tarafından tanımlanmıştır. * Bu...
* Uygulama sırasında ağrı en sıklıkla görülen semptomdur. * Bant ligasyonu yönteminde ağrı, kanama ve nadir de olsa ciddi ...
ALT GİS HEMOROİDE BANT LİGASYON UYGULAMASI * Hasta çoğunlukla sol yanına doğru yatırılır, tek kullanımlık bir anoskop yard...
* Bantlar dışkılama ile birlikte 7-10 gün içinde düşerler.
ENDO LOOP NEDİR VE NASIL UYGULANIR •Laparoskopik apendektomide sıkça kullanılan endolooplar ticari bir ürün şeklinde önced...
ENDO LOOP UYGULAMA * Plastik bir tüpün içine yerleştirilmiş 18 cm uzunluğa sahip bir bağdan oluşur. * Bir taraftan dar ve ...
TEŞEKKÜRLE R ASLIHAN YAPA
  1. 1. BANT LİGASYON ENDO LOOP UYGULAMA YÖNTEMLERİ Aslıhan YAPA Ege Üniversitesi NKM Gastroenteroloji Kliniği İZMİR
  2. 2. BANT LİGASYON ENDO LOOP UYGULAMA YÖNTEMLERİ *Üst gis varis bant ligasyonu *Alt gis hemoroid bant ligasyonu *Endo loop yöntemleri
  3. 3. BANT LİGASYON NEDİR ? * Bu yöntem genellikle boğma yöntemi olarak adlandırılmaktadır. * Üst gis varis kanaması ve alt gis hemoroid kanamalarında uygulanan yöntemdir.
  4. 4. ÜST GİS KANAMALARINDA VARİS NEDİR ? * Yemek borusunun (özofagus) duvarlarında gelişmiş, normalde olmayan genişlemiş venlere varis denir.
  5. 5. ÜST GİS KANAMALARINDA VARİS NASIL OLUŞUR ? * En sık sebep karaciğer hastalıkları(siroz vb). * Karaciğere bağırsaklardan gelen kan akımı (splanknik vazodilatasyon) artar * Portal hipertansiyon (PHT)
  6. 6. * Özofagus venlerinin kanaması (İlerlemiş karaciğer hastalığı, portal basıncın büyüklüğü, varisin büyüklüğü... gibi) *Hayatı tehdit edici kanamalar görülebilir * PHT yi düşürmek için kollaterallerin oluşması (özofagus venleri, rektal venler, umblikal venler gibi...)
  7. 7. ÜST GİS VARİS KANAMALARINDA BANT LİGASYON UYGULAMASI Endoskopik varis ligasyonu (EVL) * Akut varis kanamalarının kontrol altına alınması * Kanama tekrarının önlenmesinde uygulanan endoskopik tedavi yöntemidir.
  8. 8. * EVL * İlk kanama riskini azaltmak (primer profilaksi) * Sonraki kanamaların tekrarını önlemek için (sekonder profilaksi) koruyucu olarak uygulanmaktadır. * Bu tedavinin esası elastik yuvarlak halka şeklindeki ligatürlerin varisleri boğacak şekilde yerleştirilmesidir.
  9. 9. * Endoskop ucuna takılan ligasyon aygıtı, kanayan varise yerleştirilir ve kanama noktasının silindir içine aspirasyonu yapılarak elastik band uygulanır. * Sütun halindeki varislerin en distal kısmı bandlanır. EVL özafagus duvarlarında mukoza ve submukozanın sıkıştırılması sonucu nekroz ve inflamasyon oluşarak varisleri oblitere eder.
  10. 10. İLK İŞLEM
  11. 11. KONTROL
  12. 12. SON HALİ
  13. 13. HEMOROİD LIGASYONU NEDİR * Hemoroidleri boğma tedavisi, ilk olarak MÖ 460 yılında Hipokrat tarafından tanımlanmıştır. * Bu yöntemde hemoroidal doku bir tüpün içine vakumlanarak dokunun dibine lastik bant konmakta böylece dokunun dolaşımı kesilmekte ve bir süre sonra düşmesi sağlanmaktadır.
  14. 14. * Uygulama sırasında ağrı en sıklıkla görülen semptomdur. * Bant ligasyonu yönteminde ağrı, kanama ve nadir de olsa ciddi enfeksiyona (sepsis)yol açan komplikasyonlar bildirilmiştir.
  15. 15. ALT GİS HEMOROİDE BANT LİGASYON UYGULAMASI * Hasta çoğunlukla sol yanına doğru yatırılır, tek kullanımlık bir anoskop yardımı ile makatın içi incelendikten sonra basur memesi aspiratör adı verilen bir alet yardımı ile dışarıya doğru çekilip, üzerine özel bir alet (aplikatör) yardımı ile lastik bant uygulanır.
  16. 16. * Bantlar dışkılama ile birlikte 7-10 gün içinde düşerler.
  17. 17. ENDO LOOP NEDİR VE NASIL UYGULANIR •Laparoskopik apendektomide sıkça kullanılan endolooplar ticari bir ürün şeklinde önceden hazırlanmış kementlerdir. •İpek veya poliglaktin yapıda ve farklı kalınlıklarda olabilmektedir. * Stapler uygulaması ya da klip kullanımına göre operasyon süresinde bir miktar uzama yapsa da güvenilirlik açısından diğer yöntemlere benzer özelliktedir.
  18. 18. ENDO LOOP UYGULAMA * Plastik bir tüpün içine yerleştirilmiş 18 cm uzunluğa sahip bir bağdan oluşur. * Bir taraftan dar ve diğerinde atış yapılır. Dikiş, bir düğüm ile bir bağlama şeklinde oluşturulmuştur. * Bağ oluşturulduktan sonra, atılan ucu ve Halkayı sıkıştırmak için yukarı çekilir ve düğüm emniyete alınır.
  19. 19. TEŞEKKÜRLE R ASLIHAN YAPA

