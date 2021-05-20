2020 WHH EOC Review

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIT 4,5, 6, AND 7 REVIEW Medieval Europe and Japan, Renaissance and Reformation, the Americas, and Age of Exploration
Unit 4: Medieval Europe and Japan
Medieval Catholic Church 1. Missionaries and the Germanic rulers helped convert many people to Christianity in the 500- 60...
Pope Gregory ◦ 590 aka “Gregory the Great” ◦ Extended the power of the papacy (pope’s office) in the non-religious, or sec...
Charlemagne ◦ By 800 built an empire larger than the Byzantine Empire ◦ Saved Pope Leo III when he was attacked; was crown...
Secular vs. Religion Lay investiture- System in which kings and nobles appointed clergy instead of the pope; The church wa...
William the Conqueror and the Tapestry ◦ Started feudalism in England- the idea of trading loyalty and military service fo...
Magna Carta ◦ Limited the king’s power and gave rights to nobles like trial by jury, no taxation w/o representation ◦ Parl...
The Crusades ◦ Jerusalem was and still is home to 3 faiths: Judaism, Islam, Christianity ◦ European Christians started a s...
100 Years War and Joan of Arc ◦ England and France from 1337-1453 over land ◦ Changed warfare from mounted knights to foot...
Black Death (1347) and the Inquisition (1478) ◦ Began in Asia, arrived in Europe in 1347 by rats and fleas ◦ Killed over 2...
Changes in the Economy ◦ Three-field system- farmers grew crops on 2/3 of their land; increased food production and more p...
Medieval Japan ◦ Shinto- “Way of the gods” and religion based off respect for the forces of nature and worship of ancestor...
JAPANESE FEUDALISM
LET’S LOOK AT STIMULUS
UNIT 5: RENAISSANCE AND THE REFORMATION
Overview ◦ French for “rebirth”- led to the revival of art and learning ◦ Lasted from around 1400-1600 AD ◦ Spread from no...
Influential People Machiavelli: Author of The Prince; Book about political science in which he states that “it’s better to...
This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
Church Corruption ◦ Pope Leo X- Trying to raise money to rebuild St. Peter’s Basilica, he authorized the sale of church po...
UNIT 6: THE AMERICAS
Mesoamerica Basics ◦ Middle America land that stretches between North and South America (a.k.a. Central America) ◦ Great p...
Maya (2600 bc – 250 ad) ◦ Between 600-900 ACE, the Maya settled in the Yucatan Peninsula ◦ many city-states connected by l...
The Aztecs ◦ Tenochtitlan: established in 1428 ◦ Aztecs were built on military conquest. ◦ Social Hierarchy similar to Eur...
The Incas (1430’s-1525) ◦ Present day Peru and Chile ◦ Mit’a- labor tribute that each was required of each citizen. ◦ Buil...
STIMULUS TIME!
UNIT 7: AGE OF EXPLORATION
Causes for Exploration and Major Voyages ◦ The Europeans needed to find a quicker and more direct route to Asia then on la...
Triangular Trade, the Columbian Exchange, and the Atlantic Slave Trade ◦ Triangular Trade: Trade route between the America...
HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=SKO- _XXFYWK
Effects? ◦ Americas: next food and cattle, brought diseases, and a huge diffusion of people ◦ Europe: new ways and materia...
Economic and Political Systems Mercantilism: idea that a county’s power come from how much money they have Colonies- lands...
THE END, GOOD JOB!
Unit 4: Medieval Europe & Japan
Unit 5: Renaissance & Reformation
Unit 6: The Americas
Unit 7: Age of Exploration

