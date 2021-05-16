Units 10-12: ISM Unit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
With Ms. Samm Lakewood High School World History Honors
1. Time period where machines were used to create most of the goods in the world instead of by hand. 2. Began in Great Bri...
1.Changes in agricultural practices- More farmland, good weather, improved transportation led to a dramatic increase in th...
What resources does it take to make an industrial country? -Land -Labor -Capitol (wealth)
1. Flying Shuttle & Spinning Jenny- made working with cotton faster and more productive. 2. Factories- large buildings wit...
Spinning Jenny ~~~~~~> Flying Shuttle ~~~~~~>
1. Steam Engine- 1774 James Watt made the engine work more efficiently while burning less fuel. 2. Steam Boat- Robert Fult...
1. Created new jobs for the railroad workers and miners. 2. People travel to different places for vacation. 3. Boosted fis...
1. Japan was able to remain isolated while the world industrialized all the way to 1853. 2. Matthew Perry - American milit...
1. Under Mutsuhito, Japan undertook a rapid industrialization. 2. They modeled their modernization from the Western World,...
1. The construction of buildings and the movement of people to cities. 2. People wanted to live where the jobs were, and c...
1. Long work days - 12-16 hour days, 6 days a week. 2. No minimum wage. 3. Heavy machinery made conditions dangerous. 4. S...
1. Mass produced goods instead of handcrafted ones are available today; not available 50-60 years ago. 2. Government got m...
1. Capitalism: production is privately owned to make a profit; people work for their own good and competition makes a bett...
2. Utilitarianism: government promotes that greatest good for the greatest number of people. 3. Socialism: factors of prod...
1. Wanted the workers of the world to unite and overthrow the owners. 2. Communism: a form of complete socialism where EVE...
Karl Marx
Pure Socialism: Ex. You have two cows. The government takes them and puts them in a barn with everyone else's cows. You ha...
Representative Democracy: You have two cows. Your neighbors pick someone to tell you who gets the milk. Capitalism: You ha...
Imperialism
1. When one country or territory controls another. 2. Sparked by the Industrial Revolution (more money + fast way to produ...
1. Social Darwinism: European belief that their “race” is better than any others. 2. Conversion to Christianity 3. Superio...
1. Africa had a bunch of raw materials for European factories like copper, tin, gold, peanuts, rubber and diamonds. 2. Ind...
1. Berlin Conference: 1884-1885 meeting where Europeans divided up Africa so they wouldn’t fight amongst themselves. 2. No...
1. 1853 - Ottoman Empire vs. Russia argued over access to the Mediterranean Sea. 2. Britain and France supported the Ottom...
1. Created in Egypt; connected the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. 2. Opened in 1869 but it was super expensive and Egyp...
England ‘s many arms around the world
1. Was considered “Jewel of the Crown” to Britain because it was so profitable 2. Set up a “Raj” government with direct co...
1. 1839-1842 War between China & Great Britain over Britain’s refusal to stop trading opium. 2. China got humiliated and h...
Nationalism
1. The idea that your country is the absolute best. 2. Also, the idea that people of the same ancestry or nationality shou...
1. Camillo di Cavour - Prime Minister in 1852; worked to unify Sardinia and Piedmont. 2. Giuseppe Garibaldi - “The Red One...
1. In 1815 there was a German Confederation with Austria being the strongest, and Prussia wanting to unify all of the Germ...
1. Engineered fake rivalries, started wars to boost morale, and manufactured “incidents” to gain nationalistic support to ...
1. Even though Greece was part of the Muslim Ottoman Empire, they kept alive their own culture, religion, and history. 2. ...
1. Armenia was a part of the Ottoman Empire. While the empire was Muslim, Armenians remained Christians. They were tolerat...
2. When the Ottoman Empire began to crumble, Armenians began to get oppressed and persecuted as outsiders. 3. In 1908 refo...
1. The idea that Turkey is for Turks only; a Young Turks belief. 2. Because the Armenians did not fall into this category,...
Genocide
 This unit (and many to come going forward) may be viewed as graphic in nature.  As with all units, you are expected to ...
The systematic and purposeful destruction of a racial, political, religious or cultural group.
Can you think of any specific event that could fall under this heading?
1. In 1914, Turkey entered WWI. A military offensive against Russia ended in disaster and Turkey accused the Armenians of ...
3. In June 1915, the Armenian population was deported to the deserts of Syria and Iraq. Prior to deportation, all able-bod...
1. In 1919, the Young Turks were put on trial for war crimes and were found guilty for the destruction of the Armenian peo...
3. Over 1 million Armenians died during the genocide. 4. Today, the country of Turkey still formally denies that any genoc...
Adolf Hitler- August 22, 1939 “I have issued the command — and I'll have anybody who utters but one word of criticism exec...
The Armenian Journey – A Story of an Armenian Genocide  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gE- XI6blXB0
×