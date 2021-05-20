Hwh unit 8,9,10,11, and 12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIT 8, 9, 10, 11, AND 12 REVIEW! Scientific Revolution and Enlightenment, Revolutions, Industrialization, Imperialism, an...
UNIT 8: SCIENTIFIC REVOLUTION AND ENLIGHTENMENT
WHAT IS CHANGING? • Before 1500, people referred to the Bible or ancient Greek or Roman philosophers for all of the answer...
MORE IMPORTANT PEOPLE CHALLENGING PREVIOUS IDEAS • Galileo: Invented the telescope that proved that the moon had a rough s...
ENLIGHTENMENT (1700) Promoted reason, thought, and the power of individuals to solve problems. Thomas Hobbes: Social Contr...
UNIT 9: REVOLUTIONS
FRENCH REVOLUTION CAUSES • 3 estates very unfair (3rd estate had 97% of the population but only 1 vote) • King Louis XVI (...
TIDE IS TURNING • Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen: Gave citizens equal justice, freedom of speech, and fr...
REIGN OF TERROR • “Enemies of the Revolution” were people who challenged his leadership. • 40,000 people were executed, 85...
LATIN AMERICAN REVOLUTIONS • Haitian Revolution: Toussaint L’Ouverture leads first black colony to free itself from Europe...
LET’S LOOK AT SOME STIMULUS!
UNIT 10: INDUSTRIALIZATION
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION • Time period where machines were used to create most of the goods in the world instead of by hand (...
EFFECTS OF THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Urbanization! Crime, pollution, disease, etc… increased in the cities. Harsh working ...
NEW ECONOMIC IDEAS Capitalism: By Adam Smith, who wrote the Wealth of Nation. Believed production is privately owned to ma...
LET’S LOOK AT MORE STIMULUS!
UNIT 11: IMPERIALISM
ALL ABOUT IMPERIALISM AND THE CAUSES Definition: When one country or territory controls another Sparked by the Industrial ...
EFFECTS OF IMPERIALISM • Scramble for Africa • Berlin Conference • India- “Jewel of the Crown” • Opium Wars lead to Sphere...
UNIT 12: WWI (1914-1918)
CAUSES OF WWI • Nationalism • Imperialism: leads to mistrust and rivalry. • Militarism: glorifying military power and keep...
CHANGING WARFARE New Technology – poisonous gases, fighter planes, machine guns, grenades & tanks made this war more horri...
EFFECTS OF WWI Treaty of Versailles- “War Guilt Clause”: recession Germany and huge unemployment rates. Africa and the Mid...
Unit 8: Scientific Revolution & Enlightenment
Unit 9: World Revolutions
Unit 10: Industrialism
Unit 11: Imperialism
Unit 12: Nationalism

  1. 1. UNIT 8, 9, 10, 11, AND 12 REVIEW! Scientific Revolution and Enlightenment, Revolutions, Industrialization, Imperialism, and WWI
  2. 2. UNIT 8: SCIENTIFIC REVOLUTION AND ENLIGHTENMENT
  3. 3. WHAT IS CHANGING? • Before 1500, people referred to the Bible or ancient Greek or Roman philosophers for all of the answers. • Scientific Revolution: Scholars came up with new theories based on observation and testing. • Printing press helped spread new ideas and theories. • Navigators needed better instruments to sail the open seas • Scientific Method • Aristotle’s Geocentric Theory: The idea that the sun, moon, and other planets revolved around the Earth • Copernicus’s Heliocentric Theory: The idea that the sun is the center of the universe and that everything revolved around it
  4. 4. MORE IMPORTANT PEOPLE CHALLENGING PREVIOUS IDEAS • Galileo: Invented the telescope that proved that the moon had a rough surface which debunked the idea that the moon and stars were made of pure light. • Francis Bacon: empiricism - the idea that you need to experiment to reach conclusions, not just accept abstract conclusions. • Isaac Newton: Gravity and 3 laws of motion • Edward Jenner - invented a vaccine • Robert Boyle- all matter was made up of smaller primary particles This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  5. 5. ENLIGHTENMENT (1700) Promoted reason, thought, and the power of individuals to solve problems. Thomas Hobbes: Social Contract - idea that people hand over their individual rights to the government in exchange for law and order. John Locke-Natural rights and self-government Voltaire- “I do not agree with a word you say but, will defend to the death your right to say it.” Montesquieu- checks and balances
  6. 6. UNIT 9: REVOLUTIONS
  7. 7. FRENCH REVOLUTION CAUSES • 3 estates very unfair (3rd estate had 97% of the population but only 1 vote) • King Louis XVI (16th) – King of France; weak and made poor decisions; ran up a huge debt. • Queen Marie Antoinette - Queen of France who also ran up a huge debt on parties and fashion; the French people did not like her. • Enlightenment ideas spread • Word of the success of the American Revolution This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  8. 8. TIDE IS TURNING • Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen: Gave citizens equal justice, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion; popular sovereignty • National Convention: newly elected legislature that abolished the monarchy. • Tried Louis for treason and executed him by using the guillotine • Maximilian Robespierre: Leader of the Revolution that called for the execution of lots of people This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  10. 10. REIGN OF TERROR • “Enemies of the Revolution” were people who challenged his leadership. • 40,000 people were executed, 85% of them peasants and he included Marie Antoinette • Here comes Napoleon: Set up a national banking and fair tax system • Napoleonic Code - uniform system of laws, but freedom of speech and the press were very limited This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  11. 11. LATIN AMERICAN REVOLUTIONS • Haitian Revolution: Toussaint L’Ouverture leads first black colony to free itself from European control and become an independent country. • Creole Revolution: Had no love for the new king and opposed the social hierarchy system. (Peninsulares, Creoles, Mestizos, Mulattos) • South American Revolution: Simon Bolivar (Venezuela) and Jose de San Martin (Argentina and Chile) join forces to kick out South America • Gran Colombia
  12. 12. LET’S LOOK AT SOME STIMULUS!
  13. 13. UNIT 10: INDUSTRIALIZATION
  14. 14. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION • Time period where machines were used to create most of the goods in the world instead of by hand (GB First) • Factories- large buildings with machines in them to create goods. Built by rivers and streams, because the machines needed water power. • Steam Engine- 1774 James Watt made the engine work more efficiently while burning less fuel. • Steam Boat- Robert Fulton’s Clermont; first successful trip in 1807. • Division of Labor - Bosses and not-bosses. (Not everyone had to be skilled) • Specialization of Labor - Each person has a specific job • Assembly Line - Henry Ford - Moving line made for quick production of a good in a factory.
  15. 15. EFFECTS OF THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Urbanization! Crime, pollution, disease, etc… increased in the cities. Harsh working conditions led to the first labor unions Mass produced goods instead of handcrafted ones are available today; not available 50-60 years ago. Government got money from businesses’ taxes
  16. 16. NEW ECONOMIC IDEAS Capitalism: By Adam Smith, who wrote the Wealth of Nation. Believed production is privately owned to make a profit; people work for their own good and competition makes a better product. Utilitarianism: government promotes that greatest good for the greatest number of people. Socialism: by Robert Owen. Believed factors of production are owned by by the public & operate for the welfare of all Communism: by Karl Marx, a form of complete socialism where EVERYTHING would be owned by the government; no private property at all
  17. 17. LET’S LOOK AT MORE STIMULUS!
  18. 18. UNIT 11: IMPERIALISM
  19. 19. ALL ABOUT IMPERIALISM AND THE CAUSES Definition: When one country or territory controls another Sparked by the Industrial Revolution (more money + fast way to produce weapons + need for raw materials) Social Darwinism: European belief that their “race” is better than any others. Conversion to Christianity Superior weapons. Africa was not unified which helped Europeans take it over
  20. 20. EFFECTS OF IMPERIALISM • Scramble for Africa • Berlin Conference • India- “Jewel of the Crown” • Opium Wars lead to Spheres of Influence of China • Increased Nationalism and unification of various countries
  21. 21. UNIT 12: WWI (1914-1918)
  22. 22. CAUSES OF WWI • Nationalism • Imperialism: leads to mistrust and rivalry. • Militarism: glorifying military power and keeping a large army • Alliances: • Triple Alliance (Central)- Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Italy • Triple Entente- Great Britain, France, and Russia • Immediate Cause: Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife were assassinated in Serbia. (Austria-Hungary punished Serbia, Serbia was allies with Russia)
  23. 23. CHANGING WARFARE New Technology – poisonous gases, fighter planes, machine guns, grenades & tanks made this war more horrible than ever. Total war - all resources were devoted to war. Trench Warfare - long narrow ditches dug by soldiers to hide in. Submarine Warfare
  24. 24. EFFECTS OF WWI Treaty of Versailles- “War Guilt Clause”: recession Germany and huge unemployment rates. Africa and the Middle East wanted the independence it was promised Massive worldwide economic depression because WWI left nearly every country bankrupt. Established Empires fell giving rise to weak democracies with no experience. This all gave rise to Authoritarian leaders

