WHH EOC Units 14-18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Units 14-18 Review World War II, Cold War, Decolonization, Conflicts in the Middle East, and Modern Challenges
Unit 14: WWII
Great Depression Responses US- FDR's New Deal Italy- Rise of Fascism Germany- Rise of Fascism, freeze sending debts out, p...
Causes of WWII Treaty of Versailles and the War Guilt Clause blaming Germany for WWI. Failure of the League of Nations Wor...
Opposing Sides • Axis Powers: Germany, Italy, Japan (signed a Defense Pact). • Allied Powers: Britain, France, Soviet Unio...
Final Solution and the Holocaust a systematic genocide of Poles, Slavs, homosexuals, blacks, Gypsies, Jews, Jehovah's Witn...
Monumental Moments Rape of Nanking Pearl Harbor D-day
End of War • V-E Day • V-J Day • What were the effects of Truman's decision to drop the atomic bombs? This Photo by Unknow...
Unit 15: Cold War
Your Rivalry Reasons (US vs. USSR) Communism vs. Capitalism. Dictatorship vs. Democracy. Problems stemming from World War ...
Territory and Responses “Iron Curtain”: this was a split between Capitalistic Western Europe and Communistic Eastern Europ...
Responses Continued NATO-12 nations, including the US, joined a defensive military alliance called the North Atlantic Trea...
Decline and Fall of the Soviet Union • Mass spending on Arms and Space Race • Switching of Leaders( Brezhnev, Gorbachev, a...
Unit 16 and 17: Decolonization & ME
India British Colony for over 200 years with major restrictions (salt, clothing, etc.) Sent troops during WWI and WWII, wh...
Israel Diaspora and Zionists(Jews should have their own country in the area) Balfour Declaration and Palestine Mandate Ara...
Iran Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi was thought to be too "Westernized" Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini begins movement against hi...
Unit 18: Modern Challenges
New Technologies Communication and Transportation Technology New Energy Technology Agricultural Technology New Medical Tec...
Reform Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 Rise of Nationalism seen everywhere Various Movements: Civil Rights, S. ...
Massacres • Tiananmen Square • Genocides (Rwanda, Balkans, and Cambodia) • Rwanda- Was a territory of Belgium, but receive...
Terrorism • Increased military Spending • Al-Qaeda • 9/11 • Mass awareness and fight against. • Islamic State of Iraq and ...
The End!!!
WHH EOC Units 14-18
WHH EOC Units 14-18
WHH EOC Units 14-18
WHH EOC Units 14-18
WHH EOC Units 14-18
WHH EOC Units 14-18
WHH EOC Units 14-18
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
59 views
May. 20, 2021

WHH EOC Units 14-18

Unit 14: World War II
Unit 15: The Cold War
Unit 16: Decolonization
Unit 17: Conflicts in the Middle East
Unit 18: Modern Challenges
Unit 17:
Unit 18:

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(3/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WHH EOC Units 14-18

  1. 1. Units 14-18 Review World War II, Cold War, Decolonization, Conflicts in the Middle East, and Modern Challenges
  2. 2. Unit 14: WWII
  3. 3. Great Depression Responses US- FDR's New Deal Italy- Rise of Fascism Germany- Rise of Fascism, freeze sending debts out, put money into military. Russia- Stalin's 5-year plan and strict policies
  4. 4. Causes of WWII Treaty of Versailles and the War Guilt Clause blaming Germany for WWI. Failure of the League of Nations Worldwide economic depression (after WWI) The Rise of Fascist Dictators Immediate Cause: Blitzkrieg, Germany attacks Poland
  5. 5. Opposing Sides • Axis Powers: Germany, Italy, Japan (signed a Defense Pact). • Allied Powers: Britain, France, Soviet Union (who will join later), and the US. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-SA.
  6. 6. Final Solution and the Holocaust a systematic genocide of Poles, Slavs, homosexuals, blacks, Gypsies, Jews, Jehovah's Witnesses, and other “undesirables.” Step #1: Nuremburg Laws: this step took away Jewish property, rights, jobs, and their citizenship. Step #2: Ghettos- segregated Jewish area Step #3: Concentration Camps (Auschwitz) Kristallnacht- “Night of Broken Glass.”
  7. 7. Monumental Moments Rape of Nanking Pearl Harbor D-day
  8. 8. End of War • V-E Day • V-J Day • What were the effects of Truman's decision to drop the atomic bombs? This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-SA. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY.
  9. 9. Unit 15: Cold War
  10. 10. Your Rivalry Reasons (US vs. USSR) Communism vs. Capitalism. Dictatorship vs. Democracy. Problems stemming from World War II: a. The US delayed in attacking Germany in Europe; and, b. The atomic bomb development was being kept a secret
  11. 11. Territory and Responses “Iron Curtain”: this was a split between Capitalistic Western Europe and Communistic Eastern Europe. Satellite Nations Berlin Wall Truman Doctrine: a policy that gave money to countries that were in danger of becoming Communists (ex. gave $400 million dollars to Greece and Turkey). Marshall Plan: gave money to all European countries who needed it. This made capitalism look really good!
  12. 12. Responses Continued NATO-12 nations, including the US, joined a defensive military alliance called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Warsaw Pact-Soviet defense pact formed after West Germany was allowed to rearm and join NATO. Proxy Wars: China, Korea, and Vietnam! Arms and Space Race
  13. 13. Decline and Fall of the Soviet Union • Mass spending on Arms and Space Race • Switching of Leaders( Brezhnev, Gorbachev, and Yeltsin) • War in Afghanistan
  14. 14. Unit 16 and 17: Decolonization & ME
  15. 15. India British Colony for over 200 years with major restrictions (salt, clothing, etc.) Sent troops during WWI and WWII, which spread nationalistic views Amritsar Massacre Mohandas Gandhi- Salt March, Clothing, Hunger Strikes Govt. Of India Act Partition-Muslim Pakistan, Hindu India
  16. 16. Israel Diaspora and Zionists(Jews should have their own country in the area) Balfour Declaration and Palestine Mandate Arab-Israeli Wars: began day after they declared independence Yom Kippur War: Egypt vs. Israel led by Anwar Sadat Palestine Liberation Organization
  17. 17. Iran Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi was thought to be too "Westernized" Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini begins movement against him. US Hostage Crisis (1979)
  18. 18. Unit 18: Modern Challenges
  19. 19. New Technologies Communication and Transportation Technology New Energy Technology Agricultural Technology New Medical Technology
  20. 20. Reform Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 Rise of Nationalism seen everywhere Various Movements: Civil Rights, S. Africa (Apartheid), Latin America (Liberation Theology), French W. Africa (Negritude Movement)
  21. 21. Massacres • Tiananmen Square • Genocides (Rwanda, Balkans, and Cambodia) • Rwanda- Was a territory of Belgium, but received their independence in 1962. The Hutu and Tutsi ethnic tensions led to a civil war. Within the war, Hutu majority targeted the Tutsi and slaughtered 800,000. • Balkans(Bosnia)- Bosnia-Herzegovina declared its independence in 1991. Soon, the military began targeting Muslim and Croatian civilians for ethnic cleansing. Led to the death of 100,000 people. • Cambodia- Taken over by the Khmer Rouge(communist group). From 1975-1979, the group executed 1.5-3 million people to create a classless agrarian society
  22. 22. Terrorism • Increased military Spending • Al-Qaeda • 9/11 • Mass awareness and fight against. • Islamic State of Iraq and the Levan (ISIL/ISIS) S=Syria
  23. 23. The End!!!

×