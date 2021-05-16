Unit 9: World Revolutions - French Revolution

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WORLD REVOLUTIONS QUARTER 3 ~ SEMESTER 2 ~ UNIT 9 LAKEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL MS. SAMM WORLD HISTORY HONORS
TEXT MARKING •VOCABULARY TERM/PHRASE ARE RED •KEY CHARACTERS ARE IN BLUE •KEY EVENTS ARE IN GREEN
BEGIN DAY TWO LECTURE FRENCH REVOLUTION
FRENCH REVOLUTION The way things were in France in the 1770’s: 1st Estate - Members of the Church. Made up less than 1% of...
FRENCH ROYALTY 1. King Louis XVI (16th) – King of France; weak and made poor decisions; ran up a huge debt. 2. Queen Marie...
MARIE ANTOINETTE
KING LOUIS XVI
ESTATES - GENERAL 1. Assembly of representatives from all 3 Estates - much like our Congress of today. 2. Each estate gets...
DO NOT WRITE ~ JUST THINK Have you heard of the possibility of uniforms next year? Each St. Petersburg “estate” gets one v...
ENLIGHTENMENT IDEAS IN FRANCE 1. French peasants demanded equality and a say in their government. 2. Wanted to get rid of ...
STORMING OF THE BASTILLE 1.French prison and arsenal. 2.Was stormed by a mob on July 14th, 1789 and hundreds were killed.
DECLARATION OF THE RIGHTS OF MAN 1. National Assembly - representatives and leaders of the 3rd estate who wrote it. 2. Gav...
DO NOT WRITE ~ JUST THINK What Enlightenment thinker(s) does this sound like?
NATIONAL CONVENTION 1. This was the newly elected legislature that abolished the monarchy. 2. Adult males were given the r...
GUILLOTINE
MAXIMILIEN ROBESPIERRE 1.Leader of the Revolution that called for the execution of lots of people. 2.Ironically, he govern...
REIGN OF TERROR 1. A time period where anyone Robespierre or his group didn’t like were executed by the guillotine. 2. “En...
1.Who do you think made this cartoon? 2.How does it depict the Revolutionaries?
What did they do with the heads?
NAPOLEON BONAPARTE 1. Seized power in the confusion of the wake of the Reign of Terror. 2. Set up a national banking and f...
5. Britain, Russia, Austria, and Sweden joined together and declared war on him. 6. Bonaparte was successful at first, but...
NAPOLEON
END DAY TWO LECTURE
×