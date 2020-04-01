Perkembangan RANGKAIAN TERPADU (IC)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
dedidudedo@yahoo.com
DARI VACUUM TUBE HINGGA GENERASI CHIP MICRO PROSESSOR
VACUUM TUBE KOMPUTER TABUNG SEJARAH RADIO TRANSISTOR RADIO TRANSISTOR TELEVISI INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CHIP
Penemu VacuumTube Lee De Forest adalah ilmuwan penemu tabung hampa udara, pelopor pendirian radio siaran (broadcasting) ta...
VACUUM TUBE
PERKEMBANGAN KOMPONEN
RADIO TABUNG
RADIO TABUNG
RADIO TABUNG dan RADIO TRANSISTOR
Skema Amplifier Tabung
Pemancar Radio Tabung
Televisi Tabung LOEWE 1931
Televisi TabungTELEFUNKEN 1934
Televisi Tabung RCA 1939
RangkaianTV Tabung
Menonton Televisi Tabung
KOMPUTER ENIAC Tahun 1946, computer electronik sepenuhnya merupakan desain dari Dr. John Mauchly dan Prosper Eckert yang mewujudkan ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator And Calculator)
Komputer TABUNG
Komputer TABUNG
Komputer TABUNG
Sejarah Radio di INDONESIA Awal mulanya siaran radio Indonesia yang bernama Bataviase Radio Vereniging (BRV) resmi didirik...
Sejarah RRI Sejarah Radio Republik Indonesia bermula sejak pendiriannya secara resmi pada tanggal 11 September 1945, oleh ...
Penemu TRANSISTOR Transistor Ditemukan oleh William Shockley di Bell Labs pada 23 Juni 1948. Hak paten didapatkan pada 26 ...
Bentuk Transistor
Tabung Vs Transistor
Perkembangan Komponen
RADIO TRANSISTOR
TELEVISI TRANSISTOR
TELEVISI DI INDONESIA Sejarah sistem penyiaran televisi di Indonesia dimulai pada 17 Agustus 1962. Hari itu, Televisi Repu...
TELEVISI SWASTA Mulai tahun 1988 TVRI mulai mendapat teman dalam penyiaran di Indonesia. Pemerintah telah mulai mengijinka...
MONAS
GOR SENAYAN
PEMANCAR TVRI
HOTEL INDONESIA
BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
INTEGRATED CIRCUIT Penemu IC (Integrated Circuit) adalah Jack Kilby,karyawan Texas Instrumen, pada bulan July 1958,kemudian penemuannya ini di Patentkan pada 6 February 1959
Klasifikasi IC
Gerbang NOT
Gerbang AND
Op AMP 741
CHIP
CHIP
Perkembangan RANGKAIAN TERPADU (IC)

Materi Tambahan Pengetahuan bagi siswa Elektronika

Perkembangan RANGKAIAN TERPADU (IC)

  2. 2. DARI VACUUM TUBE HINGGA GENERASI CHIP MICRO PROSESSOR Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  4. 4. Penemu VacuumTube Lee De Forest adalah ilmuwan penemu tabung hampa udara, pelopor pendirian radio siaran (broadcasting) tahun 1916, sekaligus orang yang pertama kali menyiarkan berita melalui radio. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  7. 7. PERKEMBANGAN KOMPONEN BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  8. 8. RADIO TABUNG BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  9. 9. RADIO TABUNG BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  10. 10. RADIO TABUNG dan RADIO TRANSISTOR BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  11. 11. Skema Amplifier Tabung BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  12. 12. Pemancar Radio Tabung BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  13. 13. Televisi Tabung LOEWE 1931 BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  14. 14. Televisi TabungTELEFUNKEN 1934 NEXTBACK Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  15. 15. Televisi Tabung RCA 1939 BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  16. 16. RangkaianTV Tabung BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  17. 17. Menonton Televisi Tabung BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  18. 18. KOMPUTER ENIAC Tahun 1946, computer electronik sepenuhnya merupakan desain dari Dr. John Mauchly dan Prosper Eckert yang mewujudkan ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator And Calculator) BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  19. 19. Komputer TABUNG BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  20. 20. Komputer TABUNG BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  21. 21. Komputer TABUNG BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  22. 22. Sejarah Radio di INDONESIA Awal mulanya siaran radio Indonesia yang bernama Bataviase Radio Vereniging (BRV) resmi didirikan tanggal 16 Juni 1925 di Batavia (sekarang Jakarta). Bersifat swasta dan sejak kemunculannya berdirilah badan-badan radio siaran lainnya di kota-kota besar seperti di Bandung, Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya, dan lain-lain. Diantara banyak badan radio siaran, pemerintah Hindia Belanda membantu benuh dan membiayai badan radio siaran NIROM yang ada di Jakarta, Bandung, dan Medan BACK NEXTEmail :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  23. 23. Sejarah RRI Sejarah Radio Republik Indonesia bermula sejak pendiriannya secara resmi pada tanggal 11 September 1945, oleh para tokoh yang sebelumnya aktif mengoperasikan beberapa stasiun radio Jepang di 6 kota. Rapat utusan 6 radio di rumah Adang Kadarusman Jalan Menteng Dalam, Jakarta. Sehingga menghasilkan keputusan mendirikan Radio Republik Indonesia dengan memilih dr. Abdulrahman Saleh sebagai pemimpin umum RRI yang pertama. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  24. 24. Penemu TRANSISTOR Transistor Ditemukan oleh William Shockley di Bell Labs pada 23 Juni 1948. Hak paten didapatkan pada 26 Juni 1948. berkat penemuan ini Shokley mendapat hadiah nobel bidang fisika 1956 bersama 2 rekannya John Bardeen dan Walter Brattain BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  25. 25. Bentuk Transistor BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  26. 26. Tabung Vs Transistor BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  27. 27. Perkembangan Komponen BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  28. 28. RADIO TRANSISTOR BACK Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  29. 29. TELEVISI TRANSISTOR BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  30. 30. TELEVISI DI INDONESIA Sejarah sistem penyiaran televisi di Indonesia dimulai pada 17 Agustus 1962. Hari itu, Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) lahir dan untuk pertama kalinya beroperasi. Dengan pemancar berkekuatan 100 watt, siaran pertama dilakukan untuk menyiarkan peringatan ulang tahun ke 17 proklamasi kemerdekaan bangsa Indonesia dari halaman Istana Merdeka Jakarta. Pada awalnya TVRI adalah proyek khusus untuk menyukseskan penyelenggaraan Asian Games ke 4 di Jakarta. Siaran TVRI sehubungan dengan Asian Games dikoordinir oleh Organizing Comitte Asian Games IV yang dibentuk khusus untuk event olah raga itu, di bawah naungan Biro Radio dan Televisi Departemen Penerangan. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  31. 31. TELEVISI SWASTA Mulai tahun 1988 TVRI mulai mendapat teman dalam penyiaran di Indonesia. Pemerintah telah mulai mengijinkan televisi swasta beroperasi di Indonesia, RCTI (1988), SCTV (1989), TPI (1990), ANTV (1993), INDOSIAR (1995),DST Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  32. 32. MONAS BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  33. 33. GOR SENAYAN BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  34. 34. PEMANCAR TVRI BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  35. 35. HOTEL INDONESIA BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  36. 36. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  37. 37. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  38. 38. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  39. 39. BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  40. 40. INTEGRATED CIRCUIT Penemu IC (Integrated Circuit) adalah Jack Kilby,karyawan Texas Instrumen, pada bulan July 1958,kemudian penemuannya ini di Patentkan pada 6 February 1959 BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  41. 41. Klasifikasi IC BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  42. 42. Gerbang NOT BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  43. 43. Gerbang AND BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  44. 44. Op AMP 741 BACK NEXT Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  45. 45. CHIP BACK Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com
  46. 46. CHIP BACK Email :padedismk4@yahoo.com

×