Cbd infelsi ginekologi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OBSTETRI&GINEKOLOGI INFEKSIGINEKOLOGI
OLEH:GROUP D Athiyatul Ulya Bahtiar Nawabig Hidayatullah Nurma Islamiyah Maimunah Faizin Niken Ayu Kusumawardhani
TinjauanNormal VsAbnormal • Pelvic Inflammatory Disease RadangTraktus Genetaliswanita • VaginosisBakterial • Trikomoniasis...
Tinjauan Normal & Abnormal
Flora Normal Vagina • Aerobik danAnaerobik • Lactobacilli  Hydrogen peroxide • pHvagina dibawah 4,5 • Selepitel vagina ka...
Tinjauan Normal PadaPemeriksaan Fisik Licin Tidak adalesi Warnamerahmuda Tidak adanyeri Pmxabdomen: supel, tidak nyeri Pmx...
Caramasuk kuman kedalam traktus genitalis • Coitus: (STD/PMS) • Traumaakibat perlukaan • Benda asing • Tindakan/ pemeriksa...
Mekanisme Pertahanan VsMikroba Natural ( Native / Innate Immunity) • Barier fisik dan kimia (epitel,sekresi) • Selfagosit ...
RadangTraktus Genitalis Wanita
Site Of Infection Genetalia Eksterna • Labiamayora • Vulva • Vagina Genetalia Interna • Serviks • Uterus • Adnexa • Tuba •...
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease(PID) • Infeksi salah satu atau kombinasi dari: uterus, tuba fallopii, ovarium, peritoneum pelv...
Patogenesis Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Mikroorganis berkolonisasi di vagina-serviks PRINSIP Mikroorganisme Menginvasi dar...
Patogenesis Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Orgasnisme menginfeksiCERVIX Uterus TubaFaloppi Carapenyebaran: • Penyebaran Langs...
Etiologi Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Mostcommonmechanismof infection : • Dari penyakit PMS Chlamydia Trachomatis & Neseri...
Diagnosis Pelvic Inflammatory Disease • Kriteria mayor,ketiganyaharus ada • Abdomen bawah nyeri dan tegang dengan atau tan...
Tatalaksana Pelvic Inflammatory Disease • RegimenA • Cefoxitin 2 gram (i.m) +probenecid 1 gram (p.o) atau • Ceftriaxone 25...
Sindrom Discharge
Penyebab“VaginalDischarge” STD Chalamidia Gonorrhoea Trikomonas HSV Infeksi Lainnya Candida BV ToxicShock Syndrome Fisiolo...
Discharge =Leucorrhoea Fisiologis Patologis
Fisiologi Discharge Neonatal • Stimulasi estrogen maternal dari vagina, epitel servik danendometrium • Menghilang7 – 10 ha...
Normal “Discharge Vagina” Dibawah mikroscopeakan tampak : • Superficial vaginal epithelial cells • Fewwhite blood cells • ...
Patologi Discharge Trikomoniasis CandidiasisVulvovagina InfeksiGonococcus BakterialVaginosis
Bakterial Vaginosis(BV) • Peradangan vagina yang disebabkanoleh ETIOLOGI& selain Gonorrohoea & NonGonorrohoea & Trikomonia...
Etiopatogenesis BV  Overgrowth bacterianaerob(gardnerella vaginalis dan Mycoplasma hominis ) dari <1% 100 - 1000 xlebiht...
DiagnosisBV • Subyektif & Obyektif • Asimptomatik • Bila  muncul GEJALA • Sekret vagina BERWARNAputih abu-abu, homogeneou...
NOT a clue cell Clue cells NOT a clue cell
Tatalaksana BV • CDC-recommendedregimens • Metronidazole 500 mg p.o 2 kali/hari selama 7hari • Clindamycin2%cream selama 7...
TRIKOMONIASIS • Infeksi saluranurogenital bagianbawahpada wanita maupun pria • Penularannya  KONTAKSEKSUAL • Etiologi  T...
DiagnosisTrikomoniasis • Akut • Sekret vagina SEROPURULEN,berwarna KEKUNINGAN,KUNING HIJAU,berbau TIDAKENAK& BERBUSA • Din...
DiagnosisTrikomoniasis • HapusanLangsung • Bahandiambil dari duhtubuh • diperiksa mikroskop, pembesaran 400 kali  parasit...
TatalaksanaTrikomoniasis • Topikal • Bahan cairanberupa irigasi(H2O21-2%& asamlakatat 4%) • Bubuk / Gel/ Cream(Trikomonias...
CANDIDIASIS VULVOVAGINITIS • Merupakan InfeksiOportunis • 85 – 90%disebabkan Candida albicans • Speciesyglain: C.glabrata ...
Diagnosis Candidiasis Vulvovaginitis • Subyektif • KeluhanUtama • Gatalpadadaerah vulva • Padayangberat : • Ada rasa panas...
Diagnosis Candidiasis Vulvovaginitis • Obyektif  PATOGNOMONIS • FlourAlbuspadaKANDIDIASISVAGINA KEKUNINGAN • TandayangKH...
Tatalaksana Candidiasis Vulvovaginitis Butoconazole : 2%cream5 gintravag selama3 hari Clotrimazole • 1%cream5 g intravag s...
Gonococcus Infection • Suatu PMS yang bersifat AKUT • Merupakaninsidens tertinggi pada PMS • Ada perubahanPOLA pengobatan ...
Diagnosis Gonococcus Infection • Subyektif & Obyektif • Patognomonis • Keluhan Sakit/Nyeri pada waktu kencing • Mucosa oed...
Tatalaksana Gonococcus Infection • Firstline Cephalosphorin • Ceftriaxone250 mgIM, dosistunggal (DOCuntuk bumildengan gon...
Sindrom Ulkus
Sifilis • Penyakit akibat hubunganseksualyang disebabkan TROPONEMA(spirocheta) PALIDUM • Dapat mengenai seluruh organ tubu...
PatogenesisSifilis Penularan KONTAK LANGSUNG dari LESI INFEKSIUS Portd’entry (mikrolesi) spirocheta Masuk  reaksi infl...
Stadium Sifilis StadiumIII (SifilisTersier) LatentSifilis StadiumII (SifilisSkunder) Stadium1 (SifilisPrimer)
DiagnosisSifilis • Terdapat  UlkusDurum, sifat : • TidakNyeri • Sekitar ulkusteraba keras • DasarulkusBERSIHdanberwarna m...
DiagnosisSifilis • PemeriksaanTambahan MikroskopLapanganGelap(Dark Field) • Bahan dari  SERUMygkeluar drULKUS • Serum t...
DiagnosisSifilis • Tesyangmenetukan antibodi nonspesifik • VDLR(positif jika titer VDLRµ 1:4 & 1:8  90% • Naik danturunny...
TatalaksanaSifilis • BenzatinPenicillinG2,4 juta unit (i.m) DosisTunggal • AquaPenicillinProcaineG600.000 U(i.m) sekali se...
Infeksi Virus
Herpes Simplex Virus Infection • Infeksi akut yangdisebabkan oleh viruspenyebab • Etiologi : HSV(HerpesSimplexVirus) • Ter...
Patogenesis Simplex Virus Infection Melalui kontak langsung (terbanyak) Menimbulkan kelainanpadakulit Melalui serabut syar...
Diagnosis Simplex Virus Infection • FaseInfeksiPrimer • Berlangsung LEBIHLAMA& BERAT(± 3mgg) • Disertai gejala SISTEMIK(De...
Diagnosis Simplex Virus Infection • FaseLaten TidakDITEMUKANgejalaklinis • FaseInfeksiRekurensi • Intinya jikaadaTRIGGER(...
Diagnosis Simplex Virus Infection • PEMERIKSAANPENUNJANG • TZANKTEST seldatia berinti banyak& badaninklusi intranuklear •...
Tatalaksana Simplex Virus Infection • PENGOBATANpadaLESIPRIMER(fase infeksiprimer) • Simptomatis • analgesik/ kompres  ji...
Tatalaksana Simplex Virus Infection • PENGOBATANpadaLESIREKUREN(faseinfeksirekurensi) • LesiRINGAN simptomatis & acyclovi...
Kondiloma Akuminata • Vegetasioleh HPVtipe tertentu, BERTANGKAIdanpermukaan BERJONJOT • Other Terminology : Kutil Kelamin,...
Patogenesis KondilomaAkuminata PRINSIP: HPVmasuk lewat MIKROLESI PRIDILEKSI: daerah yangmudah mengalami trauma & lembab  ...
Diagnosis KondilomaAkuminata • Subyektif  kutil di daerahgenital • Obyektif  (Efloresensi“BERVARIASI”) • Vegetasibertang...
Diagnosis KondilomaAkuminata • PemeriksaanPenunjang • InspeksiVisualAsamAsetat • HistoPA KOILOSITOSIS • Bentukan Khusus •...
Tatalaksana KondilomaAkuminata • Prinsip Tx lokaltreatment • Podofilin 0,5%solutio/gel  2x/hari selama 3 hari, hari ke4...
Obstetri & Gynecology INGENIO™
Terimak asih
Cbd infelsi ginekologi
Cbd infelsi ginekologi
Cbd infelsi ginekologi
Cbd infelsi ginekologi
Cbd infelsi ginekologi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cbd infelsi ginekologi

64 views

Published on

ginek

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cbd infelsi ginekologi

  1. 1. OBSTETRI&GINEKOLOGI INFEKSIGINEKOLOGI
  2. 2. OLEH:GROUP D Athiyatul Ulya Bahtiar Nawabig Hidayatullah Nurma Islamiyah Maimunah Faizin Niken Ayu Kusumawardhani
  3. 3. TinjauanNormal VsAbnormal • Pelvic Inflammatory Disease RadangTraktus Genetaliswanita • VaginosisBakterial • Trikomoniasis • Candidiasis Vulvovagina • InfeksiGonococcus Sindrom discharge • Syphilis SindromUlkus • Infeksi virusherpes simplex • Kondilomaakuminata Infeksi Virus
  4. 4. Tinjauan Normal & Abnormal
  5. 5. Flora Normal Vagina • Aerobik danAnaerobik • Lactobacilli  Hydrogen peroxide • pHvagina dibawah 4,5 • Selepitel vagina kayaakanglycogendan dipengaruhioleh hormon estrogen • Refleksi hormonal dapat dilihat dengan cara: • melihat perbandingan sel epitel vagina / sitologi vagina ; sel basal,sel intermediet, selsuperfisial
  6. 6. Tinjauan Normal PadaPemeriksaan Fisik Licin Tidak adalesi Warnamerahmuda Tidak adanyeri Pmxabdomen: supel, tidak nyeri Pmxbimanual; besar normal, konsistensi kenyal, tidak nyeri Servik Uterus Adnexa Pmxabdomen: tidak adamassa,tidak nyeri Pmxbimanual: tidak adamasa, tidak nyeri
  7. 7. Caramasuk kuman kedalam traktus genitalis • Coitus: (STD/PMS) • Traumaakibat perlukaan • Benda asing • Tindakan/ pemeriksaandenganalat tidak steril • Padawaktu / sesudah partus / abortus • Keadaanumumyang menurun • Hubungandengandunia luar lebih terbuka • Penjalaran radangorgan sekitar • Haematogendanlimfogen PSK morbiditas Pelanggan Other Person Pelanggan PSK STD /PMS menjadipermasalahanUTAMA
  8. 8. Mekanisme Pertahanan VsMikroba Natural ( Native / Innate Immunity) • Barier fisik dan kimia (epitel,sekresi) • Selfagosit (netrofil, makrofag) • Protein darah (komplemen, mediator radang) • Sitokin (regulasi / koordinasi sel-sel Inn. Imm) • Floranormal vagina,lendir serviks Adaptive
  9. 9. RadangTraktus Genitalis Wanita
  10. 10. Site Of Infection Genetalia Eksterna • Labiamayora • Vulva • Vagina Genetalia Interna • Serviks • Uterus • Adnexa • Tuba • Ovarium
  11. 11. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease(PID) • Infeksi salah satu atau kombinasi dari: uterus, tuba fallopii, ovarium, peritoneum pelvis, sistem vaskuler pelvis, atau jaringan ikat pelvis dan dapat akut atau kronis • Merupakan kasusginekologi terbanyak yang memerlukan perawatan di rumah sakit. • PID Akut VsKronis • Akut <3 minggu • Kronis  Sulit untuk didefinisikan
  12. 12. Patogenesis Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Mikroorganis berkolonisasi di vagina-serviks PRINSIP Mikroorganisme Menginvasi dari BawahkeAtas menginvasi endometrium dan struktur lanjutannya. MANIFESTASI
  13. 13. Patogenesis Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Orgasnisme menginfeksiCERVIX Uterus TubaFaloppi Carapenyebaran: • Penyebaran Langsung • Penyebaran Limfatik
  14. 14. Etiologi Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Mostcommonmechanismof infection : • Dari penyakit PMS Chlamydia Trachomatis & NeseriaGonorroea • Penyebaran mikroorganisme secaraasending dari vagina dancervix • Diseminasi hematogen  TBC • Iatrogenic instrumentation Polymicrobial infection • No typical microbiologicprofile
  15. 15. Diagnosis Pelvic Inflammatory Disease • Kriteria mayor,ketiganyaharus ada • Abdomen bawah nyeri dan tegang dengan atau tanpa rebound • Nyeri goyangserviks • Nyeri adneksa • Sbgtambahan salahsatukriteria minor berikut harusada. • Temperatur  38°C • Padasmear endoservik ada5 lekosit / lp • Padasmear endoservik adaC. trachomatis • Pengecatangram adadiplococcus gram neg intraseluler (GO) • Cairanperitoneum hasil kuldosentesis adalekosit dan bakteri • Adamassapada periksa dalam atau USG • Leukositosis (>10,000/mm3) • LEDmeningkat
  16. 16. Tatalaksana Pelvic Inflammatory Disease • RegimenA • Cefoxitin 2 gram (i.m) +probenecid 1 gram (p.o) atau • Ceftriaxone 250 mg (i.m) & Doxycyclin 2x100 mg (p.o) (14 hari) • Regiement B • Ofloxacin 2x400 mg (p.o) (14 hari) & Clindamycin 2x450 mg (p.o) (14 hari) atau • Metronidazole 2x500 mg (p.o) (14hari) Ambulatory • RegimenA • Cefoxitin 4x2 gram (i.v) atau • Cefotetan 2x2 gram (i.v) & Doxycyclin 100 mg (iv) • RegimenB • Clindamycin 3x900 mg (i.v) & Gentamycin 2 mg/kgBB loading dose  3x1,5 mg/kg BB Hospitalisasi
  17. 17. Sindrom Discharge
  18. 18. Penyebab“VaginalDischarge” STD Chalamidia Gonorrhoea Trikomonas HSV Infeksi Lainnya Candida BV ToxicShock Syndrome Fisiologi Kehamilan Atrophic Vaginitis Fisiologi Iatrogenic Induksiobat Bendaasing Keganasan Cacervix Ca endometrium Cavagina Lainnya Fistula Pyometra Kondisi kelaianan kulit
  19. 19. Discharge =Leucorrhoea Fisiologis Patologis
  20. 20. Fisiologi Discharge Neonatal • Stimulasi estrogen maternal dari vagina, epitel servik danendometrium • Menghilang7 – 10 hari Menarche • Fase2 vaginal dischargefisiologis • 6 bulans/d 1 tahun sebelummenarche • KenaikanE2hasil aktivasiporos • hipotalamus-hipofisi • Biasajernih (grey white), non-iritasi, tanpa bau, pus ataupatogen • Terdiri sel epitel vagina yang lepas, transudat Dewasa • Jernih, tdk berbau • Dipengaruhisiklus hormonal
  21. 21. Normal “Discharge Vagina” Dibawah mikroscopeakan tampak : • Superficial vaginal epithelial cells • Fewwhite blood cells • Pengecatan gram nampak lactobacilli • Pemberian KOH10 %tidak dijumpai elemenjamur
  22. 22. Patologi Discharge Trikomoniasis CandidiasisVulvovagina InfeksiGonococcus BakterialVaginosis
  23. 23. Bakterial Vaginosis(BV) • Peradangan vagina yang disebabkanoleh ETIOLOGI& selain Gonorrohoea & NonGonorrohoea & Trikomoniasis • Disebut juga : Non-SpesificVaginitis • Etiologi • Anaerobic Bacteria • Gardnerella vaginalis • Micoplasma genital • Mkroorganisme Lainnya  E.coli, GramNegatif group B,Streptococci, Enterococci & streptococcusviridans
  24. 24. Etiopatogenesis BV  Overgrowth bacterianaerob(gardnerella vaginalis dan Mycoplasma hominis ) dari <1% 100 - 1000 xlebihtinggidarinormal  Tidakdidapatkan Lactobacillus  sangatsukaruntuk mengembalikan keadaannormal flora vagina terjadi recurrence dari BV.  Tidakdiket penyebabterjadinya keadaantsb.  Disepakati bahwa alkalinisasivaginayangberulangulang( pencucian vagina/ frequent sexual intercourse) memegangperanan.  Setelahhilangnyalactobacillus
  25. 25. DiagnosisBV • Subyektif & Obyektif • Asimptomatik • Bila  muncul GEJALA • Sekret vagina BERWARNAputih abu-abu, homogeneous & memebentuk lapisan tipis pada dindingvagina • Melekat pada dinding vagina  kadang-kadang sampai kelabia • Tanda-tanda INFLAMASI • PemeriksaanPenunjang • WHIFF TEST(amin test) : cairan vagina ditetesi KOH bau vagina SEPERTI bauIKAN • CLUE CELL sel epitel yang dikelilingi atau dilekati pada tepinya dengan bakteri (lebih dari 20%) MIKROSKOPIS
  26. 26. NOT a clue cell Clue cells NOT a clue cell
  27. 27. Tatalaksana BV • CDC-recommendedregimens • Metronidazole 500 mg p.o 2 kali/hari selama 7hari • Clindamycin2%cream selama 7hari • Metronidazole 0,75%gel selama 5 hari • Alternatif lain berupa • Metronidazole 2 gr singledose • Clindamycin300 mg p.o 2 kali perhari selama 7hr
  28. 28. TRIKOMONIASIS • Infeksi saluranurogenital bagianbawahpada wanita maupun pria • Penularannya  KONTAKSEKSUAL • Etiologi  TrichomonasVaginalis • Masa tunas 3 hari s/d 4minggu • Anaerob Parasit  menghasilkan hidrogen  berikatan dengan O2 Suasanaanaerob • Mampu menimbulkan peradangan pd dinding saluran urogenitaldgn cara  mencapaijaringanpitel & subepitel • YangdiserangTERUTAMA DindingVagina& Uretra, Kelenjar Prostat
  29. 29. DiagnosisTrikomoniasis • Akut • Sekret vagina SEROPURULEN,berwarna KEKUNINGAN,KUNING HIJAU,berbau TIDAKENAK& BERBUSA • Dinding vagina tampak kemerahan dan sembab  kadang2 terbentuk abseskecil pada dinding vagina dan serviks  yang tampak sebagai granulasi merah (STRAWBERRYapperence) • JIKAsekret banyak  mudahteriritasi • Tandainflamasi akut pada genetalia eksterna • Kronis • Gejala lebih ringandansekret vaginaTIDAK BERBUSA
  30. 30. DiagnosisTrikomoniasis • HapusanLangsung • Bahandiambil dari duhtubuh • diperiksa mikroskop, pembesaran 400 kali  parasit yangaktif bergerak • PengecatanGiemsa Lihat pada gambar !!!
  31. 31. TatalaksanaTrikomoniasis • Topikal • Bahan cairanberupa irigasi(H2O21-2%& asamlakatat 4%) • Bubuk / Gel/ Cream(TrikomoniasidaL) • Sistemik derivat Nitromidazole • metronidazole2 grdosistunggal • metronidazole2 X500 mg/ hari selama7hari • nimorazole dosis tunggal 2gr • tinidazole dosis tunggal 2gr • ornidazole dosis tunggal 1.5gr
  32. 32. CANDIDIASIS VULVOVAGINITIS • Merupakan InfeksiOportunis • 85 – 90%disebabkan Candida albicans • Speciesyglain: C.glabrata dan C.tropicalis, • Jmlmikroorganisme sangat menentukan ada tidaknya gxyang ditimbulkan : bila 103 / ml  asymptomatrc, bila >10 4  symptomatic • KandidiasiVulvovaginitis seringpada : • Wanita hamil  penimbunan glikogen dalam epitel vagina • PxDM  karena kadar gula & gula urin↑
  33. 33. Diagnosis Candidiasis Vulvovaginitis • Subyektif • KeluhanUtama • Gatalpadadaerah vulva • Padayangberat : • Ada rasa panas, nyeri sesudahmiksi dan dispaneuria • Obyektif • KelainanRINGAN • Hiperemia dilabia minora & introitusvagina • Bercak-Bercak putih-kekuningan • KelainanBERAT • EdemaLabia Minora • Ulkus-Ulkus yang dangkal pada labia minora dan sekitar intoitus vagina
  34. 34. Diagnosis Candidiasis Vulvovaginitis • Obyektif  PATOGNOMONIS • FlourAlbuspadaKANDIDIASISVAGINA KEKUNINGAN • TandayangKHASnya gumpalan-gumpalan sepertikepalansusuberwarna putih kekuningan • Gumpalan2 berasal dari massayang terlepas dari dinding vulva/vagina terdiri atas bahan nekrotik, sel2 epitel &jamur • PemeriksaanTambahan • PemeriksaanKOH atauGRAM • Didapatkan gambaran • BuddingYeast • Hifa semu(Pseudohifa)
  35. 35. Tatalaksana Candidiasis Vulvovaginitis Butoconazole : 2%cream5 gintravag selama3 hari Clotrimazole • 1%cream5 g intravag selama 7 – 14 hari • 100 mgvagtab selama 7 hari • 100 mgvagtab 2 tab selama 3 hari • 500 mgvagtab single dose Miconazole • 2 %cream5 g intravagselama 7 hari • 200mgvagsupp selama3 hari • 100 mgvag suppselama7 hari Ticonazole • 6,5 %oitment 5gintravag singledose Terconazole • 0,4%cream5 g intravag selama7 hari • 0,8% cream 5 g intravag selama 3 hari • 80 mg suppositoria selama3hari
  36. 36. Gonococcus Infection • Suatu PMS yang bersifat AKUT • Merupakaninsidens tertinggi pada PMS • Ada perubahanPOLA pengobatan  karena adaRESISTENSIPENISILIN • NeisseriaGonorrhoeae • GramNRGATIF KHASnya berbtk spt BIJI KOPI (Diplococcus)  bsintra/ekstra seluller • Hidup diudara yang mengandunCO2 2-10%,suhu35°C,pH 7,2-7,6 • Membelah diri dgncepat • Bisa beradaptasi dengan mukosabasah • MenghasilkanKeradangaN yang EKSUDATIF bisa masuk kealiran darah • Kuman ini tidak tahan  keadaanyang kering, suhu>35C& zat disinfektan • Daerah yang mudahterkena mukosaepitel kuboidATAUlapis gepeng
  37. 37. Diagnosis Gonococcus Infection • Subyektif & Obyektif • Patognomonis • Keluhan Sakit/Nyeri pada waktu kencing • Mucosa oedema dan eritematous • Sekretyang purulen • PemeriksaanPenunjang • SedianLangsung diplokokusgramnegatifIntrasel • Kultur agarThayer-Martin, agarModified Thayer-Martin, Chocolateagar
  38. 38. Tatalaksana Gonococcus Infection • Firstline Cephalosphorin • Ceftriaxone250 mgIM, dosistunggal (DOCuntuk bumildengan gonorrhoea),atau • Cefixime400 mgPO,dosis tunggal • SecondLine Quinolon • Ciprofloksasin500 mgp.o dosistunggal • Ofloksasin400 mgp.o dosistunggal • Levofloxacin250 mgp.o dosistunggal • Obat alternatif Gol. Penisilin: kecuali untuk di daerah dengan angka NGPP tinggi • Ampisilin 3,5 gram / amoksisilin 3 gram po dosis tunggal + probenesid 1 gram • Tiamfenikol* 3,5 gram peroral dosis tunggal • Kanamisin 2 gram injeksi IM dosis tunggal
  39. 39. Sindrom Ulkus
  40. 40. Sifilis • Penyakit akibat hubunganseksualyang disebabkan TROPONEMA(spirocheta) PALIDUM • Dapat mengenai seluruh organ tubuh • Dapat menembus plasenta • Perjalanan klinisnya melewati beberapaSTADIUM
  41. 41. PatogenesisSifilis Penularan KONTAK LANGSUNG dari LESI INFEKSIUS Portd’entry (mikrolesi) spirocheta Masuk  reaksi inflamasi CHANCRE masuk aliran darah setiaporgan tubuh (manifes)
  42. 42. Stadium Sifilis StadiumIII (SifilisTersier) LatentSifilis StadiumII (SifilisSkunder) Stadium1 (SifilisPrimer)
  43. 43. DiagnosisSifilis • Terdapat  UlkusDurum, sifat : • TidakNyeri • Sekitar ulkusteraba keras • DasarulkusBERSIHdanberwarna merah • SOLITER Predileksi ekstra genital
  44. 44. DiagnosisSifilis • PemeriksaanTambahan MikroskopLapanganGelap(Dark Field) • Bahan dari  SERUMygkeluar drULKUS • Serum taruh di objek glass& vaselin MIKROSKOPlapangan GELAP (+)  jika T.Pallidum(bentukSPIRAL)
  45. 45. DiagnosisSifilis • Tesyangmenetukan antibodi nonspesifik • VDLR(positif jika titer VDLRµ 1:4 & 1:8  90% • Naik danturunnya titer sebagaiindikator KEBERHASILAN pengobatan • Tesyangmenentukan antibodi SPESIFIK • TPHASebagianbesarhasil(+) dipertahankan seumurhidup • Kecualipdstadiumdini primary, kemungkinansetelah 2 tahun pengobatanmenjadi nonreactive
  46. 46. TatalaksanaSifilis • BenzatinPenicillinG2,4 juta unit (i.m) DosisTunggal • AquaPenicillinProcaineG600.000 U(i.m) sekali sehari (selama 10 hari) • Doxycycline100 mg (p.o) sehari2 kali (selama2minggu) • Tetracycline500 mg (p.o) sehari 4 kali (selama2minggu) • Erythromycine500 mg (p.o) sehari 4 kali (selama 2minggu) • Ceftriaxone200 mg (i.m) sehari sekali (selama 10hari)
  47. 47. Infeksi Virus
  48. 48. Herpes Simplex Virus Infection • Infeksi akut yangdisebabkan oleh viruspenyebab • Etiologi : HSV(HerpesSimplexVirus) • Terdapat 2 macam klasifikasi/ tipe • Tipe1 =Tipe Labial • Tipe2 =Tipe Genital • PahamiINI !!! • HSV-1 predileksiPINGGANGkeatas(TERUTAMA)mulut dan hidung BISAJADIherpesENSEFALITIS • HSV-2 predileksiPINGGANGkebawah(TERUTAMA)daerah genital BISAJADIherpes MENINGITIS& infeksi NEONATUS
  49. 49. Patogenesis Simplex Virus Infection Melalui kontak langsung (terbanyak) Menimbulkan kelainanpadakulit Melalui serabut syarafSENSORIK melakuakan DORMANT jika adaTRIGGER FAKTOR REAKTIVASIkembali (rekurensi) MANIFESTASI Masuk tubuh  replikasi Ganglion saraf sakralis (HSV 2) & menuju ganglion genikulatum (HSV 1)
  50. 50. Diagnosis Simplex Virus Infection • FaseInfeksiPrimer • Berlangsung LEBIHLAMA& BERAT(± 3mgg) • Disertai gejala SISTEMIK(Demam, Malaise, &Anoreksia) • PembesaranKGBRegional • Eflorosensi Vesikelberkelompok diderah sembab dan eritematosa  isi vesikel menjadi seropurulen  krusta & kadang mengalami ulserasi  jika tidak ada skunder infeksi  SEMBUHtanpa jar.sikatriks
  51. 51. Diagnosis Simplex Virus Infection • FaseLaten TidakDITEMUKANgejalaklinis • FaseInfeksiRekurensi • Intinya jikaadaTRIGGER(fisik & psikis) akanbermanifestasi • pada GejalaKlinis seperti infeksi primer  LEBIHringan (±7-10 hr) & Padapada • Anamnesa terdapat riwayatberulang • LOCO: timbul ditempat ygsama • NONLOCO: timbul ditempat yanglain
  52. 52. Diagnosis Simplex Virus Infection • PEMERIKSAANPENUNJANG • TZANKTEST seldatia berinti banyak& badaninklusi intranuklear • KULTURjaringan • Antibodi Poliklonal HSV
  53. 53. Tatalaksana Simplex Virus Infection • PENGOBATANpadaLESIPRIMER(fase infeksiprimer) • Simptomatis • analgesik/ kompres  jikaadaulserasi • Anti-ViraL pilih salahsatu • Acyclovir5 x200 mg(± 7-10 hr) (p.o)  DOSISnyaBEDAkanDgn varisella/HZ • Valacyclovir2 x500 mg(± 7-10 hr) (p.o) • Famcyclovir3 x250 mg(± 7-10 hr) (p.o) • NB: jika terdapat KOMPLIKASIberat  Acyclovir (i.v) 5 mg/kgBB/dosis bagi menjadi 3 dosis atau 3x1 & berikan ± 7-10hr
  54. 54. Tatalaksana Simplex Virus Infection • PENGOBATANpadaLESIREKUREN(faseinfeksirekurensi) • LesiRINGAN simptomatis & acyclovircream • LESIBERAT pilih salahsatu • Acyclovir 5 x200mg(5 hari) • Acyclovir 3 x400mg(5 hari) • Acyclovir 2 x800mg(5 hari) • Valacyclovir 2 x125mg(5 hari) • Famcyclovir 2 x500mg(5 hari) • REKURENsi>8 kali/tahun  Acyclovir3-4 x200mgATAU Valacyclovir1 x500mg SELAMA6bulan
  55. 55. Kondiloma Akuminata • Vegetasioleh HPVtipe tertentu, BERTANGKAIdanpermukaan BERJONJOT • Other Terminology : Kutil Kelamin, GenitalWarts • Termasukdalam PMS(Penyakit Menular SeksuaL) • Etiologi : HPV(Human Papiloma Virus) ada 23 tipe virus  yang paling sering  6 & 11
  56. 56. Patogenesis KondilomaAkuminata PRINSIP: HPVmasuk lewat MIKROLESI PRIDILEKSI: daerah yangmudah mengalami trauma & lembab  LOGIKAnya  bisa terjadi mikrolesi saatCOITUS MasaIKUBASI:3-8bln NB: cepattumbuh pada,wanitahamil/ seringkeputihan
  57. 57. Diagnosis KondilomaAkuminata • Subyektif  kutil di daerahgenital • Obyektif  (Efloresensi“BERVARIASI”) • Vegetasibertangkai denganpermuakaan berjonjot  (lesi baru kemerahan & lesi lamakehitaman) • Vegetasi ada ygBERGABUNG bentukan BUNGAKOL • Papul bermukaan halus & licin  bisa BERGABUNG menjadi PLAKAT
  58. 58. Diagnosis KondilomaAkuminata • PemeriksaanPenunjang • InspeksiVisualAsamAsetat • HistoPA KOILOSITOSIS • Bentukan Khusus • GiantCondylomaBuscheke-Lowenstain(Kondiloma yang Besar)  sering pada pria  digolongkan sbg Karsinoma Sel Squamosa derajat Rendah • PapulosisBowenoid Mrpkn Ca-insitu, berupa papul dengan permukaan datar / seperti plakat yang berwarna merah kecoklatan • InfeksiSkunder warna berubah KEABU-ABUan& bau takenak
  59. 59. Tatalaksana KondilomaAkuminata • Prinsip Tx lokaltreatment • Podofilin 0,5%solutio/gel  2x/hari selama 3 hari, hari ke4 (-) dilakukan sebanyak4 kali • Podofilotoksin • AsamTriklorasetat / briklorasetat • Prinsip caripencetus keputihan, dll • Kemoterapi  pakai superficial bukanIV • Tindakan Bedah  (Skalpel, Listrik, Beku)
  60. 60. Obstetri & Gynecology INGENIO™
  61. 61. Terimak asih

×