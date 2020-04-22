Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MOTIVATION MR.ANISH.V.A .M.Sc (N),M.Sc (C&P) PRINCIPAL & HOD IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING MURLIDHAR COLLEGE OF NURSING, RAJKOT
MOTIVES • A motives means ‘which moves’. • A motive may be considered as an energetic force or tendency working within the...
Definition • A need gives rise to one or more motives. A motive is a rather specific process, which has been learned. It i...
Concepts of motivation • Motivation is generated through basic needs or drives. • It compels an individual to respond by c...
TYPES OF MOTIVES • Physiological or primary motives • Physiological motives are called biological or organic motives. Thes...
• Social or secondary motives • Human beings are not only biological, but also social. Therefore, human behavior is activa...
• Personal motives • Personal motives are allied with physiological needs and common social motives. They are our wants an...
• Unconscious motives • Unconscious motives are those of which we are not aware of. • They may be in the form of our repre...
THEORIES OF MOTIVATION • Instinct theory of motivation • Drive theory • Arousal theory of motivation • Incentive theory of...
Instinct theory
1. Instinct theory of motivation • According to instinct theories, people are motivated to behave in certain ways because ...
2. Drive theory • Also known as push theory of motivation. • By Clark Leonard Hull in 1943. • People are motivated to take...
Motivational cycle Driving state Goal-directed behaviour Achievement of goal relief
3. Arousal theory of motivation • Arousal is the level of alertness, wakefulness and activation caused by activity in the ...
4. Incentive theory of motivation • pull theory of motivation. • By Thorndike, Pavlov, Watson and BF skinner 1977. • The i...
5. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs
Motives and behavior • Motives act as the immediate force to energize, direct, sustain and stop behavior. • Motives are a ...
For successful behavior
Motivation
Motivation
Motivation
Motivation
Motivation
Motivation
Motivation
Motivation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Motivation

20 views

Published on

This ppt is useful for nursing students and other allied health science students to learn motivation in easy manner

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Motivation

  1. 1. MOTIVATION MR.ANISH.V.A .M.Sc (N),M.Sc (C&P) PRINCIPAL & HOD IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING MURLIDHAR COLLEGE OF NURSING, RAJKOT
  2. 2. MOTIVES • A motives means ‘which moves’. • A motive may be considered as an energetic force or tendency working within the individual to compel or inspire him to act for the satisfaction of his basic needs or attainment of some specific purpose.
  3. 3. Definition • A need gives rise to one or more motives. A motive is a rather specific process, which has been learned. It is directed towards a goal.(Carol-1969) • A motive may be defined as a readiness or disposition to respond in some ways and not others to a variety of situations ( Rosan,Fox and Gregory-1972)
  4. 4. Concepts of motivation • Motivation is generated through basic needs or drives. • It compels an individual to respond by creating a kind of tension or urge to act. • It is goal directed activity, pursued till the attainment of the goal. • Attainment of goal helps in the release of tension. • We experience motives as feeling of want, • need and desire. • We cannot see motive directly, but must • infer them from the behavior of people.
  5. 5. TYPES OF MOTIVES • Physiological or primary motives • Physiological motives are called biological or organic motives. These include: • Hunger motives • Thirst motive • Respiratory motive • Need for rest and sleep • Need for elimination of waste • Sex motive
  6. 6. • Social or secondary motives • Human beings are not only biological, but also social. Therefore, human behavior is activated by social motives such as, • Affiliation motives • Need for status • Power motive • Social approval
  7. 7. • Personal motives • Personal motives are allied with physiological needs and common social motives. They are our wants and aspirations, which are not shared commonly by others. The personal motives are: • Need for achievement • Vocational ambitions and life goals • Levels of aspiration • Force of habit • Interests and attitudes • Curiosity • Fear
  8. 8. • Unconscious motives • Unconscious motives are those of which we are not aware of. • They may be in the form of our repressed desires or wishes or complexes. • According to freud, it is the unconscious mind that guides, directs and motivates dreams.
  9. 9. THEORIES OF MOTIVATION • Instinct theory of motivation • Drive theory • Arousal theory of motivation • Incentive theory of motivation • Maslow’s hierarchy of needs
  10. 10. Instinct theory
  11. 11. 1. Instinct theory of motivation • According to instinct theories, people are motivated to behave in certain ways because they are evolutionarily programmed to do so. • William James created a list of human instincts that include: • Attachment • Play • Shame • Anger • Fear • Shyness • Modesty • love
  12. 12. 2. Drive theory • Also known as push theory of motivation. • By Clark Leonard Hull in 1943. • People are motivated to take certain actions in order to reduce the internal tension that is caused by the unmet needs. • Human and other animals are motivated by four drives: hunger, thirst, sex and avoidance of pain.
  13. 13. Motivational cycle Driving state Goal-directed behaviour Achievement of goal relief
  14. 14. 3. Arousal theory of motivation • Arousal is the level of alertness, wakefulness and activation caused by activity in the central nervous system. • People take certain actions to either decrease or increase levels of arousal. • Ex. arousal level get too low When person watching an exciting movie. Arousal level get too high while reading and meditation.
  15. 15. 4. Incentive theory of motivation • pull theory of motivation. • By Thorndike, Pavlov, Watson and BF skinner 1977. • The incentive theory suggests that people are motivated to do things because of external rewards. • Ex.- a student is motivated by the incentive of good grades and teacher is motivated by the incentive of a promotion.
  16. 16. 5. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs
  17. 17. Motives and behavior • Motives act as the immediate force to energize, direct, sustain and stop behavior. • Motives are a powerful tool for explaining behavior. • Motives help us to make predictions about behavior. • Motives do not tell us exactly what will happen, they give us an idea about the range of things a person will do. • Motives are inner forces that control an individual’s behavior.
  18. 18. For successful behavior

×