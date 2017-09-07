Attention for bsc nursing

ATTENTION Prepared and presented by MS.S.SUVITHA ASSISTANT PROFESSOR,COLLEGE OF NURSING, MOTHER THERESA POST GRADUATE AND ...
1. MEANING AND DEFINITION OFATTENTION 2. WHEN, WHERE, AND WHY WE PAY ATTENTION. 3. CHARACTERISTICS OF ATTENTION 4. IMPORTA...
MEANING:  Attention is the focus of consciousness on a particular object or ideas at a particular time, to the exclusion ...
MEANING CONT’D  It is essential for acquiring the knowledge. •  It is not awareness.  • “Act of directing one’s thought...
DEFINITION OF ATTENTION  “Attention is the concentration of consciousness upon one object other than upon another”—Dumvil...
WHEN, WHERE, AND WHY WE PAY ATTENTION. SOCIAL PROBLEM. TOWARDS MOVEMENT. EXPECTED REWARDS. ATTRACTIVE THINGS. EMOTIONAL AT...
HOW WE PAY ATTENTION!
HOW WE PAY ATTENTION!
CHARACTERISTICS OF ATTENTION  It is a selective mental activity.  It is constantly shifts from one object to another or ...
 It is Selective mental activity: It is a filtering process through which we respond selectively to the incoming stimuli....
 . • Shifting from one object to another. :Attracted by new things. It is not a fixed thing. Shifting eyes from one part ...
 Makes clear in our consciousness the object which we attend to: Arouses the individual to attend the particular objects
 Creates a attentive attitude of the individual. • It creates motor adjustments such as muscles and sense organs to impro...
IMPORTANCE OFATTENTION.     
TYPES OF ATTENTION  Non-volitional: attention aroused without will. This type of attention is aroused without the play of...
 It demands the conscious effort on our part. Voluntary with will .There is always a goal behind it. •For example, solvin...
1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
    
 
  
 
  Attention due to the tension of Exams
USES OF ATTENTION  It provides strength & ability to continue the task of cognitive functioning despite the obstacles put...
DETERMINANANTS OF ATTENTION  External Factors or Conditions  Internal Factors or Conditions
SPAN OF ATTENTION
DURATION AND DEGREE OF ATTENTION  Span of attention:The maximum amount of material that can be attended in one period of ...
SPAN OF VISUAL ATTENTION:  Experiments have been carried out to measure the span of visual attention by making brief expo...
SPAN OF AUDITORY ATTENTION  The number of auditory impressions perceived at a single instance is slightly greater. An adu...
DURATION AND DEGREE OF ATTENTION  It refers to how long one can attend to an object without a break.  If we attend to a ...
SUSTAINED ATTENTION (ACT OF FIXATION OF MIND  To sustain attention, is to concentrate one’s activity continuously upon so...
SHIFTING ATTENTION:  While paying attention towards an object or an event it is not possible to hold attention continuous...
DIVISION OF ATTENTION: Division of attention means to attend to two or more tasks simultaneously.  Psychologists say we c...
ALTERATION IN ATTENTION/DISTRACTION  It is the changes in the forms, modes and quality of the attention paid to a stimulu...
CAUSES OF DISTRACTION • INTERNAL: HEADACHE, STOMACHACHE, EMOTIONAL DISTURBANCE, ANXIETY, MIS- HAPPENING ETC. EXTERNAL: NOI...
TYPES OF DISTRATION  Continuous distraction  DisContinuous distraction
METHODS OF ELIMINATING DISTRACTION  Much emphasis and importance must be given to the task •  Create favorable situation...
INATTENTION  The absence of attention to a particular stimuli. • Its outward signs –  a. The student is careless about t...
CAUSES OF INATTENTION  Lack of interest or need Fatigue  Presence of distraction Lack of Motivation
TYPES OF INATTENTION  Absolute in attention.  disappearance of complete consciousness.  Partial in-attention:  careles...
.NURSING IMPLICATIONS  Receive necessary instructions from attending doctors, change of shift etc.  Alertness for execut...
THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ATTENTION
Attention for bsc nursing
Attention for bsc nursing
Attention for bsc nursing
Attention for bsc nursing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Attention for bsc nursing

13 views

Published on

psychology notes on attention for nursing students

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Attention for bsc nursing

  1. 1. ATTENTION Prepared and presented by MS.S.SUVITHA ASSISTANT PROFESSOR,COLLEGE OF NURSING, MOTHER THERESA POST GRADUATE AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES, PUDUCHERRY.
  2. 2. 1. MEANING AND DEFINITION OFATTENTION 2. WHEN, WHERE, AND WHY WE PAY ATTENTION. 3. CHARACTERISTICS OF ATTENTION 4. IMPORTANCE OF ATTENTION. 5. TYPES OF ATTENTION 6. USES OF ATTENTION 7. DETERMINANANTS OF ATTENTION 8. DEFINITION OF SPAN OF ATTENTION 9. DURATION AND DEGREE OF ATTENTION 10. ALTERATION IN ATTENTION/DISTRACTION 11. DISTRACTION 12. SOURCES OF DISTRACTION 13. CAUSES OF DISTRACTION 14. TYPES OF DISTRATION 15. METHODS OF ELIMINATING DISTRACTION 16. INATTENTION • 17. CAUSES OF INATTENTION 18. TYPES OF INATTENTION • 19. IMPORTANCE OF ATTENTION IN NURSING PROFESSION
  3. 3. MEANING:  Attention is the focus of consciousness on a particular object or ideas at a particular time, to the exclusion of other objects or ideas  Attention is the term used or given to the perceptual processes that select certain inputs for inclusion in our conscious experience, or awareness at any given time. It is the process involving the act of listening, and concentrating on a topic, object or event for the attainment of desired ends.
  4. 4. MEANING CONT’D  It is essential for acquiring the knowledge. •  It is not awareness.  • “Act of directing one’s thought” towards a particular act or object  • Concentration or focusing of consciousness upon one object -Woodworth  Eg. Military command – prepares a soldier for an action
  5. 5. DEFINITION OF ATTENTION  “Attention is the concentration of consciousness upon one object other than upon another”—Dumville.  “Attention is the process of getting an object or thought clearly before the mind”—Ross.  Process which compels the individual to select some particular stimulus according to his interest and attitude out of the multiplicity of stimuli present in the environment -Sharma R. N. (1967)  According to psychologist and philosopher William James ,attention "is the taking possession of the mind, in clear and vivid form, of one out of what may seem several simultaneously possible objects or trains of thoughts…It implies withdrawal from some things in order to deal effectively with others."
  6. 6. WHEN, WHERE, AND WHY WE PAY ATTENTION. SOCIAL PROBLEM. TOWARDS MOVEMENT. EXPECTED REWARDS. ATTRACTIVE THINGS. EMOTIONAL ATTRACTION FAVORITE
  7. 7. HOW WE PAY ATTENTION!
  8. 8. HOW WE PAY ATTENTION!
  9. 9. CHARACTERISTICS OF ATTENTION  It is a selective mental activity.  It is constantly shifts from one object to another or from one aspect of the situation to another.  Attention is focusing of consciousness on a particular object.  Attention is a state of preparedness or alertness:  Process of attention involves motor adjustments on the part of the person who is attentive.
  10. 10.  It is Selective mental activity: It is a filtering process through which we respond selectively to the incoming stimuli. We may ignore something or accept something else•
  11. 11.  . • Shifting from one object to another. :Attracted by new things. It is not a fixed thing. Shifting eyes from one part of the body others.
  12. 12.  Makes clear in our consciousness the object which we attend to: Arouses the individual to attend the particular objects
  13. 13.  Creates a attentive attitude of the individual. • It creates motor adjustments such as muscles and sense organs to improve the response.
  14. 14. IMPORTANCE OFATTENTION.     
  15. 15. TYPES OF ATTENTION  Non-volitional: attention aroused without will. This type of attention is aroused without the play of will or without making a conscious effort on our part. For example, we give involuntary attention to loud sounds, bright lights & strong odors etc 1.Enforced –(sustained by instincts): Involuntary non-volitional attention aroused by the instincts is called enforced non-volitional attention. For example, giving attention out of curiosity. eg. Attraction to opposite sex.  2.Spontaneous -(sustained by a sentiment): Non-volitional attention aroused by the sentiments is called spontaneous non-volitional attention. For example, we give somewhat automatic or spontaneous attention towards some objects, idea, person around which our sentiments are formed.  2mothers attention to child’s cry. –
  16. 16.  It demands the conscious effort on our part. Voluntary with will .There is always a goal behind it. •For example, solving an assigned problem in Mathematics, answering a question in examination needs voluntary attention. It is further sub divided into two categories:  Implicit volitional attention  Explicit volitional attention Implicit -(obtained by a single act of will)Eg. Attending to a mathematical problem when teacher threatens of punishment. • Explicit -(obtained by repeated acts of will. It requires strong will power and strong motives.) Eg. Attention paid during examination.
  17. 17. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  18. 18.     
  19. 19.  
  20. 20.   
  21. 21.  
  22. 22.   Attention due to the tension of Exams
  23. 23. USES OF ATTENTION  It provides strength & ability to continue the task of cognitive functioning despite the obstacles put by the distractions like noise & other weather conditions.  It helps in better organization of the perceptual field for maximum clarity & understanding of the object or phenomenon.  It helps in bringing mental alertness & preparedness.  It helps in providing deeper concentration by focusing one’s consciousness upon one object at a time rather than two.
  24. 24. DETERMINANANTS OF ATTENTION  External Factors or Conditions  Internal Factors or Conditions
  25. 25. SPAN OF ATTENTION
  26. 26. DURATION AND DEGREE OF ATTENTION  Span of attention:The maximum amount of material that can be attended in one period of attention is called span to attention. This can be visual attention or auditory attention.
  27. 27. SPAN OF VISUAL ATTENTION:  Experiments have been carried out to measure the span of visual attention by making brief exposures to a number of object. The time of exposure is very short, ranging from 1/100 to 1/5 of a second
  28. 28. SPAN OF AUDITORY ATTENTION  The number of auditory impressions perceived at a single instance is slightly greater. An adult can perceive eight sounds given rapidly in succession. But when sounds are given in a rhythm, a much larger number of sounds can be perceived.
  29. 29. DURATION AND DEGREE OF ATTENTION  It refers to how long one can attend to an object without a break.  If we attend to a single, simple object for instance, a dot, it will remain in the focus of our consciousness for only a second at the most, then something in the margin will crowd it out or memory of a past event will intrude.  The duration of attention depends upon the nature of the material, the interest of the observer, & other conditions.
  30. 30. SUSTAINED ATTENTION (ACT OF FIXATION OF MIND  To sustain attention, is to concentrate one’s activity continuously upon some object or a happening or a problem.  The individual attention always remains on tract & the activity proceeds systematically without any serious distraction.  All internal as well as external factors of getting attention can be helpful in this track.
  31. 31. SHIFTING ATTENTION:  While paying attention towards an object or an event it is not possible to hold attention continuously with the same intensity for a longer duration.  It is constantly shifting from one object to another, from one aspect of the situation to another.  We can perform only one voluntary act at a time & not two or more acts at a time.  We can quickly shift attention from one voluntary act to another.
  32. 32. DIVISION OF ATTENTION: Division of attention means to attend to two or more tasks simultaneously.  Psychologists say we cannot attend to two things at a given time, & there is no possibility of division of attention.  The reason for paying attention to more than one task at a given time can be:  —In performing two tasks simultaneously one of the two activities requires no attention.  —Attention rapidly shifts from one task to the other
  33. 33. ALTERATION IN ATTENTION/DISTRACTION  It is the changes in the forms, modes and quality of the attention paid to a stimulus. Kind of stimulus which distracts our attention from the objects which we are focusing •  A distracter may be defined as any stimulus whose presence interferes with the process of attention. • Example: -Sound of music played on streets – disturbs – attention of the students in a classroom
  34. 34. CAUSES OF DISTRACTION • INTERNAL: HEADACHE, STOMACHACHE, EMOTIONAL DISTURBANCE, ANXIETY, MIS- HAPPENING ETC. EXTERNAL: NOISE, MUSIC, IMPROPER LIGHTING, UNCOMFORTABLE SEATS, UNFAVORABLE TEMPERATURE, INADEQUATE VENTILATION, IMPROPER BEHAVIOR OF PERSON DEALING WITH US.
  35. 35. TYPES OF DISTRATION  Continuous distraction  DisContinuous distraction
  36. 36. METHODS OF ELIMINATING DISTRACTION  Much emphasis and importance must be given to the task •  Create favorable situation •  Make lesson interesting •  Training in concentration •  Attention-distracting objects removed from the neighborhood •  Encounter same type of distraction everyday – used to them and start ignoring it
  37. 37. INATTENTION  The absence of attention to a particular stimuli. • Its outward signs –  a. The student is careless about the object which of primary attention  b. Movement of students’ eyes are random and not fixed  c. Seems to be perplexed – does not understand and receive clear impressions  d. Seems to be restless and writhing/squirming movements of the body. Restlessness.
  38. 38. CAUSES OF INATTENTION  Lack of interest or need Fatigue  Presence of distraction Lack of Motivation
  39. 39. TYPES OF INATTENTION  Absolute in attention.  disappearance of complete consciousness.  Partial in-attention:  careless attention/ low intensified attention
  40. 40. .NURSING IMPLICATIONS  Receive necessary instructions from attending doctors, change of shift etc.  Alertness for execution of professional duties. One nurse has to take care of more than one patients.  Overcome the obstacles of attention by removing internal and external distractions.  It helps in bringing mental alertness & preparedness.  It helps the nurse to concentrate by focusing consciousness on one object at a time rather than two.  It helps the nurse for better organization of the perceptual field for maximum clarity & understanding of the patient condition.  The nurse can use psychology of attention for invoking not only voluntary but also involuntary attention to her job.
  41. 41. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ATTENTION

×