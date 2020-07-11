Successfully reported this slideshow.
KELOMPOK 4 Anggota: Ammar Muhammad A. Andini Dwi S. Azkia Putri D. M.Faiq Aldi W. Rezky Vina Shafa N. Wardah Alatas
  1. 1. KELOMPOK 4 Anggota: Ammar Muhammad A. Andini Dwi S. Azkia Putri D. M.Faiq Aldi W. Rezky Vina Shafa N. Wardah Alatas
  2. 2. LATAR BELAKANG Sosialisme lahir sebagai reaksi terhadap Revolusi Industri yang berkembang akibat liberalisme. Industrialisasi telah memunculkan praktik kapitalisme yang lebih mementingkan individu si pemilik modal dan mengesampingkan kaum buruh yang merupakan bagian terbesar dari masyarakat. karena itu, sosialisme berusaha mewujudkan kemakmuran bersama melalui usaha kolektif yang produktif di bawah kendali dan campur tangan pemerintah. Dalam sosialisme, kebebasan individu dibatasi dan mengutamakan pemerataan kesejahteraan bersama.
  3. 3. Proses Perkembangan a) Tingkat dan sejauh mana kepemilikan dan kontrol bersama terhadap miliki itu dijalankan. b) Doktrin ideologis dan filsofis yang menjadi dasar program-programnya, c) Cara-cara yang digunakan untuk mencapai tujuan mereka (Henry, 2002:510).
  4. 4. Tokoh-Tokoh Paham Sosialisme a. Robert Owen (1881 – 1858) Ia menyatakan bahwa lingkungan sosial berpengaruh pada pembentukan karakter manusia. Ia berusaha mencari caranya dengan meningkatkan kesejahteraan pekerjanya. b. St. Simon (1760-1858) Dia merupakan bapak sosialisme. Dia adalah orang pertama yang menyerukan perlunya sarana- sarana produksi agar dimiliki sepebuhnya oleh pemerintah. c. Thomas Moore Thomas Moore adalah seorang sosialis kapitalis yang menurutnya sosialisme merupakan reaksi dari kapitalisme. Sosialisme hanya dapat berkembang di negara tradisi liberal yang
  5. 5. Kesimpulan Istilah sosialisme atau sosialis dapat mengacu ke beberapa hal yang berhubungan dengan ideologi atau kelompok ideologi, sistem ekonomi, dan negara. Istilah ini mulai digunakan sejak awal abad ke-19. Orang Indonesia adalah orang yang berlagak lebih mengetahui segala sesuatunya lebih dari ahlinya! makanya sampai sekarang saya selalu mendengar dan melihat orang berbicara keunggulan kapitalisme tanpa mengetahui keunggulan komunis sosialisme. Sistem ekonomi sosialisme sebenarnya cukup sederhana. Berpijak pada konsep Karl Marx tentang penghapusan kepimilikan hak pribadi, prinsip ekonomi sosialisme menekankan agar status kepemilikan swasta dihapuskan dalam beberapa komoditas penting dan menjadi kebutuhan masyarakat banyak, seperti air, listrik, bahan pangan, dan sebagainya. Komunisme adalah salah satu ideologi di dunia, selain kapitalisme dan ideologi lainnya. Dari bermacam doktrin sosialis, Marxisme-lah yang saat ini paling dominan di Eropa. Perjuangan untuk mencapai masyarakat sosialis hampir sepenuhnya dipahami oleh Marxisme sebagai perjuangan kelas buruh di bawah pimpinan partai-partai sosialis demokrat.

