Tahun 2020 PEMAHAMAN Sistem Manajemen untuk Organisasi Pendidikan SNI ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organization Management S...
Day # 1 Sesi 1 : 08:30 - 10:00  Pengenalan ISO  Pengenalan Educational Mgt System ISO 21001 :2018  Pengenalan Sistem Ma...
01 ISO 9001 Fact . .
Apa itu ISO 4 • ISO (International Organization for Standardization) adalah federasi 162 negara (Jenewa / Geneva, Swiss/Sw...
Dat International Organization for Standardization Promotes the development of the standards, standardization and related ...
ISO/TC 176 maintainingResponsible for developing and ISO 9000 family of standards. Chairperson : Mrs Katie Altoft Secretar...
OVERVIEW ISO 9001:2015 1st edition : ISO 9001:1987 ISO 9002:1987 ISO 9003:1987 2nd edition : ISO 9001:1994 tentang design ...
Standar ISO  ISO telah mempublikasikan lebih dari 23.000 International Standards yang dapat digunakan dari ISO atau membe...
HSL – High Level Structure Kedepannya semua standard ISO mengadopsi Annex SL (Proposals for management system standards) A...
HLS Menyediakan kerangka sistem manajemen keseluruhan, istilah dan definisi umum Akan menghemat waktu selama implementasi ...
Profil Perusahaan Konteks Organisasi dan Pihak-Pihak Terkait Lingkup Usaha Proses Bisnis (alur aktivitas bisnis sesuai...
Prosedur vs Instruksi Kerja Instruksi Kerja  Secara detil menjelaskan tugas yang harus dikerjakan;  Biasanya dapat berdi...
Rekaman/Catatan Mutu • Bukti implementasi sistem mutu yang sesuai dengan persyaratan standar • Komunikasi antar bagian • P...
02 ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organization Management System . .
Menggeser dari belajar untuk mengetahui dan melakukan ke belajar untuk menjadi dan hidup bersama untuk mengatasi masalah y...
• Pendidikan formal dan non-formal *), informal 1. Pendidikan umum di PAUD, TK, SD, SMP, SMA/SMK, dan PT untuk mempersiapk...
• Kondisi kualitas pendidikan sangat terfragmentasi, disediakan oleh berbagai macam organisasi pendidikan dengan tingkat k...
Dapat diimplementasikan bersama dengan standar regional dan nasional Alat manajemen umum dan menantang semua organisasi pe...
MENGAPA ISO 21001:2018 Fokus pada pemenuhan kebutuhan dan harapan pembelajar, staf dan penerima manfaat lain (pasar dunia...
Standar yang merinci persyaratan dan menyediakan panduan untuk menetapkan, menerapkan, memelihara, meninjau dan meningkatk...
Educator dalam SNI ISO 21001
Siapa Penerap SNI ISO 21001:2018 ? Organisasi manapun yang menggunakan kurikulum untuk mendukung pengembangan kompetensi m...
Ruang LingkupSertifikasi Ruang Lingkup Organisasi Pendidikan Pendidikan Usia Dini Pendidikan Dasar Pendidikan Menengah Pen...
24 MANFAAT PENERAPAN ISO 20001:2018 -- 1 Keselarasan antara visi dan misi serta sasaran organisasi pendidikan Mampu memb...
25 MANFAAT PENERAPAN ISO 20001:2018 --2  Meningkatnya kredibilitas organisasi pendidikan  Menunjukkan komitmen organisas...
26 IOS (International Organization For Standardization) sebelum Mengeluarkan Versi 21001 ini telah membuat standar yang di...
27 Selanjutnya terdapat dua panduan untuk mengimplementasikan standar-standar, seperti :  ISO 29992, Assessment of outcom...
28 FOKUS ISO 21001:2018  Pendekatan proses,  konsep PDCA  Pemikiran berbasis resiko.  11 prinsip utama sebagai dasar-d...
1) Pendekatan Proses
1 4 2 3 2) Pemikiran berbasis Risiko  Konsep “risiko" berkaitan dengan efek dari ketidakpastian dalam mencapai tujuan  D...
3) Siklus Plan-Do-Check-Act
Prinsip-prinsip Manajemen 11 Prinsip untuk SNI ISO 21001 7 Prinsip untuk SNI ISO 9001 1. Fokus pada pelanggan; 2. Kepemimp...
33 STRUKTUR ISO 21001:2018 HLS Klausul 1 : Scope Kalusul 2 : Normative reference Klausul 3 : Term and definitions Klausul ...
34 5.1.3 Additional requirements for special needs education 7.2.2 Additional requirements for special needs education 7.4...
35 Annex adalah keterangan tambahan yang memuat panduan atau penjelasan khusus yang harus diketahui untuk menjalankan stan...
Dokumentasi Sistem Manajemen Pendidikan Standar ISO 21001: 2018 mengharuskan informasi tertentu didokumentasikan untuk dap...
 Merupakan persyaratan standar  Menyediakan panduan kerja yang standar untuk konsistensi dan proses yang sistematis  Me...
INTERPRETASI EdMS ISO 21001:2018 . .
High Level Structure (Annex SL)Organisasi berkelanjutan dengan menerapkan berbagai sistem manajemen seperti SNI ISO 21001,...
4. Context of the organization 4. Context of the organization / Kontek organisasi 4.1 Understanding the organization and i...
Partner Terpercaya Investasi Anda 41 • Pernyataan kebijakan SMOP dibingkai oleh budaya organisasi, • Pernyataan kebijakan ...
4.2 Memahami kebutuhan dan harapan (persyaratan) pihak yang berkepentingan yang relevan dengan SMOP. Organisasi harus mene...
Identifikasi internal dan external Area INTERESTED PARTY (IES) ISSUES/ CONCERN NEEDS/ EXPECTATION Related Department to im...
44 4.3 Menentukan ruang lingkup, mempertimbangkan: • pada persyaratan 4.1 dan 4.2 : • Produk dan layanan organisasi (Pendi...
4.4 Sistem manajemen untuk organisasi pendidikan (SMOP) Organisasi harus : a. Menentukan input yang dibutuhkan dan output ...
Contoh: Petaprosesbisnis di pembelajaran Input Proses Output
5. Leadership / Kepemimpinan 5.1 Leadership and commitment / Kepemimpinan dan Komitmen 5.1.1 Kepemimpinan dan komitmen unt...
5.1.1 Umum Manajemen puncak harus menunjukkan kepemimpinan dan komitmen terhadap sistem manajemen dengan cara:  Mengambil...
5.1.3. Persyaratan tambahan untuk pendidikan berkebutuhan khusus, manajemen puncak harus: • menyediakan sumber daya untuk ...
5.2.1 Penetapan Kebijakan Mutu Pendidikan  Sesuai dengan tujuan, isu internal/eksternal organisasi  Mencakup komitmen un...
Manajemen Puncak (Top Management) memastikan :  Tanggung jawab dan wewenang ditetapkan, dikomunikasikan, dipahami dalam o...
6. Planning / Perencanaan 6.1 Actions to address risks and opportunities / Tindakan untuk menangani risiko dan peluang 6.1...
6.1 Organisasi harus merencanakan:  Mengidentifikasi risiko dan tindakan menangani risiko dan peluang  Cara :  menginte...
Pilih salah satu proses yang ada di organisasi anda Tentukan Risk and Opportunity nya Tentukan Action yang akan dilakukan ...
Template Matriks Peta Resiko . .
Tingkat Risiko di Organisasi Organizational level Principle process focus Basic team structure Performance issue focus Ide...
6.2.1 Menetapkan Tujuan Organisasi • konsisten dengan kebijakan mutu pendidikan; • dapat diukur; • memperhitungkan persyar...
6.2.2 Bagaimana mencapai tujuan organisasi pendidikan, organisasi harus menetapkan: • apa yang akan dilakukan; • sumber da...
Ketika organisasi menentukan kebutuhan untuk melakukan perubahan pada sistem manajemen pendidikan, perubahan harus dilakuk...
7 Support 7.1.1 General / Umum 7.1.2 People / Manusia 7.1.3 Facilities / Fasilitas 7.1.4 Environment for the operation of ...
7.1.3 Fasilitas (bangunan, dan pekarangan,peralatan termasuk perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak, dan utilitas), termasuk ...
Organisasi harus menetapkan, menyediakan dan memelihara lingkungan yang diperlukan untuk operasi/menjalankan proses dan un...
7.1.5 Sumber daya pemantauan, pengukuran 7.1.5.1 General / Umum  Organisasi harus menetapkan dan menyediakan sumber daya ...
7.1.6 Pengetahuan Organisasi  Menentukan pengetahuan yang diperlukan untuk menjalankan proses-proses dan untuk mencapai k...
Organisasi harus:  menentukan kompetensi yang diperlukan orang-orang yang dibawah kendali organisasi pendidikan  memasti...
Organisasi pendidikan harus memastikan bahwa orang-orang yang melakukan pekerjaan di bawah kendali organisasi pendidikan m...
7.4 Communication / Komunikasi 7. Support 4. Komunikasi internal dan eksternal untuk berpendapat, berkolaborasi, berkoordi...
Sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan harus meliputi:  mendokumentasikan informasi yang diperlukan oleh Standar Internas...
8 Operatio n 8.1 Perencanaan dan pengendalian operasiona (termasuk persyaratn pendidikan kebutuhan khusus) 8.2 Persyaratan...
8.Operasi 8.1 Perencanaan dan kendali operasional. Organisasi harus merencanakan, menerapkan, dan mengendalikan proses dan...
Misal perubahan dari kurikulum berbasis KKNI (Kerangka Kualifikasi Nasional Indonesia) dan SN Dikti, ditingkatkan ke kurik...
1 4 2 3 8.3. Desain dan pengembangan produk dan layanan pendidikan. 8.3.1. Organisasi harus menetapkan, menerapkan dan mem...
Desain dan PengembanganKurikulum Sumber: Kemenristekdikti
8.4.3 Informasi untuk penyedia eksternal Memastikan kecukupan persyaratan sebelum komunikasi ke penyedia eksternal.. 8.4.1...
8.5 Penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan • Penerimaan peserta didik: a. informasi yang memadai yang mempertimbangkan ...
8.5 Pengiriman produk dan layanan pendidikan. • Organisasi harus menetapkan proses untuk: • Belajar-mengajar; • fasilitasi...
• 8.5.2 Identifikasi dan keterlacakan, terkait dengan: • kemajuan peserta didik; • jalur studi dan pekerjaan dari mereka y...
8.5.1 Pengendalian penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan mencakup :  ketersediaan informasi terdokumentasi yang telah...
8.5.3 Properti milik pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal  harus melakukan perawatan dari properti milik pelanggan atau peny...
8.5.4 Preservation/Kelestarian Organisasi harus melindungi/menjaga output selama penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan...
8.5.5 Perlindungan dan transparansi peserta didik Organisasi harus menetapkan metode untuk menangani perlindungan dan tran...
 harus memastikan bahwa output yang tidak sesuai dengan diidentifikasi dan dikendalikan untuk mencegah penggunaan yang ti...
9 Performance evaluation 9.1 Monitoring, Measurement, analysis and evaluation 9.1.1 General 9.1.2 Learner’s satisfaction 9...
Persyaratan SNI ISO 21001:2018
9. Evaluasikinerja 9.1 Pemantauan, pengukuran, analisis, dan evaluasi. • Kepuasan peserta didik, penerima manfaat dan staf...
Lampiran Peraturan BAN-PT Nomor 59 tahun 2018 BORANG INDIKATOR KINERJA UTAMA (Kuantitatif) 1. Tata Pamong, Tata Kelola Dan...
9.1.5 Analisis dan evaluasi harus menganalisis dan mengevaluasi data dan informasi yang didapat dari pemantauan dan penguk...
Organisasi harus melakukan audit internal pada selang waktu terencana untuk memberikan informasi apakah sistem manajemen o...
9.3.1 Umum Manajemen puncak harus meninjau sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan, pada selang waktu terencana, untuk mema...
10 Improvement 10.1 Umum 10.2 Nonconformity and Corrective Action 10.3 Continual Improvement Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 1...
10. Peningkatan 1.Ketidaksesuaian dan tindakan korektif. Bereaksi dan mengimplementasikan tindakan korektif untuk menghila...
PEDOMAN PENERAPAN EOMS ISO 21001:2018 . .
• Membentuk Unit Penjaminan Mutu atau Tim ISO 21001:2018 dan menunjuk MR/Penanggung Jawab (bila perlu) • Tim ISO 21001 seb...
 Merupakan anggota dari Top Manajemen / Pimpinan Organisasi Pendidikan  Memahami sistem / standar Internasional ISO  Me...
Quality Inspection & Quality Control Quality Assurance • ZERO DEFECT CONTINUOSLY • CUSTOMERS SATISFCATION Quality Manageme...
Standar Nasional Pendidikan Klausul SNI ISO 21001:2018 Standar Kompetensi Lulusan 8.2. Persyaratan Produk dan Layanan Pend...
Keselarasan Kriteria BAN PT dengan SNI ISO 21001:2018 Kriteria dan Elemen Penilaian BAN-PT •Kriteria 1 Visi, Misi, Tujuan,...
98 Bagaimana mengimplementasikan ISO 21001:2018?
KUNCI PENERAPAN (3K) Komitment KomunikasiKerjasama • Komitmen harus ditunjukkan oleh semua tingkatan dan fungsi dalam orga...
MASALAH DALAM PENERAPAN ISO 21001:2018  Kurang didukung oleh manajemen  Kurang sumber daya dalam implementasi  Kurang d...
MEMELIHARA IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM  Membentuk Unit Penjaminan Mutu Internal Pendidikan  Monitoring kesesuaian dan efektivita...
102 Terima Kasih Sumber : Penerapan SNI ISO 21001:2018 oleh Dr. Zakiah BSN Standar SNI ISO 21001:2018 oleh @MRosiawan – UB...
  4. 4. Apa itu ISO 4 • ISO (International Organization for Standardization) adalah federasi 162 negara (Jenewa / Geneva, Swiss/Switzerland) • Misi ISO adalah untuk mempromosikan pengembangan standarisasi dan aktivitas terkait di seluruh dunia • Hasil kerja ISO dengan persetujuan internasional dipublikasikan sebagai Standar Internasional • ISO diambil dari bahasa yunani (greek) ‘isos’ yang artinya ‘sama’
  5. 5. Dat International Organization for Standardization Promotes the development of the standards, standardization and related activities in the world. Established on Feb. 23, 1947 - Geneva, Switzerland. Total : 163 238 521 2,592 21,300* Country members Technical Committees Subcommittees Working Groups Standards *At August 2016 3 e
  6. 6. ISO/TC 176 maintainingResponsible for developing and ISO 9000 family of standards. Chairperson : Mrs Katie Altoft Secretariat – Standards Council Standardization in the field of quality management, as well as quality management standardization in specific sectors at the request of the affected sector and the ISO Technical Management Board of Canada. 9 Date: ISO9001:2015  Keanggotaan Indonesia diwakili oleh BSN (Badan Standarisasi Nasional)
  7. 7. OVERVIEW ISO 9001:2015 1st edition : ISO 9001:1987 ISO 9002:1987 ISO 9003:1987 2nd edition : ISO 9001:1994 tentang design ISO 9002:1994 tentang proses produksi ISO 9003:1994 tentang services 3rd edition: ISO 9001:2000 4th edition : ISO 9001:2008 5th edition : ISO 9001:2015 BS 5750 Part 2:1979 Release 28 Sept’ 2015Procedure Preventive Action Process Approach & PDCA Process Approach & PDCA Risk & Opportunities Sustainability
  8. 8. Standar ISO  ISO telah mempublikasikan lebih dari 23.000 International Standards yang dapat digunakan dari ISO atau member-membernya.  Standar populer saat ini: • ISO 3166 Country codes • ISO 4217 Currency codes • ISO 9000 Quality management • ISO 14000 Environmental management • ISO 31000 Risk management • ISO 26000 Social responsibility • ISO 50001 Energy management • ISO 21001 Educational management • dst
  9. 9. HSL – High Level Structure Kedepannya semua standard ISO mengadopsi Annex SL (Proposals for management system standards) Annex SL • High-level structure • Identical core text • Common terms and core definitions Annex SL (High-level structure) Introduction 1. Scope 2. Normative references 3. Terms and definitions 4. Context of the organization P 5. Leadership 6. Planning D 7. Support 8. Operation C 9. Performance evaluation A 10. Improvement Appendix Bibliography ISO STANDARD ANNEX SL
  10. 10. HLS Menyediakan kerangka sistem manajemen keseluruhan, istilah dan definisi umum Akan menghemat waktu selama implementasi dan mengurangi duplikas, potensi konflik dan kesalahpahaman Akan membuatnya lebih mudah untuk mengintegrasikan lebih dari satu system manajemen KATEGORI STANDAR ISO
  11. 11. Profil Perusahaan Konteks Organisasi dan Pihak-Pihak Terkait Lingkup Usaha Proses Bisnis (alur aktivitas bisnis sesuai dengan lingkup bisnis) Kebijakan Perusahaan Sasaran Perusahaan DOKUMEN YANG MERINCIKAN KONDISI SISTEM MANAJEMEN MUTU SUATU ORGANISASI Manual / Pedoman
  12. 12. Prosedur vs Instruksi Kerja Instruksi Kerja  Secara detil menjelaskan tugas yang harus dikerjakan;  Biasanya dapat berdiri sendiri;  Digunakan oleh satu posisi di bagian tertentu Prosedur • Memberikan gambaran umum suatu proses; • Biasanya membutuhkan dokumen penunjang dalam pelaksanaannya; • Digunakan oleh banyak personil dari berbagai bagian/posisi
  13. 13. Rekaman/Catatan Mutu • Bukti implementasi sistem mutu yang sesuai dengan persyaratan standar • Komunikasi antar bagian • Pedoman penyusunan : • Sederhana (informasi yang ada berguna) • Lengkap • Mudah dimengerti
  14. 14. 02 ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organization Management System . .
  15. 15. Menggeser dari belajar untuk mengetahui dan melakukan ke belajar untuk menjadi dan hidup bersama untuk mengatasi masalah yang dihadapi oleh warga dunia. Memenuhi kebutuhan belajar tentang pengetahuan, keterampilan, nilai, dan sikap Memastikan pendidikan berkualitas yang inklusif dan merata dan mempromosikan peluang pembelajaran seumur hidup Visi Global UNESCO 2030
  16. 16. • Pendidikan formal dan non-formal *), informal 1. Pendidikan umum di PAUD, TK, SD, SMP, SMA/SMK, dan PT untuk mempersiapkan diri menjadi dan berkembang sebagai anggota masyarakat yang berkontribusi terhadap kehidupan dunia, 2. Pelatihan dan pendidikan, pusat bimbingan dalam rangka mempersiapkan profesi pekerjaan untuk kebutuhan dan harapan pengembangan karir • Pendidikan informal  belajar seumur hidup Undang-Undang (UU) Nomor 20 Tahun 2003 Tentang Sistem Pendidikan Nasional
  17. 17. • Kondisi kualitas pendidikan sangat terfragmentasi, disediakan oleh berbagai macam organisasi pendidikan dengan tingkat kualitas yang berbeda • Kualitas merupakan faktor penting dalam penyampaian layanan pendidikan • DIPERLUKAN pendekatan kualitas yang sistematis dalam manajemen layanan pendidikan
  18. 18. Dapat diimplementasikan bersama dengan standar regional dan nasional Alat manajemen umum dan menantang semua organisasi pendidikan untuk menerapkan pendekatan kualitas yang sistematis melalui konsep, struktur dan manajemen mutu. . Berdiri sendiri, dan selaras dengan ISO 9001 Dikembangkan oleh ISO/TC 288 bertugas melakukan harmonisasi manajemen mutu organisasi pendidikan dengan organisasi masyarakat lainnya . SNI ISO 21001:2018 Sistem Manajemen Mutu untuk Organisasi Pendidikan Diadopsi oleh BSN menjadi SNI ISO 21001:2018
  19. 19. MENGAPA ISO 21001:2018 Fokus pada pemenuhan kebutuhan dan harapan pembelajar, staf dan penerima manfaat lain (pasar dunia kerja, pemerintah, wali murid) Memperhatikan kebutuhan pembelajar berkebutuhan khusus Sebagai bentuk pelampauan dari pemenuhan persyaratan akreditasi organisasi pendidikan Dapat diintegrasikan dengan sistem manajemen lain ataupun persyaratan akreditasi yang telah ada di organisasi Sertifikasi - bukti pengakuan organisasi telah menerapkan sistem manajemen untuk peningkatan berkelanjutan organisasi pendidikan
  20. 20. Standar yang merinci persyaratan dan menyediakan panduan untuk menetapkan, menerapkan, memelihara, meninjau dan meningkatkan sistem manajemen untuk organisasi pendidikan SNI ISO 21001:2018
  21. 21. Educator dalam SNI ISO 21001
  22. 22. Siapa Penerap SNI ISO 21001:2018 ? Organisasi manapun yang menggunakan kurikulum untuk mendukung pengembangan kompetensi melalui pengajaran, pembelajaran atau penelitian, terlepas dari jenis, ukuran atau metode penyampaiannya Organisasi pendidikan yang ada dalam organisasi yang lebih besar yang bisnis intinya bukan pendidikan, seperti departemen pelatihan profesional. TIDAK UNTUK organisasi yang hanya memproduksi atau membuat produk pendidikan 1 2
  23. 23. Ruang LingkupSertifikasi Ruang Lingkup Organisasi Pendidikan Pendidikan Usia Dini Pendidikan Dasar Pendidikan Menengah Pendidikan Tinggi PAUD, Kelompok Bermain (KB), Taman Kanak- kanak (TK) Sekolah Dasar dan yang setara lainnya Sekolah Menengah Pertama (SMP) dan yang setara lainnya, Sekolah menengah Atas (SMA) dan yang setara lainnya Universitas, Akademi dan yang setara lainnya Vokasi (termasuk pendidikan profesi) Pendidikan Berlekanjutan (Continuing Education) Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan,Pendidikan Profesi, dan lainnya Training Teknis, Bimbingan Teknis, dan lainnya
  24. 24. 24 MANFAAT PENERAPAN ISO 20001:2018 -- 1 Keselarasan antara visi dan misi serta sasaran organisasi pendidikan Mampu memberikan respon yang efektif dan memenuhi kebutuhan seluruh peserta didik termasuk yang berkebutuhan khusus, peserta didik jarak jauh serta memberikan kesempatan untuk terus belajar (long life education) Membuat proses-proses yang konsisten serta alat evaluasi untuk meningkatkan efektivitas dan efisiensi Dapat memenuhi tanggungjawab sosial untuk menyediakan pendidikan yang inklusif dan terbuka bagi siapapun serta mampu melaksanakan pengabdian kepada masyarakat dan melakukan penelitian sebagai manivestasi tanggungjawab sosial
  25. 25. 25 MANFAAT PENERAPAN ISO 20001:2018 --2  Meningkatnya kredibilitas organisasi pendidikan  Menunjukkan komitmen organisasi pendidikan yang kuat dalam menyelenggarakan praktik pendidikan yang efektif  Alat untuk membentuk budaya pengembangan organisasi pendidikan  Harmonisasi antar standar pendidikan yang berlaku baik regional, nasional maupun standar-Internasional  Partisipasi yang lebih dari para pihak yang berkepentingan (stake holder)  Stimulus bagi terciptanya keunggulan dan inovasi
  26. 26. 26 IOS (International Organization For Standardization) sebelum Mengeluarkan Versi 21001 ini telah membuat standar yang digunakan untuk lembaga pendidikan, namun khusus untuk lembaga pendidikan non formal :  ISO 29990:2010, Learning Services For Non-formal Education And Training — Basic Requirements For Service Providers  ISO 29993:2017, Learning Services Outside Formal Education – Service Requirements, Berfokus Pada Penyediaan Layanan Pendidikan Dalam Arti Umum.  ISO 29991:2014, Language Learning Services Outside Formal Education – Requirements, Ditujukan Untuk Organisasi Yang Hanya Menyediakan Kursus Bahasa Atau Bersama Kursus Lain.  ISO 29994, Learning Services Outside Formal Education – Additional Requirements For Distance Learning.
  27. 27. 27 Selanjutnya terdapat dua panduan untuk mengimplementasikan standar-standar, seperti :  ISO 29992, Assessment of outcomes of learning services – Guidance. Fokus standar ini adalah pada penilaian hasil belajar.  ISO 29995, Learning services outside formal education – Terminology . Fokus standar ini adalah untuk memfasilitasi pemahaman tentang istilah dan definisi layanan pendidikan. Standar-standar tersebut diatas dapat diimplementasikan sendiri- sendiri ataupun diintegrasikan tergantung pada sasaran, konteks dan peraturan yang berlaku.
  28. 28. 28 FOKUS ISO 21001:2018  Pendekatan proses,  konsep PDCA  Pemikiran berbasis resiko.  11 prinsip utama sebagai dasar-dasar pembangunan sistem,  10 Klausul persyaratan ( 3 non auditable criteria, 7 Auditable criteria)  7 Annex.
  29. 29. 1) Pendekatan Proses
  30. 30. 1 4 2 3 2) Pemikiran berbasis Risiko  Konsep “risiko" berkaitan dengan efek dari ketidakpastian dalam mencapai tujuan  Dapat membantu mengidentifikasi peluang  Menjadi bagian integral dari budaya organisasi Ketidakpastian Risiko Problem Krisis Bencana Tindakan Pencegahan Tindakan Perbaikan
  31. 31. 3) Siklus Plan-Do-Check-Act
  32. 32. Prinsip-prinsip Manajemen 11 Prinsip untuk SNI ISO 21001 7 Prinsip untuk SNI ISO 9001 1. Fokus pada pelanggan; 2. Kepemimpinan; 3. Keterlibatan orang; 4. Pendekatan proses; 5. Peningkatan; 6. Keputusan berdasarkan bukti; 7. Manajemen hubungan; 1. Fokus pada peserta didik dan penerima manfaat lainnya; 2. Kepemimpinan visioner; 3. Keterlibatan orang; 4. Pendekatan proses; 5. Peningkatan; 6. Keputusan berdasarkan bukti; 7. Manajemen hubungan; 8. Tanggung jawab sosial; 9. Aksesibilitas dan pemerataan; 10. Perilaku etis dalam pendidikan; 11. Keamanan dan perlindungan data.
  33. 33. 33 STRUKTUR ISO 21001:2018 HLS Klausul 1 : Scope Kalusul 2 : Normative reference Klausul 3 : Term and definitions Klausul 4 : Context of the organization Klausul 5 : Leadership Klausul 6 : Planning Klausul 7 : Support Klausul 8 : Operation Klausul 9 : Performance evaluation Klausul 10 : Improvement
  34. 34. 34 5.1.3 Additional requirements for special needs education 7.2.2 Additional requirements for special needs education 7.4.2 Communication purposes 7.4.3 Communication arrangements 8.1.2 Specific operational planning and control of educational products and services 8.1.3 Additional requirements for special needs education 8.3.4.2 Educational service design and development controls 8.3.4.3 Curriculum design and development controls 8.3.4.4 Summative assessment design and development controls KLAUSUL TAMBAHAN
  35. 35. 35 Annex adalah keterangan tambahan yang memuat panduan atau penjelasan khusus yang harus diketahui untuk menjalankan standar ini. Terdapat tujuh Annex dalam ISO 21001:2018; Annex A : Additional requirements for early childhood education Annex B : Principles for an EOMS Annex C : Classification of interested parties in educational organizations Annex D : Guidelines for communication with interested parties Annex E : Processes, measures and tools in educational organizations Annex F : Example of mapping to regional standards Annex G : Health and safety considerations for educational organizations Yang menarik, terdapat panduan tentang Keselamatan dan Kesehatan yang mungkin dipertimbangkan oleh organisasi pendidikan. Hal ini sangat masuk akal karena bisa jadi aktivitas yang dilakukan dalam rangka pembelajaran terdapat hal-hal yang perlu diperhatikan terkait keselamatan dan kesehatannya (program studi Kimia ketika akan melakukan praktikum) 7 (TUJUH ) ANNEX
  36. 36. Dokumentasi Sistem Manajemen Pendidikan Standar ISO 21001: 2018 mengharuskan informasi tertentu didokumentasikan untuk dapat beroperasi secara efektif maka sistem manajemen membutuhkan adanya dokumentasi yang baik mencakup dokumentasi kebijakan, wewenang dan tanggung jawab, prosedur dan instruksi kerja dan lainnya.
  37. 37.  Merupakan persyaratan standar  Menyediakan panduan kerja yang standar untuk konsistensi dan proses yang sistematis  Menyediakan bukti objektif kepada pelanggan dan auditor bahwa sistem manajemen telah ada dan diterapkan  Sebagai bahan pelatihan, khususnya untuk personel baru  Memudahkan manajemen untuk menerapkan sistem manajemen pada fasilitas, unit kerja atau lokasi lain (misalnya : organisasi cabang)  Sebagai alat pengendali dan monitor proses operasi MENGAPA MEND OKUMENTASIKAN ? 37
  38. 38. INTERPRETASI EdMS ISO 21001:2018 . .
  39. 39. High Level Structure (Annex SL)Organisasi berkelanjutan dengan menerapkan berbagai sistem manajemen seperti SNI ISO 21001, SNI ISO 45001, SNI ISO 14001, dsb.
  40. 40. 4. Context of the organization 4. Context of the organization / Kontek organisasi 4.1 Understanding the organization and its context / Memahami organisasi dan konteknya 4.2 Understanding the needs and expectations of interested parties / mamahami kebutuhan dan ekspektasi dari pihak yang berkepentingan 4.3 Determining the scope of the quality management system / menetapkan lingkup dai sistem manajemen mutu 4.4 Quality management system / Sistem manajemen untuk organisas pendidikan (SMOP) Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 4 KONTEKS ORGANISASI
  41. 41. Partner Terpercaya Investasi Anda 41 • Pernyataan kebijakan SMOP dibingkai oleh budaya organisasi, • Pernyataan kebijakan SMOP dibingkai oleh prinsip SMOP dan memberikan kerangka kerja penetapan tujuan SMOP, yang direvisi secara berkala untuk memastikan pencapaian visi dan misi organisasi. • Artikulasi elemen-elemen ini biasanya disebut strategi. 4.1 Memahami organisasi dan konteksnya
  42. 42. 4.2 Memahami kebutuhan dan harapan (persyaratan) pihak yang berkepentingan yang relevan dengan SMOP. Organisasi harus menentukan, memantau dan meninjau informasi tentang pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan ini dan persyaratan mereka yang relevan. Pihak yang berkepentingan Kebutuhan dan Harapan Pembelajar/peserta didik  Memiliki kompetensi, dapat diserap oleh pasar kerja, dapat ber- wirausaha Pemerintah • Lulusan sesuai dengan KKNI, dijamin melalui SPMI dan SPME • Menghasilkan busaya mutu Pasar Kerja • Lulusan yang kompeten dan siap kerja Pemantauan dan peninjauan
  43. 43. Identifikasi internal dan external Area INTERESTED PARTY (IES) ISSUES/ CONCERN NEEDS/ EXPECTATION Related Department to improve Monitoring INTERNAL Tenaga Pendidik Kompetensi belum merata Peningkatan Kompetensi (Training) . Tata Usaha Identifikasi Kebutuhan Training EXTERNAL Dinas Pendidikan Penerapan Sistem Manajemen Mutu Pendidikan Pemenuhan dalam rangka peningkatan mutu pendidikan SPMI Satuan Pengawas Internal Audit Internal
  44. 44. 44 4.3 Menentukan ruang lingkup, mempertimbangkan: • pada persyaratan 4.1 dan 4.2 : • Produk dan layanan organisasi (Pendidikan, Penelitian, PkM) • Terminologi ISO  Produk dan layanan pendidikan
  45. 45. 4.4 Sistem manajemen untuk organisasi pendidikan (SMOP) Organisasi harus : a. Menentukan input yang dibutuhkan dan output yang diharapkan dari proses dalam organisasi pendidikan; Plan b. Menentukan urutan dan interaksi dari proses; c. Menentukan dan menerapkan kriteria dan metode; d. Menentukan sumber daya dan memastikan ketersediaannya; e. Menetapkan tanggung jawab dan wewenang untuk proses; f. Mengatasi risiko dan peluang yang ditentukan sesuai dengan persyaratan 6.1; g. Mengevaluasi proses dan menerapkan setiap perubahan yang diperlukan untuk memastikan bahwa proses mencapai hasil yang diharapkan; Do & Check h. Meningkatkan proses dan EOMS. Act
  46. 46. Contoh: Petaprosesbisnis di pembelajaran Input Proses Output
  47. 47. 5. Leadership / Kepemimpinan 5.1 Leadership and commitment / Kepemimpinan dan Komitmen 5.1.1 Kepemimpinan dan komitmen untuk SMOP 5.1.2 Fokus pada peserta didik dan penerima manfaat lainnya 5.1.3 Persyaratan untuk pendiidkan berkebutuhan khusus 5.2 Policy / Kebijakan 5.2.1 Developing the quality policy / Penyusunan kebijakan mutu 5.2.2 Communicating the quality policy / Mengkomunikasikan kebijakan mutu 5.3 Organizational roles, responsibilities and authorities / Aturan organisasi, tanggungjawab dan wewenang Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 5 KEPEMIMPINAN
  48. 48. 5.1.1 Umum Manajemen puncak harus menunjukkan kepemimpinan dan komitmen terhadap sistem manajemen dengan cara:  Mengambil peran dalam penerapan sistem  Menatapkan kebijakan dan sasaran Memastikan integrasi persyaratan sistem manajemen ke dalam proses bisnis  mendorong penggunaan pendekatan proses dan pemikiran berbasis risiko 5.1 Leadership and commitment / Kepemimpinan dan Komitmen 5. Leadership / Kepemimpinan 5.1.2 Fokus Peserta didik dan penerima manfaat Manajemen puncak harus menunjukkan kepemimpinan dan komitmen dengan :  persyaratan pelanggan persyaratan hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku secara konsisten dipenuhi  Risiko dan peluang yang dapat mempengaruhi produk dan jasa kemampuan ditentukan dan diatasi  Fokus peningkatan kepuasan pelanggan tetap terpelihara
  49. 49. 5.1.3. Persyaratan tambahan untuk pendidikan berkebutuhan khusus, manajemen puncak harus: • menyediakan sumber daya untuk mendukung aksesibilitas di lingkungan pembelajaran; • akomodasi yang wajar disediakan untuk peserta didik dengan berkebutuhan khusus untuk mempromosikan akses yang setara ke fasilitas dan lingkungan pendidikan seperti peserta didik lainnya. (UU Nomor 8 th 2016 tentang Penyandang Disabilitas, Pasal 10 hak pendidikan, Pasal 18 hak aksesibiltas)
  50. 50. 5.2.1 Penetapan Kebijakan Mutu Pendidikan  Sesuai dengan tujuan, isu internal/eksternal organisasi  Mencakup komitmen untuk memenuhi persyaratan  Mencakup komitmen untuk peningkatan berkelanjutan  Menyediakan kerangka kerja untuk sasaran pendidikan 5.2.2 Mengkomunikasikan Kebijakan Mutu Pendidikan  tersedia,dipelihara,Terdokumentasi  Dikomunikasikan dan dipahami  Tersedia untuk pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan, sesuai yang dibutuhkan 5.2 Quality Policy / Kebijakan Mutu 5. Leadership / Kepemimpinan
  51. 51. Manajemen Puncak (Top Management) memastikan :  Tanggung jawab dan wewenang ditetapkan, dikomunikasikan, dipahami dalam organisasi bertujuan untuk: a) memastikan bahwa sistem manajemen sesuai dengan persyaratan standar b) memastikan bahwa proses relevan dengan organisasi; c) Memastikan kinerja sistem manajemen dan peluang dijalankan d) memastikan pentingnya fokus pelanggan diseluruh organisasi e) memastikan bahwa integritas sistem manajemen dipelihara ketika perubahan pada sistem manajemen direncanakan dan diimplementasikan. 5.3 Organizational roles, responsibilities and authorities / Aturan Organisasi, Tanggungjawab dan Wewenang 5. Leadership / Kepemimpinan
  52. 52. 6. Planning / Perencanaan 6.1 Actions to address risks and opportunities / Tindakan untuk menangani risiko dan peluang 6.1.1 6.1.2 6.2 Quality objectives and planning to achieve them / Sasaran mutu dan perencanaan untuk mencapainya 6.2.1 6.2.2 6.3 Planning of changes Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 6 PERENCANAAN
  53. 53. 6.1 Organisasi harus merencanakan:  Mengidentifikasi risiko dan tindakan menangani risiko dan peluang  Cara :  mengintegrasikan dan menerapkan tindakan ke dalam proses sistem manajemen mutu  mengevaluasi efektivitas tindakan ini.  Tindakan yang diambil untuk menangani risiko dan peluang harus proporsional dengan dampak potensial pada kesesuaian produk dan jasa. Menangani risiko bisa dengan : • Avoiding risk / menhindari risiko • Taking risk / mengambil risiko • Sharing Risk / berbagi risiko • Tranfer / Merubah kemungkinan • Mitigasi / Mengendalikan dampaknya Peluang / Opportunity bisa berupa: • adoption of new practices • opening new markets • building partnerships • using new technology 6.1 Actions to address risks and opportunities / Tindakan untuk menangani risiko dan peluang 6. Planning / Perencanaan
  54. 54. Pilih salah satu proses yang ada di organisasi anda Tentukan Risk and Opportunity nya Tentukan Action yang akan dilakukan untuk mengatasi risk atau meningkatkan opportunity tersebut Identifikasi resiko dan peluang Aktivitas/ Deskripsi Pekerjaan Risiko Dampak Pengendalian risiko Tindakan dan Peluang Kegiatan Belajar Mengajar (KBM) Kurikulum tidak appplicable / tidak dapat diaplikasikan Tranfer ilmu tidak lancar / pemahaman peserta tidak kurang Memastikan kurikulum diujicobakan . Adopsi sistem baru dengan sesuai dengan budaya organisasi
  55. 55. Template Matriks Peta Resiko . .
  56. 56. Tingkat Risiko di Organisasi Organizational level Principle process focus Basic team structure Performance issue focus Ideal quality system focus Enterprise Strategic Cross- business Stakeholder (Pemerintah) mutu pendidikan Strategic Business Business Cross- functional Customer (lulusan, pengguna lulusan) CPL, Kurikulum Business process Operations Work Departmental Process (learning outcome) Work process
  57. 57. 6.2.1 Menetapkan Tujuan Organisasi • konsisten dengan kebijakan mutu pendidikan; • dapat diukur; • memperhitungkan persyaratan yang berlaku; • relevan dengan kesesuaian produk dan layanan pendidikan untuk peningkatan kepuasan peserta didik; • dipantau; • dikomunikasikan; • diperbarui jika deperlukan. • didokumentasikan 6.2 Quality objectives and planning to achieve them / Tujuan organisasi dan perencanaan untuk mencapainya 6. Planning / Perencanaan
  58. 58. 6.2.2 Bagaimana mencapai tujuan organisasi pendidikan, organisasi harus menetapkan: • apa yang akan dilakukan; • sumber daya apa yang diperlukan; • siapa yang akan bertanggung jawab; • kapan akan selesai; • bagaimana hasilnya akan dievaluasi. 6.2 Quality objectives and planning to achieve them / Tujuan organisasi dan perencanaan untuk mencapainya 6. Planning / Perencanaan
  59. 59. Ketika organisasi menentukan kebutuhan untuk melakukan perubahan pada sistem manajemen pendidikan, perubahan harus dilakukan secara terencana Organisasi harus mempertimbangkan:  tujuan dari perubahan dan potensi konsekuensinya;  integritas sistem manajemen pendidikan;  ketersediaan sumber daya;  alokasi atau realokasi tanggung jawab dan kewenangan. 6.3 Planning of changes/rencana perubahan 6. Planning / Perencanaan
  60. 60. 7 Support 7.1.1 General / Umum 7.1.2 People / Manusia 7.1.3 Facilities / Fasilitas 7.1.4 Environment for the operation of processes / Lingkungan untuk proses pendidikan 7.1.5 Monitoring and measuring resources / Sumberaya pemantauan pengukuran 7.1.6 Organizational knowledge / pengetahuan 7.1 Resources / Sumber daya 7.2 Competence / kompetensi 7.3 Awareness / kesadaran 7.4 Communication /komunikasi 7.5 Documented information / informasi terdokumentasi 7.5.1 General /umum 7.5.2 Creating and updating / membuat dan memperbaharui 7.5.3 Control of documented information / pengendalian informasi terdokumentasi Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 7 PENDUKUNG
  61. 61. 7.1.3 Fasilitas (bangunan, dan pekarangan,peralatan termasuk perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak, dan utilitas), termasuk fasilitas untuk berkebutuhan khusus 7.1.2 Sumber daya manusia (staf dan karyawan, sukarelawan dan pemagang, staf eksternal) 7.1.1. Umum Sumber dari organisasi dan pihak eksternal 7. Dukungan (Sumber daya) 7.1 Resources / Sumber daya
  62. 62. Organisasi harus menetapkan, menyediakan dan memelihara lingkungan yang diperlukan untuk operasi/menjalankan proses dan untuk mencapai kesesuaian proses pendidikan CATATAN lingkungan kerja bisa kombinasi faktor manusia dan fisik, seperti:  sosial (misalnya non-diskriminatif, perundungan / bullying, pelecehan seksual);  psikologis (misalnya mengurangi stres, pencegahan kelelahan, mencegah kondisi emosional);  fisik (misalnya suhu, panas, kelembaban, cahaya, aliran udara, kebersihan, kebisingan). Faktor-faktor ini dapat berbeda secara substansial tergantung pada proses pendidikan yang ada. 7.1 Resources / Sumber daya 7.1.4 Lingkungan kerja 7. Support
  63. 63. 7.1.5 Sumber daya pemantauan, pengukuran 7.1.5.1 General / Umum  Organisasi harus menetapkan dan menyediakan sumber daya untuk memastikan hasil yang valid ketika pemantauan /pengukuran untuk memverifikasi kesesuaian  memastikan bahwa sumber daya tersebut: • sesuai untuk kegiatan pemantauan dan pengukuran • dipelihara  harus menyimpan informasi terdokumentasi sebagai bukti kesesuaian 7.1 Resources / Sumber daya 7. Support 7.1.5.2 Ketertelusuran peralatan pengukuran harus:  dikalibrasi atau diverifikasi, atau keduanya  diidentifikasi untuk menentukan status mereka;  Dijaga dari : penyetelan ulang dan kerusakan  Mengambil tindakan yang diperlukan jika hasil pengukuran dilakukan oleh peralatan pengukuran yang tidak layak
  64. 64. 7.1.6 Pengetahuan Organisasi  Menentukan pengetahuan yang diperlukan untuk menjalankan proses-proses dan untuk mencapai kesesuaian pendidikan  Pengetahuan ini harus dipelihara dan tersedia sesuai yang diperlukan.  Ketika menangani perubahan kebutuhan dan tren, organisasi harus mempertimbangkan pengetahuan saat ini dan menentukan bagaimana untuk memperoleh atau mengakses pengetahuan tambahan dan update yang diperlukan  Pengetahuan Organisasi dapat didasarkan pada: a) sumber internal (misalnya kekayaan intelektual; pengalaman; pelajaran dari kegagalan dan berhasil, hasil perbaikan dalam proses, produk dan jasa); b) sumber eksternal (misalnya standar, akademisi, konferensi, pertemuan pengetahuan dari pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal). 7.1 Resources / Sumber daya 7. Support
  65. 65. Organisasi harus:  menentukan kompetensi yang diperlukan orang-orang yang dibawah kendali organisasi pendidikan  memastikan bahwa orang-orang ini kompeten atas dasar pendidikan, pelatihan, atau pengalaman  Mengambil tindakan untuk memperoleh kompetensi yang diperlukan, dan mengevaluasi efektivitas tindakan yang diambil;  menyimpan informasi terdokumentasi yang sesuai sebagai bukti kompetensi. Catatan : tindakan untuk meningkatan kompetensi misalnya, • penyediaan pelatihan, • mentoring, atau • promosi • merekrut atau mengontrak orang yang kompeten • termasuk kemampuan pengajaran untuk berkebutuhan khusus atau menyediakan jaringan akses ke spesialis. 7.2 Competence / Kompetensi 7. Support
  66. 66. Organisasi pendidikan harus memastikan bahwa orang-orang yang melakukan pekerjaan di bawah kendali organisasi pendidikan menyadari: • kebijakan mutu pendidikan; • Tujuan organisasi pendidikan; • kontribusi mereka terhadap efektivitas sistem manajemen terhadap pencapaian SMOP; • implikasi dari ketidaksesuaian dengan persyaratan sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan 7.3 Awareness / Kesadaran 7. Support
  67. 67. 7.4 Communication / Komunikasi 7. Support 4. Komunikasi internal dan eksternal untuk berpendapat, berkolaborasi, berkoordinasi, dan menyampaikan kepada pihak yang berkepentingan informasi yang relevan, akurat dan tepat waktu. Informasi tsb al.: • kebijakan organisasi dan rencana strategis; • desain, konten, dan pengiriman produk dan layanan pendidikan; • pertanyaan, aplikasi, penerimaan, atau pendaftaran; • data kinerja peserta didik, termasuk hasil penilaian formatif dan sumatif; • umpan balik pelajar dan pihak yang berkepentingan, termasuk keluhan pelajar dan survei kepuasan peserta didik / yang berkepentingan
  68. 68. Sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan harus meliputi:  mendokumentasikan informasi yang diperlukan oleh Standar Internasional ini  mendokumentasikan informasi yang ditentukan oleh organisasi yang diperlukan untuk efektivitas sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan CATATAN Luasnya informasi terdokumentasi untuk sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan dapat berbeda dari satu organisasi dengan yang lain dikarenakan: • Ukuran organisasi dan jenisnya kegiatan, proses, peserta didik • Kompleksitas proses dan interaksinya • Kompetensi tenaga pengajar / tenaga pendidik 7.5 Documented information / informasi terdokumentasi 7. Support *) Dokumen pengembangan kebijakan terkait dengan layanan pendidikan umumnya ada pada dokumen SPMI untuk standar Pendidikan. Dokumen SPMI: Kebijakan, Manual, Standar, dan Form.
  69. 69. 8 Operatio n 8.1 Perencanaan dan pengendalian operasiona (termasuk persyaratn pendidikan kebutuhan khusus) 8.2 Persyaratan produk dan layanan pendidikan 8.2.1 Menentukan persyaratan untuk produk & layanan pendidikan 8.2.2 Mengkomunikasikan persyaratan untuk produk & layanan pendidikan 8.2.3 Peruabahan persyaratab untuk produk dan layanan pendidikan 8.3 Desain dan pengembangan produk dan layanan pendidikan 8.3.1 General 8.3.2 Design and development planning 8.3.3 Design and development Inputs 8.3.4 Design and development controls 8.3.5 Design and development outputs 8.3.6 Design and development changes 8.4 Pengendaliam proses produk dan layanan yang disediakan secara eksternal 8.4.1 General 8.4.2 Type and extent of control of external provision 8.4.3 Information for external providers 8.5 Production and service provision 8.5.1 Control of production and service provision 8.5.2 Identification and traceability 8.5.3 Property belonging to interested parties 8.5.4 Kelestarian 8.5.5 Perlindungan dan transparansi peserta didik 8.5.6 Pengendalian perubahan produk dan layanan pendidikan 8.6 Pelepasan produk dan layanan pendidikan 8.7 Pengendalian keluaran pendidikan yang tidak sesuai Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 8 OPERASIONAL
  70. 70. 8.Operasi 8.1 Perencanaan dan kendali operasional. Organisasi harus merencanakan, menerapkan, dan mengendalikan proses dan menerapkan tindakan yang ditentukan dalam : • Perencanaan operasional khusus dan pengendalian produk dan layanan pendidikan ( termasuk learning outcome,metode pengajaran dan lingkungan belajar, kriteria untuk penilaian pembelajaran, penilaian pembelajaran, metode peningkatan, dan layanan dukungan) • Persyaratan tambahan untuk pendidikan kebutuhan khusus
  71. 71. Misal perubahan dari kurikulum berbasis KKNI (Kerangka Kualifikasi Nasional Indonesia) dan SN Dikti, ditingkatkan ke kurikulum berbasis akreditasi internasional maka prodi harus mengkomunikasikan perubahannya. 8.2 Persyaratan untuk produk dan layanan pendidikan Menentukan persyaratan untuk produk dan layanan pendidikan termasuk yang dihasilkan dari (referensi):  analisis kebutuhan saat ini dan masa depan,  tuntutan dan perkembangan internasional;  pasar tenaga kerja;  penelitian;  persyaratan kesehatan dan keselamatan yang berlaku. Mengkomunikasikan persyaratan untuk produk dan layanan pendidikan (contoh: CPL /Capaian Pembelajaran Lulusan sebagai kontrak), termasuk perubahannya (bilamana ada) ke pihak yang berkepentingan.
  72. 72. 1 4 2 3 8.3. Desain dan pengembangan produk dan layanan pendidikan. 8.3.1. Organisasi harus menetapkan, menerapkan dan memelihara proses desain dan pengembangan yang tepat dalam penyediaan produk dan layanan pendidikan. 2. Perencanaan desain dan pengembangan 3. Masukan desain dan pengembangan 4. Pengendalian desain dan pengembangan Pengendalian desain dan pengembangan meliputi tinjauan, verifikasi dan validasi dilakukan untuk memastikan bahwa produk dan layanan pendidikan yang dihasilkan memenuhi persyaratan dan penggunaan; 5. Output desain dan pengembangan 6. Perubahan desain dan pengembangan
  73. 73. Desain dan PengembanganKurikulum Sumber: Kemenristekdikti
  74. 74. 8.4.3 Informasi untuk penyedia eksternal Memastikan kecukupan persyaratan sebelum komunikasi ke penyedia eksternal.. 8.4.1. Memastikan bahwa proses, produk dan layanan yang disediakan oleh pihak eksternal sesuai dengan persyaratan. 8.4.2 Jenis dan tingkat kendali 8.4 Pengendalian proses, produk dan layanan yang disediakan oleh pihak eksternal Catatan • Berapa banyak MoU yang dilakukan dengan pihak eksternal • Kerjasama dengan pihak eksternal dapat digunakan untuk mendukung program merdeka belajar • Pada saat proses pembelajarannya, bagian SPMI / Sistem Penjaminan Mutu Internal harus menjamin level kompetensinya
  75. 75. 8.5 Penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan • Penerimaan peserta didik: a. informasi yang memadai yang mempertimbangkan persyaratan organisasi dan persyaratan profesional, serta komitmen organisasi terhadap tanggung jawab sosial; (*sebagai kontrak produk dan layanan pendidikan) a. hasil pembelajaran yang dimaksudkan, perspektif karir, pendekatan pendidikan; partisipasi peserta didik, dan penerima manfaat lain yang sesuai, dalam proses pendidikan mereka; kriteria penerimaan dan biaya produk atau layanan pendidikan. • Ketentuan penerimaan. Proses Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru
  76. 76. 8.5 Pengiriman produk dan layanan pendidikan. • Organisasi harus menetapkan proses untuk: • Belajar-mengajar; • fasilitasi pembelajaran; • dukungan administratif pembelajaran. • Penilaian sumatif. Organisasi harus memastikan bahwa metode-metode untuk mendeteksi plagiarisme dan malpraktek lainnya dilakukan dan dikomunikasikan kepada peserta didik • Setelah penilaian sumatif : Peserta didik diberitahu tentang hasil kegiatan penilaian dan nilai; Peserta didik diberikan kesempatan untuk mengajukan banding atau meminta perbaikan hasil kegiatan penilaian dan nilai Peserta didik memiliki akses penuh ke aktivitas mereka dan penilaian terperinci, serta peluang untuk umpan balik Proses Belajar Mengajar dan Evaluasi Proses Evaluasi dan kelulusan
  77. 77. • 8.5.2 Identifikasi dan keterlacakan, terkait dengan: • kemajuan peserta didik; • jalur studi dan pekerjaan dari mereka yang lulus; • Output dari pekerjaan staff • 8.5.3 Properti milik pihak yang berkepentingan (material, tools and equipment, intellectual property, personal data, certificate) • 8.5.4 Preservasi / kelestarian Output hasil dari penyampaian layanan pendidikan harus dipelihara untuk memastikan kesesuaian dengan persyaratan. 8.5.5 Perlindungan dan transparansi data peserta didik. Kontrol perubahan dalam produk dan layanan pendidikan. 8.5.6 Rilis produk dan layanan pendidikan harus sesuai pengaturan yang direncanakan secara lengkap dan disetujui oleh pihak yang berwenang. 8.5.7 Kontrol terhadap output yang tidak sesuai dengan pendidikan Proses Evaluasi dan kelulusan
  78. 78. 8.5.1 Pengendalian penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan mencakup :  ketersediaan informasi terdokumentasi yang telah ditetapkan - kurikulum - proses belajat belajar - kemajuan peserta didik - jalur studi dan program kelulusan - output setelah lulus seperti apa  karakteristik produk dan layanan yang akan dihasilkan  pelaksanaan kegiatan pemantauan dan pengukuran  penggunaan infrastruktur yang sesuai  penunjukan orang yang kompeten  Validasi untuk mencapai hasil yang direncanakan  pelaksanaan tindakan untuk mencegah kesalahan 8.5.1 Penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan 8. Operation
  79. 79. 8.5.3 Properti milik pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal  harus melakukan perawatan dari properti milik pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal jika digunakan.  harus mengidentifikasi, memverifikasi, melindungi dan menjaga properti pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal  Ketika properti pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal hilang, rusak atau ditemukan tidak sesuai untuk digunakan, organisasi harus melaporkan hal ini kepada pelanggan atau penyedia eksternal dan menyimpan informasi terdokumentasinya 8.5.1 Penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan 8. Operation (material, tools and equipment, intellectual property, personal data, certificate)
  80. 80. 8.5.4 Preservation/Kelestarian Organisasi harus melindungi/menjaga output selama penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan, sejauh yang diperlukan untuk memastikan kesesuaian dengan persyaratan. CATATAN : proses belajar mengajar, kurikulum, pemastian mutu sekolah/kampus, hasil belajar dan keselamatan peserta didik 8.5 Penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan 8. Operation
  81. 81. 8.5.5 Perlindungan dan transparansi peserta didik Organisasi harus menetapkan metode untuk menangani perlindungan dan transparansi data peserta didik seperti :  Data pelajar apa yang dikumpulkan, dan bagaimana serta di mana mereka diproses dan disimpan  siapa yang memiliki akses ke data  dalam kondisi yang mana data pelajar dapat dibagikan dengan pihak ketiga  berapa lama data disimpan. Organisasi harus memberi pelajar dan pihak lain yang berkepentingan akses ke data mereka sendiri, dan kemampuan untuk mengoreksi atau memperbarui data mereka sendiri. CATATAN : Biodata peserta didik, Ijazah, hasil belajar, data-data pendidikan lainnya 8.5 Penyampaian produk dan layanan pendidikan 8. Operation
  82. 82.  harus memastikan bahwa output yang tidak sesuai dengan diidentifikasi dan dikendalikan untuk mencegah penggunaan yang tidak sesuai.  harus mengambil tindakan yang sesuai, dapat dengan cara : a) koreksi b) pemisahan, penahanan, pengembalian atau penangguhan c) yang diperlukan sesuai persyaratan  harus diverifikasi setelah diperbaiki 8.7 Control of nonconformin g outputs / Pengendalian output yang tidak sesuai 8. Operation
  83. 83. 9 Performance evaluation 9.1 Monitoring, Measurement, analysis and evaluation 9.1.1 General 9.1.2 Learner’s satisfaction 9.1.3 Kebutuhan pemantauan dan pengukuran lainnya 9.1.4 Metode pemantuan dan pengukuran 9.1.5 Analysis and evaluation 9.2 Internal audit 9.2.1 9.2.2 9.3 Management review 9.3.1 General 9.3.2 Management review inputs 9.3.3 Management review outputs Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 9 EVALUASI KINERJA
  84. 84. Persyaratan SNI ISO 21001:2018
  85. 85. 9. Evaluasikinerja 9.1 Pemantauan, pengukuran, analisis, dan evaluasi. • Kepuasan peserta didik, penerima manfaat dan staf lainnya. • Penanganan keluhan dan banding. Organisasi pendidikan harus menangani keluhan dan banding, dan harus memberitahukan hal ini kepada pihak yang berkepentingan • Analisis dan evaluasi. Organisasi harus menganalisis dan mengevaluasi data dan informasi yang tepat yang timbul dari pemantauan dan pengukuran, Contoh Indikator Kinerja di SNI ISO 21001 •Angka putus sekolah; •Kepuasan peserta didik; •Kehadiran dan / atau tingkat keterlibatan peserta didik; •Kepuasan penerima manfaat lainnya; •Tingkat kelulusan; •Lamanya waktu untuk menyelesaikan program; •Tingkat penempatan kerja pada interval tertentu setelah lulus; •Tingkat kualifikasi staf •Publikasi dan hasil penelitian staf; •Jumlah jam pengembangan profesional berkelanjutan; •Persentase program terakreditasi; •Jumlah keluhan; •Jumlah penelitian staf pengajar; •Tingkat pencapaian hasil belajar. PT/Sekolah memiliki dan melaporkan capaian indikator kinerjanya ke Pangkalan Data Pendidikan Tinggi (PD-Dikti)/Dikdasmen
  86. 86. Lampiran Peraturan BAN-PT Nomor 59 tahun 2018 BORANG INDIKATOR KINERJA UTAMA (Kuantitatif) 1. Tata Pamong, Tata Kelola Dan Kerjasama  Sertifikasi/Akreditasi Eksternal, Akreditasi Internasional Program Studi, Audit Eksternal Keuangan,  Kerjasama perguruan tinggi (pendidikan, penelitian, PkM) 2. Mahasiswa Seleksi Mahasiswa Baru, Mahasiswa Asing, Pembelajaran Praktikum/Praktik/Praktik Lapangan 3. Sumber Daya Manusia Kecukupan Dosen Perguruan Tinggi, Jabatan Akademik Dosen, Sertifikasi Dosen (Pendidik Profesional/ Profesi/ Industri/ Kompetensi), Dosen Tidak Tetap, Beban Kerja dosen, Rasio Dosen terhadap Mahasiswa, Produktivitas Penelitian dan PkM, Rekognisi dosen 4. Keuangan, Sarana Dan Prasarana Perolehan dan Penggunaan Dana 5. Luaran Dan Capaian Tridharma  Capaian Pembelajaran (Indeks Prestasi Mahasiswa (IPK), Sertifikat Kompetensi/Profesi/Industri),  Prestasi Akademik/Non-akademik Mahasiswa  Efektivitas dan Produktivitas Pendidikan (Lama Studi Mahasiswa, Rasio kelulusan tepat waktu dan rasio keberhasilan studi pada program Diploma, Sarjana/Sarjana Terapan, Magister/ Profesi, Doktor),  Daya Saing Lulusan (Waktu Tunggu Lulusan, Kesesuaian Bidang Kerja Lulusan),  Kinerja Lulusan (Kepuasan Pengguna Lulusan, Tempat Kerja Lulusan),  Publikasi ilmiah,  Sitasi ilmiah, jumlah paten, hak cipta, desain produk industry, teknologi tepat guna, produk terstandardisasi, produk tersertifikasi, buku ber-ISBN, dll.
  87. 87. 9.1.5 Analisis dan evaluasi harus menganalisis dan mengevaluasi data dan informasi yang didapat dari pemantauan dan pengukuran. Hasil analisis digunakan untuk mengevaluasi : a) kesesuaian produk dan layanan; b) tingkat kepuasan penerima manfaat; c) tingkat kepuasan staf; d) kinerja dan efektivitas EOMS; e) jika perencanaan telah dilaksanakan secara efektif; f) efektivitas tindakan yang diambil untuk mengatasi risiko dan peluang; g) kinerja penyedia eksternal; h) kebutuhan untuk perbaikan sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan Catatan Metode untuk menganalisis data dapat mencakup teknik statistik. 9.1 Monitoring, measurement, analysis and evaluation / Pemantauan, Pengukuran, Analisa dan Evaluasi 9. Performance Evaluation/ Evaluasi Kinerja
  88. 88. Organisasi harus melakukan audit internal pada selang waktu terencana untuk memberikan informasi apakah sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan:  sesuai dengan:  persyaratan organisasi sendiri untuk sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan;  persyaratan Standar Internasional ini;  secara efektif diimplementasikan dan dipelihara. 9.2 Internal audit 9. Performance Evaluation/ Evaluasi Kinerja
  89. 89. 9.3.1 Umum Manajemen puncak harus meninjau sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan, pada selang waktu terencana, untuk memastikan kesesuaian, kecukupan, efektivitas dan keterpaduan dengan arah strategis organisasi pendidikan 9.3 Management review 9. Performance Evaluation/ Evaluasi Kinerja
  90. 90. 10 Improvement 10.1 Umum 10.2 Nonconformity and Corrective Action 10.3 Continual Improvement Plan Do CheckAction KLAUSUL 10 PENINGKATAN
  91. 91. 10. Peningkatan 1.Ketidaksesuaian dan tindakan korektif. Bereaksi dan mengimplementasikan tindakan korektif untuk menghilangkan penyebab ketidaksesuaian 2. Perbaikan berkelanjutan. Organisasi harus terus meningkatkan kecukupan, kesesuaian dan keefektifan SMOP, dengan mempertimbangkan praktik terbaik sebagai bagian dari perbaikan berkelanjutan. 3. Peluang untuk perbaikan. Organisasi harus menentukan peluang untuk peningkatan pemenuhan persyaratan dan kepuasan peserta didik dan penerima manfaat lainnya
  92. 92. PEDOMAN PENERAPAN EOMS ISO 21001:2018 . .
  93. 93. • Membentuk Unit Penjaminan Mutu atau Tim ISO 21001:2018 dan menunjuk MR/Penanggung Jawab (bila perlu) • Tim ISO 21001 sebaiknya juga tim Borang (persyaratan BAN) • Pelatihan ke seluruh pengelola organisasi pendidikan • Identifikasi persyaratan ISO 21001:2018 dan selaraskan dengan Borang Pendidikan (persyaratan BAN) • Susun dokumen organisasi pendidikan terhadap persyaratan standar ISO 21001:2018 • Membangun penerapan / implementasikan sistem manajemen organisasi pendidikan • Lakukan audit internal dan tinjauan manajemen • Komunikasikan dengan Certification Body for rencana sertifikasi 93 STRATEGI MENERAPKAN SMOP ISO 21001:2018
  94. 94.  Merupakan anggota dari Top Manajemen / Pimpinan Organisasi Pendidikan  Memahami sistem / standar Internasional ISO  Memiliki pengetahuan yang baik mengenai proses bisnis organisasi pendidikan  Memiliki sifat kepemimpinan dan kerjasama yang baik.  Memastikan proses yang diperlukan untuk sistem manajemen ditetapkan, diterapkan dan dipelihara.  Melaporkan kepada Pimpinan tentang kinerja sistem manajemen dan semua yang dibutuhkan untuk perbaikan.  Memastikan promosi kesadaran dan kepedulian terhadap persyaratan standar diseluruh organisasi pendidikan Manajemen Representatif 94
  95. 95. Quality Inspection & Quality Control Quality Assurance • ZERO DEFECT CONTINUOSLY • CUSTOMERS SATISFCATION Quality Management Standar Dikti, SNI ISO 21001 • ZERO DEFECT CONTINUOSLY • INTERESTED PARTIES SATISFACTION Excellent Model BAN PT, SNI AWARD • ZERO DEFECT CONTINUOSLY • INTERESTED PARTIES SATISFACTION • KINERJA ORGANISASI UNGGUL ZERO DEFECT QC QA SN Dikti, SPMI QM EM Pergeseran Orientasi Mutu Sumber DIKTI Webinar Keselarasan SNI ISO 21001:2018 dengan SPMI dan BAN PT
  96. 96. Standar Nasional Pendidikan Klausul SNI ISO 21001:2018 Standar Kompetensi Lulusan 8.2. Persyaratan Produk dan Layanan Pendidikan Standar Isi Pembelajaran 8.3. Desain dan Pengembangan Produk (Kurikulum) dan Layanan Standar Proses Pembelajaran 8.5. Penyampaian Produk dan Layanan Pendidikan Standar Penilaian Pembelajaran 5. Penyampaian Produk dan Layanan Pendidikan 6. Rilis Produk dan Layanan Pendidikan Standar Dosen dan Tenaga Pendidikan 7.1.2. Pengelolaan Sumber Daya Manusia 7.2. Kompetensi; 7.3. Kepedulian Standar Sarana dan Prasarana Pembelajaran 3. Infrastruktur/Fasilitas 4. Lingkungan untuk operasi proses pendidikan Standar Pengelolaan Pembelajaran 0.5.2. Siklus PDCA, khususnya aktivitas Check (klausul 9) dan Act (klausul 10) Standar Pembiayaan Pembelajaran 7.1.1 Umum; 8.2.2 Mengkomunikasikan persyaratan untuk produk dan layanan pendidikan Keselarasan SN Dikti untuk standar Pendidikan dengan SNI ISO 21001:2018 Q A QM Menetapkan, menerapkan Standar Dikti dengan cara membahas klausul SNI ISO 21001 lainnya untuk melengkapi SN Dikti
  97. 97. Keselarasan Kriteria BAN PT dengan SNI ISO 21001:2018 Kriteria dan Elemen Penilaian BAN-PT •Kriteria 1 Visi, Misi, Tujuan, dan Strategi •Kriteria 2 Tata Pamong, Tata Kelola, dan Kerjasama •Kriteria 3 Mahasiswa •Kriteria 4 Sumber Daya Manusia •Kriteria 5 Keuangan, Sarana dan Prasarana •Kriteria 6 Pendidikan •Kriteria 7 Penelitian •Kriteria 8 Pengabdian kepada Masyarakat •Kriteria 9 Luaran dan Capaian Tridharma Lampiran Peraturan Badan Akreditasi Nasional Perguruan Tinggi Nomor 3 tahun 2019 tentang Instrumen Akreditasi Perguruan Tinggi
  98. 98. 98 Bagaimana mengimplementasikan ISO 21001:2018?
  99. 99. KUNCI PENERAPAN (3K) Komitment KomunikasiKerjasama • Komitmen harus ditunjukkan oleh semua tingkatan dan fungsi dalam organisasi • Komitmen harus ditunjukkan dengan keterlibatan yang aktif dalam pelaksanaan program (kerjasama) • Komitmen harus ditunjukkan melalui komunikasi antar pihak didalam organisasi pendidikan
  100. 100. MASALAH DALAM PENERAPAN ISO 21001:2018  Kurang didukung oleh manajemen  Kurang sumber daya dalam implementasi  Kurang disiplin dalam implementasi  Kurang sarana dan prasarana  Berhenti/puas sampai dapat sertifikat
  101. 101. MEMELIHARA IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM  Membentuk Unit Penjaminan Mutu Internal Pendidikan  Monitoring kesesuaian dan efektivitas sistem melalui:  Internal Audit  Management Review  Selalu meng-update dokumentasi sistem manajemen sesuai dinamika organisasi pendidikan dan sesuaikan dengan ketentuan BAN  Melaksanakan perbaikan terus menerus, misalnya:  Pemanfaatan teknologi (komputerisasi)  Simplifikasi prosedur  Pengembangan metode audit  Evaluasi target yang berkesinambungan
  102. 102. 102 Terima Kasih Sumber : Penerapan SNI ISO 21001:2018 oleh Dr. Zakiah BSN Standar SNI ISO 21001:2018 oleh @MRosiawan – UBAYA Standar EOMS ISO 210001:2018 Standar QMS ISO 9001:2015

×