MENGENAL CNC LATHE

GSK 928 TE Sarwanto,S.Pd.T TEKNIK PEMESINAN SMK NEGERI 1 NANGGULAN
 Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 Memahami bagian-bagian mesin bubut CNC 4.1 Mengidentifikasi bagian-bagian mesin bubut CNC  Indikat...
 Mesin CNC (Computer Numerical Control) dibuat karena tuntutan produksi di industri.  Keunggulan mesin CNC jika dibandin...
adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Memahami komponen penunjang mesin CNC supaya dapat berjalan dengan baik seperti besarnya listri...
 Mesin bubut CNC adalah mesin bubut yang dalam mengoperasikan proses penyayatan benda kerja oleh pahat dilakukan dengan p...
Mesin bubut CNC digerakan oleh sebuah motor servo yang dikendalikan oleh servo drive yang dikontrol dengan Programable Log...
 Pemeriksaan awal adalah suatu kegiatan memeriksa, mengecek, meneliti perlengkapan, kondisi kerja perlengkapan yang berka...
 Bersihkan chip, gram, dan kotoran lain setiap memulai dan mengakhiri pengoperasian mesin CNC turning, pastikan ruang ker...
 Periksa saringan coolant dan bersihkan dari kotoran yang menempel.  Periksa kualitas coolant dalam tangki dan ganti/rec...
  1. 1. GSK 928 TE Sarwanto,S.Pd.T TEKNIK PEMESINAN SMK NEGERI 1 NANGGULAN
  2. 2.  Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 Memahami bagian-bagian mesin bubut CNC 4.1 Mengidentifikasi bagian-bagian mesin bubut CNC  Indikator 3.1.1. Menjelaskan bagian-bagian mesin bubut CNC 4.1.1. Menjelaskan fungsi bagian-bagian mesin CNC  Tujuan Pembelajaran (Objective)  Setelah proses mencari informasi, bertanya, berdiskusi siswa dapat : 1.Menjelaskan bagian-bagian mesin bubut CNC dengan benar 2.Menjelaskan fungsi-bagian-bagian mesin CNC
  3. 3.  Mesin CNC (Computer Numerical Control) dibuat karena tuntutan produksi di industri.  Keunggulan mesin CNC jika dibandingkan dengan mesin perkakas konvensional adalah: 1. Dijalankan secara otomatis 2. Ketelitian (accurate) 3. Ketepatan (precision) 4. Fleksibilitas 5. Kapasitas produksi  Kekurangan menggunakan mesin CNC jika dibandingkan dengan mesin perkakas konvensional adalah: 1. Harga mesin CNC lebih mahal 2. Untuk mengoperasikan harus paham memprogram mesin terlebih dahulu.
  4. 4. adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Memahami komponen penunjang mesin CNC supaya dapat berjalan dengan baik seperti besarnya listrik pemakaian, pemakaian tekanan angin, oli pelumas, cairan pendingin, dll 2. Mengenal fungsi setiap tombol pada bagian control CNC 3. Memahami dasar pembuatan program secara manual 4. Mengetahui cara memasukan dan mentransfer program ke control 5. Mengetahui cara setting benda kerja dan alat potong 6. Mengetahui prosedur yang benar untuk melakukan jalan mesin secara otomatis 7. Mengetahui instruksi keselamatan kerja
  5. 5.  Mesin bubut CNC adalah mesin bubut yang dalam mengoperasikan proses penyayatan benda kerja oleh pahat dilakukan dengan pengendali/control system numeric.
  6. 6. Mesin bubut CNC digerakan oleh sebuah motor servo yang dikendalikan oleh servo drive yang dikontrol dengan Programable Logical Control (PLC) pada Control panel, dan diatur dengan Parameter. Program NC yang berisi kode perintah Numeric kemudian dimasukan ke mesin melaui bagian control. selanjutnya data NC tersebut di proses oleh servo drive yang selanjutnya memberi sinyal perintah untuk menggerakan motor servo sehingga menggerakan bagian mekanik mesin CNC.
  7. 7.  Pemeriksaan awal adalah suatu kegiatan memeriksa, mengecek, meneliti perlengkapan, kondisi kerja perlengkapan yang berkaitan dengan pengoperasian mesin CNC, sebelum mesin CNC tersebut dijalankan dengan program CNC.  Tujuan pemeriksaan awal adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Mendeteksi secara dini hal-hal yang dapat menyebabkan pengoperasian mesin CNC Turning mengalami gangguan. 2. Mencegah terjadinya kesalahan yang dapat menyebabkan kegagalan proses dengan mesin CNC turning 3. Mengurangi kemungkinan terjadinya kesalahan akibat kelalaian kerja oleh operator 4. Sebagai standar operasi untuk memberikan rasa aman dan jaminan keselamatan pengoperasian mesin CNC Turning.
  8. 8.  Bersihkan chip, gram, dan kotoran lain setiap memulai dan mengakhiri pengoperasian mesin CNC turning, pastikan ruang kerja dalam mesin (axis X,Z) bersih dari kotoran (chip, gram, coolant sisa) dan pastikan tidak ada part yang mengangu gerak axis mesin.  Setelah pemakaian disarankan untuk melumasi bagian- bagian mesin tertentu seperti spindle unit (jaws chuck), tool post/turret, hal ini berguna untuk pencegahan korosi terhadap part tersebut.  Gerakkan axis-axis mesin secara manual setiap memulai dan mengakhiri proses, berikan pelumas (grease) apabila perlu.  Kencangkan baut-baut dan sambungan tubing pneumatic (pastikan tidak ada yang kendur dan lepas).  Pastikan tidak ada kebocoran pada saluran coolant dan body mesin
  9. 9.  Periksa saringan coolant dan bersihkan dari kotoran yang menempel.  Periksa kualitas coolant dalam tangki dan ganti/recycle dengan coolant baru apabila kondisi coolant sudah tidak layak pakai.  Periksa bagian FRL pneumatic, kuras air yang terdapat pada filter dan tambahkan oli pada lubricator apabila oli pelumas telah berkurang (lihat indicator level oil pada FRL)  Periksa pergerakan ballscrew, LM guide, dan sliding unit pintu, pastikan pergerakan selalu halus tanpa hambatan. Lakukan pelumasan setiap bulannya.  Periksa gear-gear pada tiap motor, pastikan gerakan selalu halus.  Periksa kondisi motor turret, motor spindle dan motor coolant untuk menghindari kerusakan elektrik dan kerusakan mekanik.  Periksa putaran spindle, pastikan bearing dan kopling tetap kencang dan tidak bising pada berbagai kecepatan spindle. Lakukan pula pelumasan setiap minggunya (Grease).  Periksa kekencangan baut untuk menghindari kerusakan pada part lain.  Ganti part yang telah aus dengan part baru yang sesuai dengan spesifikasi mesin.

