Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2a A Poison Tree.pptx

Dec. 31, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 1 Overview of Literature.pptx
PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 1 Overview of Literature.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 1 Literacy vs Multiliteracies.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
KPPB IPGKTHO LECTURER’S PRESENTATION (TESL PISMP S2 2021).pdf
Yee Bee Choo
Bicara Profesional: Perkongsian Tatacara Permohonan Pensyarah Cemerlang
Yee Bee Choo
KPPB IPGKTHO LECTURER’S PRESENTATION (TESL PISMP S3 2022).pdf
Yee Bee Choo
My iBody Project
Yee Bee Choo
Penulisan Artikel Jurnal
Yee Bee Choo
MUET MEIOW Notes for writing
Yee Bee Choo
MUET MEIOW Notes for speaking
Yee Bee Choo
1 of 17 Ad

PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2a A Poison Tree.pptx

Dec. 31, 2022
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

This course "Literary Studies in English" (TSLB1124) is offered in the second semester of the preparatory programme for the students of Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) in the Institute of Teacher Education in Malaysia. Topic 2a includes a discussion of the poem "A Poison Tree" by William Blake.

This course "Literary Studies in English" (TSLB1124) is offered in the second semester of the preparatory programme for the students of Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) in the Institute of Teacher Education in Malaysia. Topic 2a includes a discussion of the poem "A Poison Tree" by William Blake.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 1 Overview of Literature.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
0 views
75 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 5 Issues: Opportunities and Challenges.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
6 views
2 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 4b 21st Century Literacy (Visual).pptx
Yee Bee Choo
9 views
10 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 4a 21st Century Literacy (Digital).pptx
Yee Bee Choo
5 views
22 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 3 Strategies for Developing Critical Multiliteracy.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
8 views
30 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 2c Multimodality and Literacy.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
7 views
29 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 2b Applying Cultural Literacy Skills in Context and Tec...
Yee Bee Choo
9 views
29 slides
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 2a Multiculturalism.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
6 views
12 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Yee Bee Choo (20)

PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 1 Literacy vs Multiliteracies.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
14 views
KPPB IPGKTHO LECTURER’S PRESENTATION (TESL PISMP S2 2021).pdf
Yee Bee Choo
7 views
Bicara Profesional: Perkongsian Tatacara Permohonan Pensyarah Cemerlang
Yee Bee Choo
12 views
KPPB IPGKTHO LECTURER’S PRESENTATION (TESL PISMP S3 2022).pdf
Yee Bee Choo
17 views
My iBody Project
Yee Bee Choo
541 views
Penulisan Artikel Jurnal
Yee Bee Choo
793 views
MUET MEIOW Notes for writing
Yee Bee Choo
847 views
MUET MEIOW Notes for speaking
Yee Bee Choo
949 views
MUET MEIOW Notes for listening
Yee Bee Choo
247 views
MUET MEIOW Notes for reading
Yee Bee Choo
246 views
MUET MEIOW Answers for writing
Yee Bee Choo
127 views
MUET MEIOW Answers for reading
Yee Bee Choo
56 views
MUET MEIOW Answers for speaking
Yee Bee Choo
254 views
MUET MEIOW Answers for listening
Yee Bee Choo
61 views
TSLB3143 Topic 3 Review of Literature
Yee Bee Choo
2.7k views
TSLB3143 Topic 2 Basic Elements in Educational Research
Yee Bee Choo
4.4k views
TSLB3143 Topic 1g Action Research
Yee Bee Choo
2.6k views
TSLB3143 Topic 1f Case Study
Yee Bee Choo
569 views
TSLB3143 Topic 1e Ethnography Research
Yee Bee Choo
6.2k views
TSLB3143 Topic 1d Survey Research
Yee Bee Choo
1.6k views
PISMP TSLB3193 Topic 1 Literacy vs Multiliteracies.pptx
Yee Bee Choo
14 views
21 slides
KPPB IPGKTHO LECTURER’S PRESENTATION (TESL PISMP S2 2021).pdf
Yee Bee Choo
7 views
19 slides
Bicara Profesional: Perkongsian Tatacara Permohonan Pensyarah Cemerlang
Yee Bee Choo
12 views
23 slides
KPPB IPGKTHO LECTURER’S PRESENTATION (TESL PISMP S3 2022).pdf
Yee Bee Choo
17 views
20 slides
My iBody Project
Yee Bee Choo
541 views
13 slides
Penulisan Artikel Jurnal
Yee Bee Choo
793 views
15 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

PMENTERI.docx
yaakobsibiyee
0 views
I Think.pptx
yaakobsibiyee
0 views
Tahap Perkembangan Anak.pptx
DarwanDyoctaKoto
0 views
FINAL-STERLING-EVENTS.docx
GeeVibes
0 views
POM.pptx
mahendrannsp
0 views
No. 1 BCA Colleges In India
Dnyaneshwar Chaure
0 views
INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL.pptx
TayyabaAkram12
0 views
LMTC Module dog disases.pptx
AnilKumarNair23
0 views
Grade VI ICT.pptx
Prince Abdullah
0 views
IIMC ANNUAL DAY akshay project.ppt
PrasanthKumar403552
0 views
Dey's 1. My Mother at Sixty Six PPTs (Divine Book English Core XII).pdf
RishavChaudhary11
0 views
TEXT EMCEE.docx
TaskaYayasanPahang
0 views
IR 402 UNITED NATIONS_4.ppt
NadraDanwer
0 views
NIOS II Processor.ppt
Atef46
0 views
01A Curriculum Evaluation.pptx
AhmadMukhsin2
0 views
GROUP 6-1.pptx
PatrickJames94
0 views
ARCHITECTURAL INFLUENCE ON THE NATION.pptx
Karpagam Engineering
0 views
Cambridge Lower Secondary Science Equipment List_tcm143-595698.docx
NicVic2
0 views
Application of artificial intelligence
PrachiChoudhary66
0 views
GROUP 20.pptx
PatrickJames94
0 views
PMENTERI.docx
yaakobsibiyee
0 views
5 slides
I Think.pptx
yaakobsibiyee
0 views
8 slides
Tahap Perkembangan Anak.pptx
DarwanDyoctaKoto
0 views
59 slides
FINAL-STERLING-EVENTS.docx
GeeVibes
0 views
60 slides
POM.pptx
mahendrannsp
0 views
19 slides
No. 1 BCA Colleges In India
Dnyaneshwar Chaure
0 views
15 slides
Advertisement

PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2a A Poison Tree.pptx

  1. 1. Poem “A Poison Tree” by William Blake Lecturer: DR. Yee Bee Choo IPGKTHO TOPIC 2
  2. 2. Identifying subject, persona and addressee Analysing themes Identifying poetic devices Appreciating language and style Reflecting on relevance of poem Expressing personal responses to literary texts Reviewing poetic devices in the poem COURSE CONTENTS
  3. 3. Identifying subject, persona and addressee • The subject of a poem is the idea or thing that the poem concerns or represents. • The persona (speaker) is a character taken on by a poet to speak in a first-person. • The addressee is the receiver of the poem’s message.
  4. 4. Poem “A Poison Tree’ by William Blake I was angry with my friend; I told my wrath, my wrath did end. I was angry with my foe: I told it not, my wrath did grow. And I waterd it in fears, Night & morning with my tears: And I sunned it with smiles, And with soft deceitful wiles. And it grew both day and night. Till it bore an apple bright. And my foe beheld it shine, And he knew that it was mine. And into my garden stole, When the night had veild the pole; In the morning glad I see; My foe outstretched beneath the tree.
  5. 5. Identifying subject, persona and addressee • Subject: Anger/ Vengeance • Persona: A hateful person • Addressee: The speaker’s enemy
  6. 6. Analysing themes 1. Obsession with anger and hatred 2. Human relationship 3. Friend versus foe
  7. 7. Identifying poetic devices 1. Metaphor • ‘A Poison Tree’ 2.Personification • ‘my wrath did grow’ • ‘The night had veiled the pole’
  8. 8. Identifying poetic devices 3. Allusion • Biblical reference in linking the poisoned apple to the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden • Reference to the fairy tale of Cinderella which links the poisoned apple given by the stepmother to Cinderella
  9. 9. Identifying poetic devices 4. Symbol • ‘Tree’ is a symbol of anger. • ‘Apple’ is a symbol of death. 5. Irony • The growing plant is being compared to a growing anger. A growing plant usually brings life to human but a growing anger can cause death to human.
  10. 10. Appreciating language and style • Form • written in quatrains • Four stanzas • Each stanza consists of a pair of rhyming couplets in the regular repeated pattern aabb.
  11. 11. Appreciating language and style • Language & Style • The vocabulary is simple. • In the first stanza many of the words are monosyllables except for the word 'angry', which is repeated twice to emphasise emotion and to contrast with the two different ways the speaker deals with this emotion • The lines in the first stanza all start with 'I' which emphasises that this is a personal story told from an individual point of view • Seven of the other 12 lines in the poem start with 'and' which helps the story to build and increase in intensity.
  12. 12. Reflecting on relevance of poem • Recognising the powerful forces that can engender hatred within us, we must take positive action and replace hatred with love. • Sometimes, our friend offends us with words and actions. • We must learn to control our feeling instead of suppressing it. • We should not let it grow until we plan something bad that can hurt our friend.
  13. 13. Expressing personal responses to literary texts Rosenblatt (1985) 2 Types of Responses Efferent Focus on seeking ad retaining information, drawing conclusions, giving solutions, apply concepts and test propositions. Aesthetic Focus on what we are seeing, feeling and thinking, on what is aroused within us by the sound of the words and by what they point to in the human and natural world. (Information) (Experience)
  14. 14. Expressing personal responses to literary texts 1. How does this poem make me feel? 2. Are there particular parts of the poem that stand out for me and why? 3. What does the poet say or how does the poet express that make me feel this way? 4. Are there other ways that someone else might interpret the poem? 5. What are the details in the poem that might support another interpretation?
  15. 15. Reviewing poetic devices in the poem studied (Revision) • Metaphor • Personification • Allusion • Symbol • Irony
  16. 16. Tutorial 2a(i) Based on the poem “A Poison Tree” by William Blake, write your personal response: • How do you feel about the poem?
  17. 17. Tutorial 2a(ii) Based on the poem “A Poison Tree” by William Blake, draw a picture to illustrate the poem.

×