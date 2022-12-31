Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dec. 31, 2022
Education

This course "Literary Studies in English" (TSLB1124) is offered in the second semester of the preparatory programme for the students of Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) in the Institute of Teacher Education in Malaysia. Topic 1 includes:
- Literary genres
- Literary elements
- Literary devices
- Literary genres
- Literary elements
- Literary devices

Education
PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 1 Overview of Literature.pptx

  1. 1. Overview of literature Lecturer: DR. Yee Bee Choo IPGKTHO TOPIC 1
  2. 2. 1. Literary genres 2. Literary elements 3. Literary devices COURSE CONTENTS
  3. 3. LITERATURE What is Literature? Write your answer in one or two words. Go to www.menti.com and use the code 6602 3266.
  4. 4. LITERATURE • The word literature derives from Latin literatura/litteratura "learning, a writing, grammar," originally "writing formed with letters," from litera/littera "letter". • It is the art of written work. • Literature is creative writing.
  5. 5. LITERARY GENRES • A genre is a broad term that translates from the French to mean 'kind' or 'type.’ • It refers to any works that share certain characteristics. • If enough characteristics are in common, then the pieces are said to be in the same genre.
  6. 6. LITERARY GENRES Poetry Short story Novel Graphic Novel Play/ Drama
  7. 7. Poetry • Poetry (ancient Greek: ποιεω (poieo) = I create) is an art form in which human language is used for its aesthetic qualities. • It is verse and rhythmic writing with imagery that creates emotional responses. • This genre consists of writing that follows meter and rhythm for every line written. • It is organised into schemes such as stanzas, meter, and/or rhyme. • Types of poetry include narrative poem, haiku, cinquain, ballad, free verse and so on.
  8. 8. Literature Component for Secondary School (Poetry)
  9. 9. Short Story • A short story is a brief narrative in prose that describes fictional characters and events. • This literary genre consists of writing that is not real. • Often, fiction writers rely on the complexity of figurative language in order to create completely untrue events, characters, and settings which stimulate readers’ imaginations. • Types of short story are mystery, romance, fantasy, science fiction, dystopian, and so on.
  10. 10. Literature Component for Secondary School (Short Stories) Short stories
  11. 11. Novel • It is a long narrative in prose that describes fictional characters and events. • A novel is a story that has many characters and explores many incidents while a short story is a story with fewer characters and it focuses on one main incident. • It is divided into chapters for easy reading.
  12. 12. Short Story vs Novel Short Story Novel 1. Literary form Short (1,500 – 30,000) words Long (more than 50,000 words) 2. Writer Story writer Novelist 3. Chapters No chapter A few chapters and volumes 4. Setting One Many 5. Characters Few Many 6. Main character(s) One or two Several 7. Plot One A complex plot and many subplots 8. Climax Does not describe many incidents A number of different incidents
  13. 13. Short Story, Novella, Novel Short story Novella Novel
  14. 14. Literature Component for Secondary School (Novels)
  15. 15. Graphic Novel • A graphic novel is sometimes called a long comic book. • It usually covers fictional material in comic book form — through the use of sequential illustrations. • Unlike the traditional comic book, however, these books are longer and tend to cover a story from the beginning to the end.
  16. 16. Literature Component for Secondary School (Graphic Novels)
  17. 17. Play/ Drama • A play/drama is a story performed on stage for an audience. • The story is composed in verse or prose where conflicts and emotion are expressed through dialogues and actions. • The writer of play/drama is called a playwright or dramatist. • Nowadays, a playwright sometimes collaborates with a director to produce the play on stage. • Types of play include comedy, tragedy, and tragicomedy.
  18. 18. Literature Component for Secondary School (Plays)
  19. 19. DISCUSSION 1 • Which is your favourite poetry/short story/ novel/ play (in Komsas) ? Why do you like it?
  20. 20. Background of Writer/ Poet/ Playwright • A writer /poet/ playwright is influenced by his past when he writes. • Gender, race and socioeconomic status also have a huge impact on his writing. • By knowing his background information (biography), personal life and career, we can understand the messages central to his body of work.
  21. 21. LITERARY ELEMENTS • A literary element refers to components of a literary work (character, setting, plot, theme, frame, exposition, ending/denouement, motif, titling, narrative point-of-view). • These are technical terms for the “what” of a work.
  22. 22. LITERARY ELEMENTS Setting Theme Plot Character Point of View Tone / Mood / Atmosphere Moral Values Literary devices
  23. 23. Setting Place Eg. farm, room land, kitchen and etc. Time i. The time ii. The society iii.The cultural value
  24. 24. Theme • Theme is the central idea or message of a story. • It is often a perception about life or human nature. 1. Stated theme is directly presented in a story. 2. Implied theme must be inferred by considering all the elements of a story and asking what message about life is conveyed.
  25. 25. Theme Common Themes: • Love • Friendship • Family is Important • Courage • Teamwork • Acceptance • Responsibility • Growing Up • Honesty / Trust • Compassion/ Kindness • Believing in Yourself • Accepting Differences • Overcoming Challenges • Be Happy with Yourself • Value Culture & Traditions • Making Good Choices in Live • Good Will Triumph Over Evil • Perseverance – Never Give Up
  26. 26. Theme What are the themes of these novels?
  27. 27. Plot • Plot is the literary element that describes the sequence of events. It is a planned logical series of events having a beginning, middle and end.
  28. 28. Plot Conflict is the dramatic struggle between two forces in a story. Without conflict, there is no plot.
  29. 29. Character • Major or central characters are vital to the development and resolution of the conflict. In other words, the plot and resolution of conflict revolves around these characters. • Minor characters serve to complement the major characters and help move the plot events forward.
  30. 30. Character Characters are the actors in a story’s plot. They can be people, animals, or whatever the writer chooses. • The protagonist is the main character. • The antagonist is in conflict with the main character. Not all stories have antagonists.
  31. 31. Character • Dynamic - A person who changes over time, usually as a result of resolving a central conflict or facing a major crisis. Most dynamic characters tend to be central rather than peripheral characters, because resolving the conflict is the major role of central characters. • Static - A static character is someone who does not change over time; his or her personality does not transform or evolve.
  32. 32. Character • Round - A rounded character is anyone who has a complex personality; he or she is often portrayed as a conflicted and contradictory person. • Flat - A flat character is the opposite of a round character. This literary personality is notable for one kind of personality trait or characteristic.
  33. 33. Character • Stock - Stock characters are those types of characters who have become conventional or stereotypical through repeated use in particular types of stories. • Stock characters are instantly recognizable to readers or audience members. • Stock characters are normally one-dimensional flat characters.
  34. 34. Character Identify the following characters in the pictures shown: • Dynamic • Round • Static • Flat • Stock
  35. 35. Characterisation • It is the way an author conveys the character’s personality. • Two methods: 1. Direct 2. Indirect
  36. 36. Characterisation • The readers know about the characterisation by: • his/her physical appearances • what he/she says, thinks or feels • what he/she does or does not do (actions) • what others say about him/her • how others react to him/her
  37. 37. Characterisation
  38. 38. Point of View • Point of View refers to the relationship of the narrator, or storyteller, to the story. 1. In first-person point of view, the narrator is a character in the story, and referred to as “I”. 2. A narrator using second-person point of view is rather rare. The pronoun “you” is used in this type of writing. The narrator addresses the reader directly as though she is part of the story. 3. In third-person, the narrator reveals the thoughts of only one character, referring to them as “he” or “she”.
  39. 39. Point of View Third-person Point of View : 1. Omniscient - The narrator knows everything about the story’s events and can reveal thoughts of all characters. 2. Limited – If the narrator relates thoughts of only one character in the story. 3. Objective – The narrator has multiple perspectives. He knows what each character is thinking and feeling, not just what they are doing throughout the story. He narrates the story honestly and maintain an objective distance from events
  40. 40. Tone/ Mood/ Atmosphere • Tone is the writer's attitude while mood is the feeling the reader gets from the writing. • Atmosphere is the overall feeling created from the tone and mood, it is also the emotions and feeling created from the character. • The tone can be positive, negative, confident, hopeful, etc
  41. 41. Tone/ Mood/ Atmosphere
  42. 42. Moral Values • The values can be obtained from the story • It might be a general or specific lesson about life • Usually main characters display the moral values.
  43. 43. Moral Values
  44. 44. LITERARY DEVICES • A literary device refers to a literary technique employed by the author to produce an effect • It is figurative language that communicates meaning beyond the literary meanings of the words.
  45. 45. LITERARY DEVICES Simile Metaphor Personification Onomatopoeia Foreshadowing Flashback Symbolism Irony Oxymoron Alliteration Assonance Alllusion Hyperbole Repetition Imagery
  46. 46. Simile • A simile compares two things, people, beings, places and concepts using the words ‘as’ or ‘like’. • Example: • He is like a mouse in front of the teacher.
  47. 47. Metaphor • A metaphor refers to a meaning or identity ascribed to one subject by way of another. In a metaphor, one subject is implied to be another so as to draw a comparison between their similarities and shared traits. • Example: • Henry was a mouse on the battlefield.
  48. 48. Personification • Personification gives non-human objects human characteristics. It is the practice of attaching human traits and characteristics with inanimate objects, phenomena and animals. • Example: • The raging winds • The wise owl • The warm and comforting fire
  49. 49. Onomatopoeia • A onomatopoeia is a word that imitates the sound it represents. • In other words, it refers to sound words whose pronunciation to the actual sound they represent. • Example: • boom, crash, grunt, huff, buzz, snap, pow, quack and moo
  50. 50. Foreshadowing • Foreshadowing is a clue given by the author to the reader about something that will eventually occur later in the story. • Example: • Sam wished he could rid himself of the sick feeling in his gut that told him something terrible was going to happen, and happen soon.
  51. 51. Flashback • Flashback is a clue given by the author to the reader about something that had already occurred earlier in the story. • It is used to create a background to the present situation, place or person. • Example: • Back in the day when Sarah was a young girl…
  52. 52. Foreshadowing vs Flashback Storyline Flashback Foreshadowing
  53. 53. Symbolism • A symbol refers to a word or object stands in for something of bigger significance. • It means something more than its literal meaning. • Example: • Cross - representative of Christ or Christianity • Bald Eagle - America or patriotism • Owl - wisdom or knowledge • Yellow - implies cowardice
  54. 54. Irony • It is a contradictory statement or situation that reveals a reality that is different from what appears to be true. • It plays around with words that the meaning implied by a sentence or word is actually different from the literal meaning. • Example: • Oh! What fine luck I have! • The sentence on the surface conveys that the speaker is happy with their luck but actually what they mean is that he is extremely unhappy and dissatisfied with his (bad) luck.
  55. 55. Irony 3 Types of Irony: 1. Situational Irony: This is the difference between what appears to be and what actually is true. It is often demonstrated by an actual result being different than what is expected. For example, a story's main character could find the bad guy & bring him to justice, but walk out of the police station and be killed by a train. It is kind of like a surprise ending. 2. Dramatic Irony: This occurs when the reader knows something that the character in a written text does not know. For instance, a woman might think that her husband has forgotten her birthday, but the reader knows that he has really bought her a diamond ring that is hidden in her dessert at dinner.
  56. 56. Irony 3 Types of Irony: 3. Verbal Irony: This is when a character or narrator says something but means exactly the opposite. An example might be, "Boy, she is really pretty" said about a muddy dog with burs in her fur. • Overstatement (hyperbole) • Understatement (meiosis) • Sarcasm: To mock with often satirical or ironic remarks with a purpose to amuse and hurt someone or some section of society simultaneously. For instance: “I didn’t attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it.” (Mark Twain)
  57. 57. Irony
  58. 58. Oxymoron • Oxymoron is a phrase in which contradictory term are combined. • For example, • Sometimes we cherish things of little value. • He possessed a cold fire in his eyes. • Romeo also describes love using several oxymorons, such as “cold fire,” “feather of lead” and “sick health,” to suggest its contradictory nature.
  59. 59. Oxymoron
  60. 60. Repetition • The repetition of entire lines or phrases to emphasise key thematic ideas. • Example: • And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep. (Frost, "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening")
  61. 61. Repetition
  62. 62. Alliteration • It is the repetition of the same or similar sounds at the beginning of words such as tongue twisters. • Example: • She sells seashells by the seashore. (The alliteration here is the “S” sound.) • The Wicked Witch of the West went her own way. (The ‘W’ sound is highlighted and repeated throughout the sentence.)
  63. 63. Assonance • It is the repetition of accented vowel sounds in a series of words. • For example, • A long song • Row row your boat • Fleet feet sweep by sleeping geeks
  64. 64. Allusion • It is a reference to a mythological, literary or historical person, place, or thing. • Examples: • The girl’s love of sweets was her Achilles heel. • James was called Moses of his time. • Mary was named Mother Teresa by her neighbours.
  65. 65. Hyperbole • A hyperbole is an exaggeration. • We use it to emphasise or impress something/someone. • Examples: • I am so tired I cannot walk another inch. • I have a million things to do. • I waited in the line for centuries.
  66. 66. Imagery • This is a set of mental pictures or images. It is the use of vivid or figurative language to represent objects, actions, or ideas. The author uses words and phrases to create “mental images” for the reader. Imagery helps the reader to visualise more realistically the author’s writings. Imagery is not limited to only visual sensations, but also refers to igniting kinesthetic, olfactory, tactile, gustatory, thermal and auditory sensations as well. • Example: • The gushing brook stole its way down the lush green mountains, dotted with tiny flowers in a riot of colors and trees coming alive with gaily chirping birds.
  67. 67. Imagery
  68. 68. Imagery
  69. 69. LITERARY DEVICES (REVISION) Simile Metaphor Personification Onomatopeia Foreshadowing Flashback Symbolism Irony Oxymoron Repetition Alliteration Assonance Allusion Hyperbole Imagery
  70. 70. Tutorial 1a 1. Based on the poem “A Poison Tree” by William Blake. 2. Identify the following: • Writer’s background • Literary elements (setting, themes, etc.) • Literary / Poetic devices • Language and style 3. Do the task in PowerPoint. 4. Present your PowerPoint in the next class.
  71. 71. Tutorial 1b 1. Based on the poem “Suicide Note” by Janice Mirikitani. 2. Identify the following: • Writer’s background • Literary elements (setting, themes, etc.) • Literary / Poetic devices • Language and style 3. Do the task in PowerPoint. 4. Present your PowerPoint in the next class.
  72. 72. Tutorial 1c 1. Based on the poem “Hope is the Thing with Feathers” by Emily Dickinson. 2. Identify the following: • Writer’s background • Literary elements (setting, themes, etc.) • Literary / Poetic devices • Language and style 3. Do the task in PowerPoint. 4. Present your PowerPoint in the next class.
  73. 73. Tutorial 1d 1. Based on the poem “Death of a Village” by Cecil Rajendra. 2. Identify the following: • Writer’s background • Literary elements (setting, themes, etc.) • Literary / Poetic devices • Language and style 3. Do the task in PowerPoint. 4. Present your PowerPoint in the next class.
  74. 74. Tutorial 1e 1. Based on the poem “The Voice” by Thomas Hardy. 2. Identify the following: • Writer’s background • Literary elements (setting, themes, etc.) • Literary / Poetic devices • Language and style 3. Do the task in PowerPoint. 4. Present your PowerPoint in the next class.

