Dec. 31, 2022
0 likes 0 views
PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2b Suicide Note.pptx

Dec. 31, 2022
Education

This course "Literary Studies in English" (TSLB1124) is offered in the second semester of the preparatory programme for the students of Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) in the Institute of Teacher Education in Malaysia. Topic 2b includes a discussion of the poem "Suicide Note" by Janice Mirikitani.

Education
PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2b Suicide Note.pptx

  1. 1. Poem “Suicide Note” by Janice Mirikitani Lecturer: DR. Yee Bee Choo IPGKTHO TOPIC 2b
  2. 2. Identifying subject, persona and addressee Analysing themes Identifying poetic devices Appreciating language and style Reflecting on relevance of poem Expressing personal responses to literary texts Reviewing poetic devices in the poem COURSE CONTENTS
  3. 3. Poem “Suicide Note” by Janice Mirikitani How many notes written . . . ink smeared like birdprints in snow. not good enough not pretty enough not smart enough dear mother and father. I apologize for disappointing you. I've worked very hard, not good enough harder, perhaps to please you. If only I were a son, shoulders broad as the sunset threading through pine, I would see the light in my mother's eyes, or the golden pride reflected in my father's dream of my wide, male hands worthy of work and comfort. I would swagger through life muscled and bold and assured, drawing praises to me like currents in the bed of wind, virile with confidence. not good enough not strong enough not good enough I apologize. Tasks do not come easily. Each failure, a glacier. Each disapproval, a bootprint. Each disappointment, ice above my river. So I have worked hard. not good enough. My sacrifice I will drop bone by bone, perched on the ledge of my womanhood, fragile as wings. not strong enough It is snowing steadily surely not good weather for flying - this sparrow sillied and dizzied by the wind on the edge. not smart enough. I make this ledge my altar to offer penance. This air will not hold me, the snow burdens my crippled wings, my tears drop like bitter cloth softly into the gutter below. not good enough not strong enough not smart enough
  4. 4. Poem “Suicide Note” by Janice Mirikitani Choices thin as shave ice. Notes shredded drift like snow on my broken body, covers me like whispers of sorries. Perhaps when they find me they will bury my bird bones beneath a sturdy pine and scatter my feathers like unspoken song over this white and cold and silent breast of earth.
  5. 5. Identifying subject, persona and addressee • Subject: • Persona: • Addressee:
  6. 6. Identifying subject, persona and addressee • Subject: Suicide • Persona: An Asian American college student who commits suicide • Addressee: Her parents
  7. 7. Analysing themes 1. Justice • The persona grows up in a culture that prizes men over women. She laments Asian-American women possess less agency than their male counterparts, which propels them to strive even harder to please and earn the love of their parents.
  8. 8. Analysing themes 2. Power • The persona feels trapped and silenced by the social and cultural conditions of the world she inhabits, which renders her powerless. 3. Freedom • She believes that only through suicide can she achieve the love of her parents and her own personal freedom.
  9. 9. Analysing themes 4. Death - The struggles the persona face with regards to female agency and empowerment in her cultures lead to her seeking death as a solution. - Suicide empowers the speaker by giving her agency in changing her condition by leaving an imperfect world for one devoid of the problems and unfair expectations she faces.
  10. 10. Analysing themes 5. Family Expectation • The line “not good enough not smart enough not pretty enough” makes the persona believes that her parents view her as a weak and imperfect daughter in doing anything. • “How many notes written / ink smeared like birdprints in snow” she can’t change the fact that her parents look down upon her as being failed in attaining high grades in exams.
  11. 11. Identifying poetic devices 1. Repetition • “not pretty enough not good enough not smart enough”suggests that she does not liv e up to the cultural expectations of being female but also that her womanhood itself prevents her from ever winning the approval of her father and mother. - “I apologise” – The persona apologises to her parents as she could not live up to her parents’ high expectation before she commits suicide.
  12. 12. Identifying poetic devices 2. Symbol • “sparrow” represents freedom that she yearns to have as the bird that she believes freedom from the torment she feels living within a patriarchal society. • “altar” represents the sacrifice of her life. As she stands on the ledge of her building,, she commits suicide by offering herself as a sacrifice at the altar.
  13. 13. Identifying poetic devices 3. Simile • ink smeared like birdprints in snow • “Fragile as wings” • “My tears drop like bitter cloth” • “feathers like/an unspoken song” • “drawing praises to me / like currents in the bed of wind” • “Choice thin as shaved / ice”
  14. 14. Identifying poetic devices 4. Metaphor • The depths of her despair can be seen in these lines: “Each failure, a glacier. Each disapproval, a bootprint. Each disappointment, ice above my river.” • The persona is fully sapped of enthusiasm after those ‘perceived’ failings. She feels that she will never find success in school, and she is never able to please her parents.
  15. 15. Appreciating language and style Form • written in a form of apology letter to the persona’s parents • Free verse Language & Style • Simple and repetitive words
  16. 16. Reflecting on relevance of poem • The girl is not able to accept her imperfections and thinks she cannot deal with life. Instead of hoping that her problems would eventually alleviate, she gives up hope and opts for the easier way out. • Everyone feels less than perfect at times, but such feelings are usually dealt with in a constructive way. But the poor girl feels like a failure no matter what she did. Her parents were so critical of her that she automatically sees a dark cloud beside every silver lining. As human beings we all need approval and appreciation from our elders and peers.
  17. 17. Expressing personal responses to literary texts Based on the poem “Suicide Note” by Janice Mirikitani, there are times when we feel like we must be perfect in other to please others. No matter if we did the best we could, if it isn’t perfect, we felt like a failure. We want the approval that comes with perfectness but perfectionism is not the same thing as striving to be our best. Perfectionism is not about healthy achievement and growth; it 's a shield. Perfectionism is refusal to accept any standard short of perfection. Personal Response
  18. 18. Reviewing poetic devices in the poem studied (Revision) • Repetition • Symbol • Simile • Metaphor • Imagery
  19. 19. Tutorial 2b Based on the poem “Suicide Note” by Janice Mirikitani, rewrite a poem with the title “Appreciation Note” to your parents.
  20. 20. References • http://jottedlines.com/literature/poem- analysis-suicide-note-by-janice-mirikitani/ • https://writer.tools/subjects/p/poetry/mirikit ani-suicide-note-analysis

