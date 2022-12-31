Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dec. 31, 2022
PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2c Hope is the Thing with Feathers.pptx

Dec. 31, 2022
This course "Literary Studies in English" (TSLB1124) is offered in the second semester of the preparatory programme for the students of Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) in the Institute of Teacher Education in Malaysia. Topic 2c includes a discussion of the poem "Hope is the thing with Feathers" by Emily Dickinson.

PPISMP TSLB1124 Topic 2c Hope is the Thing with Feathers.pptx

  1. 1. Poem ‘“Hope” is the Thing with Feathers’ by Emily Dickinson Lecturer: DR. Yee Bee Choo IPGKTHO TOPIC 2c
  2. 2. Identifying subject, persona and addressee Analysing themes Identifying poetic devices Appreciating language and style Reflecting on relevance of poem Expressing personal responses to literary texts Reviewing poetic devices in the poem COURSE CONTENTS
  3. 3. Poem ‘“Hope” is the Thing with Feathers’ by Emily Dickinson “Hope” is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all - And sweetest - in the Gale - is heard - And sore must be the storm - That could abash the little Bird That kept so many warm - I’ve heard it in the chillest land - And on the strangest Sea - Yet - never - in Extremity, It asked a crumb - of me.
  4. 4. Identifying subject, persona and addressee • Subject: • Persona: • Addressee:
  5. 5. Identifying subject, persona and addressee • Subject: Hope • Persona: An unspecified person/ The poet • Addressee: The readers
  6. 6. Analysing themes 1. Hope • In the poem, "Hope" is metaphorically transformed into a strong-willed bird that lives within the human soul—and sings its song no matter what. • Essentially, the poem seeks to remind readers of the power of hope and how little it requires of people. • The speaker makes it clear that hope has been helpful in times of difficulty and has never asked for anything in return.
  7. 7. Analysing themes 2. Endurance • Human endurance is a significant aspect of the poem and is symbolised by the strong little bird, who sings and endures extreme weather conditions. • The speaker appears optimistic about the human ability to hope and survive through suffering. • This optimism is subtly implied by the bird's song being described as "sweetest" in a dramatic "gale."
  8. 8. Analysing themes 3. Human suffering • Dickinson refers repeatedly to the inhospitable nature of the dark and stormy weather in the poem's setting. • This weather represents the hardships humans face, such as loss and grief. • The use of seafaring imagery is also significant in Dickinson's depiction of human suffering. • Seafaring is often used culturally as a symbol for hardship and endurance, which is noted in the poem's descriptions of storms and gales.
  9. 9. Identifying poetic devices 1. Metaphor • The title and first line “Hope” is the Thing with Feathers show the whole poem is a metaphor for the persistence of hope. • Hope has feathers and it can, like a bird, perch in the human soul. Feathers are soft and gentle to the touch but they are also strong in flight, even on tiny birds. And feathers are made up of complex individual fibres; unity is strength. • The poem portrays hope as a bird that lives within the human soul; this bird sings come rain or shine, gale or storm, good times or bad. The poem argues that hope is miraculous and almost impossible to defeat. Furthermore, hope never asks for anything in return—it costs nothing for people to maintain hope. • The first stanza introduces the metaphor and the bird's song; the second demonstrates the bird's resilience; and the third brings the poem into the more personal experience of the speaker.
  10. 10. Identifying poetic devices 2. Symbol • Dickinson's use of bird symbolism in this poem has some cultural significance. • It is likely an allusion to Christian symbolism and the image of the dove, which is used in the Bible as an icon of peace. • Birds are also often used as a symbol of freedom and hope in literature. • The bird's song represents its endurance and strength. Despite its encounter with the extreme weather of gales and storms, it carries on singing. • Dickinson uses this image of the singing bird to show the persistence of hope and how it can endure hard times.
  11. 11. Identifying poetic devices 3. Alliteration • The lines "And on the strangest Sea" and "sore must be the storm" use alliteration in their S sounds.
  12. 12. Appreciating language and style • Form • A short poem with three stanzas, each one a quatrain. • The rhyme scheme in the first two stanzas is abcb but the final stanza is a bit different, abbb. • "Hope is the thing with Feathers" is a particular type of Dickinson work, which might be called "definition poems."
  13. 13. Appreciating language and style • Language & Style • The syntax has clauses interrupted by dashes, and only one comma throughout. • Special emphasis with speech marks (inverted commas, quotation marks), e.g. “Hope” • Certain phrases are enclosed in a separate double dash, which places particular emphasis on meaning. Note: - at all - in the first stanza, and - in the Gale - in the second, plus - never - in the final stanza.
  14. 14. Reflecting on relevance of poem • What is hope? Why do we feel hope? And why is hope so important to us? • In a story from Greek mythology, hope was famously the only item to remain in Pandora’s box after it released the evils of the world, demonstrating just how valuable hope is to us: had hope escaped from our possession, humanity would have been unable to survive the evils of the world. • Hope is an eternal spring, as it’s a vital constituent of human beings, enabling us to conquer unchartered territories.
  15. 15. Expressing personal responses to literary texts • Human endurance is a significant aspect of the poem and is symbolised by the strong little bird, who sings and endures extreme weather conditions. • No matter what hardship we face every day, we must endure it just like the little bird. • We should not let the hardship stops us from moving forward. My Personal Response
  16. 16. Reviewing poetic devices in the poem studied (Revision) • Metaphor • Symbol • Alliteration
  17. 17. Tutorial 2c Based on the poem ‘“Hope” is the Thing with Feathers’, Dickinson use the bird to symbolize hope. What will you use to symbolize hope? Why do you use it? Hope is ----
  18. 18. References • https://www.gradesaver.com/hope-is-the- thing-with-feathers

