Fmp reflections1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FMP Reflections Day 1 – Tuesday 14th April What have you beenworking on? Ithas been my first day of production, so I plann...
What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? To add in more detail to my contents page and chang...
Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? I think th...
Today has been the startof my second week of production so I havebeen working on my frontcover, as I got my photos at the ...
What were the elements that were less successful, or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty making a new document, but I...
Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work ...
bold. I made these double page spreads by making a horizontal A3 document and added in a line in the middle to make it obv...
page spread was about my own film idea, ‘Escape’. I added in my own images fromthe trailer and wroteabout the idea and the...
Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work ...
How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, and my trailer is almost finished, and I;vemade good...
How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell becauseI have almost finished my tv advertand trailer...
How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has been successfulbecauseI havenow finished my production. What w...
How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, and I have added a lot more detail to my previous wo...
did part of my research section, whereI wroteabout and evaluated my existing products, audiences, and comparing my final p...
What have you beenworking on? Today I uploaded my magazinepages on my blog and worked on the evaluation for my work. I com...
Today I have been working on my evaluation and getting it finished before the end of the week, I havecompleted aesthetic q...
Complete technical qualities and peer feedback ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Finish evaluation and pu...
ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? I have completed my FMP, there is nothing else to finish off.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
35 views
May. 19, 2021

Fmp reflections1

fmp

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(0/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(0/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fmp reflections1

  1. 1. FMP Reflections Day 1 – Tuesday 14th April What have you beenworking on? Ithas been my first day of production, so I planned out the order I am going to do everything. I started with my contents page, I got my red background and my transparentspider-man images and put them all into my contents page photoshop document. I added the pages and their description then added extra details including stroketo the text, colours etc. Then I made sure all my previous work was finished. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, as it was my firstday of production, I wanted to make sureI take time with my work and complete it all in time, I am happy with the work I havecompleted today. What were the main successesinthe work? The main success is that I have completed most of my contents page so I can move onto the written part of the magazine tomorrow and make a double page spread. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty loading up my work becauseit was the firstlesson of the half term so that Mac’s were quite slow.
  2. 2. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? To add in more detail to my contents page and changethe spacing of the words, which I will do ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Complete a double page spread about my firstfilm I am writing about, Fast and Furious 9 Day 2 – Wednesday 14th April What have you beenworking on? Today I have done work on my firstdouble page spread about Fastand Furious 9, I added in two posters for the film on the right side, and another big image of the main characters on the left side. I tried doing my film title like the Fast and Furious logo, so I downloaded the Incised901 Nd BTfont fromgoogle and made the fontgrey and added a black strokearound it for extra depth as a title to stand out more on the page. I also did information on the film below it, including the release date, trailers, etc. On the right side of the double page spread, I did a headline ‘The best action film of 2020?’ as a rhetorical question to make the audience interested and think to themselves if it could be the best action film of the year. I made this headline blue with a darker blue strokearound it to stand out as a headline. Under the headline I have writing about the cast, including severalactors' names who are in the film. Below it I did a blue circle so I could match the colour scheme of this double page, which was black, white, grey and blue as each page usually has a total of 4 colours for the colour scheme. Insideof this circle I did a fun fact box where I included a fact that people may not know about the director for this film ‘Justin Lin’ is also the director of an older film in the Fastand Furious series, thereforeit could explain why an old character has returned. I also started coming up with ideas for my frontcover as I am getting the photos for it tomorrow becauseI’mnotat college on Thursdays. I planned the layout and the fonts for the title of my film.
  3. 3. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? I think this work has gonewell, it is my firstweek of production and I have made a good start. What were the main successesinthe work? My main successes arethat I have done lots of work on my firstdouble page spread and planned my front cover and the photos I need, therefore I know what photos to get tomorrow and next week I can continue. What were the elements that were less successful, or youhad difficulty with? During the firstlesson, the internet went down therefore it was hard to do some of my week as it was online on the Mac. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc.? I could’vedone more work on another page which I will do, which is aboutmy next film godzilla vs kong. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Itis to get my photos tomorrow for my frontcover, then it is to do my frontcover and back cover when I am back in college. Monday 19th April What have you beenworking on?
  4. 4. Today has been the startof my second week of production so I havebeen working on my frontcover, as I got my photos at the weekend beforefor my front cover and back cover, I am working on those this week. I did my masthead ‘TOP FILMS’ in green with a darker green stroke, and added effects to the bevel and emboss to make it stand out more as it is a masthead, then I used the Vtks Escape font to write ‘all new action film’ then the film title ‘Escape’ and ‘directed by Toby Jackson’ underneath, I madethis font brown as it works with it being on the bottom and on the ground of the background, thereforeit fits with the dirt on the ground. I also made edits to the bottom of the background imageto makeit darker, to make the character above eviler and more mysterious. I also added more fonts and details to the frontcover, including a sticker with the advertisement ‘freeposter inside’ and more writing, about the films inside (Fast and Furious 9, Godzilla vs Kong and Spider-Man 3). I added an image of a barcode too, as they’re common on front covers and an orangebox at the top, which shows screenshots of thefilms inside to make people interested, this is usually on film magazine frontcovers. I also used the polygon lasso tool to bring forward the characters head, and the baseball bat to show the dominance of the evil mysterious main character. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, I have almost finished my frontcover for my film magazine, and I have my photos for my back cover too. What were the main successesinthe work? I have almostdone my frontcover and I am making good progress through my production.
  5. 5. What were the elements that were less successful, or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty making a new document, but I reset my photoshop and it worked. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I could’vestarted on my back cover if I had more time. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Next, I am doing my back cover and then more double page spreads, then I will screenshotmy double page spreads and put them on my banner on my front cover. Tuesday 20th April What have you beenworking on? Today I have been working on my back cover, I used one of my photos I took and added in the green masthead and made effects and a stroketo it, then I added the film title and made the characters head stick out over it, then I added in the orangecircle and advertised a free poster inside, and then added in the writing on the back, which wherequotes about the film to get people interested, the quotes were fromthe director (me) and an actor in my film. I did the effect of using the ‘camera raw filter’ effect under the filter bar, this means I can change how the background imagelooks, and on the front cover I made the black colour brighter to make the characters clothes brighter so they’re more visible, and I change the colours of blue, to make the sky grey and cloudier to emphasizethe character being evil, dark and mysterious. On the back cover I changed the red colour contrast, to make the character seem like he is in danger with blood as the red is more visible. I also made the edges darker to show the danger and the green more saturated to stand out more.
  6. 6. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, and I am happy with my back cover, I might be making a few changes to the text sizes etc. What were the main successesinthe work? I have almostfinished my back cover which means I am making good progress in my magazine. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty loading up my photoshop in the first lesson, butit didn’t take long. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I could’vemade a few text changes, including making the height of the masthead sizebigger, which I will do. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? I am going to finished off the text on my back cover, then do somedouble page spreads tomorrow and film my trailer at the weekend. Wednesday 21st April What have you beenworking on? Today I have been doing double page spreads for my film magazines. I did them for Godzilla vs Kong and Spider-Man 3. I added in extra fun fact boxes to them and change around somefonts and made the firstsentence of the paragraphs
  7. 7. bold. I made these double page spreads by making a horizontal A3 document and added in a line in the middle to make it obvious which partis the middle of the double page. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, and I am happy with the progress I ammaking and have done well with these double page spreads. What were the main successesinthe work? I added in columns on the magazinewriting like magazines usually do. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulties loading up my work but I fixed it. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? Do a few more double page spreads, for my own film idea Escape and audience’s favouritefilms. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? The next step is to do more double page spreads then work on the film trailer. Monday 26th April What have you beenworking on? I have done two double page spreads today. I did one for my audience’s favourite films, I got these films from a google forms documentin my market research for my pre-production. I did those films about Fastand Furious 5, Spider-Man 3, 1917 and Avengers: Infinity War, I added in images for these films too. My other double
  8. 8. page spread was about my own film idea, ‘Escape’. I added in my own images fromthe trailer and wroteabout the idea and the plot. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, I only need to do one more double page spread and I can work on my film trailer. What were the main successesinthe work? I completed two double page spreads which is good progress for my production What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty with loading photoshop up and it crashing but I fixed it. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? Started on my next double page ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Do the next double page spread and then do my film trailer Tuesday 26th April What have you beenworking on? Today I started on my film trailer. I had all my footage filming at the weekend on Sunday, so I spentthe firstlesson downloading and renaming all my clips to make it easier and clearer whilst editing. In my second lesson I was working on my reflections for my pre-production as wehad a tutor lesson and were in a different classroom. In thelast lesson I put all my clips into order on my Premier Pro timeline and started putting effects onto them like dip to black, text and slow motion / fastmotion.
  9. 9. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, I have started on my film trailer and made good progress. What were the main successesinthe work? The main successes werethatI have made progress on my film trailer, and I know what to do. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I tried to do the typewriter effect on PremierPro to makeone letter come on screen one at a time. I had difficulty but I did it. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? Added more effects, which I will do tomorrow. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? I will continue working on my trailer, I have a full day tomorrow so I will get lots of it done. Wednesday 28th April What have you beenworking on? Today I have been working on my film magazineand a TV advert, it is like my film trailer despite it is shorter and fit for an advert. I’veused somefootage from the trailer and used someextra footage too. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable
  10. 10. How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, and my trailer is almost finished, and I;vemade good progress on my tv advert. What were the main successesinthe work? I have done a lot of work for my editing and added in good effects What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? My video sometimes lags and freezes on my TV advertand not my trailer What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? Added in more effects to the audio which I am going to do ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Finish my advertand trailer. Tuesday 4th May What have you beenworking on? I have been finishing off my tv advert and trailer today. I also made somechanges and added to my last double page spread and added more images, and a fun fact box to it. I added in more adjustmentlayers and changeto colour effects on my advertand trailer when the mysterious man comes on to connote a dark character. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable
  11. 11. How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell becauseI have almost finished my tv advertand trailer, I justneed to make a few changes to the audio and effects. What were the main successesinthe work? I am making good progress and almostfinished my production. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty with loading my work up in firstlesson, but it is fixed now. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? Done moreeffects including dip to black or dip to white transitions, which I will do next. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Add in more effects and changes to the audio on the trailer Monday 10th May What have you beenworking on? I have been catching up on my work today because we weren’tin college on Wednesday last week due to a flood in college. I’vebeen finishing off my production, including my TV advert, film trailer and my magazine. I'vealso been adding my work to my OneDrive too. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable
  12. 12. How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has been successfulbecauseI havenow finished my production. What were the main successesinthe work? Itis successfulbecauseI haveworked on my production since the startof term, and I havefinished it now. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I didn’t haveany difficulties except my Mac being slow therefore it takes longer to load up my work. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I could’veput my work on my blog which I will do. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Put my work on my blog, do my reflections for my work and complete my evaluation. Tuesday 11th May What have you beenworking on? Today I have been working on my reflections for my work, I havegone through my Pre-Proposal, InitialPlans and my Proposal, I wentthrough everything and made all the changes I needed to and added in more detail. I added the work to my blog after I finished. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable
  13. 13. How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, and I have added a lot more detail to my previous work. What were the main successes inthe work? After adding in a lot moredetail the main success is I could get a higher grade as my work is a better standard. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I didn’t haveany difficulties with my work. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I could’vedone my reflection on other parts of my work. Action Plan- what is the next stepfor the project? Finish off my reflections and then complete my evaluation and put it all on my blog. Wednesday 12th May What have you beenworking on? I have finished all my reflections today; I added a lot of detail to my work and made it better. I did my existing products and audiences frommy research, experiments and pre-production. I havealso started on my evaluation too, and
  14. 14. did part of my research section, whereI wroteabout and evaluated my existing products, audiences, and comparing my final productto existing products. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonevery well, I managed to get my reflections finished beforethe end of the week which is what I aimed for What were the main successesinthe work? I added in a lot more detail in my work which means the main success is I could get a higher grade for my FMP. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I didn’t haveany difficulties doing my reflections. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I could’veexpanding my evaluation more, but I have next week to continue with it. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Complete my evaluation, and upload all my work to my blog, then I will have it all done before the deadline. Monday 17th April
  15. 15. What have you beenworking on? Today I uploaded my magazinepages on my blog and worked on the evaluation for my work. I completed the research part and did existing products, audience, and comparing my existing products research to my final product. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, it is my last week of the FMP so I will get everything done this week. What were the main successesinthe work? I made good progress on my evaluation for the firstday of the week in college, I also put all my magazine work and pages on my blog so I can get peer feedback on it. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty sending the link to my blog, but I fixed it. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I would’veadded in images to my evaluation which I will do tomorrow. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Upload my film trailer/advert onto my blog and finish my evaluation. Tuesday 18th April What have you beenworking on?
  16. 16. Today I have been working on my evaluation and getting it finished before the end of the week, I havecompleted aesthetic qualities, audience appeal, planning and time management. Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This work has gonewell, I’vemade good progress on this last week of the fmp What were the main successesinthe work? The main success is that I’vedonemost of my evaluation so I can finish it before the deadline. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulty posting my blog to get peer feedback, but I’vefixed it and got all my peer feedback to do. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc?
  17. 17. Complete technical qualities and peer feedback ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? Finish evaluation and put all my work on my blog Wednesday 19th April What have you beenworking on? Today is my last day in college before the deadline on Friday, and I got all my work done, I finished my technical qualities and peer feedback on my evaluation, put my trailer, advert, this documentand evaluation all on my blog Upload screenshots andexamples of the work here, where applicable How do you feel about how this work has gone? This FMP has gone well, I didn’t have to rush and managed my time well. What were the main successesinthe work? I have completed all my work for this FMP. What were the elements that were less successful or youhad difficulty with? I had difficulties loading up my work at times but overall, I didn’t have any major difficulties. What else couldyou have done to expandthe work, improve the work, etc? I have completed my FMP, there is nothing else to finish off.
  18. 18. ActionPlan - what is the next stepfor the project? I have completed my FMP, there is nothing else to finish off.

×