CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC (TIẾT 2)-NC

Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: Lê Thị Hồng MSSV: 43.01.201.017 Điện thoại liên hệ:0383687469……………………Em...
1. Giáo viên - Giáo án - Máy chiếu - Phim thí nghiệm, phần mềm Crocodile Chemistry. 2. Học sinh - Học bài cũ, chuẩn bị bài...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV nhận xét và cho HS kiểm chứng câu trả lời bằng các thông số về...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật + Khi tăng nhiệt độ thì cân bằng chuyển dịch theo chiều nào (tỏa ha...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV kết luận lại ảnh hưởng của nồng độ đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV cho HS làm ví dụ vận dụng ảnh hưởng của áp suất đến sự chuyển ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - Nhóm lựa chọn câu hỏi này sẽ có 15s suy nghĩ và sau đó phải đưa r...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - Nhóm lựa chọn câu hỏi này sẽ có 10s suy nghĩ và sau đó phải đưa r...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV yêu cầu HS thảo luận nhóm đôi : hãy tìm hiểu các biện pháp tha...
  1. 1. Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: Lê Thị Hồng MSSV: 43.01.201.017 Điện thoại liên hệ:0383687469……………………Email: bilethirose@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC…………………… (Lớp 10, Ban Nâng cao) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức: - Trình bày được khái niệm về sự chuyển dịch cân bằng - Trình bày được các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến cân bằng hóa học - Giải thích được ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố đến cân bằng hóa học. - Vận dụng nguyên lí Lơ Sa-tơ-li-ê để giải thích trong một số trường hợp cụ thể. 2. Kĩ năng - Viết được biểu thức hằng số cân bằng (KC) của một phản ứng thuận nghịch. - Thực hiện được thí nghiệm nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng của nhiệt độ tới chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Quan sát thí nghiệm, dự đoán và rút ra nhận xét về ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố đến cân bằng hóa học - Dự đoán được chiều chuyển dịch cân bằng trong một số trường hợp cụ thể. - Rèn luyện kĩ năng làm việc nhóm. 3. Thái độ - Rèn luyện cho học sinh thái độ làm học tập, làm việc nghiêm túc, khoa học, chủ động sáng tạo. II. Trọng tâm - Khái niệm về sự chuyển dịch cân bằng, các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến cân bằng hóa học, nguyên lí Lơ Sa-tơ-li-ê. III. Chuẩn bị KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. 1. Giáo viên - Giáo án - Máy chiếu - Phim thí nghiệm, phần mềm Crocodile Chemistry. 2. Học sinh - Học bài cũ, chuẩn bị bài mới IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Phương pháp thuyết trình, phương pháp đàm thoại ,phương pháp trực quan, phương pháp thí nghiệm thực hành. 2. Phương tiện: - Máy chiếu, micro, bảng, phấn. V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 1. Tìm hiểu sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học 1 GV sử dụng phần mềm Crocodile hỗ trợ quá trình giảng dạy để dẫn dắt học sinh tự tìm ra khái niệm về sự chuyển dịch cân bằng. - GV hướng dẫn HS tiến hành thí nghiệm điều chế khí NO2. - GV đặt câu hỏi: + Cân bằng gì xảy ra trong ống nghiệm chứa khí NO2? - GV tiến hành thí nghiệm ngâm khí NO2 trong nước nóng. - GV đặt câu hỏi: + Hãy quan sát mô hình chuyển động của các phân tử trong cân bằng và nhận xét sự thay đổi số phân tử NO2, N2O4 trước và sau khi nung nóng? Nhấn vào biểu tượng“ Crocodile Chemistry” sẽ liên kết đến thí nghiệm mô phỏng trên phần mềm Crocodile.
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV nhận xét và cho HS kiểm chứng câu trả lời bằng các thông số về thể tích các khí trước và sau phản ứng. - GV kết luận và dẫn dắt HS đến khái niệm về sự chuyển dịch cân bằng. GV đưa ra kết luận về khái niệm chuyển dịch cân bằng. Hoạt động 2. Tìm hiểu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến cân bằng hóa học GV giới thiệu cho HS các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng. GV cho HS quan sát video thí nghiệm phản ứng giữa vôi sống và nước để giúp HS hiểu được thế nào là phản ứng tỏa nhiệt. GV dẫn dắt HS tìm hiểu thế nào là phản ứng tỏa nhiệt, phản ứng thu nhiệt. - GV đặt câu hỏi: Xét cân bằng 2NO2(k) ⇄ N2O4(k) (∆H= -58 kJ) + Cân bằng là tỏa nhiệt hay thu nhiệt?
  4. 4. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật + Khi tăng nhiệt độ thì cân bằng chuyển dịch theo chiều nào (tỏa hay thu nhiệt)? + Dự đoán khi giảm nhiệt độ thì cân bằng chuyển dịch theo chiều nào? - GV hướng dẫn HS làm thí nghiệm trên Crocodile để giúp HS kiểm chứng câu trả lời. - GV kết luận lại ảnh hưởng của nhiệt độ đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học. - GV đặt câu hỏi: Xét cân bằng C(r) + CO2(k) ⇄ 2CO(k) (2) + Hãy viết biểu thức hằng số cân bằng KC của phản ứng? +Khi thêm CO2 vào thì nồng độ CO2 trong hệ như thế nào? Từ đó hãy dự đoán chiều chuyển dịch của cân bằng.(giải thích dựa vào KC)
  5. 5. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV kết luận lại ảnh hưởng của nồng độ đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học. - GV cho HS làm ví dụ vận dụng ảnh hưởng của nồng độ đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học. - GV đặt câu hỏi: 2NO2(k) ⇄ N2O4(k) (∆H= -58 kJ) + Khi đẩy pittong vào thì thể tích của hệ thay đổi như thế nào, từ đó dẫn tới nồng độ NO2 và N2O4 thay đổi như thế nào? + Hãy viết hằng số cân bằng KC của phản ứng, dự đoán chiều chuyển dịch của cân bằng( giải thích dựa vào giá trị hằng số cân bằng KC)? - GV kết luận lại ảnh hưởng của áp suất đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học.
  6. 6. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV cho HS làm ví dụ vận dụng ảnh hưởng của áp suất đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học. - GV giới thiệu Nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng Lơ Sa-tơ- li-ê cho học sinh. - GV yêu cầu HS cho biết vai trò của chất xúc tác trong phản ứng. - GV kết luận lại ảnh hưởng của chất xúc tác đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng hóa học. Hoạt động 3. Củng cố - GV phổ biến luật chơi cho HS. - GV yêu cầu từng nhóm lần lượt lựa chọn câu hỏi để trả lời. - Nhấn chuột vào ô số nào thì sẽ liên kết đến slide có câu hỏi đó. - Nhấn chuột vào ô chữ “ KHỞI ĐỘNG” sẽ liên kết đến slide phần chơi Tăng tốc.
  7. 7. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - Nhóm lựa chọn câu hỏi này sẽ có 15s suy nghĩ và sau đó phải đưa ra đáp án. - Nhấn chuột vào ô chữ số để quay trở lại slide phần chơi Khởi động. - GV yêu cầu từng nhóm lần lượt lựa chọn câu hỏi để trả lời. - Nhấn chuột vào ô số nào thì sẽ liên kết đến slide có câu hỏi đó. - Nhấn chuột vào ô chữ “ TĂNG TỐC” sẽ liên kết đếnslide phần chơi Về đích.
  8. 8. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - Nhóm lựa chọn câu hỏi này sẽ có 10s suy nghĩ và sau đó phải đưa ra đáp án. - Nhấp chuột để đồng hồ bắt đầu tính giờ. - Nhấn vào biểu tượng có chữ “ANS” đểđưa ra đáp án đúng. - Nhấn vào biểu tượng có chữ “BACK” để quay trở lại slide phần chơi Tăng tốc. - Các nhóm cùng nhau trả lời câu hỏi về đích. - GV tổng kết trò chơi và giúp HS củng cố 1 lần nữa kiến thức. Hoạt động 4. Tìm hiểu ý nghĩa của tốc dộ phản ứng và cân bằng hóa học trong sản xuất hóa học
  9. 9. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật - GV yêu cầu HS thảo luận nhóm đôi : hãy tìm hiểu các biện pháp thay đổi áp suất, nhiệt độ, nồng độ để tăng hiệu suất quá trình sản xuất SO2 và NH3? - GV nhận xét và kết luận về ý nghĩa của tốc độ phản ứng và cân bằng hóa học trong sản xuất hóa học.

