AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENME Açık ve Uzaktan Öğrenme Yönetimi Sude Nur Tokluoğlu 19310191036 Fen Bilgisi Öğretmenliği Danışman ...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIMI TANIMLAYAN 4 TEMEL BOYUT Kurumsal bir yapıya sahip olan açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları verdikl...
Bu boyutlardan birincisi, açık ve uzaktan öğretimin kurumsal bir yapıya sahip olmasıdır. Pek çok açık ve uzaktan öğretim k...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIM YÖNETIMI Yönetim olgusu her kurumsal yapıda olduğu gibi, açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları için de...
Williams (2003) çalışmasında yükseköğretimdeki açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumlarında bulunması gereken rolleri ve bu roller...
Eğitimci: eğitim becerileri (teknoloji için), davranış/ becerileri modelleme, genel eğitim teorisi, öğretim stratejileri/m...
Medya yayıncısı/editörü: Öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi, grafik tasarım becerileri ve medya nitelikler...
Bahsedilen en önemli rol yöneticiye aittir. Örgün öğretimden farklı hizmetler sağlaması gerekmektedir. Bunlar:  Uzaktan ç...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE SINIF YÖNETIMI Sınıf yönetimi, genel olarak bilinen eğitim amaçlarının gerçekleştirilmesi için p...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE SINIF YÖNETIMI Polat (2016) tez çalışmasında yüz yüze ve sanal sınıf ortamındaki sınıf yönetimin...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE SINIF YÖNETIMI Zaman yönetimi: Etkili öğretim için zaman yönetimi iyi planlanmış olmalı ve uygul...
YÜZ YÜZE SINIFLAR Aracı Unsurlar Kurallar Topluluk -Eğitmen - Planlanmış müfredat - Eğitmen -Öğrenci - Derste ‘konuşmak yo...
SANAL SINIFLAR Aracı Unsurlar Kurallar Topluluk -Eğitmen -Planlanmış müfredat -Eğitmen -Öğrenci -Konuşma serbestliği -Öğre...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE YÖNETICI VE LIDER Kotter (2011) yöneticiyi, planın başarısını garanti etmek için, raporlama, org...
Faaliyet Liderlik Yönetim Düşünme Süreci İnsana odaklanır Nesneye odaklanır Dışa bakar İçe bakar Hedef Belirleme Bir vizyo...
Pahal (1999) çalışmasının sonuçlarına göre, yeni binyıl için BT liderlerinin, geniş bir teknolojik ilerleme ve ileri tekno...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIM IÇIN DÖNÜŞÜM Yükseköğretimdeki öğrenme-öğretme olgusunun çağın gereksinimlerini karşılayabilmesi i...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIM IÇIN DÖNÜŞÜM Simonson ve arkadaşları (2014) dönüşümün başarılı sağlanması için 8 adım tanımlamışla...
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIMDE ÖRGÜT YAPILARI Bir örgütte meydana gelen olaylar karşılıklı davranışlardır. Örgütün yapısı bu ka...
BAĞIMSIZ YAPILI AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM ÖRGÜTLERİ Temel ve yetişkin eğitiminden, üniversite programına kadar çeşitli düzey...
KARIŞIK YAPILI AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM ÖRGÜTLERİ Uzaktan ve örgün öğretim faaliyetlerini bir arada yürüten kurumlardır. Üç...
KÜRESEL YAPILI AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM ÖRGÜTLERİ a. Kitlesel Açık Çevrimiçi Ders (MOOC) Sistemleri: Dünya genelinde tüm ün...
KAYNAKÇA https://www.isletmekulubu.com/lider-yonetici-arasindaki-farklar/ http://www.gazetevatan.com/yuz-yuze-egitim-ne-za...
  1. 1. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENME Açık ve Uzaktan Öğrenme Yönetimi Sude Nur Tokluoğlu 19310191036 Fen Bilgisi Öğretmenliği Danışman Doç. Dr. Agah Tuğrul Kurucu
  2. 2. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIMI TANIMLAYAN 4 TEMEL BOYUT Kurumsal bir yapıya sahip olan açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları verdikleri hizmetler göz önünde bulundurularak farklı boyutlarda ele alınabilir. Simonson, Smaldino, Zvacek (2014) açık ve uzaktan öğretimi, dört temel boyutta ele almıştır.  Kurumsal bir yapıya sahip  Eğitmen ve öğrenci farklı mekanlarda  İletişim teknolojileri tabanlı etkileşim  Veri, ses ve görüntü paylaşımı (Öğrenme deneyimi)
  3. 3. Bu boyutlardan birincisi, açık ve uzaktan öğretimin kurumsal bir yapıya sahip olmasıdır. Pek çok açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumu öğrencilere, akredite sertifika ve diploma programları açabildiği gibi, eğitimin kalitesini de göz önünde bulundurmaktadır. İkinci boyutta, eğitimcilerin ve öğrenenlerin zaman ve mekan bağımsız olarak eğitim faaliyetlerini gerçekleştirebilmeleridir. Üçüncü boyut, iletişim teknolojileri aracılığı ile sağlanan etkileşim unsurudur. Etkileşim eş zamanlı ya da farklı zamanlı olabilir. Dördüncü boyutta, öğrenciler, kaynaklar ve eğitimcilerin bağlanması unsurudur. Öğrencilerle eğitimcilerin etkileşimde olduğu ve öğrenme gerçekleşmesi için gerekli öğretim materyallerine erişebildiği anlamına gelir.
  4. 4. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIM YÖNETIMI Yönetim olgusu her kurumsal yapıda olduğu gibi, açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları için de geçerlidir. Kaya (2002) açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumunun yönetim görevini, kurumun tüm insan gücü ve madde kaynaklarını etkili bir şekilde kullanarak kurumun amaçlarını yerine getirmek olarak ifade etmektedir. Yönetim kısaca, ortak amacı başarmak yönünde insan kaynaklarının ve maddi olanakların işe koyulması etkinliği olarak tanımlanabilir.
  5. 5. Williams (2003) çalışmasında yükseköğretimdeki açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumlarında bulunması gereken rolleri ve bu roller için genel yeterlikleri aşağıdaki gibi açıklamıştır: Yönetici: Yönetim becerileri, bütçeleme becerileri, pazarlama becerileri ve stratejik planlama becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Öğretici/Kolaylaştırıcı: İçerik bilgisi, öğretim stratejileri/modelleri, genel eğitim teorisi, öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi, interaktif teknolojiler için öğretim tasarımı, kütüphane araştırma becerileri ve davranış/ becerileri modelleme gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Öğretim Tasarımcısı: Öğretim tasarımı becerileri, interaktif teknolojiler için öğretim tasarımı, medya niteliklerini anlama bilgisi, genel eğitim teorisi, metin düzenleme becerileri, HTML yazma becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir.
  6. 6. Eğitimci: eğitim becerileri (teknoloji için), davranış/ becerileri modelleme, genel eğitim teorisi, öğretim stratejileri/modelleri, öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi ve danışmanlık/rehberlik becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Lider/Değişim Ajanı: Davranış/becerileri modelleme, yönetsel beceriler, pazarlama becerileri, politika becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Teknoloji Uzmanı: Bilgisayar donanım becerileri, teknoloji kullanım/onarım becerileri ve öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Grafik Tasarımcısı: Grafik tasarım becerileri, metin düzenleme becerileri, medya içeriklerini anlama bilgisi gibi yeterlikleri içerir.
  7. 7. Medya yayıncısı/editörü: Öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi, grafik tasarım becerileri ve medya niteliklerini anlama bilgisi gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Teknisyen: Teknoloji kullanım/onarım becerileri, bilgisayar donanım becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Destek personeli: Danışmanlık/rehberlik becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Kütüphaneci: Kütüphane araştırma becerileri gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Değerlendirme uzmanı: Genel eğitim teorisi (ölçme ve değerlendirme) gibi yeterlikleri içerir. Site kolaylaştırıcı: Araştırmada bu rol için herhangi bir yeterlik konusunda fikir birliğine varılamadığından bu rol çok önemli değildir.
  8. 8. Bahsedilen en önemli rol yöneticiye aittir. Örgün öğretimden farklı hizmetler sağlaması gerekmektedir. Bunlar:  Uzaktan çalışma, iletişim ve kayıt amacıyla kullanılacak çeşitli ders araç gereçlerinin geliştirilmesi, üretilmesi, seçilmesi veya satın alınması,  Ders materyallerinin öğrencilere sunulması, dağıtılması veya ulaştırılması,  Öğrenci ve eğitmen arasında çift yönlü iletişimin sağlanması,  Açık ve uzaktan öğretimin sunmuş olduğu çalışma olanakları hakkında bilgilendirmeler yapılması,  Danışmanlık hizmetlerinin sağlanması,  Ders değerlendirme hizmetleri.
  9. 9. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE SINIF YÖNETIMI Sınıf yönetimi, genel olarak bilinen eğitim amaçlarının gerçekleştirilmesi için planlama, örgütleme, uygulama ve değerlendirme işlevlerine ilişkin ilke, kavram, kuram, model ve tekniklerin sistematik ve bilinçli bir şekilde uygulanması ile ilgili etkinliklerin tümü olarak tanımlanmaktadır. Öğretim sürecinde gerçekleştirilen tüm etkinlikler sınıf yönetimi kapsamına girmektedir.
  10. 10. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE SINIF YÖNETIMI Polat (2016) tez çalışmasında yüz yüze ve sanal sınıf ortamındaki sınıf yönetiminin temel boyutlarını karşılaştırarak açıklarken, bu boyutların genel olarak sınıf ortamının fiziki düzeni, plan program etkinlikleri, davranış ve kurallar yönetimi, zaman yönetimi, motivasyon, eğitmen, iletişim ve etkileşim olduğunu ifade etmiştir. Fiziki düzen: Yüz yüze öğrenme ortamları açısından ele alındığında öğrenci sayısı, oturma düzeni, renkler, ışık, ısı, temizlik ve görünüm gibi unsurlarla ilişkilidir. Plan ve program etkinlikleri: Hedeflerin belirlenmesi, kaynakların sağlanması, hedeflerle kaynaklar arasındaki ilişkilerin kurulması yüz yüze öğrenme ortamlarında plan ve program faaliyetleridir. Davranış ve kurallar yönetimi: Sınıf kurallarının önceden belirlenmesi ve uyulması, sınıf ikliminin oluşturulması, meydana gelebilecek olumsuz davranışların önceden belirlenerek önlenmesi için gerekli tedbirlerin alınması açısından önemlidir.
  11. 11. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE SINIF YÖNETIMI Zaman yönetimi: Etkili öğretim için zaman yönetimi iyi planlanmış olmalı ve uygulanmalıdır. Öğrencilerin derse devamı, ders süresi içerisinde öğrencilerin ilgilerinin canlı tutulması, dersi bırakmalarının önüne geçilmesi için yapılacak çalışmalar bu kapsamda değerlendirilebilir. Motivasyon: Yüz yüze ve sanal öğrenme ortamlarında da öğretimin etkinliği açısından göz önünde bulundurulmalıdır. İletişim ve etkileşim :İletişim, davranış değişikliği meydana getirmek için düşünce, bilgi, duygu, tutum ve becerilerin paylaşılması olarak tanımlanmaktadır. Etkileşim, öğrenenlerin birbirleriyle, öğretim içeriğiyle, öğretim yönetim sistemiyle, dersin öğretim elemanıyla olan münasebeti olarak tanımlanmaktadır. Eğitmen: Hem yüz yüze hem de sanal ortamlarda bir sınıfı; fiziki olarak düzenleyen, planlanan program çerçevesinden öğrenme etkinliklerini gerçekleştiren, sınıftaki davranış ve kuralları belirleyen, zaman yönetimini etkili olarak kullanan, sınıfı motive eden ve iletişimi başlatarak öğrencilerin öğrenme aktiviteleri ile etkileşimlerini sağlayan kişidir.
  12. 12. YÜZ YÜZE SINIFLAR Aracı Unsurlar Kurallar Topluluk -Eğitmen - Planlanmış müfredat - Eğitmen -Öğrenci - Derste ‘konuşmak yok’ - Veli -Göz teması gibi kurallar - Öğrenci -Beden dili - Öğrencilerin yüzü - Merkezi fiziksel sınıf -Görsel ipuçları eğitmene dönük - Merkezi okul çerçevesi -Yüz ifadeleri - İnformal planlama - Merkezi örgütsel yapı (mimikler) - Sınıf içi genel diyalog - Merkezi coğrafi çevre -El kaldırma - Fiziksel bulunuşluk (sınıf) (söz hakkı isteme) - Okul günleri eşzamanlı -Yazı tahtası bulunuşluk -Tebeşir -Ders kitapları
  13. 13. SANAL SINIFLAR Aracı Unsurlar Kurallar Topluluk -Eğitmen -Planlanmış müfredat -Eğitmen -Öğrenci -Konuşma serbestliği -Öğrenci -Ses -Öğrencilerin yüzü -Veli -Elektronik posta bilgisayara dönük -Dağıtık sanal sınıf -Yazılı mesaj (sohbet) -Formal planlama -Dağıtık okul çerçevesi -Doküman tarama -Özel ve genel diyalog -Dağıtık örgütsel yapı -Sanal el kaldırma/ -Mekan serbestliği (anonimlik) -Dağıtık sanal çevre Söz isteme - Eşzamanlı/Eşzamansız -Elektronik beyaz tahta/ bulunuşluk Sunumlar -Yazılım -Ders kitapları
  14. 14. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENMEDE YÖNETICI VE LIDER Kotter (2011) yöneticiyi, planın başarısını garanti etmek için, raporlama, organize etme, sonuçları ,izleme, problemleri saptama ve çözme önerileri geliştirme ile örgütleme olarak tanımlarken, liderliği vizyon geliştirmek için insanlara motivasyon ve ilham veren, aynı zamanda ihtiyaçlarına, değerlerine ve duygularına hitap ederek değişimin önünü açarak doğru yönde ilerlemeyi sağlayan bireyler olarak tanımlamaktadır. Zaleznik (2004), liderlerin yapısal etkinlikler ve sorunlarla başa çıkabildiklerini, hazır cevap olduklarını ancak önemli konularda aceleci olmadıklarını ifade etmiştir. Yöneticilerin, süreci savunduklarını, istikrar ve denetim istediklerini ve içgüdüsel hareket ettiklerini ifade etmiştir.
  15. 15. Faaliyet Liderlik Yönetim Düşünme Süreci İnsana odaklanır Nesneye odaklanır Dışa bakar İçe bakar Hedef Belirleme Bir vizyon geliştirir Planları uygular Geleceği oluşturur Şimdiyi geliştirir Ormanı görür Ağaçları görür Personel ilişkileri Güçlendirir Kontrol eder İş arkadaşlarıdır Alt-üst ilişkisi vardır Güvenir ve geliştirir Komuta eder ve düzenler İşlem Doğru işleri yapar İşleri doğru yapar Değişim yaratır Değişim yönetir Altlarına hizmet eder Üstlerine hizmet eder Yönetim Etkiyi kullanır Otoriteyi kullanır Fikir ayrılıklarını kullanır Fikir ayrılıklarından kaçınır Kararlı davranır Sorumlu davranır
  16. 16. Pahal (1999) çalışmasının sonuçlarına göre, yeni binyıl için BT liderlerinin, geniş bir teknolojik ilerleme ve ileri teknoloji araçları dünyasında, aşağıdaki özelliklere sahip olmaları gerektiğini ifade etmiştir. Vizyon Doğruluk Güven Bencil olmama Sadakat Yaratıcılık Açık fikirlilik Dayanıklılık İletişim yeteneği Dinleme yeteneği Risk alma Yenilikçi olma Görünürlük Meraklılık Önsezi Eylem oryantasyonu Samimiyet Azimlilik Ağ kurabilme
  17. 17. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIM IÇIN DÖNÜŞÜM Yükseköğretimdeki öğrenme-öğretme olgusunun çağın gereksinimlerini karşılayabilmesi için bir dönüşüme ihtiyaç vardır. Açık ve uzaktan öğretimin bir parçası olan e-öğrenmenin bu dönüşümün merkezinde olduğu düşünülmektedir. Değişimin gerçekleşmesinde başarılı dönüşüm etkili lidere bağlıdır. E-öğrenmeyi yükseköğretimin kurumsal yapısına tam olarak entegre etmek için gerekli olan özelliklerin liderde var olduğu düşünülmektedir. Başarılı liderler adil, dürüst, açık ve saygılı olmakla birlikte vizyon sahibi, kurumuna bağlı ve kararlı kişilerdir (Garrison, 2011).
  18. 18. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIM IÇIN DÖNÜŞÜM Simonson ve arkadaşları (2014) dönüşümün başarılı sağlanması için 8 adım tanımlamışlardır.  Dönüşümün kaçınılmaz olduğu hissi uyandırılmalıdır.  Etkili bir planlama grubu oluşturulmalıdır.  Bir vizyon oluşturulmalıdır.  Vizyon çevreye yayılmalıdır.  Vizyon doğrultusunda hareket edenler desteklenmelidir.  Kısa vadeli kazançlar oluşturulmalı ve bunun için planlar yapılmalıdır.  Daha fazla değişim meydana getirmek için başarılı açık ve uzaktan öğretim faaliyetleri bir araya getirilmeli ve birleştirilmelidir.  Açık ve uzaktan öğretimdeki başarılar bir araya getirilmelidir.
  19. 19. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETIMDE ÖRGÜT YAPILARI Bir örgütte meydana gelen olaylar karşılıklı davranışlardır. Örgütün yapısı bu karşılıklı davranışlarla tanımlanır. (Keskinkılıç, 2007). Ortak amaç için bir araya gelen bireylerin oluşturduğu topluluklarda da bir yönetim yapısına ihtiyaç vardır. Açık ve uzaktan öğretim örgütlerini oluşturan alt sistemlerin başarısının sistemi etkileyeceği bir gerçektir. Bu nedenle, örgütün etkili olabilmesi için tüm alt sistemlerin örgütün amaçlarından kendi payına düşeni gerçekleştirmesi gerekir. Ayrıca bu alt sistemlerin üreteceği ürünün nicelik ve nitelik yönünden en üst düzeye çıkarması örgütün etkinliğinin en önemli koşuludur (Başaran, 1982).
  20. 20. BAĞIMSIZ YAPILI AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM ÖRGÜTLERİ Temel ve yetişkin eğitiminden, üniversite programına kadar çeşitli düzeylerde ders verebilirler. Bu kapsamda değerlendirilebilecek açık ve uzaktan öğretim örgütleri iki alt gruba ayrılmaktadır. a. Özel ve Devlet Uzaktan Öğretim Kurumları ya da Fakülteleri: Bağımsız kurumlardır. Kendi kararlarını kendileri verebilir. b. Uzaktan Öğretim Üniversiteleri veya Açık Üniversiteler: Ülke/dünya genelinde öğreneni bulunan ve uzaktan diploma/sertifika programları veren kurumlardır.
  21. 21. KARIŞIK YAPILI AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM ÖRGÜTLERİ Uzaktan ve örgün öğretim faaliyetlerini bir arada yürüten kurumlardır. Üç alt gruba ayrılır. a. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Hizmeti Veren Fakülteler/Yüksekokullar/Merkezler: Bağlı bulundukları üniversite ya da devlet kuruluşu bünyesinde faaliyetlerini sürdürmektedir. b. Konsültasyon Modeli: Birden fazla kurumun bir araya gelerek oluşturdukları geniş ölçekli yapıya sahip kuruluşlardır. Örgüt yapısı bağımsız değildir. c. Entegre Olan Sistemler: Kampüs içi ve kampüs dışı öğrenenler bir aradadır. Akademik personel her iki öğrenen grubuna da aynı öğretim müfredatını ve aynı değerlendirme planını uygular.
  22. 22. KÜRESEL YAPILI AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM ÖRGÜTLERİ a. Kitlesel Açık Çevrimiçi Ders (MOOC) Sistemleri: Dünya genelinde tüm üniversiteler ya da özel kuruluşlar kullanabiliyor. Söz konusu hizmet ABD başta olmak üzere birçok ülke tarafından desteklenen platformlar ile sağlanmaktadır.
  23. 23. KAYNAKÇA https://www.isletmekulubu.com/lider-yonetici-arasindaki-farklar/ http://www.gazetevatan.com/yuz-yuze-egitim-ne-zaman-basliyor-meb-5-6-7-ve-9- 10-11- siniflar--1348983-egitim/ https://creamobile.com/tr/urun/1607/uzaktan-canli-egitim-sanal-sinif-cozumu http://www.egitimdeteknoloji.com/uzaktan-egitim-icin-kullanabileceginiz- platformlarin-karsilastirmasi/ https://ecenaperkaya.wordpress.com/2016/10/10/uzaktan-egitim-nedir-faydalari- zararlari-nelerdir/ https://fikirturu.com/toplum/uzaktan-egitim-ama-nasil/ http://www.renewables-liberia.info/index.php/get-involved-sep/e-learning/moocs- massive-open-online-courses Pegem açık ve uzaktan öğrenme www.pegem.net

