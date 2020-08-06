Athlete over training

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Over Training Athletes
Purpose of Athletes Training? To provide continuous training stimulus with adequate variety, recovery and progression to: ...
What is overtraining syndrome? A condition characterized by: A continuous decrease in performance both in training or comp...
Words athletes commonly use to describe how they feel when over trained. Chronically Fatigued Over Fatigued, Overstrained,...
Overload training stimulus  adequate recovery  training increase (as appropriate)   performance Over-Reaching training...
Common symptoms of OTS general fatigue  energy  enthusiasm  motivation Irritable & Restless Anxious Appetite Change  F...
What causes OTS? Its an Imbalance between Training   Recovery
Initiating events that can be the trigger to starting on the path to being over trained • Big increases in volume / intens...
Treatment and Prevention •  Recovery days • Periodization •  Variety in Training • Avoid high intensity over prolonged p...
  1. 1. Over Training Athletes
  2. 2. Purpose of Athletes Training? To provide continuous training stimulus with adequate variety, recovery and progression to: Facilitate optimum performance at the right time(s) Avoid OTS Minimize injury
  3. 3. What is overtraining syndrome? A condition characterized by: A continuous decrease in performance both in training or competition over an extended period of time. A continuous perceived increased effort required to deliver same performance. Failure to show progression or improvement in ones performance ALL despite increased training
  4. 4. Words athletes commonly use to describe how they feel when over trained. Chronically Fatigued Over Fatigued, Overstrained, Frustrated, Depressed, Stale, Overworked, Stressed, Board, Burnt Out,
  5. 5. Overload training stimulus  adequate recovery  training increase (as appropriate)   performance Over-Reaching training stimulus  inadequate recovery  repeated (+ ) training   performance  rest  Full recovery in 2-3weeks Overtraining training stimulus  inadequate recovery  repeated (+ ) training   performance  No recovery with rest
  6. 6. Common symptoms of OTS general fatigue  energy  enthusiasm  motivation Irritable & Restless Anxious Appetite Change  Focus
  7. 7. What causes OTS? Its an Imbalance between Training   Recovery
  8. 8. Initiating events that can be the trigger to starting on the path to being over trained • Big increases in volume / intensity of training • Monotony of training • Illness (disease / infection) • Caloric restriction /  carbohydrate intake • Iron deficiency • Personal / Emotional Problems
  9. 9. Treatment and Prevention •  Recovery days • Periodization •  Variety in Training • Avoid high intensity over prolonged period • Avoid overworking one area or component of fitness

