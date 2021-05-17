Slideshare 10

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEFINISI POLISI • ISTILAH “POLISI” BERASAL DARI KATA YUNANI “POLITIE” YANG MEMPUNYAI ARTI SELURUH PEMERINTAHAN NEGARA KOTA...
MENURUT PARA AHLI • PROF. SATJIPTO RAHARJO MENDEFINISIKAN BAHWA POLISI MERUPAKAN ALAT NEGARA YANG BERTUGAS MEMELIHARA KEAM...
TUGAS POKOK DAN WEWENANG • FUNGSI KEPOLISIAN ADALAH SALAH SATU FUNGSI PEMERINTAHAN NEGARA DI BIDANG PEMELIHARAAN KEAMANAN ...
• KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DIPIMPIN OLEH KAPOLRI YANG DALAM PELAKSANAAN TUGASNYA BERTANGGUNG JAWAB KEPADA PRES...
TIGA TUGAS POKOK TERSEBUT DIATAS KEMUDIAN DI PERINCI DALAM PASAL 14 UU NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK...
• TURUT SERTA DALAM PEMBINAAN HUKUM NASIONAL; • MEMELIHARA KETERTIBAN DAN MENJAMIN KEAMANAN UMUM; • MELAKUKAN KOORDINASI, ...
• MENYELENGGARAKAN IDENTIFIKASI KEPOLISIAN, KEDOKTERAN KEPOLISIAN, LABORATORIUM FORENSIK DAN PSIKOLOGI KEPOLISIAN UNTUK KE...
SUMBER REFERENSI • UNDANG-UNDANG NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA • PERKAP NO. 14 TAHUN 2011 ...
SEKIAN DAN TERIMA KASIH • MATERI SELENGKAPNYA DAPAT DILIHAT DI WEBSITE BERIKUT HTTPS://SELANCARINFO.MY.ID/
Materi kali ini akan membahas tentang peran dan fungsi kepolisan serta kewenangan lembaga kepolisian selengkapnya dapat dilihat di https://selancarinfo.my.id/

  1. 1. DEFINISI POLISI • ISTILAH “POLISI” BERASAL DARI KATA YUNANI “POLITIE” YANG MEMPUNYAI ARTI SELURUH PEMERINTAHAN NEGARA KOTA. DARI SITULAH DAPAT DILIHAT ATAU DISAKSIKAN BAHWA ISTILAH “POLISI” DIPAKAI UNTUK MENYEBUT BAGIAN DARI PEMERINTAHAN. DALAM UNDANG-UNDANG NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DALAM PASAL 1 AYAT (1) DIJELASKAN BAHWA KEPOLISIAN ADALAH SEGALA HAL-IHWAL YANG BERKAITAN DENGAN FUNGSI DAN LEMBAGA POLISI SESUAI DENGAN PERATURAN PERUNDANG-UNDANGAN.
  2. 2. MENURUT PARA AHLI • PROF. SATJIPTO RAHARJO MENDEFINISIKAN BAHWA POLISI MERUPAKAN ALAT NEGARA YANG BERTUGAS MEMELIHARA KEAMANAN DAN KETERTIBAN MASYARAKAT, MEMBERIKAN PENGAYOMAN, DAN MEMBERIKAN PERLINDUNGAN KEPADA MASYARAKAT (SATJIPTO RAHARJO, 2009: 111). • MENURUT MOMO KELANA MENDEFINISIKAN BAHWA PENGERTIAN “POLISI”MEMPUNYAI BANYAK KESAMAAN DI BERBAGAI NEGARA, MISALNYA; DI INGGRIS; “POLISI” (POLICE) ADALAH PEMELIHARAAN KETERTIBAN UMUM DAN PERLINDUNGAN ORANG-ORANG SERTA MILIKNYA DARI KEADAAN YANG MENURUT PERKIRAAN DAPAT MERUPAKAN SUATU BAHAYA ATAU GANGGUAN UMUM DAN TINDAKAN- TINDAKAN YANG MELANGGAR HUKUM.
  3. 3. TUGAS POKOK DAN WEWENANG • FUNGSI KEPOLISIAN ADALAH SALAH SATU FUNGSI PEMERINTAHAN NEGARA DI BIDANG PEMELIHARAAN KEAMANAN DAN KETERTIBAN MASYARAKAT, PENEGAKAN HUKUM, PERLINDUNGAN, PENGAYOMAN, DAN PELAYANAN KEPADA MASYARAKAT. KEDUDUKAN KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA BERADA DI BAWAH PRESIDEN.
  4. 4. • KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DIPIMPIN OLEH KAPOLRI YANG DALAM PELAKSANAAN TUGASNYA BERTANGGUNG JAWAB KEPADA PRESIDEN SESUAI DENGAN PERATURAN PERUNDANG- UNDANGAN. ADAPUN TUGAS POKOK KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA YANG TERMAKTUB DI DALAM PASAL 13 UU NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA ADALAH SEBAGAI BERIKUT: • MEMELIHARA KEAMANAN DAN KETERTIBAN MASYARAKAT; • MENEGAKKAN HUKUM; DAN • MEMBERIKAN PERLINDUNGAN, PENGAYOMAN, DAN PELAYANAN KEPADA • MASYARAKAT.
  5. 5. TIGA TUGAS POKOK TERSEBUT DIATAS KEMUDIAN DI PERINCI DALAM PASAL 14 UU NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA SEBAGAI BERIKUT; • MELAKSANAKAN PENGATURAN, PENJAGAAN, PENGAWALAN, DAN PATROLI TERHADAP KEGIATAN MASYARAKAT DAN PEMERINTAH SESUAI KEBUTUHAN; • MENYELENGGARAKAN SEGALA KEGIATAN DALAM MENJAMIN KEAMANAN, KETERTIBAN, DAN KELANCARAN LALU LINTAS DI JALAN; • MEMBINA MASYARAKAT UNTUK MENINGKATKAN PARTISIPASI MASYARAKAT, KESADARAN HUKUM MASYARAKAT SERTA KETAATAN WARGA MASYARAKAT TERHADAP HUKUM DAN PERATURAN PERUNDANG-UNDANGAN;
  6. 6. • TURUT SERTA DALAM PEMBINAAN HUKUM NASIONAL; • MEMELIHARA KETERTIBAN DAN MENJAMIN KEAMANAN UMUM; • MELAKUKAN KOORDINASI, PENGAWASAN, DAN PEMBINAAN TEKNIS TERHADAP KEPOLISIAN KHUSUS, PENYIDIK PEGAWAI NEGERI SIPIL, DAN BENTUK-BENTUK PENGAMANAN SWAKARSA; • MELAKUKAN PENYELIDIKAN DAN PENYIDIKAN TERHADAP SEMUA TINDAK PIDANA SESUAI DENGAN HUKUM ACARA PIDANA DAN PERATURAN PERUNDANG-UNDANGAN LAINNYA;
  7. 7. • MENYELENGGARAKAN IDENTIFIKASI KEPOLISIAN, KEDOKTERAN KEPOLISIAN, LABORATORIUM FORENSIK DAN PSIKOLOGI KEPOLISIAN UNTUK KEPENTINGAN TUGAS KEPOLISIAN; • MELINDUNGI KESELAMATAN JIWA RAGA, HARTA BENDA, MASYARAKAT, DAN LINGKUNGAN HIDUP DARI GANGGUAN KETERTIBAN DAN/ATAU BENCANA TERMASUK MEMBERIKAN BANTUAN DAN PERTOLONGAN DENGAN MENJUNJUNG TINGGI HAK ASASI MANUSIA; • MELAYANI KEPENTINGAN WARGA MASYARAKAT UNTUK SEMENTARA SEBELUM DITANGANI OLEH INSTANSI DAN/ATAU PIHAK YANG BERWENANG; • MEMBERIKAN PELAYANAN KEPADA MASYARAKAT SESUAI DENGAN KEPENTINGANNYA DALAM LINGKUP TUGAS KEPOLISIAN; SERTA. MELAKSANAKAN TUGAS LAIN SESUAI DENGAN PERATURAN PERUNDANG- UNDANGAN.
  8. 8. SUMBER REFERENSI • UNDANG-UNDANG NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA • PERKAP NO. 14 TAHUN 2011 TENTANG KODE ETIK PROFESI KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA
  9. 9. SEKIAN DAN TERIMA KASIH • MATERI SELENGKAPNYA DAPAT DILIHAT DI WEBSITE BERIKUT HTTPS://SELANCARINFO.MY.ID/

