Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HHCJ AMUMARA COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE –SS3 (NOTE 003)
Telecommunication and Networking • Telecommunication is the process of sending and receiving electrical signal over a larg...
APPLICATION AREAS OF ICT • Information AND communication technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, trans...
TELECONFERENCING • The word tele means distance or over a distance. The word conference means discussion. Teleconference i...
HOW TELECONFERENCING WORKS
VIDEO CONFERECING • THIS IS ALSO KNOWN AS --Videotelephony • Videoconferencing (or video conference) means to conduct a co...
Example of Video Conferecing
TELEPRESENCE • Telepresence • Telepresence is also called virtual presence, is a technique to create a sense of physical p...
TELECOMMUTING • Telecommuting—also known as working from home (WFH), working remotely, or e- commuting—is a work arrangeme...
EXAMPLE OT TELE COMMUTING
TELE COMPUTING • It is a term referring to the use of computers for communication. The term includes communication using c...
MESSAGING • The most common forms of messaging are emails, paging, Short Message Service (SMS), Enhanced Message Service (...
INFORMATION SEARCH, RETRIEVAL AND ARCHIVAL • Information Retrieval is the science of searching for documents, information ...
ICT-BASED GADGETS AND THEIR OPERATIONS • A gadget is a small technological device or an appliance that has a particular fu...
Mobile Phone Cell phones, also known as mobile phones or wireless phones, are hand-held phones with built-in antennas. Unl...
Dispensing machine A dispensing machine is a machine that gives items to customers automatically, after the customer inser...
STAY AT HOME, STAY SAFE , BE POSITIVE. (MAY 12,2020)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HHCJ AMUMARA:COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE FOR SS3:003

27 views

Published on

COMPUTER STUDIES

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HHCJ AMUMARA:COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE FOR SS3:003

  1. 1. HHCJ AMUMARA COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE –SS3 (NOTE 003)
  2. 2. Telecommunication and Networking • Telecommunication is the process of sending and receiving electrical signal over a large distance by electronic means. A single telecommunications circuit consist of two stations, each equipped with a transmitter and a receiver. There are certain mediums of telecommunication systems such as coaxial cables, fiber optics, radio frequency and air etc. a telecommunication network is a network of nodes and links and the communication signal passes through one link to another.
  3. 3. APPLICATION AREAS OF ICT • Information AND communication technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data or information. IT is typically used within the context of business operations as opposed to personal or entertainment technologies. • APPLICATION AREAS OF ICT INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
  4. 4. TELECONFERENCING • The word tele means distance or over a distance. The word conference means discussion. Teleconference is the use of telecommunication devices to hold discussions between participants in different locations. It the process of holding conference via telephone or network connection. • A teleconference or teleseminar is the live exchange and mass articulation of information among several persons and machines remote from one another. • Teleconferencing means meeting through a telecommunications medium.
  5. 5. HOW TELECONFERENCING WORKS
  6. 6. VIDEO CONFERECING • THIS IS ALSO KNOWN AS --Videotelephony • Videoconferencing (or video conference) means to conduct a conference between two or more participants at different sites by using computer networks to transmit audio and video data. This is a conference between two or more participants at different sites by using computer networks to transmit audio and video data. With videoconferencing people can interact as if they were talking face to face with both images and sound relay in real time. Thus far video conferencing has been used in the following fields; Business, Distance learning, Home offices, Legal environment and Telemedicine.
  7. 7. Example of Video Conferecing
  8. 8. TELEPRESENCE • Telepresence • Telepresence is also called virtual presence, is a technique to create a sense of physical presence at a remote location using multimedia such as sound, vision and touch.
  9. 9. TELECOMMUTING • Telecommuting—also known as working from home (WFH), working remotely, or e- commuting—is a work arrangement in which the employee works outside the office. • Telecommuting, IS also called telework, teleworking, working from home, mobile work, remote work, and flexible workplace, is a work arrangement in which employees do not commute or travel to a central place of work, such as an office building, warehouse, or store
  10. 10. EXAMPLE OT TELE COMMUTING
  11. 11. TELE COMPUTING • It is a term referring to the use of computers for communication. The term includes communication using computers linked either one-to-one or in networks of interlinked computers. • The most common use of interlinked computers now is by the way of the internet and Intranet. Intranet is a private network which serves a single organization, such as a corporation. • Computing that utilises a large network such that distant users can communicate with each other.
  12. 12. MESSAGING • The most common forms of messaging are emails, paging, Short Message Service (SMS), Enhanced Message Service (EMS), Multimedia Message (MMS) and instant Messaging.
  13. 13. INFORMATION SEARCH, RETRIEVAL AND ARCHIVAL • Information Retrieval is the science of searching for documents, information within documents, and metadata about document, as well as that of searching relational databases and the World Wide Web. • An Archival Information System consists of an organization of people and systems that has accepted the responsibility to preserve information and make it available for a designated community or users.
  14. 14. ICT-BASED GADGETS AND THEIR OPERATIONS • A gadget is a small technological device or an appliance that has a particular function. Examples of ICT gadgets include Computer, Automated teller machine (ATM), Dispensing machine, Radio sets, Television set, Fax machine, Telephone, GSM, etc.
  15. 15. Mobile Phone Cell phones, also known as mobile phones or wireless phones, are hand-held phones with built-in antennas. Unlike home phones, cell phones can be carried from place to place with minimum fuss. Computer A computer is a programmable machine that inputs, processes and outputs data. A computer system refers to the computer and all its equipment. Fax Machine Fax machine is a short form for facsimile machine. It is a device that can send or receives text and pictures (graphics) over a radio broadcast or a telephone line. Automated Teller Machine (ATM). Automated Teller Machine is also known as automated banking machine (ABM) or cash machine is a computerized telecommunication device that provides the client of financial institution with access to financial transactions in public space without the need for a cashier, human clerk or a bank teller.
  16. 16. Dispensing machine A dispensing machine is a machine that gives items to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. Point of sale machine Electronic retail payment device which reads a customer's bank's name and account number when a bank card or credit card is swiped through a magnetic stripe reader, contacts the bank and if funds are available transfers the customer approved amount to the seller's account, and prints a receipt. • Radio Set A radio receiver (commonly also called a radio) is an electronic device that receives radio wave and converts the information carried by them to a useable form. It is used with an antenna. • Television Television or TV is a telecommunication medium used for transmitting sound with moving images in monochrome (black and white), or in color, and in two or three dimensions
  17. 17. STAY AT HOME, STAY SAFE , BE POSITIVE. (MAY 12,2020)

×