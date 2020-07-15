HHCJ AMUMARA:COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE FOR SS2:005

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HHCJ AMUMARA COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE –SS2 (NOTE 005)
HHCJ- COMPUTER STUDIES LECTURE NOTE TOPIC: Networking Definition of Network and Networking A computer network consists of ...
• Types of Network According to Scale • Depending upon the geographical area covered by a network, it is classified as: • ...
• iv. Communication Channel: It is the medium through which the packets travel. The packets generally travel through cable...
• 3. Metropolitan Area Network (MAN). MANs are large computer network usually spanning a large campus. • 4. Wide Area Netw...
• Types of Topology • 1. Bus Topology • 2. Star Topology • 3. Ring Topology • 4. Mesh Topology • 5. Tree Topology • 6. Hyb...
• In a ring network, every device has exactly two neighbours for communication purposes. All messages travel through a rin...
• In a star network, each node (file server, workstations, and peripherals) is connected to a central device called a hub....
• A tree topology (hierarchical topology) can be viewed as a collection of star networks arranged in a hierarchy. This tre...
• In this topology, each node is connected to every other node in the network. Implementing the mesh topology is expensive...
• Hybrid topology is a combination of any two or more network topologies. A hybrid topology always accrues (results) when ...
• Definition of Network Devices • Network devices are components used to connect computer or other electronic devices toge...
• Benefits of Networking • 1. Site (software) licenses are likely to be cheaper than buying several standalone licenses. •...
STAY AT HOME, STAY SAFE , BE POSITIVE.14/07/2020
