Analisa kegagalan sistem

SISTEM KEGAGALAN Oleh : Pamor Gunoto, MT TEKNIK ELEKTRO UNIVERSITAS RIAU KEPULAUAN BATAM
Jenis Distribusi • Distribusi Eksponensial ini secara luas banyak digunakan untuk menyatakan peluang kegagalan komponen • ...
Distribusi Eksponensial • Bentuk umum persamaan : • Fungsi Distribusi Kumulatif (CDF)
Distribusi Normal Standart • Distribusi Normal Standart adalah Distribusi Normal yang mempunyai nilai mean = 0 dan standar...
Contoh • Suatu sistem kontrol akan gagal jika temperatur ambang melebihi 70o C. Temparatur ambang mengikuti distribusi nor...
Jawab • Sistem kontrol akan gagal bila temperatur ambang adalah > 70o C, maka • Dari tabel untuk z=3 adalah • Maka
Kegagalan • Kegagalan terjadi apabila suatu peralatan (sistem, unit, modul dan komponen) gagal melakukan fungsi yang diber...
Kegagalan • 4 level yaitu
Tipe Kegagalan
1. Kegagalan Fisik Terjadi ketika komponen atau komponen didalam module gagal • Sifatnya random • Lebih mudah diketahui at...
Contoh
Kegagalan • Tipe kegagalan ini berfungsi sebagai informasi yang berguna untuk menentukan bagaimana pencegahan kegagalan ya...
Kegagalan Fisik
Kegagalan Fungsi
Sumber Kegagalan
Sumber Kegagalan 1. Design Sumber kegagalan yang terjadi karena kesalahan design oleh enginer 2. Proses (manufacture) Sumb...
3. Lingkungan (environmental) Sumber kegagalan yang disebabkan oleh faktor lingkungan seperti kelembaban (korosi), tempera...
4. Perawatan (maintenance) Sumber kegagalan terjadi karena kesalahan saat prosedur perawatan 5. Operasional Sumber kegagal...
Kelajuan Kegagalan • Proses seringnya terjadi kegagalan pada suatu peralatan operasiwaktu kegagalanjumlah rateFailure   ...
Stress dan Strength Kelemahan dan Kekuatan • Stress adalah hal-hal yang membuat suatu peralatan mengalami proses kegagalan...
Stress • Bervariasi terhadap waktu (temperature, kelembaban) • Merupakan fungsi distribusi normal
Strength • Merupakan hasil design dan proses dari suatu pabrik pembuat peralatan • Ditentukan pada level tertentu pada liv...
• x = stress level • y = strength level • w = strength over stress • Jika w > 0 , produk sukses, w ≤ 0, produk gagal Stres...
Contoh • Suatu modul akan rusak jika transistor dayanya melebihi temperatur 90o C. Temperatur ambang dalam distribusi norm...
Jawab • Transistor akan bekerja aman pada sekitar temperatur • Distribusi normal • Dari tabel dengan z=2 diperoleh nilai 0...
• Untuk suhu diatas 60o C adalah • Maka kemungkinan modul akan gagal karena temperatur yang melebihi 60o C adalah 0,02275
Realibility • Sampel random data diambil untuk secara statistik dapat digunakan sebagai dasar untuk memprediksi tren kejad...
• Realibility adalah kemungkinan peralatan akan beroperasi sesuai fungsinya dengan design batasan yang diberikan atau kemu...
Unrealibility • Unrealibility adalah kemungkinan bahwa peralatan akan gagal pada interval waktu dari nol (0) sampai t. • a...
Availability • Availability adalah kesuksesan peralatan pada waktu tertentu atau saat itu (bukan interval waktu) • Availab...
Unavailability • Unavailability adalah kemungkinan bahwa peralatan tidak sukses (gagal) pada waktu tertentu
Kemungkinan Kegagalan • Kemungkinan kegagalan pada interval waktu operasi yaitu (PDF) • Secara matematik adalah kemungkina...
• Jadi kemungkinan kegagalan diantara waktu operasi 2000 dan 2200 jam adalah Kemungkinan Kegagalan
Contoh • Suatu CV mempunyai fungsi kegagalan Berapakah kemungkinan kegagalan setelah lewat masa garansi 6 bulan (4380 jam)...
Jawab • Kemungkinan kegagalan • Jadi kemungkinan kegagalan selama interval waktu dari 4380 ke 8760 jam adalah 24,3%
Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) • Adalah waktu rata-rata untuk gagal (kegagalan) • Merupakan salah satu parameter realibility
Mean TimeTo Repair (MTTR) • Adalah variabel random untuk waktu repair • Waktu repair disini termasuk waktu untuk mendeteks...
Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) • Adalah waktu rata-rata yang diperlukan untuk kegagalan dan perbaikan • Digunakan pada s...
Contoh • Sebuah modul I/O mempunyai MTTF adalah 87.600 jam. Ketika modul gagal, untuk memperbaikinya memerlukan waktu 2 ja...
Failure Rate • Adalah perbandingan antara jumlah kegagalan per satuan waktu dengan jumlah komponen yang diperkirakan akan ...
Contoh • 300 modul I/O industri telah beroperasi selama 7 tahun dan terjadi 5 kegagalan. Berapakan rata-rata failure rate ...
Beberapa hubungan dengan failure rate • Realibility • MTTF
Contoh • Sebuah motor mempunyai konstanta failure rate adalah 150 FIT. Berapakah realibility untuk waktu operasi 1000 jam ...
Contoh • Sebuah motor mempunyai konstanta failure rate adalah 150 FIT. Berapakah Mean Time to Failure untuk waktu operasi ...
Repaire Rate • Dinotasikan dengan • Availability adalah
Contoh • Sebuah modul control mempunyai MTTF = 25 tahun. Dengan konstanta repair rate adalah 0,25 ( 4 jam MTTR). Tentukan ...
Terminology Safety Failure Mode 1. Aman (safe) 2. Bahaya (dangerous) • Safe adalah keadaan dimana peralatan masin dibawah ...
Contoh Apabila sensor input mendeteksi adanya bahaya maka sebaiknya output akan terbuka, tapi kondisi bahaya akan terjadi ...
Probability of Failing Safely (PFS) • Adalah Kemungkinan kegagalan yang aman • Dimana Sistem safety akan bekerja apabila a...
• Adalah kemungkinan kegagalan yang berbahaya • Dimana sistem safety tidak akan bekerja apabila ada kondisi yang berbahaya...
Probability of Failing on Demand (PFD) • UnAvailability : • Availability : • Safety Availability SA(t) = 1 – PFD (t)
• Mean Time to Fail Safely (MTTFS) Adalah waktu rata-rata untuk kegagalan yang aman • Mean Time to Fail Dangerous (MTTFD) ...
Contoh • Sebuah PLC mempunyai data seperti dibawah ini. Hittunglah MTTFD
Jawab
SEMOGA BERMANFAAT
Analisa kegagalan sistem

  1. 1. SISTEM KEGAGALAN Oleh : Pamor Gunoto, MT TEKNIK ELEKTRO UNIVERSITAS RIAU KEPULAUAN BATAM
  2. 2. Jenis Distribusi • Distribusi Eksponensial ini secara luas banyak digunakan untuk menyatakan peluang kegagalan komponen • Distribusi Normal digunakan untuk menyatakan distribusi kekuatan dan kelemahan
  3. 3. Distribusi Eksponensial • Bentuk umum persamaan : • Fungsi Distribusi Kumulatif (CDF)
  4. 4. Distribusi Normal Standart • Distribusi Normal Standart adalah Distribusi Normal yang mempunyai nilai mean = 0 dan standar deviasi = 1, sehingga jika • Maka distribusi normal standart pada PDF adalah x : nilai sesungguhnya µ : mean σ : standart deviasi
  5. 5. Contoh • Suatu sistem kontrol akan gagal jika temperatur ambang melebihi 70o C. Temparatur ambang mengikuti distribusi normal dengan mean 40o C dan standart deviasi 10o C. Berapakah kemungkinan kegagalan ?
  6. 6. Jawab • Sistem kontrol akan gagal bila temperatur ambang adalah > 70o C, maka • Dari tabel untuk z=3 adalah • Maka
  7. 7. Kegagalan • Kegagalan terjadi apabila suatu peralatan (sistem, unit, modul dan komponen) gagal melakukan fungsi yang diberikan • Untuk mencegah suatu sistem gagal maka perlu dipelajari penyebab kegagalan tersebut • Untuk mempelajari sistem kegagalan maka diperlukan semua level akan diperiksa • Dalam hal ini ada 4 level yang menjadi acuan
  8. 8. Kegagalan • 4 level yaitu
  9. 9. Tipe Kegagalan
  10. 10. 1. Kegagalan Fisik Terjadi ketika komponen atau komponen didalam module gagal • Sifatnya random • Lebih mudah diketahui atau dilihat 2. Kegagalan Fungsi Terjadi ketika sistem tidak berfungsi seperti yang diharapkan • Munculnya tidak berulang • Tidak mudah diketahui Tipe Kegagalan
  11. 11. Contoh
  12. 12. Kegagalan • Tipe kegagalan ini berfungsi sebagai informasi yang berguna untuk menentukan bagaimana pencegahan kegagalan yang berikutnya • Informasi ini disimpan sebagai untuk mengetahui sumber kegagalan dan efek dari kegagalan
  13. 13. Kegagalan Fisik
  14. 14. Kegagalan Fungsi
  15. 15. Sumber Kegagalan
  16. 16. Sumber Kegagalan 1. Design Sumber kegagalan yang terjadi karena kesalahan design oleh enginer 2. Proses (manufacture) Sumber kegagalan yang terjadi karena kesalahan selama proses pembuatan produk
  17. 17. 3. Lingkungan (environmental) Sumber kegagalan yang disebabkan oleh faktor lingkungan seperti kelembaban (korosi), temperatur (meleleh), vibrasi dsb
  18. 18. 4. Perawatan (maintenance) Sumber kegagalan terjadi karena kesalahan saat prosedur perawatan 5. Operasional Sumber kegagalan terjadi karena kesalahan saat mengoperasikan (human error)
  19. 19. Kelajuan Kegagalan • Proses seringnya terjadi kegagalan pada suatu peralatan operasiwaktu kegagalanjumlah rateFailure    
  20. 20. Stress dan Strength Kelemahan dan Kekuatan • Stress adalah hal-hal yang membuat suatu peralatan mengalami proses kegagalan Contoh : korosi, tegangan atau arus berlebihan, vibrasi, temperatur, kelembaban dan human error • Strength adalah hal-hal yang dapat membuat suatu peralatan dapat bertahan dari proses kegagalan • Contoh : design, material, komponen dsb
  21. 21. Stress • Bervariasi terhadap waktu (temperature, kelembaban) • Merupakan fungsi distribusi normal
  22. 22. Strength • Merupakan hasil design dan proses dari suatu pabrik pembuat peralatan • Ditentukan pada level tertentu pada live time produk
  23. 23. • x = stress level • y = strength level • w = strength over stress • Jika w > 0 , produk sukses, w ≤ 0, produk gagal Stress dan Strength Kelemahan dan Kekuatan
  24. 24. Contoh • Suatu modul akan rusak jika transistor dayanya melebihi temperatur 90o C. Temperatur ambang dalam distribusi normal dengan mean = 40o C dan standar deviasi = 10o C. Transistor bekerja secara normal pada tempeatur 30o C lebih panas dari temperatur ambang. Berapa kemungkinan modul akan mengalami kegagalan ?
  25. 25. Jawab • Transistor akan bekerja aman pada sekitar temperatur • Distribusi normal • Dari tabel dengan z=2 diperoleh nilai 0,97725, ini maksudnya dengan suhu dibawah 60o C adalah 0,97725
  26. 26. • Untuk suhu diatas 60o C adalah • Maka kemungkinan modul akan gagal karena temperatur yang melebihi 60o C adalah 0,02275
  27. 27. Realibility • Sampel random data diambil untuk secara statistik dapat digunakan sebagai dasar untuk memprediksi tren kejadian yang akan datang • Secara keteknikan variabel random adalah time to failure (T) Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) = 3,248 jam
  28. 28. • Realibility adalah kemungkinan peralatan akan beroperasi sesuai fungsinya dengan design batasan yang diberikan atau kemungkinan bahwa peralatan akan sukses pada interval waktu dari nol (0) ke t Realibility
  29. 29. Unrealibility • Unrealibility adalah kemungkinan bahwa peralatan akan gagal pada interval waktu dari nol (0) sampai t. • atau
  30. 30. Availability • Availability adalah kesuksesan peralatan pada waktu tertentu atau saat itu (bukan interval waktu) • Availability berhubungan dengan maintenance
  31. 31. Unavailability • Unavailability adalah kemungkinan bahwa peralatan tidak sukses (gagal) pada waktu tertentu
  32. 32. Kemungkinan Kegagalan • Kemungkinan kegagalan pada interval waktu operasi yaitu (PDF) • Secara matematik adalah kemungkinan failure of time (T) akan terjadi antara waktu operasi (t) dan setelah waktu oparasi (t+Δt)
  33. 33. • Jadi kemungkinan kegagalan diantara waktu operasi 2000 dan 2200 jam adalah Kemungkinan Kegagalan
  34. 34. Contoh • Suatu CV mempunyai fungsi kegagalan Berapakah kemungkinan kegagalan setelah lewat masa garansi 6 bulan (4380 jam) dan sebelum shutdown 12 bulan (8760 jam) ?
  35. 35. Jawab • Kemungkinan kegagalan • Jadi kemungkinan kegagalan selama interval waktu dari 4380 ke 8760 jam adalah 24,3%
  36. 36. Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) • Adalah waktu rata-rata untuk gagal (kegagalan) • Merupakan salah satu parameter realibility
  37. 37. Mean TimeTo Repair (MTTR) • Adalah variabel random untuk waktu repair • Waktu repair disini termasuk waktu untuk mendeteksi kegagalan dan waktu untuk memperbaiki • Digunakan hanya pada peralatan yang dapat diperbaiki
  38. 38. Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) • Adalah waktu rata-rata yang diperlukan untuk kegagalan dan perbaikan • Digunakan pada sistem yang dapat diperbaiki
  39. 39. Contoh • Sebuah modul I/O mempunyai MTTF adalah 87.600 jam. Ketika modul gagal, untuk memperbaikinya memerlukan waktu 2 jam. Berapakah MTBF ? • MTBF = MTTF + MTTR = 87.600 + 2 = 87.602 jam
  40. 40. Failure Rate • Adalah perbandingan antara jumlah kegagalan per satuan waktu dengan jumlah komponen yang diperkirakan akan gagal • Dibandingkan dengan per 1 milyar (109) jam
  41. 41. Contoh • 300 modul I/O industri telah beroperasi selama 7 tahun dan terjadi 5 kegagalan. Berapakan rata-rata failure rate modul ini ? • Failure rate = 5/(300x7x8760) = 0,000000271798 = 272 FIT
  42. 42. Beberapa hubungan dengan failure rate • Realibility • MTTF
  43. 43. Contoh • Sebuah motor mempunyai konstanta failure rate adalah 150 FIT. Berapakah realibility untuk waktu operasi 1000 jam ? • Failure rate = 150/1.000.000.000 = 0,00000015
  44. 44. Contoh • Sebuah motor mempunyai konstanta failure rate adalah 150 FIT. Berapakah Mean Time to Failure untuk waktu operasi 1000 jam ? • Failure rate = 150/1.000.000.000 = 0,00000015
  45. 45. Repaire Rate • Dinotasikan dengan • Availability adalah
  46. 46. Contoh • Sebuah modul control mempunyai MTTF = 25 tahun. Dengan konstanta repair rate adalah 0,25 ( 4 jam MTTR). Tentukan availability ? • A = (MTTF)/(MTTF+MTTR) = (25x8760)/(25x8760 + 4) = 0,99998
  47. 47. Terminology Safety Failure Mode 1. Aman (safe) 2. Bahaya (dangerous) • Safe adalah keadaan dimana peralatan masin dibawah kendali akibat dari kegagalan • Bahaya adalah kedaan dimana peralatan tidak terkendali akibat dari kegagalan
  48. 48. Contoh Apabila sensor input mendeteksi adanya bahaya maka sebaiknya output akan terbuka, tapi kondisi bahaya akan terjadi (Dangerous failure) apabila sensor input mendeteksi bahaya dan ouput tetap tertutup
  49. 49. Probability of Failing Safely (PFS) • Adalah Kemungkinan kegagalan yang aman • Dimana Sistem safety akan bekerja apabila ada kondisi yang berbahaya terjadi
  50. 50. • Adalah kemungkinan kegagalan yang berbahaya • Dimana sistem safety tidak akan bekerja apabila ada kondisi yang berbahaya terjadi Probability of Failing on Demand (PFD)
  51. 51. Probability of Failing on Demand (PFD) • UnAvailability : • Availability : • Safety Availability SA(t) = 1 – PFD (t)
  52. 52. • Mean Time to Fail Safely (MTTFS) Adalah waktu rata-rata untuk kegagalan yang aman • Mean Time to Fail Dangerous (MTTFD) Adalah waktu rata-rata untuk kegagalan yang berbahaya
  53. 53. Contoh • Sebuah PLC mempunyai data seperti dibawah ini. Hittunglah MTTFD
  54. 54. Jawab
  55. 55. SEMOGA BERMANFAAT

