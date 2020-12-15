Acik ve uzaktan_ogretimde_ogreten_ve_ogrenen_rolleri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİMDE ÖĞRETEN VE ÖĞRENEN ROLLERİ Hazırlayan: Melike ARI 19310401054 Danışman: Dr. Agah Tuğrul KORUCU
ÖĞRETEN ROLLERİ Khan(2004) yaptığı çalışmayla açık ve uzaktan öğrenmede roller ve görevleri belirlemiştir. Bu roller şunla...
“ Açık ve uzaktan öğretimde öğretenin pedagojik, teknik, sosyal, yönetimsel, tasarımsal, ve öğretici rolleri bulunmaktadır...
Bu roller şunlardır; geri dönüt verme, teşhis uzmanı ve yönlendirici, teknik destek ve yeterlilik, yönlendirici, sosyal ya...
Öğreten öğrencilere uygun ve zamanlı geri dönüt verir. Geri Dönüt Verme (Tagg ve Dickerson 1995; Smith,2005) 5 Teşhis Uzma...
Öğrenenlere teknik konuda yardımcı olur ve teknik olarak uzaktan eğitim sistemini kullanır. Teknik Destek ve Yeterlilik (A...
Öğrencilerin birbirleriyle etkileşim kurmalarını sağlamak ve çevrimiçi öğrenme ortamının bir parçası olmaları için yardımc...
Öğrenenlere öğrenmelerinde yardımcı olur ve öğrenmeyi yönetir. Öğrenme Yöneticisi (Tam, 2000 ) 8 Ders Yöneticisi (Egan ve ...
Öğrenci ile öğretmen ve öğrenci ile öğrenci arasındaki etkileşimin oluşmasında rol üstlenir. Etkileşim Yöneticisi (Moore v...
Başarılı ve etkili bir uzaktan eğitim sürecinin yürütülmesinde kuşkusuz en önemli paylardan birisi öğreticilere aittir. Ge...
1- Teknolojik Roller 12 Uygun Teknoloji Seçimi Yeni teknolojileri araştırabilmeli •Uzaktan bir derste kullanılan teknoloji...
2)YÖNETİMSEL ROLLER 13 Kurumsal •Kurum misyonunu ve ilkelerini bilmeli •Kurumsal istekler karşısında idari prosedürleri uy...
3)DEĞERLENDİRİCİ ROLLER 14 •Uygun değerlendirme kriterleri belirlemeli •Alternatif ölçme tekniklerini uygulayabilmeli •Der...
4)ÖĞRETIM TASARLAYICI ROLLER 15 Ders İçeriği •Dersin öğrenme hedeflerini tanımlar ve hedeflere uygun öğretim faaliyetleri ...
5)KOLAYLAŞTIRICI ROLLER 16 Öğrenmeyi Kolaylaştırma •Gerçek hayattan örnekler vererek öğrencilerin konuyu anlamasını kolayl...
6)PEDAGOJiK ROLLER 17 Kişisel •Öğretimi eleştirel olarak analiz edebilmeli •Kişisel inançlarının farkında olarak gerektiği...
7)SOSYAL ROLLER 18 Sosyal Roller •Ders içerisinde topluluk duygusu geliştirmeye yardımcı olmalı •Öğrenciler arası etkileşi...
ÖĞRENEN ROLLERİ 19 Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme ortamları öğretim şekli, bilginin sunuluş şekli, topluluk yapısının farklılığı,...
20 Çevrimiçi öğretim ortamlarında öğrenenlerin yaşamış oldukları en önemli problemlerden biri sosyal topluluk hissi oluştu...
21 Geleneksel sınıf ortamında eğitim faaliyetine alışkın olan öğrenenler açık ve uzaktan öğrenme ortamlarında eğitim almay...
22 Öğrenenlerin çevrimiçi öğrenme ortamlarında edinecekleri yeni rollere uyum sağlamalarını ve benimsemelerini sağlamak ya...
23 Web-tabanlı eğitimde öğrencilerin başarı ve tatminlerini etkileyen pek çok değişken bulunmaktadır. İlişki seviyesi ve ö...
Öğretmen Eğitiminde Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Uygulamaları 27 Uzaktan eğitim yıllardır, öğretmen yetiştirmek ve öğretmenleri...
28 UNESCO’nun hazırlamış olduğu bir rapora göre, 2015 yılı sonunda her çocuğun ilköğretim düzeyinde eğitim alabilmesi için...
29 2. İşitsel Temelli Uzaktan Eğitim Öğretmen yetiştirmede işitsel temelli öğretim radyo yayınlarını, Etkileşimli Radyo Öğ...
30 4. Multimedya Temelli Uzaktan Öğrenme Multimedya, yazılı, işitsel, görsel vb. çok sayıda içerik formatlarını birleştire...
31 6. Web tabanlı öğrenme için gelişmekte olan yeni uygulamalar Web tabanlı birçok uygulama öğretmen yetiştirmede yeni yen...
32 Türkiye’deki Uygulamalar Öğretmenler ve öğretmenlik mesleğindeki nitelik konusu sadece Dünya’da birçok ülkede olduğu gi...
33 Yüksek Öğretim Kurulu 9 Şubat 2012 tarihinde yapmış olduğu toplantıda devrim niteliğinde sayılacak bir karar alınmış, a...
KAYNAKÇA 34 • https://ogem.atauni.edu.tr/2020/05/07/uzaktan-ogreticinin-rolleri/#page-content • https://slideplayer.biz.tr...
35 TEŞEKKÜRLER
