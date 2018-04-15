Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FEEDBACK DIFFERENT WAYS I HAVE RECEIVED FEEDBACK
YOUTUBE I UPLOADED OUR TRAILER ONTO YOUTUBE. THIS WAS AN IMPORTANT STEP TO FINALISE OUR PRODUCT BECAUSE YOUTUBE IS A VERY ...
TWITTER BECAUSE I USE TWITTER REGULARLY, THIS WAS A GREAT PLACE TO SHARE THE TRAILER FROM YOUTUBE AS I KNEW I WOULD BE ABL...
QUESTIONNAIRES WHEN I WANTED TO HAVE QUICK FEEDBACK I USED QUESTIONNAIRES AS A RESOURCE SO I COULD HAND OUT QUESTIONS TO P...
INTERVIEW I THOUGHT RECORDING A SHORT INTERVIEW OF SOMEONE’S REACTIONS TO THE TRAILER WOULD BE A GOOD IDEA. I DECIDED TO R...
INTERVIEW QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS HOW DID THE TRAILER MAKE YOU FEEL? ANXIOUS FOR THE CHARACTERS I WOULD FEEL UNSAFE WHAT DID...
AUDIENCE FEEDBACK ON THE NEXT SLIDE ARE QUOTES OF THE DIFFERENT RESPONSES THAT I HAVE RECEIVED FROM THE AUDIENCE I HAVE SH...
FEEDBACK POSITIVES • ‘THIS IS SO GOOD, THE FILMING/ANGLES ARE GREAT’ • ‘I LOVE THIS! EDITED AND PUT TOGETHER SO WELL, YOUS...
“ ” I THOUGHT THE LIGHTING WAS A BIT POOR RESPONDING TO NEGATIVE FEEDBACK I AGREE WITH THIS COMMENT AS I WANTED TO FILM AT...
RELYING ON PREMIERE PRO MAY HAVE NOT BEEN THE BEST CHOICE WHEN WANTING TO CHANGE THE EXPOSURE, HOWEVER IT WASN’T A BIG ISS...
“ ” SEEING A FEW SHOTS OF WHERE THE GIRL LILY WENT WOULD HAVE BEEN GOOD RESPONDING TO NEGATIVE FEEDBACK I DISAGREE WITH TH...
“ ” HORRORS ARE NOT MY KIND OF FILMS, SO I PROBABLY WOULDN’T WATCH IT BECAUSE IT IS JUMPY AND SCARY RESPONDING TO NEGATIVE...
OVERALL FEEDBACK• OVERALL, I AM HAPPY WITH THE FEEDBACK WHICH I HAVE RECEIVED FROM OUR TRAILER, THE PEOPLE WHICH FED BACK ...
Evaluation Question 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evaluation Question 3

33 views

Published on

What have you learned from your audience feedback?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Evaluation Question 3

  1. 1. FEEDBACK DIFFERENT WAYS I HAVE RECEIVED FEEDBACK
  2. 2. YOUTUBE I UPLOADED OUR TRAILER ONTO YOUTUBE. THIS WAS AN IMPORTANT STEP TO FINALISE OUR PRODUCT BECAUSE YOUTUBE IS A VERY POPULARWEBSITE, OWNED BY GOOGLE. MOVIES, GAMES AND MUSIC TRAILERS ARE RELEASED ON THIS WEBSITE WHICH IS ANOTHER REASON WHY I DECIDED TO UPLOAD OUR MATERIAL ON HERE. ONCE I UPLOADED THE TRAILER IT WAS EASIER TO SHARE ON OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITES, FOR EXAMPLE TWITTER. I RECEIVED SOME LIKES AND COMMENTS ON THE VIDEO WHICH I WILL FOCUSON LATER. ANOTHER BENEFIT OF UPLOADING THE TRAILER ON HERE IS THAT YOUTUBE IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE.
  3. 3. TWITTER BECAUSE I USE TWITTER REGULARLY, THIS WAS A GREAT PLACE TO SHARE THE TRAILER FROM YOUTUBE AS I KNEW I WOULD BE ABLE TO GAIN VIEWERS AND RECEIVE FEEDBACK. I RECEIVED RETWEETS AND LIKES ON THE TWEET AND ADDITIONAL COMMENTS. TWITTER IS A POPULARSOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE SO I DECIDED TO ADD SOME OF MY OWN COMMENTS TO THE TWEET, FOR EXAMPLE HASHTAGS WHICH PEOPLE COULD REACH, LIKE #HORRORTRAILERS TO GET A WIDER RANGE OF RESPONSES.
  4. 4. QUESTIONNAIRES WHEN I WANTED TO HAVE QUICK FEEDBACK I USED QUESTIONNAIRES AS A RESOURCE SO I COULD HAND OUT QUESTIONS TO PEOPLE THERE AND THEN, GATHERING FEEDBACK SO I COULD CARRY ON WITH CHANGES RAPIDLY. THE PEOPLE WHO ANSWERED THESE QUESTIONNAIRES WERE PEERS, TEACHERS AND THE REST OF MY GROUP.
  5. 5. INTERVIEW I THOUGHT RECORDING A SHORT INTERVIEW OF SOMEONE’S REACTIONS TO THE TRAILER WOULD BE A GOOD IDEA. I DECIDED TO RECORD WHAT THEY SAID BY WRITING THEIR COMMENTS DOWN ON PAPER WHEN ASKING THEM QUESTIONS. THIS WAS AN EASIER WAY TO PIECE ALL OF THE RESPONSES TOGETHER AND VIEW THEM AS A WHOLE INSTEAD OF RECORDING THE INTERVIEW DIGITALLY.
  6. 6. INTERVIEW QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS HOW DID THE TRAILER MAKE YOU FEEL? ANXIOUS FOR THE CHARACTERS I WOULD FEEL UNSAFE WHAT DID YOU LIKE ABOUT THE TRAILER? THE ENDING IS REALLY GOOD I KNEW SOMETHING WAS GOING TO HAPPEN WHEN THE SINGING STARTED I JUST DIDN’T KNOW WHEN WHAT IMPROVEMENTS DO YOU THINK WE COULD HAVE MADE? I THINK MAYBE YOU SHOULD HAVE USED CONSISTENT MUSIC WHICH WAS THE SAME BECAUSE IT CHANGES TOO MUCH Conversation after the questions: Interviewee: Where did you film? Me: At my house and near the canal. Interviewee: Oh that’s creepy
  7. 7. AUDIENCE FEEDBACK ON THE NEXT SLIDE ARE QUOTES OF THE DIFFERENT RESPONSES THAT I HAVE RECEIVED FROM THE AUDIENCE I HAVE SHOWN OUR TRAILER TO.
  8. 8. FEEDBACK POSITIVES • ‘THIS IS SO GOOD, THE FILMING/ANGLES ARE GREAT’ • ‘I LOVE THIS! EDITED AND PUT TOGETHER SO WELL, YOUS DONE AN AMAZING JOB’ • ‘LOVE THE BIT WHERE THEIR IN THE BEDROOM AND ALL YOU CAN SEE IS THE LIGHT OF THEIR FACES! WELL CREEPY!’ • ‘THE TRAILER IS GOOD AND DOESN’T GIVE TOO MUCH AWAY ABOUT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN’ • ‘INTERESTING STORY’ NEGATIVES • ‘I THOUGHT THE LIGHTING WAS A BIT POOR’ • ‘SEEING A FEW SHOTS OF WHERE THE GIRL LILY WENT WOULD HAVE BEEN GOOD’ • ‘HORRORS ARE NOT MY KIND OF FILMS, SO I PROBABLY WOULDN’T WATCH IT BECAUSE IT IS JUMPY AND SCARY’
  9. 9. “ ” I THOUGHT THE LIGHTING WAS A BIT POOR RESPONDING TO NEGATIVE FEEDBACK I AGREE WITH THIS COMMENT AS I WANTED TO FILM AT NIGHT SO THE CAST COULD REALLY GET INTO CHARACTER AND OVERALL FIT IN WITH THE STORYLINE. THE OTHERS INSISTED THEY WANTED TO FILM THE TRAILER EARLIER ON IN THE DAY, THIS IS WHY THE LIGHTING WAS POOR. RELYING ON PREMIERE PRO WASN’T GOOD ENOUGH WHEN WANTING TO CHANGE THE EXPOSURE. FROM THE TRAILER YOU CAN SEE THAT THE SHOTS ARE WEAKENED WITH A GREY COLOUR TO DARKEN THE SKY AND THIS DIDN’T CREATE A PROFESSIONAL APPEARANCE.
  10. 10. RELYING ON PREMIERE PRO MAY HAVE NOT BEEN THE BEST CHOICE WHEN WANTING TO CHANGE THE EXPOSURE, HOWEVER IT WASN’T A BIG ISSUE. FROM THE TRAILER YOU CAN SEE THAT THE SHOTS ARE WEAKENED WITH A GREY COLOUR TO DARKEN THE SKY AND THIS DIDN’T CREATE A PROFESSIONAL APPEARANCE, ON THE OTHER HAND THIS IS WHAT OUR GROUP DECIDED ON DOING.
  11. 11. “ ” SEEING A FEW SHOTS OF WHERE THE GIRL LILY WENT WOULD HAVE BEEN GOOD RESPONDING TO NEGATIVE FEEDBACK I DISAGREE WITH THIS OPINION BECAUSE I THINK THAT THE TRAILER WOULD THEN GIVE TOO MUCH AWAY. IF THE TRAILER DID INCLUDE MORE SHOTS OF LILY , THIS COULD PREVENT THE AUDIENCE FROM GOING TO WATCH THE MOVIE AS THEY HAVE SEEN A LOT OF WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE MOVIE. OUR FOCUS WAS TO CREATE MYSTERY SO BY FOLLOWING THIS COMMENT IT WOULD GO AGAINST OUR INITIAL INTENTION.
  12. 12. “ ” HORRORS ARE NOT MY KIND OF FILMS, SO I PROBABLY WOULDN’T WATCH IT BECAUSE IT IS JUMPY AND SCARY RESPONDING TO NEGATIVE FEEDBACK I FOUND THIS COMMENT QUITE AMUSING SEEN AS THOUGH ME HAVE CREATED A TRAILER TO SUIT THE HORROR GENRE. THIS MEANS THAT OUR AUDIENCE UNDERSTAND AND RECOGNISE THAT WE HAVE CREATED A HORROR MOVIE TRAILER, WHICH IS A POSITIVE RESPONSE. EVERYONE HAS THEIR OWN INTERESTS SO IT ISN’T A CONCERN THAT THIS PERSON WOULDN’T WATCH THE MOVIE. THEY SAID THEY FOUND IT ‘JUMPY AND SCARY’ WHICH I AM PLEASED WITH AS THIS FITS THE CONVENTIONS OF HORROR.
  13. 13. OVERALL FEEDBACK• OVERALL, I AM HAPPY WITH THE FEEDBACK WHICH I HAVE RECEIVED FROM OUR TRAILER, THE PEOPLE WHICH FED BACK TO US WERE OUR TARGET AUDIENCE. THIS WAS MORE BENEFICIAL WHEN LOOKING THROUGH THE POSITIVES AND NEGATIVES. THE NEGATIVE COMMENTS THAT WE DID RECEIVE I BELIEVE WERE ABERRANT (WOULDN’T WATCH IT) OR THINGS WHICH WERE REASONABLE (POOR LIGHTING). I THINK THESE VIEWS ARE A GOOD THING, MEANING THAT THE CORE OF OUR TRAILER IS PRODUCED WELL. • RECEIVING FEEDBACK ON THE TRAILER FROM TWITTER AND YOUTUBE IT HAS MADE ME MORE INTERESTED IN MAKING FILMS AGAIN IN THE FUTURE. ONE OF THE MAIN THINGS WHICH I HAVE LEARNT IS THAT WHEN YOU ARE PLANNING FOR THE FILM, IN YOUR HEAD YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WANT SO YOU SHOULD STICK TO IT TO ACHIEVE AND DEVELOP THAT INTENTION , BUT THE OTHER PRODUCERS AS WELL AS YOU, UNDERSTANDING WHY THAT DECISION IS THE RIGHT CHOICE. • A GOOD EXAMPLE OF THIS WOULD BE BEFORE WE STARTED FILMING AND I MADE AN EQUIPMENT LIST OF THE THINGS WE NEEDED, WHICH INCLUDED TORCHES FOR WHEN WE WERE FILMING AT NIGHT. WE DIDN’T STICK TO OUR PLAN AND I BELIEVE STICKING TO IT MAY HAVE GIVEN US MORE TIME TO FOCUS ON OTHER PARTS OF THE TRAILER THAT NEEDED MORE WORK E.G. SOUND. HOWEVER, YOU COULD SAY THAT THE AUDIENCE MEMBER WHO SAID THAT THE LIGHTING WAS A BIT POOR WAS BEING VERY SELECTIVE. IN OUR HEADS WE WERE SATISFIED WITH THE SHOTS AND WHAT WE INCLUDED, BUT FOR SOME OF THE MEMBERS OF OUR TARGET AUDIENCE THEY TOOK AN ABERRANT READING OF OUR MEDIA PRODUCT.

×