18310611013 ödevim hakkında ki slaytım

Açık ve Uzaktan Öğrenmede Öğreten ve Öğrenen Rolleri Erva Tuğçe ÇİFTÇİ Tarih Eğitimi Anabilim Dalı Danışman : Doç. Dr. Aga...
AçıkveUzaktan Öğrenimde ÖğreticiRolü  Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme sürecinde eğitimin etkili bir şekilde yürütülmesinde en büy...
Öğreticinin7farklıalandarolüvardır. Teknolojik rolü Yönetimsel rolü Değerlendirici rolü Öğretim tasarlayıcısı rolü Kolayla...
Yönetimsel Rolü  Zaman Yönetimi  Ders planlaması yapabilmeli  Ders etkinliklerini takvimsel olarak ayarlayabilmeli  De...
Yönetimsel Rolü  Kurumsal  Kurum misyonunu ve ilkelerini bilmeli  Kurumsal istekler karşısında idari prosedürleri uygul...
Teknolojik Rolü  Teknik  Temel düzeyde teknik sorunları çözebilmeli  Mikrofon, kamera, kulaklık vb. cihazların çalışır ...
Teknolojik Rolü  Öğretim Yönetim Sistemi  Öğretim yönetim sistemi platformunun yeterliliklerini ve sınırlarını bilmeli ...
Öğretim Rolü  Ders İçeriği  Dersin öğrenme hedeflerini tanımlar ve hedeflere uygun öğretim faaliyetleri geliştirmeli  D...
Öğretim Rolü  Ders Materyalleri  Ders hedeflerine yönelik materyal ve etkileşim ortamı belirlemeli  Basit ve özgün mate...
Değerlendirici Rolü  Değerlendirmeye Yönelik Roller  Uygun değerlendirme kriterleri belirlemeli  Alternatif ölçme tekni...
Kolaylaştırıcı Rolü  Öğrenmeyi Kolaylaştırma  Gerçek hayattan örnekler vererek öğrencilerin konuyu anlamasını kolaylaştı...
Sosyal Rolü  Ders içerisinde topluluk duygusu geliştirmeye yardımcı olmalı  Öğrenciler arası etkileşimi artırıcı etkinli...
Pedagojik Rolü  İletişim  Öğrencilerin demografik özelliklerine uygun iletişim kurmalı  Öğrencilere ulaşabilmek için mü...
Pedagojik Rolü  Öğrenme-Öğretme Süreci  Öğrenci merkezli yaklaşımı ders içinde yansıtmalı  Öğrenci merkezli öğrenme etk...
AçıkveUzaktan Öğrenimde ÖğrenciRolü Yapılan araştırmalara göre uzaktan eğitimde öğrenci rolleri; teknoloji uzmanı, iletiş...
Öğrenci teknolojiyle iç içe olmalıdır. Çünkü uzaktan eğitimde herhangi bir noktada takıldığında araştırması gereken yerler...
  1. 1. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğrenmede Öğreten ve Öğrenen Rolleri Erva Tuğçe ÇİFTÇİ Tarih Eğitimi Anabilim Dalı Danışman : Doç. Dr. Agah Tuğrul KORUCU
  2. 2. AçıkveUzaktan Öğrenimde ÖğreticiRolü  Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme sürecinde eğitimin etkili bir şekilde yürütülmesinde en büyük görev öğreticiye düşmektedir. Sınıfta lider görevinde yer alan öğreten uzaktan eğitimde de aynı görevi yerine getirmelidir. Böylelikle öğrencinin derse ilgisi çekilerek katılımın sağlanması ve öğrenmede başarı elde edilmesi sağlanmalıdır. Öğretici ne kadar bilgili olursa öğrenenlerin başarısı da o kadar artar.
  3. 3. Öğreticinin7farklıalandarolüvardır. Teknolojik rolü Yönetimsel rolü Değerlendirici rolü Öğretim tasarlayıcısı rolü Kolaylaştırıcı rolü Pedagojik rolü Sosyal rolü
  4. 4. Yönetimsel Rolü  Zaman Yönetimi  Ders planlaması yapabilmeli  Ders etkinliklerini takvimsel olarak ayarlayabilmeli  Ders içi etkinliklere ayrılacak süreyi belirleyebilmeli  Değerlendirme zamanlamasını belirleyebilmeli  Haftalık gerçekleştirilecek aktivitelerin zaman aralığını belirlemeli Ders Yönetimi  Derse katılan öğrencilere ders ile ilgili kuralları hatırlatmalı  Ders içinde dersle ilgisiz ifade veya soruları önleyebilmeli  Etik kuralları ders içerisinde uygulayabilmeli
  5. 5. Yönetimsel Rolü  Kurumsal  Kurum misyonunu ve ilkelerini bilmeli  Kurumsal istekler karşısında idari prosedürleri uygulamalı  İhtiyaç halinde kurumsal destek mekanizmalarını uygulayabilmeli  Öğrencileri kurumsal sorular karşısında ilgili birimlere yönlendirebilmeli  Yasal, gizlilik ve etik konuları ve bunların etkileri konusunda bilgi sahibidir.
  6. 6. Teknolojik Rolü  Teknik  Temel düzeyde teknik sorunları çözebilmeli  Mikrofon, kamera, kulaklık vb. cihazların çalışır durumda olduğunu ders öncesi kontrol etmeli  Uygun Teknoloji Seçimi  Yeni teknolojileri araştırabilmeli  Uzaktan bir derste kullanılan teknolojilerde yetkin olabilmeli  Uygun teknolojik kaynakları uzaktan eğitimde kullanabilmeli  Öğrenciler üzerinde farklı teknolojik kaynakların bıraktığı etkilerin farkına varabilmeli
  7. 7. Teknolojik Rolü  Öğretim Yönetim Sistemi  Öğretim yönetim sistemi platformunun yeterliliklerini ve sınırlarını bilmeli  Öğretim yönetim sistemine gelişmiş dosya, grafik, ses, video vs. yükleme özelliğini kullanabilmeli, gerektiğinde dosyaları güncelleyebilmeli  Öğretim yönetim sistemi platformunda kullanılabilecek kaynakların farkında olabilmeli  Platformda bulunan öğretim yönetim sistemi araçlarını ders içi etkinliklerde kullanabilmeli  Kaynak Sağlayıcı  Basit ve özgün kaynaklar düzenleyebilmeli  Fikri mülkiyet, medya ve kopyalama haklarına içerik seçiminde dikkat etmeli
  8. 8. Öğretim Rolü  Ders İçeriği  Dersin öğrenme hedeflerini tanımlar ve hedeflere uygun öğretim faaliyetleri geliştirmeli  Ders öncesi, ders esnası ve ders sonrası görevleri belirlemeli  Beklenen sorumlulukları, ödevleri ve değerlendirme ölçütlerini içeren izlence paylaşmalı  Uzaklığın etkisini azaltmaya yönelik önlemler almalı ve uygun içerik sağlamalı  Var olan teknolojik imkânları göz önünde bulundurarak, minimum müdahale gerektiren etkili bir ders tasarımı yapabilmeli
  9. 9. Öğretim Rolü  Ders Materyalleri  Ders hedeflerine yönelik materyal ve etkileşim ortamı belirlemeli  Basit ve özgün materyaller düzenleyebilmeli  Materyalleri öğrencilerin bireysel farklılıklarını esas alarak hazırlayabilmeli  Fikri mülkiyet, medya ve kopyalama haklarına içerik seçiminde dikkat etmeli  Bireysel ders çalışmayı da kolaylaştırıcı materyaller geliştirmeli
  10. 10. Değerlendirici Rolü  Değerlendirmeye Yönelik Roller  Uygun değerlendirme kriterleri belirlemeli  Alternatif ölçme tekniklerini uygulayabilmeli  Ders içeriğini kapsayıcı ve düşünme becerilerini geliştirici sorular sormalı  Ödev rehberi hazırlayabilmeli  Kendisini, programı ve içeriği değerlendirmeli  Puanlamayı etik kurallara göre yapmalı ve sonuçları kaydetmeli
  11. 11. Kolaylaştırıcı Rolü  Öğrenmeyi Kolaylaştırma  Gerçek hayattan örnekler vererek öğrencilerin konuyu anlamasını kolaylaştırmalı  Öğrencilerin farklı öğrenme biçimlerini desteklemeli  Katılımcıların ders içeriğiyle ilgili paylaşımda bulunmasını teşvik etmeli  Öğrencilere kılavuzluk ederek uygun geribildirimler verebilmeli  Tartışmayı Kolaylaştırma  Demokratik bir tartışma ortamının varlığını korumalı  Tartışma ortamda fikir paylaşımını destekleyecek dönütler vermeli  Tartışmayı konu kapsamına göre yönlendirebilmeli
  12. 12. Sosyal Rolü  Ders içerisinde topluluk duygusu geliştirmeye yardımcı olmalı  Öğrenciler arası etkileşimi artırıcı etkinlikler düzenlemeli  Kültürel farklılıkları minimize ederek ve ders içi insani ilişkileri güçlendirmeli  Oluşabilecek ders içi çatışmaları dostça çözebilmeli  Öğrencileri destekleyici mesajlar gönderebilmeli
  13. 13. Pedagojik Rolü  İletişim  Öğrencilerin demografik özelliklerine uygun iletişim kurmalı  Öğrencilere ulaşabilmek için mümkün olan tüm iletişim kanallarını kullanmalı  Eşzamanlı iletişim araçlarını da etkili kullanabilmeli  Öğrencilere açık ve anlaşılır bir yol haritası sunabilmeli  Kişisel  Öğretimi eleştirel olarak analiz edebilmeli  Kişisel inançlarının farkında olarak gerektiğinde değiştirebilmeli  Çevrimiçi öğrenme ve öğretme işleminin bileşenlerini anlayabilmeli  Konu alanı bilgisini güncel tutar
  14. 14. Pedagojik Rolü  Öğrenme-Öğretme Süreci  Öğrenci merkezli yaklaşımı ders içinde yansıtmalı  Öğrenci merkezli öğrenme etkinliklerini kullanabilmeli  Öğrencilere özdenetim duygusu altında araştırma ortamı sunabilmeli  Öğrenme türleriyle ilgili bilişsel süreçlerin farkında olmalı  İşbirlikçi, aktif ve yansıtıcı öğrenmeyi desteklemeli  Öğrencilerin bilgi ve becerileri nasıl kazandığını bilmeli  Öğrencilerin yaşam becerileri kazanmalarına yardımcı olmalı
  15. 15. AçıkveUzaktan Öğrenimde ÖğrenciRolü Yapılan araştırmalara göre uzaktan eğitimde öğrenci rolleri; teknoloji uzmanı, iletişim uzmanı, araştırmacı, uzaktan eğitim uzmanı olarak tanımlanmıştır. Öğretmenle beraber öğrencinin de aktif rol alması uzaktan öğrenmeyi etkili hale getirecektir.
  16. 16. Öğrenci teknolojiyle iç içe olmalıdır. Çünkü uzaktan eğitimde herhangi bir noktada takıldığında araştırması gereken yerleri bilgisayar aracılığıyla daha kolay ve hızlı bir şekilde elde edebilmeli Motivasyonu yüksek olmalıdır. Çünkü öğrenci genelde tek başına öğrendiği için kendini motive etmeli ve öğreneceği bilgilerin kendisi için ileri de hangi konuda yarar sağlayacağını düşünerek derse odaklanmalı Öğrenci derslerine çalışmalı Öğrenci yapılandırma eğitim anlayışı içinde derse önceden hazırlıklı gelmeli Öğrenci yapılan duyuruları takip etmeli, ödev teslimlerini ve sınavlarını zamanında yapmalı

