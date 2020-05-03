Landing nipples X & XN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Landing Nipples D o w n h o l e E q u i p m e n t Eng. El Sayed Amer 02
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 18 02 Landing Nipples Applications • A landing nipple is a short length of pipe with a profile cut...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 19 02 Landing Nipples Benefits ✓ Plugging the tubing for: 1. Removing the wellhead or surface equi...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 20 02 Landing Nipples A typical Slickline ‘plug’ consists of 3 components: • 1. Lock mandrel • 2. ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 21 02 Landing Nipples TYPES • Selective • No- Go
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 22 02 Landing Nipples No – go nipple XN • XN®, RN®, Nipples (N = no-go) contain a restriction in t...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 23 02 Landing Nipples manufacturers • The most notable manufacturers are ▪ Baker ▪ CAMCO ▪ Hallibu...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 24 02 Landing Nipples ( X or XN No-Go Landing Nipple ) “X” Selective Landing Nipple “XN” NO-Go Lan...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 25
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 26
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 27 OTIS R® Locking Mandrel OTIS R® Landing Nipple OTIS RN® Landing Nipple OTIS RN® Locking Mandrel
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 28 X® R®XN® RN® 02 Landing Nipples
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 29 02 Landing Nipples “ R & RN - Key”
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 30 Design Specifications Max OD: 3.898” Packing Bore ID: 2.813” Min ID: 2.813” Nipple Profile: X L...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 31 LOCK PROFILE XN SIZE 2.813 INCH MAXIMUM OD 3.919 INCH MINIMUM NO-GO ID 2.666 INCH LENGTH 17.71 ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 32 Monolock Plug
  1. 1. Landing Nipples D o w n h o l e E q u i p m e n t Eng. El Sayed Amer 02
  2. 2. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 18 02 Landing Nipples Applications • A landing nipple is a short length of pipe with a profile cut on the inside of the pipe. • Landing nipples are designed to allow a lock mandrel to locate and lock into the nipple’s internal profile. • landing nipple include X®, R®, XN®, RN® X Selective Nipples XN No-go nipples
  3. 3. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 19 02 Landing Nipples Benefits ✓ Plugging the tubing for: 1. Removing the wellhead or surface equipment 2. Pressure testing 3. Setting hydraulic set packers 4. Zonal isolation ✓ Installing downhole chokes, regulators, SSVs, etc. ✓ landing off bottom hole pressure recorders.
  4. 4. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 20 02 Landing Nipples A typical Slickline ‘plug’ consists of 3 components: • 1. Lock mandrel • 2. Equalizing sub • 3. Flow control device (prong) OTIS R® Locking Mandrel OTIS R® Landing Nipple
  5. 5. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 21 02 Landing Nipples TYPES • Selective • No- Go
  6. 6. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 22 02 Landing Nipples No – go nipple XN • XN®, RN®, Nipples (N = no-go) contain a restriction in the profile which prevents the Slickline plug from passing through. • Only 1 no-go nipple of a particular size is used in a well and usually it will be placed at or near the bottom of the well below other landing nipples.
  7. 7. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 23 02 Landing Nipples manufacturers • The most notable manufacturers are ▪ Baker ▪ CAMCO ▪ Halliburton/Otis ▪ Weatherford CPS / Petroline
  8. 8. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 24 02 Landing Nipples ( X or XN No-Go Landing Nipple ) “X” Selective Landing Nipple “XN” NO-Go Landing Nipple Key Profile Seal Bore Orientation Groove Trash Groove No-Go Shoulder
  9. 9. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 25
  10. 10. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 26
  11. 11. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 27 OTIS R® Locking Mandrel OTIS R® Landing Nipple OTIS RN® Landing Nipple OTIS RN® Locking Mandrel
  12. 12. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 28 X® R®XN® RN® 02 Landing Nipples
  13. 13. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 29 02 Landing Nipples “ R & RN - Key”
  14. 14. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 30 Design Specifications Max OD: 3.898” Packing Bore ID: 2.813” Min ID: 2.813” Nipple Profile: X Length: 18.50” Top Thread: 3 1/2-9.2 FOX-K Box Bottom Thread: 3 1/2-9.2 FOX-K Pin Material: 13Cr Service: Std Pres. Rating: 9300 psi OTIS X LANDING NIPPLE
  15. 15. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 31 LOCK PROFILE XN SIZE 2.813 INCH MAXIMUM OD 3.919 INCH MINIMUM NO-GO ID 2.666 INCH LENGTH 17.71 INCH MATERIAL Alloy/9CR / 13CR SERVICE H2S/CO2/ STD CONNECTION 3 ½” Vam Top B * P PRESSURE RATING 9300 POUNDS/SQ. INCH XN Landing Nipple CN05527
  16. 16. Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 32 Monolock Plug

