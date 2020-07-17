complete guide to process valves

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Valves Technology Process plant equipment Eng. El Sayed Amer
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 2 El Sayed Amer Eng. Oil and Gas Instructor Bachelor's degree of Petroleum & Natural Gas Engineeri...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Introduction
Eng. El Sayed Amer 4 Valve definition A valve : is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid by ope...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 5 Valve definition • Valve cost is up to 20 to 30% of the piping cost for a plant, depending on the pro...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 6 Valve definition
Eng. El Sayed Amer 7 valve Functions 01 Start and stop flow (On-off valves) 02 Control or regulate flow (Regulating valves...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 8 Common valves in process industry
Eng. El Sayed Amer 9 Main Components • Body. • Bonnet. • Stem. • Disc. • Seat. • Stuffing Box. • Packing.
Eng. El Sayed Amer 10 Main Components 1. Body • Main pressure rating part • Hold all other parts • Are cast or forged stru...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 11 Main Components 2. Bonnet • Bonnet contains packing, gland and stem. • The bonnet is attached to val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 12 Main Components 3. Stem • The stem, which connects the actuator and disc, is responsible for positio...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 13 Main Components 4. DISC & SEAT • Fluid flow control. I. Start / allow II. Throttle III. Stop flow • ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 14 Main Components 5. STUFFING BOX & PACKING • Stuffing box is a chamber that holds anti- seal material...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 15 Main Components 6. VALVE ACTUATOR • The actuator operates the stem and closing element (disk) assemb...
Eng. El Sayed Amer 16 Main Components 6. VALVE ACTUATOR
Eng. El Sayed Amer Classification
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 18 Valve Classification 01 02 03 According to function According to application According to motion
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 19 Valve Classification According to function Valve Function On/Off Ball valve Gate valve Plug val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 20 On–Off Valves Sometimes referred to as block valves used to start or stop the flow Common on–of...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 21 Nonreturn valve A check valve, clack valve, non-return valve, reflux valve, retention valve or ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 22 Nonreturn valve • Used to prevent backflow of fluid, which could damage equipment or upset the ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 23 Throttling Valves used to regulate the flow, temperature, or pressure Common throttling valves ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 24 Valve Classification According to Applications Valve Applications General service valves specia...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 25 Valve Classification According to Applications General service valves Designed for the majority...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 26 Valve rating According to Applications The rating of valves defines as the pressure – temperatu...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 27 Valve rating According to Applications • NPS versus DN inches millimeters 0.25 6 0.5 15 1.0 25 ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 28 Valve Selection Considerations According to Applications  1. Pressure.  2. Temperature.  3. ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 29 Valve Selection Considerations According to Applications
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 30 Bridge wall Markings
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 31 Valve Classification According to Applications special service valves 1. Designed for a single ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 32 Valve Classification According to Applications severe service valves 1. Equipped with special f...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 33 Valve Classification According to Applications severe service valves
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 34 Valve Classification According to Motion Valve Motion Linear-motion Valves Globe valve Gate val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 35 Valve Classification According to Motion Linear-motion Valves 1. Had a sliding-stem design that...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 36 Valve Classification According to Motion Linear-motion Valves
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 37 Valve Classification According to Motion Rotary-motion Valves 1. Used a closure element that ro...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 38 Valve Classification According to Motion Rotary-motion Valves 1. Right tightly = close 2. Lefty...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 39 Valve Classification According to Port Size Valve Port Full-Port Valves Reduced-Port Valves
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 40 Valve Classification According to Port Size Full-Port Valves allow for the use of a pig in the ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 41 Valve Classification According to Port Size Reduced-Port Valves valves whose closure elements r...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 42 Valves typesValves Types And Functions
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 43 Globe Valve Valves Types A B A globe valve is a linear motion valve used to stop, start, and re...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 44 Globe Valve Valves Types Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valve Plug Valve Ne...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 45 Globe Valve Valves Types Valve components Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check va...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 46 Globe Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valv...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 47 Globe Valve Valves Types A Body designs: Z-body, Y-body, and angle Y-Pattern Angle Z-body Globe...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 48 Globe Valve Valves Types B Disk design : ball disk, composition disk, and plug disk. Globe valv...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 49 Globe Valve Valves Types Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages Recommended for th...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 50 Ball Valve Valves Types A B A Ball valve is a quarter-turn rotary motion valve that uses a ball...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 51 Ball Valve Valves Types Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valve Plug Valve Nee...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 52 Ball Valve Valves Types Valve components Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 53 Ball Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valve...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 54 Ball Valve Valves Types Body design A Body designs: Float ball valve & Trunnion Mounted Ball Va...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 55 Ball Valve Valves Types Body design Ball valves are manufactured in different body arrangements...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 56 Ball Valve Valves Types Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages Low pressure drop P...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 57 Gate Valve Valves Types A B A gate valve can be defined as a type of valve that used a gate or ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 58 Gate Valve Valves Types Valve components Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 59 Gate Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valve...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 60 Gate Valve Valves Types Valve operation Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valv...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 61 Gate Valve Valves Types Body design BASED ON STEMA • None Rising Stem Gate Valve• Rising Stem G...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 62 Gate Valve Valves Types Body design BASED ON GATE DESIGNB Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Bal...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 63 Gate Valve Valves Types Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages Small Fluid Resista...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 64 Check Valve Valves Types A B known as non-return valves are valves that allow fluids to flow in...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 65 Check Valve Valves Types Valve operation Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 66 Check Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valv...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 67 Check Valve Valves Types Valve component Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 68 Check Valve Valves Types Body design BASED ON STEMA Swing check valve Dual plate check valve Ba...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 69 Check Valve Valves Types Body design Swing Check ValveA Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 70 Check Valve Valves Types Body design Spilt (wafer) Disk Check valveB Globe valve Ball Valve Gat...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 71 Check Valve Valves Types Body design LIFT CHECK VALVESC Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 72 Check Valve Valves Types Body design Ball CHECK VALVED Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball V...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 73 Check Valve Valves Types Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages Low pressure drop ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 74 Plug Valve Valves Types A B Plug valve is Quarter-turn rotary motion Valve that uses a tapered ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 75 Plug Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valve...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 76 Plug Valve Valves Types Valve component Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valv...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 77 Plug Valve Valves Types Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages simple design with ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 78 Needle Valve Valves Types A B A small type of globe valve, Used in instrument systems for throt...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 79 Needle Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check val...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 80 Needle Valve Valves Types Valve component Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check va...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 81 Butterfly Valve Valves Types A B A Butterfly valve is a quarter-turn rotary motion valve, that ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 82 Butterfly Valve Valves Types Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check valve Plug Valv...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 83 Butterfly Valve Valves Types Valve component Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 84 Butterfly Valve Valves Types Flow direction Globe valve Ball Valve Gate valve Ball Valve Check ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 85 Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages relatively inexpensive, quarter-turn valves...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 86 Valve End Connections
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 87 Valves Ends Valve End Connections C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s 1 Threaded ends 2 Welded ends 3...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 88 Valves Ends Threaded Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s Threaded (NPT,MS)
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 89 Valves Ends Welded Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s When zero leakage is required for environ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 90 Valves Ends Flanged Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s The most expensive but are the best for ...
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 91 Valves Ends Flanged Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s Raised Face (RF)
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 92 Valves Ends Flanged Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s Flangeless
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 93 Valves Ends Flanged Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s Ring Type Joint (RTJ)
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 94 Valves Ends Flanged Ends C l a s s i f i c a t i o n s Clamp Connection (Graylok,ReFlange)
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 95 Valves P&ID PID Symbols D r a w i n g E n g i n e e r i n g
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 96 Control valve
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 97 Control valve Control valve parts Valve Body Actuator
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 98 Control valve Why actuator required?
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 99 Control valve Why actuator required?
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 100 Control valve Why actuator required?
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 101 Control valve Why actuator required?
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 102 Control valve Why actuator required?
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 103 Control valve Types of Actuators Switch Box Actuator Operated Gear Box Operated Lever Operated
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 104 Control valve Types of Actuators Electric Hydraulic Pneumatic
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 105 Control valve Control loop
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 106 Control valve Control loop
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 107 Control valve Valve Arrangement
Eng. El Sayed Amer Page 108 Control valve Valve Arrangement
×