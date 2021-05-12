2021 0514 CBSS AC slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Connections Beyond Sight and Sound Advisory Committee Meeting May 14, 2021 Join Zoom Meeting 9:30 am – 12 noon https://umd...
Agenda I. 9:30 - Creating Connections Welcome & Introductions II. 9:45 - Connections Activity III. 10:00 - Connections Acr...
Creating Connections “Flood the Chat Box” activity… • Take a minute and add the following to the CHAT BOX but DO NOT HIT E...
What’s happening around the state, across the country! Meetings and Networking Resources and Websites Activities, Events, ...
Fostering Self-Esteem Lora Matz Guest Connections
Project Connections • General information & updates • Upcoming CBSS activities • AC survey results • Update on Cogswell-Ma...
Upcoming CBSS Activities • Virtual Summer Institute – August 10, 12, 17, 18 & 19 • Intervener support group / monthly call...
AC Survey Results
IDEA Definition of Deaf-blindness • Sec. 300.8 (c) (2) • Statute/Regs Main » Regulations » Part B » Subpart A » Section 30...
Intervener • An Intervener is a person who: Works consistently one-to-one with an individual who is deafblind • www.Interv...
Intervener • The role of the intervener is to: – Facilitate access to the environmental information that is usually gained...
Intervener Resources • More information on creating a job description for an Intervener position: – www.Intervener.org – S...
Communication Matrix • www.communicationmatrix.org
CM Profile
Cogswell Macy Act • Updates • Next event is May 20th at 7pm • Legislators
Next AC Meeting… October 22, 2021 See you then… In the meantime, let’s Stay Connected! www.CBSS.UMD.edu and Maryland and D...
  1. 1. Connections Beyond Sight and Sound Advisory Committee Meeting May 14, 2021 Join Zoom Meeting 9:30 am – 12 noon https://umd.zoom.us/j/9436024617
  2. 2. Agenda I. 9:30 - Creating Connections Welcome & Introductions II. 9:45 - Connections Activity III. 10:00 - Connections Across the State Information sharing and updates from AC members IV. 10:15 - Guest Connections Fostering Self-Esteem Presentation – Lora Matz V. 11:15 – Sharing Connections / Project Updates Information sharing AC survey results Upcoming CBSS activities Update on Cogswell-Macy Act Next Meeting: October 22, 2021
  3. 3. Creating Connections “Flood the Chat Box” activity… • Take a minute and add the following to the CHAT BOX but DO NOT HIT ENTER… • Your name and affiliation • What BINGE-WORTHY SHOW represents your work & life during the past year & why (from tv, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, anyplace…) On the count of three, all will press ENTER and flood the chat box, and begin a conversation.
  4. 4. What’s happening around the state, across the country! Meetings and Networking Resources and Websites Activities, Events, and Opportunities …. and more! Sharing Connections
  5. 5. Fostering Self-Esteem Lora Matz Guest Connections
  6. 6. Project Connections • General information & updates • Upcoming CBSS activities • AC survey results • Update on Cogswell-Macy Act
  7. 7. Upcoming CBSS Activities • Virtual Summer Institute – August 10, 12, 17, 18 & 19 • Intervener support group / monthly calls • Fall – Mini-grants for families
  8. 8. AC Survey Results
  9. 9. IDEA Definition of Deaf-blindness • Sec. 300.8 (c) (2) • Statute/Regs Main » Regulations » Part B » Subpart A » Section 300.8 » c » 2 • (2) Deaf-blindness means concomitant hearing and visual impairments, the combination of which causes such severe communication and other developmental and educational needs that they cannot be accommodated in special education programs solely for children with deafness or children with blindness. • Last modified on May 2, 2017 • www.nationalDB.org
  10. 10. Intervener • An Intervener is a person who: Works consistently one-to-one with an individual who is deafblind • www.Intervener.org
  11. 11. Intervener • The role of the intervener is to: – Facilitate access to the environmental information that is usually gained through vision and hearing, but which is unavailable or incomplete to the child who is deafblind. – Facilitate the development and/or use of receptive and expressive communication skills. – Develop and maintains a trusting, interactive relationship that can promote social and emotional well-being for the child who is deafblind. • www.Intervener.org
  12. 12. Intervener Resources • More information on creating a job description for an Intervener position: – www.Intervener.org – Suggested booklet: “Interveners in the Classroom: Guidelines for Teams Working with Students Who Are Deafblind” – Intervener Code of Ethics – Intervener Webinars – Parent Booklet – NCDB Checklist for IEP Teams https://www.nationaldb.org/media/doc/Intervener_Services_IEP_Team_Discussion_Guide.pdf
  13. 13. Communication Matrix • www.communicationmatrix.org
  14. 14. CM Profile
  15. 15. Cogswell Macy Act • Updates • Next event is May 20th at 7pm • Legislators
  16. 16. Next AC Meeting… October 22, 2021 See you then… In the meantime, let’s Stay Connected! www.CBSS.UMD.edu and Maryland and DC Deafblind Project Facebook page

