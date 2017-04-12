BCS KELAS 1 Oleh kelompok 1 Rani Kartika, Ahmad Muarif, Jahrianti Nur Tahir, Nurul Hardyanti, Nurfadila, Resky Musfirah, J...
Masalah ? 01 02 kelarutan yang rendah  Permebilitas rendah
Apa itu BCS? BCS (Biopharmaceutical Classification System) atau sistem klasifikasi biofarmasetika merupakan suatu model ek...
BCS membantu formulator untuk Pengembangan obat baru Pengembangan Bentuk sediaan Sutriyo., Rachmat, Hasan., & Rosalina, Mi...
Tujuan BCS Untuk meningkatkan efisiensi pengembangan obat dan proses peninjauan dengan merekomendasikan strategi untuk men...
Faktor yang mempengaruhi BCS Laju Disolusi Kelarutan Permeabilitas Wagh P., Millind., & Patel, Jatis. (2010). Biopharmaceu...
BCS KELAS 1 Kelarutan Permeabilitas GOOD GOOD
1. Permeabilitas didasarkan langsung pada sejauh mana penyerapan zat obat pada manusia dan langsung pada pengukuran tingka...
2. Kelarutan didasarkan pada kekuatan dosis tertinggi produk segera dibebaskan Sebuah obat dianggap sangat larut ketika ke...
3. Disolusi Sebuah produk immediate release dianggap cepat melarutkan ketika tidak kurang dari 85% dari jumlah berlabel ba...
Aplikasi BCS kelas 1 Obat BCS kelas 1 Laju absorbsi dan disolusi tinggi pelepasannya harus dihambat berdasarkan organ targ...
Aplikasi BCS kelas 1 Teknologi pelepasan obat terkontol Macrocap, Micropump, Modas (Multiporous sistem penyerapan obat ora...
Aplikasi BCS kelas 1 Untuk bentuk sediaan oral, kerja obat diperpanjang dicapai dengan mempengaruhi tingkat di mana obat d...
PREGABALIN Kelarutan Permeabilitas pada titik isoelektrik (pada pH 7,4) lebih dari 90% dari dosis diekskresikan tidak beru...
Contoh Obat BCS Kelas I metoprolol, diltiazem, verapamil, dan propranolol
Simpulan Penentuan BCS suatu senyawa obat dapat diketahui dengan melihat 3 parameter yakni kelarutan, permeabilitas, dan d...
Thank You
Informasi seputar BCS kelas 1, macam-macam jenis obat dan keuntungan serta manfaat dari BCS kelas 1.

  1. 1. BCS KELAS 1 Oleh kelompok 1 Rani Kartika, Ahmad Muarif, Jahrianti Nur Tahir, Nurul Hardyanti, Nurfadila, Resky Musfirah, Julio Valentino kentjem, Irmayani Said, Dian Hijrawati, Apriska Noviarni, Juspidayanti, Lisa Kurniati, Andi Nur Annisah Abbas, Khusnul Hatimah Ilham, Sitti Irlanda
  2. 2. Masalah ? 01 02 kelarutan yang rendah  Permebilitas rendah
  3. 3. Apa itu BCS? BCS (Biopharmaceutical Classification System) atau sistem klasifikasi biofarmasetika merupakan suatu model eksperimental yang mengukur permeabilitas dan kelarutan suatu zat dalam kondisi tertentu Bethlehem. (2011). Biopharmaceutical Classification System and Formulation Development. Technical Brief 2011 Volume
  4. 4. BCS membantu formulator untuk Pengembangan obat baru Pengembangan Bentuk sediaan Sutriyo., Rachmat, Hasan., & Rosalina, Mita. (2007). Pengembangan Sediaan dengan Pelepasan Dimodifikasi Mengandung Furosemid sebagai Model zat aktif Menggunakan Sistem Mukoadhesif. Majalah Ilmu Kefarmasian, 5(1), 1-
  5. 5. Tujuan BCS Untuk meningkatkan efisiensi pengembangan obat dan proses peninjauan dengan merekomendasikan strategi untuk mengidentifikasi uji bioekivalensi. Untuk merekomendasikan kelas pelepasan cepat dari bentuk sediaan padat oral yang secara bioekivalensi dapat dinilai berdasarkan uji disolusi in vitro. Untuk merekomendasikan suatu metode untuk klasifikasi yang sesuai dengan disolusi bentuk sediaan dengan karakteristik kelarutan dan permeabilitas produk obat Reddy, Kumar., & Karunakar. (2011). Biopharmaceutics Classification System: A Regulatory Approach. Dissolution Technologies, 31-37.
  6. 6. Faktor yang mempengaruhi BCS Laju Disolusi Kelarutan Permeabilitas Wagh P., Millind., & Patel, Jatis. (2010). Biopharmaceutical Classification System: Scientific Basis for Biowaiver Extensions. International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical sciences, 2(1), 12-19.
  7. 7. BCS KELAS 1 Kelarutan Permeabilitas GOOD GOOD
  8. 8. 1. Permeabilitas didasarkan langsung pada sejauh mana penyerapan zat obat pada manusia dan langsung pada pengukuran tingkat perpindahan massa melintasi membran usus manusia metode kultur in-vitro Sebuah zat obat dianggap sangat permeabel ketika tingkat absorpsi pada manusia ditentukan menjadi 90% atau lebih dari dosis yang diberikan Penentuan BCS KELAS I Siya D. Sinai Kunde et al. 2015. Review Jurnal: Biopharmaceutical Classification System: A Brief Account. International Journalof Research Mthodology.
  9. 9. 2. Kelarutan didasarkan pada kekuatan dosis tertinggi produk segera dibebaskan Sebuah obat dianggap sangat larut ketika kekuatan dosis tertinggi larut dalam 250 ml atau kurang dari media air selama rentang pH 1-7,5. Penentuan BCS KELAS I Siya D. Sinai Kunde et al. 2015. Review Jurnal: Biopharmaceutical Classification System: A Brief Account. International Journalof Research Mthodology.
  10. 10. 3. Disolusi Sebuah produk immediate release dianggap cepat melarutkan ketika tidak kurang dari 85% dari jumlah berlabel bahan obat larut dalam waktu 15 menit dengan menggunakan USP disolusi Aparatur I. pada 100 RPM atau Aparatur II pada 50 RPM dalam volume 900 ml atau kurang di media berikut: 0,1 N HCl atau simulasi cairan lambung atau pH 4,5 penyangga dan pH 6,8 penyangga atau simulasi cairan usus Penentuan BCS KELAS I Siya D. Sinai Kunde et al. 2015. Review Jurnal: Biopharmaceutical Classification System: A Brief Account. International Journalof Research Mthodology.
  11. 11. Aplikasi BCS kelas 1 Obat BCS kelas 1 Laju absorbsi dan disolusi tinggi pelepasannya harus dihambat berdasarkan organ target dalam sistem GI. Pelepasan obat dalam beberapa kasus dapat dimodifikasi dengan menggunakan teknologi pelepasan obat terkontol HV, chavda. 2010. Bhiopharmaceutics asification system. SYS Rev Pharm. Vol 1
  12. 12. Aplikasi BCS kelas 1 Teknologi pelepasan obat terkontol Macrocap, Micropump, Modas (Multiporous sistem penyerapan obat oral), SCOT Microsphere, CONSURF, Diamatrix (Difusi sistem matriks dikendalikan), DPHS (Tertunda berdenyut sistem hidrogel), DUREDAS (dual rilis sistem penyerapan obat), GMHS (butiran modulasi sistem hidrogel), IPDAS (usus pelindung sistem penyerapan obat), Multipor, Pharmazone (Partikel Pengiriman obat Teknologi), PPDS, SMHS, dan SPDS
  13. 13. Aplikasi BCS kelas 1 Untuk bentuk sediaan oral, kerja obat diperpanjang dicapai dengan mempengaruhi tingkat di mana obat dilepaskan dari bentuk sediaan dan / atau dengan memperlambat waktu transit dari bentuk sediaan melalui saluran pencernaan (Basak S, Reddy JB, Mani LK.2006). Kelas I obat yang menunjukkan permeabilitas tinggi di GI epitel tingkat penyerapan mereka dikendalikan secara eksklusif oleh laju rilis dari bentuk sediaan
  14. 14. PREGABALIN Kelarutan Permeabilitas pada titik isoelektrik (pada pH 7,4) lebih dari 90% dari dosis diekskresikan tidak berubah dalam urin  Add subheading Contoh Obat BCS kelas 1 g (U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 2004)
  15. 15. Contoh Obat BCS Kelas I metoprolol, diltiazem, verapamil, dan propranolol
  16. 16. Simpulan Penentuan BCS suatu senyawa obat dapat diketahui dengan melihat 3 parameter yakni kelarutan, permeabilitas, dan disolusi. BCS kelas 1 merupakan obat yang memiliki kelarutan dan permeabilitas yang tinggi seperti metaprolol, veropamil, propanolol, dll. Tingginya permeabilitas dan kelarutan menyebabkan obat ini harus diformulasi dengan dihambat pelepasannya sesuai organ target yang diharapkan. Salah satu nya adalah dengan pengosongan lambung atau memodifikasi sediaan serta menggunakan teknologi pelepasan terkontrol
  17. 17. Thank You

