Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SLBS ENGINEERING COLLEGE WELL STIMULATION Submitted by BHAVESH KUMAR 14ESLPE007 Submitted to Dr. R.K. BAWA (ACADEMIC DIREC...
CONTENTS INTRODUCTION TYPES ACIDIZING MATRIX ACIDIZING FRACTURE ACIDIZING HYDRAULIC FRACTURING 2
INTRODUCTION • Well stimulation is a well intervention performed on an oil or gas well to increase production by improving...
WELL STIMULATION TYPES OF WELL STIMULATION TECHNIQUE 1) Acidizing 2) Hydraulic fracturing 4
ACIDIZING • Acidizing also termed as Acid Stimulation. • Acid stimulation refers to using reactive acids to increase perme...
6
ACIDIZING Two basic types of acidizing are 1. MATRIX ACIDIZING 2. FRACTURE ACIDIZING It is characterized by INJECTION RAT...
ACIDIZING  MATRIX ACIDIZING • In Matrix acidizing acid is pumped into the formation below the fracture pressure. • It rem...
MATRIX ACIDIZING 9
ACIDIZING  FRACTURE ACIDIZING • In Fracture acidizing acid is pumped into the wellbore, above the fracturing pressure of ...
ACIDIZING  ACIDS USED IN ACIDIZING • Hydrochloric acid (HCL) • Acetic acid (CH3COOH) • Formic acid (HCOOH) • Hydrofluoric...
ACIDIZING  Acid additives • Surfactant • Corrosion inhibitor • Anti-sludge agent • Suspending agent 12
Hydraulic fracturing • Hydraulic fracturing is usually termed as fracking and hydrofracturing. • This stimulation method h...
Hydraulic fracturing • The objective of hydraulic fracturing is to increase well productivity by creating a highly conduct...
15
Hydraulic fracturing Composition of fracture fluid • Water • Proppant • Gelling agent (guar gum) • Foaming agent • Compre...
HYDRAULIC FRACTURING STAGES 1. SPEARHEAD STAGE 2. PAD STAGE 3. PROPPANT STAGE 4. FLUSH STAGE 17
• SPEARHEAD STAGE- Mixing water with acid, used to clear debris and create path way. • PAD STAGE- Inject fluid before prop...
Hydraulic fracturing Proppant • The proppant is a granular material that prevents the created fractures from closing afte...
20
21
22
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Well Stimulation

3 views

Published on

Stimulation jobs and well servicing jobs to be done when oil production is stopped.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Well Stimulation

  1. 1. SLBS ENGINEERING COLLEGE WELL STIMULATION Submitted by BHAVESH KUMAR 14ESLPE007 Submitted to Dr. R.K. BAWA (ACADEMIC DIRECTOR) DEPT. OF PETROLEUM ENGINEERING
  2. 2. CONTENTS INTRODUCTION TYPES ACIDIZING MATRIX ACIDIZING FRACTURE ACIDIZING HYDRAULIC FRACTURING 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Well stimulation is a well intervention performed on an oil or gas well to increase production by improving the flow of hydrocarbons from the drainage area into the well bore. • Well stimulation technique used for extending the perforation tunnels and fractures. 3
  4. 4. WELL STIMULATION TYPES OF WELL STIMULATION TECHNIQUE 1) Acidizing 2) Hydraulic fracturing 4
  5. 5. ACIDIZING • Acidizing also termed as Acid Stimulation. • Acid stimulation refers to using reactive acids to increase permeability in wells. • It dissolves various acid-soluble solids naturally present in the rock matrix or as formation damage. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. ACIDIZING Two basic types of acidizing are 1. MATRIX ACIDIZING 2. FRACTURE ACIDIZING It is characterized by INJECTION RATE and PRESSURE. 7
  8. 8. ACIDIZING  MATRIX ACIDIZING • In Matrix acidizing acid is pumped into the formation below the fracture pressure. • It removes acid-soluble damage. • This method is used for both sandstone and carbonate formation 8
  9. 9. MATRIX ACIDIZING 9
  10. 10. ACIDIZING  FRACTURE ACIDIZING • In Fracture acidizing acid is pumped into the wellbore, above the fracturing pressure of reservoir rock. • It creates long and open channels. • It is usually carried out on carbonate reservoirs, which have lower permeability than sandstone 10
  11. 11. ACIDIZING  ACIDS USED IN ACIDIZING • Hydrochloric acid (HCL) • Acetic acid (CH3COOH) • Formic acid (HCOOH) • Hydrofluoric acid (HF) • Mud acid (HCL-HF) • Sulfamic acid (NH2SO3H) 11
  12. 12. ACIDIZING  Acid additives • Surfactant • Corrosion inhibitor • Anti-sludge agent • Suspending agent 12
  13. 13. Hydraulic fracturing • Hydraulic fracturing is usually termed as fracking and hydrofracturing. • This stimulation method have two major steps 1. Create crack in rock formation using acid 2. Proppant injection 13
  14. 14. Hydraulic fracturing • The objective of hydraulic fracturing is to increase well productivity by creating a highly conductive path. • In Hydraulic fracturing rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid, the conductivity is maintained by propping with sand to hold the fracture faces apart. 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. Hydraulic fracturing Composition of fracture fluid • Water • Proppant • Gelling agent (guar gum) • Foaming agent • Compressed gases (N2 ,CO2, air) • Corrosion inhibitors 16
  17. 17. HYDRAULIC FRACTURING STAGES 1. SPEARHEAD STAGE 2. PAD STAGE 3. PROPPANT STAGE 4. FLUSH STAGE 17
  18. 18. • SPEARHEAD STAGE- Mixing water with acid, used to clear debris and create path way. • PAD STAGE- Inject fluid before proppant to break the formation. • PROPPANT STAGE- Injection of water and sand and remains in formation. • FLUSH STAGE- At last fresh water is pumped into wellbore. 18
  19. 19. Hydraulic fracturing Proppant • The proppant is a granular material that prevents the created fractures from closing after the fracturing treatment. • Types of proppant 1. Silica sand 2. Resin-coated sand 3. Bauxite 4. Ceramics 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22

×