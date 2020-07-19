Materi 4.b analisis data

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Formula dan Fungsi Microsoft Office Excel
4.4 Melakukan berbagai cara pengumpulan data yang dijelaskan di kelas 4.4.1 Mempraktikkan berbagai cara pengumpulan data 4...
Tujuan Pembelajaran • Mempraktikkan berbagai cara pengumpulan data • Mengetahui Formula dan Fungsi dalam analisis data • M...
Formula dan Fungsi • Secara garis besar yang dimaksud formula atau rumus pada microsoft excel adalah persamaan matematika ...
Formula Formula adalah rumus-rumus yang terdapat pada aplikasi Excel untuk melakukan perhitungan yang diwakili dengan tand...
Fungsi Fungsi adalah rumus-rumus yang terdapat pada aplikasi Excel untuk melakukan perhitungan dengan menggunakan istilah-...
B3 C4
Contoh Penggunaan Formula dan Fungsi Jumlah : 1. G3 =C3+D3+E3+F3 (Formula) 2. G3 =sum(C3:F3) (Fungsi) Rata-rata: 1. H3 =G3...
• C6 =C3+C4+C5 atau C6=sum(C3:C5) • C7 =max(C3;C4;C5) atau C7=max(C3:C5) • C8 =min(C3;C4;C5) atau C8=min(C3:C5)
Tugas Mandiri Simpan tugas diatas dengan format nama : Praktik_Kelas_Nama Kemudian kirim melalui flashdisk atau email ke s...
analisis data

  1. 1. Formula dan Fungsi Microsoft Office Excel
  2. 2. 4.4 Melakukan berbagai cara pengumpulan data yang dijelaskan di kelas 4.4.1 Mempraktikkan berbagai cara pengumpulan data 4.5 Mengambil dan mempublikasi data dengan memerhatikan aspek privasi, memanfaatkan fitur visualisasi dari pengolah angka 4.5.1 Menganalisis data dengan dengan sort, filter, pivot table dan data validation
  3. 3. Tujuan Pembelajaran • Mempraktikkan berbagai cara pengumpulan data • Mengetahui Formula dan Fungsi dalam analisis data • Mampu menganalisa data dengan formula dan fungsi sederhana • Mempraktikkan penggunaan formula atau rumus sederhana dalam Microsoft excel • Menyajikan data hasil analisis sederhana
  4. 4. Formula dan Fungsi • Secara garis besar yang dimaksud formula atau rumus pada microsoft excel adalah persamaan matematika untuk menghitung nilai-nilai tertentu dengan tujuan untuk mendapatkan hasil yang diharapkan pada microsoft excel. • Rumus Excel (Excel Formula) ini bisa kita gunakan dalam perhitungan yang sederhana hingga yang super kompleks, baik untuk data berupa angka, teks, tanggal, waktu, atau kombinasi dari jenis data-data tersebut. • Fungsi sebenarnya adalah rumus yang sudah ada disediakan oleh Excel, yang akan membantu dalam proses perhitungan.
  5. 5. Formula Formula adalah rumus-rumus yang terdapat pada aplikasi Excel untuk melakukan perhitungan yang diwakili dengan tanda +, -, *, /, dan ^. • Contoh : + Penjumlahan = 10 + 20 - Pengurangan = 20 - 10 * Perkalian = 10 * 2 / Pembagian = 20 / 5 ^ Perpangkatan = 10^2 (logical conjunction)
  6. 6. Fungsi Fungsi adalah rumus-rumus yang terdapat pada aplikasi Excel untuk melakukan perhitungan dengan menggunakan istilah-istilah statistik, dan logika. Contoh : • sum : digunakan untuk melakukan penjumlahan sekumpulan data pada suatu range. • average : digunakan untuk menghitung nilai-nilai rata-rata. • max : digunakan untuk mencari nilai tertinggi • min : digunakan untuk mencari nilai terendah
  7. 7. B3 C4
  8. 8. Contoh Penggunaan Formula dan Fungsi Jumlah : 1. G3 =C3+D3+E3+F3 (Formula) 2. G3 =sum(C3:F3) (Fungsi) Rata-rata: 1. H3 =G3/4 (Formula) 2. H3 =average(C3:F3) (Fungsi)
  9. 9. • C6 =C3+C4+C5 atau C6=sum(C3:C5) • C7 =max(C3;C4;C5) atau C7=max(C3:C5) • C8 =min(C3;C4;C5) atau C8=min(C3:C5)
  10. 10. Tugas Mandiri Simpan tugas diatas dengan format nama : Praktik_Kelas_Nama Kemudian kirim melalui flashdisk atau email ke smawan.tik@gmail.com

