Informatika bab 2

  1. 1. BAB 2 DAMPAK SOSIAL INFORMATIKA A. HAKI 1. Pengertian Hak Atas Kekayaan Intelektual adalah hak eksklusif yang diberikan suatu hukum atau peraturan kepada seseorang atau sekelompok orang atas karya ciptanya. Menurut UU yang telah disahkan oleh DPR-RI pada tanggal 21 Maret 1997, HaKI adalah hak-hak secara hukum yang berhubungan dengan permasalahan hasil penemuan dan kreativitas seseorang atau beberapa orang yang berhubungan dengan perlindungan permasalahan reputasi dalam bidang komersial (commercial reputation) dan tindakan / jasa dalam bidang komersial (goodwill). Dengan begitu obyek utama dari HaKI adalah karya, ciptaan, hasil buah pikiran, atau intelektualita manusia. Kata “intelektual” tercermin bahwa obyek kekayaan intelektual tersebut adalah kecerdasan, daya pikir, atau produk pemikiran manusia (the Creations of the Human Mind) (WIPO, 1988:3). Setiap manusia memiliki memiliki hak untuk melindungi atas karya hasil cipta, rasa dan karsa setiap individu maupun kelompok. Kita perlu memahami HaKI untuk menimbulkan kesadaran akan pentingnya daya kreasi dan inovasi intelektual sebagai kemampuan yang perlu diraih oleh setiap manusia, siapa saja yang ingin maju sebagai faktor pembentuk kemampuan daya saing dalam penciptaan Inovasi-inovasi yang kreatif. Prinsip-prinsip Hak Kekayaan Intelektual Prinsip-prinsip Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual (HaKI) adalah sebagai berikut : 1) Prinsip Ekonomi Dalam prinsip ekonomi, hak intelektual berasal dari kegiatan kreatif dari daya pikir manusia yang memiliki manfaat serta nilai ekonomi yang akan member keuntungan kepada pemilik hak cipta. 2) Prinsip Keadilan Prinsip keadilan merupakan suatu perlindungan hukum bagi pemilik suatu hasil dari kemampuan intelektual, sehingga memiliki kekuasaan dalam penggunaan hak atas kekayaan intelektual terhadap karyanya. 3) Prinsip Kebudayaan Prinsip kebudayaan merupakan pengembangan dari ilmu pengetahuan, sastra dan seni guna meningkatkan taraf kehidupan serta akan memberikan keuntungan bagi masyarakat, bangsa dan Negara. 4) Prinsip Sosial Prinsip sosial mengatur kepentingan manusia sebagai warga Negara, sehingga hak yang telah diberikan oleh hukum atas suatu karya merupakan satu kesatuan yang diberikan perlindungan berdasarkan keseimbangan antara kepentingan individu dan masyarakat/ lingkungan. Dasar Hukum Hak Kekayaan Intelektual di Indonesia Dalam penetapan HaKI tentu berdasarkan hukum-hukum yang sesuai dengan peraturan yang berlaku. Dasar-dasar hukum tersebut antara lain adalah :  Undang-undang Nomor 7/1994 tentang Pengesahan Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization (WTO)  Undang-undang Nomor 10/1995 tentang Kepabeanan  Undang-undang Nomor 12/1997 tentang Hak Cipta  Undang-undang Nomor 14/1997 tentang Merek  Undang-undang Nomor 13/1997 tentang Hak Paten  Keputusan Presiden RI No. 15/1997 tentang Pengesahan Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property dan Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization  Keputusan Presiden RI No. 17/1997 tentang Pengesahan Trademark Law Treaty
  2. 2.  Keputusan Presiden RI No. 18/1997 tentang Pengesahan Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works  Keputusan Presiden RI No. 19/1997 tentang Pengesahan WIPO Copyrights Treaty Berdasarkan peraturan-peraturan tersebut maka Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual (HaKI) dapat dilaksanakan. Maka setiap individu/kelompok/organisasi yang memiliki hak atas pemikiran- pemikiran kreatif mereka atas suatu karya atau produk dapat diperoleh dengan mendaftarkannya ke pihak yang melaksanakan, dalam hal ini merupakan tugas dari Direktorat Jenderal Hak-hak Atas Kekayaan Intelektual, Departemen Hukum dan Perundang-undangan Republik Indonesia. Klasifikasi Hak Atas Kekayaan Intelektual (HaKI) Secara umum Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual (HaKI) terbagi dalam dua kategori, yaitu : 1. Hak Cipta 2. Hak Kekayaan Industri, yang meliputi : a. Hak Paten b. Hak Merek c. Hak Desain Industri d. Hak Desain Tata Letak Sirkuit Terpadu e. Hak Rahasia Dagang f. Hak Indikasi 1. Hak Cipta Hak Cipta adalah Hak khusus bagi pencipta untuk mengumumkan ciptaannya atau memperbanyak ciptaannya. Berdasarkan Undang-Undang Nomor 19/2002 Pasal 1 ayat 1 mengenai Hak Cipta : Hak Cipta adalah hak eksklusif bagi Pencipta atau penerima hak untuk mengumumkan atau memperbanyak Ciptaannya atau memberikan izin untuk itu dengan tidak mengurangi pembatasan-pembatasan menurut peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku. Hak cipta termasuk kedalam benda immateriil, yang dimaksud dengan hak milik immateriil adalah hak milik yang objek haknya adalah benda tidak berwujud (benda tidak bertubuh). Sehingga dalam hal ini bukan fisik suatu benda atau barang yang di hak ciptakan, namun apa yang terkandung di dalamnya yang memiliki hak cipta. Contoh dari hak cipta tersebut adalah hak cipta dalam penerbitan buku berjudul “Manusia Setengah Salmon”. Dalam hak cipta, bukan bukunya yang diberikan hak cipta, namun Judul serta isi didalam buku tersebutlah yang di hak ciptakan oleh penulis maupun penerbit buku tersebut. Dengan begitu yang menjadi objek dalam hak cipta merupakan ciptaan sang pencipta yaitu setiap hasil karya dalam bentuk yang khas dan menunjukkan keasliannya dalam ilmu pengetahuan, seni dan sastra. Dasar hukum Undang- undang yang mengatur hak cipta antara lain :  UU Nomor 19 Tahun 2002 tentang Hak Cipta  UU Nomor 6 Tahun 1982 tentang Hak Cipta (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1982 Nomor 15)  UU Nomor 7 Tahun 1987 tentang Perubahan atas UU Nomor 6 Tahun 1982 tentang Hak Cipta (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1987 Nomor 42)  UU Nomor 12 Tahun 1997 tentang Perubahan atas UU Nomor 6 Tahun 1982 sebagaimana telah diubah dengan UU Nomor 7 Tahun 1987 (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1997 Nomor 29) 2. Hak Kekayaan Industri Hak kekayaan industri adalah hak yang mengatur segala sesuatu milik perindustrian, terutama yang mengatur perlindungan hukum. Hak kekayaan industri sangat penting untuk didaftarkan oleh perusahaan-perusahaan karena hal ini sangat berguna untuk melindungi kegiatan industri perusahaan dari hal-hal yang sifatnya menghancurkan seperti plagiatisme. Dengan di legalkan suatu industri dengan produk yang dihasilkan dengan begitu industri lain tidak bisa semudahnya untuk membuat produk yang sejenis/ benar-benar mirip dengan mudah. Dalam hak kekayaan industri salah satunya meliputi hak paten dan hak merek.
  3. 3. a. Hak Paten Menurut Undang-undang Nomor 14/2001 pasal 1 ayat 1, Hak Paten adalah hak eksklusif yang diberikan oleh Negara kepada Inventor atas hasil penemuannya di bidang teknologi, yang untuk selama waktu tertentu dalam melaksanakan sendiri penemuannya tersebut atau dengan membuat persetujuan kepada pihak lain untuk melaksanakannya. Paten hanya diberikan negara kepada penemu yang telah menemukan suatu penemuan (baru) di bidang teknologi. Yang dimaksud dengan penemuan adalah kegiatan pemecahan masalah tertentu di bidang teknologi, hal yang dimaksud berupa proses, hasil produksi, penyempurnaan dan pengembangan proses, serta penyempurnaan dan pengembangan hasil produksi. Perlindungan hak paten dapat diberikan untuk jangka waktu 20 tahun terhitung dari filling date. Undang-undang yang mengatur hak paten antara lain :  UU Nomor 6 Tahun 1989 tentang Paten (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1989 Nomor 39)  UU Nomor 13 Tahun 1997 tentang Perubahan UU Nomor 6 Tahun 1989 tentang Paten (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1997 Nomor 30)  UU Nomor 14 Tahun 2001 tentang Paten (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 2001 Nomor 109). b. Hak Merek Berdasarkan Undang-undang Nomor 15/2001 pasal 1 ayat 1, hak merek adalah tanda yang berupa gambar, nama, kata, huruf-huruf, angka-angka, susunan warna, atau kombinasi dari unsur-unsur tersebut yang memiliki daya pembeda dan digunakan dalam kegiatan perdagangan barang atau jasa. Merek merupakan tanda yang digunakan untuk membedakan produk/jasa tertentu dengan produk/jasa yang sejenis sehingga memiliki nilai jual dari pemberian merek tersebut. Dengan adanya pembeda dalam setiap produk/jasa sejenis yang ditawarkan, maka para costumer tentu dapat memilih produk.jasa merek apa yang akan digunakan sesuai dengan kualitas dari masing-masing produk/jasa tersebut. Merek memiliki beberapa istilah, antara lain :  Merek Dagang Merek dagang adalah merek yang digunakan pada barang yang diperdagangkan oleh seseorang atau beberapa orang secara bersama-sama atau badan hukum untuk membedakan dengan barang-barang sejenis lainnya.  Merek Jasa Merek jasa adalah merek yang digunakan pada jasa yang diperdagangkan oleh seseorang atau beberapa orang secara bersama-sama atau badan hukum untuk membedakan dengan jasa-jasa sejenis lainnya.  Merek Kolektif Merek Kolektif adalah merek yang digunakan pada barang atau jasa dengan karakteristik yang sama yang diperdagangkan oleh beberapa orang atau badan hukum secara bersama-sama untuk membedakan dengan barang atau jasa sejenis lainnya. Selain itu terdapat pula hak atas merek, yaitu hak khusus yang diberikan negara kepada pemilik merek yang terdaftar dalam Daftar Umum Merek untuk jangka waktu tertentu, menggunakan sendiri merek tersebut atau memberi izin kepada seseorang atau beberapa orang secara bersama-sama atau badan hukum untuk menggunakannya. Dengan terdaftarnya suatu merek, maka sudah dipatenkan bahwa nama merek yang sama dari produk/jasa lain tidak dapat digunakan dan harus mengganti nama mereknya. Bagi pelanggaran pasal 1 tersebut, maka pemilik merek dapat mengajukan gugatan kepada pelanggar melalui Badan Hukum atas penggunaan nama merek yang memiliki kesamaan tanpa izin, gugatan dapat berupa ganti rugi dan penghentian pemakaian nama tersebut. Selain itu pelanggaran juga dapat berujung pada pidana yang tertuang pada bab V pasal 12, yaitu setiap orang yang dengan sengaja dan tanpa hak menggunakan merek yang sama secara keseluruhan dengan merek terdaftar milik orang lain atau badan hukum lain, untuk
  4. 4. barang atau jasa sejenis yang diproduksi dan diperdagangkan, dipidana penjara paling lama tujuh tahun dan denda paling banyak Rp100.000.000,- Oleh karena itu, ada baiknya jika merek suatu barang/jasa untuk di hak patenkan sehingga pemilik ide atau pemikiran inovasi mengenai suatu hasil penentuan dan kreatifitas dalam pemberian nama merek suatu produk/jasa untuk dihargai dengan semestinya dengan memberikan hak merek kepada pemilik baik individu maupun kelompok organisasi (perusahaan/industri) agar dapat tetap melaksanakan kegiatan-kegiatan perekonomiannya dengan tanpa ada rasa was-was terhadap pencurian nama merek dagang/jasa tersebut. Undang-undang yang mengatur mengenai hak merek antara lain :  UU Nomor 19 Tahun 1992 tentang Merek (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1992 Nomor 81)  UU Nomor 14 Tahun 1997 tentang Perubahan UU Nomor 19 Tahun 1992 tentang Merek (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1997 Nomor 31)  UU Nomor 15 Tahun 2001 tentang Merek (Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 2001 Nomor 110) Dalam pembahasan ini, dapat disimpulkan bahwa HaKI adalah bagian penting dalam penghargaan dalam suatu karya dalam ilmu pengetahuan, sastra maupun seni dengan menghargai hasil karya pencipta inovasi-inovasi tersebut agar dapat diterima dan tidak dijadikan suatu hal untuk menjatuhkan hasil karya seseorang serta berguna dalam pembentukan citra dalam suatu perusahaan atau industri dalam melaksanakan kegiatan perekonomian.
  5. 5. B. UU ITE 1. Pengertian Undang-undang Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik (disingkat UU ITE) atau Undang-undang nomor 11 tahun 2008 adalah UU yang mengatur tentang informasi serta transaksi elektronik, atau teknologi informasi secara umum. UU ini memiliki yurisdiksi yang berlaku untuk setiap orang yang melakukan perbuatan hukum sebagaimana diatur dalam Undang-Undang ini, baik yang berada di wilayah Indonesia maupun di luar wilayah hukum Indonesia, yang memiliki akibat hukum di wilayah hukum Indonesia dan/atau di luar wilayah hukum Indonesia dan merugikan kepentingan Indonesia. 2. Asas Pemanfaatan Teknologi ITE dilaksanakan berdasarkan asas kepastian hukum, manfaat, kehati- hatian, itikad/niat baik, dan kebebasan memilih teknologi atau netral teknologi. 3. Tujuan Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik dilaksanakan dengan tujuan untuk:  mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa sebagai bagian dari masyarakat informasi dunia;  mengembangkan perdagangan dan perekonomian nasional dalam rangka meningkatkan kesejahteraan masyarakat;  meningkatkan efektivitas dan efisiensi pelayanan publik;  membuka kesempatan seluas-luasnya kepada setiap Orang untuk memajukan pemikiran dan kemampuan di bidang penggunaan dan pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi seoptimal mungkin dan bertanggung jawab; dan  memberikan rasa aman, keadilan, dan kepastian hukum bagi pengguna dan penyelenggara Teknologi Informasi. 4. Istilah dalam Undang-Undang  Informasi Elektronik adalah satu atau sekumpulan data elektronik, tetapi tidak terbatas pada tulisan, suara, gambar, peta, rancangan, foto, electronic data interchange (EDI), surat elektronik (electronic mail), telegram, teleks, telecopy atau sejenisnya, huruf, tanda, angka, Kode Akses, simbol, atau perforasi yang telah diolah yang memiliki arti atau dapat dipahami oleh orang yang mampu memahaminya.  Transaksi Elektronik adalah perbuatan hukum yang dilakukan dengan menggunakan Komputer, jaringan Komputer, dan/atau media elektronik lainnya.  Teknologi Informasi adalah suatu teknik untuk mengumpulkan, menyiapkan, menyimpan, memproses, mengumumkan, menganalisis, dan/atau menyebarkan informasi.  Dokumen Elektronik adalah setiap Informasi Elektronik yang dibuat, diteruskan, dikirimkan, diterima, atau disimpan dalam bentuk analog, digital, elektromagnetik, optikal, atau sejenisnya, yang dapat dilihat, ditampilkan, dan/atau didengar melalui Komputer atau Sistem Elektronik, termasuk tetapi tidak terbatas pada tulisan, suara, gambar, peta, rancangan, foto atau sejenisnya, huruf, tanda, angka, Kode Akses, simbol atau perforasi yang memiliki makna atau arti atau dapat dipahami oleh orang yang mampu memahaminya.  Sistem Elektronik adalah serangkaian perangkat dan prosedur elektronik yang berfungsi mempersiapkan, mengumpulkan, mengolah, menganalisis, menyimpan, menampilkan, mengumumkan, mengirimkan, dan/atau menyebarkan Informasi Elektronik.  Penyelenggaraan Sistem Elektronik adalah pemanfaatan Sistem Elektronik oleh penyelenggara negara, Orang, Badan Usaha, dan/atau masyarakat.  Jaringan Sistem Elektronik adalah terhubungnya dua Sistem Elektronik atau lebih, yang bersifat tertutup ataupun terbuka.  Agen Elektronik adalah perangkat dari suatu Sistem Elektronik yang dibuat untuk melakukan suatu tindakan terhadap suatu Informasi Elektronik tertentu secara otomatis yang diselenggarakan oleh Orang.
  6. 6.  Sertifikat Elektronik adalah sertifikat yang bersifat elektronik yang memuat Tanda Tangan Elektronik dan identitas yang menunjukkan status subjek hukum para pihak dalam Transaksi Elektronik yang dikeluarkan oleh Penyelenggara Sertifikasi Elektronik.  Penyelenggara Sertifikasi Elektronik adalah badan hukum yang berfungsi sebagai pihak yang layak dipercaya, yang memberikan dan mengaudit Sertifikat Elektronik.  Lembaga Sertifikasi Keandalan adalah lembaga independen yang dibentuk oleh profesional yang diakui, disahkan, dan diawasi oleh Pemerintah dengan kewenangan mengaudit dan mengeluarkan sertifikat keandalan dalam Transaksi Elektronik.  Tanda Tangan Elektronik adalah tanda tangan yang terdiri atas Informasi Elektronik yang dilekatkan, terasosiasi atau terkait dengan Informasi Elektronik lainnya yang digunakan sebagai alat verifikasi dan autentikasi.  Penanda Tangan adalah subjek hukum yang terasosiasikan atau terkait dengan Tanda Tangan Elektronik.  Komputer adalah alat untuk memproses data elektronik, magnetik, optik, atau sistem yang melaksanakan fungsi logika, aritmetika, dan penyimpanan.  Akses adalah kegiatan melakukan interaksi dengan Sistem Elektronik yang berdiri sendiri atau dalam jaringan.  Kode Akses adalah angka, huruf, simbol, karakter lainnya atau kombinasi di antaranya, yang merupakan kunci untuk dapat mengakses Komputer dan/atau Sistem Elektronik lainnya.  Kontrak Elektronik adalah perjanjian para pihak yang dibuat melalui Sistem Elektronik.  Pengirim adalah subjek hukum yang mengirimkan Informasi Elektronik dan/atau Dokumen Elektronik.  Penerima adalah subjek hukum yang menerima Informasi Elektronik dan/atau Dokumen Elektronik dari Pengirim.  Nama Domain adalah alamat internet penyelenggara negara, Orang, Badan Usaha, dan/atau masyarakat, yang dapat digunakan dalam berkomunikasi melalui internet, yang berupa kode atau susunan karakter yang bersifat unik untuk menunjukkan lokasi tertentu dalam internet.  Orang adalah orang perseorangan, baik warga negara Indonesia, warga negara asing, maupun badan hukum.  Badan Usaha adalah perusahaan perseorangan atau perusahaan persekutuan, baik yang berbadan hukum maupun yang tidak berbadan hukum.  Pemerintah adalah Menteri atau pejabat lainnya yang ditunjuk oleh Presiden. Secara umum, materi Undang-Undang Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik (UU ITE) dibagi menjadi dua bagian besar, yaitu pengaturan mengenai informasi dan transaksi elektronik dan pengaturan mengenai perbuatan yang dilarang. Pengaturan mengenai informasi dan transaksi elektronik mengacu pada beberapa instrumen internasional, seperti UNCITRAL Model Law on eCommerce[1] dan UNCITRAL Model Law on eSignature[2] . Bagian ini dimaksudkan untuk mengakomodir kebutuhan para pelaku bisnis di internet dan masyarakat umumnya guna mendapatkan kepastian hukum dalam melakukan transaksi elektronik. Beberapa materi yang diatur, antara lain: 1. pengakuan informasi/dokumen elektronik sebagai alat bukti hukum yang sah (Pasal 5 & Pasal 6 UU ITE); 2. tanda tangan elektronik (Pasal 11 & Pasal 12 UU ITE); 3. penyelenggaraan sertifikasi elektronik (certification authority, Pasal 13 & Pasal 14 UU ITE); dan 4. penyelenggaraan sistem elektronik (Pasal 15 & Pasal 16 UU ITE) 5. perbuatan yang dilarang (cybercrimes). Beberapa cybercrimes yang diatur dalam UU ITE, antara lain: 1. konten ilegal, yang terdiri dari, antara lain: kesusilaan, perjudian, penghinaan/pencemaran nama baik, pengancaman dan pemerasan (Pasal 27, Pasal 28, dan Pasal 29 UU ITE); 2. akses ilegal (Pasal 30); 3. intersepsi ilegal (Pasal 31); 4. gangguan terhadap data (data interference, Pasal 32 UU ITE); 5. gangguan terhadap sistem (system interference, Pasal 33 UU ITE);
  7. 7. 6. penyalahgunaan alat dan perangkat (misuse of device, Pasal 34 UU ITE); Penyusunan materi UU ITE tidak terlepas dari dua naskah akademis yang disusun oleh dua institusi pendidikan yakni Universitas Padjadjaran(Unpad) dan Universitas Indonesia(UI). Tim Unpad ditunjuk oleh Departemen Komunikasi dan Informasi sedangkan Tim UI oleh Departemen Perindustrian dan Perdagangan. Pada penyusunannya, Tim Unpad bekerjasama dengan para pakar di Institut Teknologi Bandung yang kemudian menamai naskah akademisnya dengan RUU Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi (RUU PTI). Sedangkan tim UI menamai naskah akademisnya dengan RUU Informasi Elektronik dan Transaksi Elektronik. Kedua naskah akademis tersebut pada akhirnya digabung dan disesuaikan kembali oleh tim yang dipimpin Prof. Ahmad M Ramli SH (atas nama pemerintah Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono), sehingga namanya menjadi Undang-Undang Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik sebagaimana disahkan oleh DPR. Sembilan pasal UU ITE mengamanatkan pembentukan Peraturan Pemerintah: 1. Lembaga Sertifikasi Keandalan (Pasal 10 ayat 2); 2. Tanda Tangan Elektronik (Pasal 11 ayat 2); 3. Penyelenggara Sertifikasi Elektronik (Pasal 13 ayat 6); 4. Penyelenggara Sistem Elektronik (Pasal 16 ayat 2); 5. Penyelenggaraan Transaksi Elektronik (Pasal 17 ayat 3); 6. Penyelenggara Agen Elektronik (Pasal 22 ayat 2); 7. Pengelolaan Nama Domain (Pasal 24); 8. Tata Cara Intersepsi (Pasal 31 ayat 4); 9. Peran Pemerintah dalam Pemanfaaatan TIK (Pasal 40) Adapun ketentuan norma primer (larangan) yang diatur dalam UU-ITE bisa dijelaskan sebagai berikut:
  8. 8. C. DAMPAK PERKEMBANGAN TEKNOLOGI Pada dasarnya dengan perkembanganya yang pesat teknologi komunikasi, transformasi, informasi yang bisa membawa bagian-bagian dunia yang jauh mudah dijangkau dengan mudah, membawa dampak positif bagi para penggunanya terutama di kalangan remaja. perkembangan TIK tersebut sebenarnya sangat bermanfaat bagi para remaja jika di manfaatkan secara benar-benar. Adapun berikut ini diantaranya dampak positif dan negatif dari perkembangan TIK 1. Dampak positif pengaruh dari adanya perkembangan teknologi dikalangan remaja: a. Internet sebagai media berkomunikasi, dengan adanya internet tersebut para remaja dapat mudah untuk berkomunikasi dengan pengguna lainnya dari seluruh dunia tanpa di batasi olehruang dan waktu. b. Dengan adanya internet sebagai media pertukaran data, remaja dapat saling bertukar informasi dengan cepat. c. Media untuk mencari informasi atau data, dengan perkembangan internet yang pesat, menjadikan www sebagai salah satu sumber informasi yang sering digunakan karena keakuratanya dalam menyajikan informasi. d. Mempermudah proses pembelajaran bagi para remaja khususnya dibidang pendidikan. e. Mempermudah dalam mengerjakan tugas sekolah. f. Mempermudah komunikasi untuk menyambung silaturrahmi antar remaja satu dengan lainnya. g. Memudahkan untuk bertransaksi dan berbisnis dalam bidang perdagangan sehingga tidak perlu pergi ke tempat penawaran atau penjualan sehingga dapat menghemat waktu dan tenaga. h. Tidak ketinggalan teknologi, remaja dapat mengikuti perkembangan Era Teknologisasi Dunia sehingga para remaja lebih efektif, produktif dan efisien dalam waktu, energi dan biaya karena adanya teknologi. i. Sebagai media untuk hiburan, beberapa teknologi telah menciptakan fasilitas game, audio dan video sebagai media hiburan di kalangan remaja. Tidak hanya mempunyai dampak positif, Teknologi informasi dan komunikasi juga memiliki beberapa dampak negative yang cukup mengganggu kehidupan sehari-hari. Kebanyakan dampak tersebut disebabkan karena penyalahgunaan dari teknologi informasi dan komunikasi, ataupun disebabkan karena kurangnya pemahaman pengguna akan etika dan juga cara untuk menggunakan teknologi informasi dan juga komunkasi dengan baik dan juga benar. Pengguna kebanyakan menggunakan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi secara berlebihan tidak memikirkan dampaknya, dampak negatif dari perkembangan TIK tersebut diantaranya sebagai berikut. 2. Dampak negatif pengaruh dari adanya perkembangan teknologi dikalangan remaja: a. Individu menjadi malas untuk bersosialisasi secara fisik karena terlalu asik dan berlebihan dalam menggunakan teknologi. b. Meningkatnya penipuan dan juga kejahatan cyber karena salah dalam menyalah gunakan kemudahan dan kecangihan teknologi sehingga muncul banyak tindakan kejahatan. c. Cyber Bullying yang marak terjadi terutama di media sosial. d. Konten negatif yang berkembang dengan pesat, walaupun pemerintah sudah berusaha membatasi agar tidak ada konten negatif di internet ataupun di media sosial namun hal itu sama saja, masih banyak konten negatif yang masih beredar sampai saat ini. e. Fitnah dan juga pencemaran nama baik secara luas, karena kebebasan dalam berpendapat di media sosial oleh karena itu memicu adanya tindakan tersebut.
  9. 9. f. Mengabaikan tugas dan juga pekerjaan, karena terlalu sering asik sendiri dengan beramain game ataupun bermain di media sosial. g. Menguras biaya karena memerlukan biaya dalam penggunaan internet. h. Mebuang-buang waktu untuk hal yang tidak berguna, dengan adanya teknologi ia mengabaikan kehidupan sosialnya dan asik sendiri dengan teknologi yang dimainkan. i. Menurunnya semangat untuk belajar bagi remaja. Akibatnya prestasi di sekolahpun menjadi dampaknya. Seiring dengan bertambahnya usia, remaja mengalami proses belajar pada kehidupan sosial maupun pola-pola tingkah laku orang dewasa. Dengan berkembangnya teknologi informasi dan komuniasi remaja di harapkan mampu belajar dari perkembangan TIK tersebut, supaya menjadikan remaja menjadi seseorang yang mampu memanfaatkan perkembangan tersebut, dan agar tidak diperbudak oleh teknologi. Akan tetapi jika remaja tidak bisa memanfaatkan dengan baik maka walaupun teknologi sudah maju akan percuma saja. Oleh karena itu perlu adanya peran dari orang tua untuk membimbing remaja dalam menggunakan atau memanfaatkan perkembangan teknologi dengan cara menanamkan nilai- nilai moral pada anak remaja di kehidupan sehari hari dan mengawasinya. Dengan begitu di harapkan para remaja di Indonesia bisa memanfaatkan dari perkembangan teknologi dan informasi dan menggurangi dampak yang di timbulkan dari adanya perkembangan tersebut, agar bisa menjadi remaja yang di harapakan oleh orang tua dan berguna untuk memajukan bangsa Indonesia.

