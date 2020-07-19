Informatika bab 3 computational thinking

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB 3 COMPUTATIONAL THINKING A. Pengertian Penguasaan kecakapan Berpikir/Pemikiran Komputasi atau Computational Thinking (...
bagian dari kurikulum CS baru atau diintegrasikan ke dalam mata pelajaran yang ada. Di Amerika Serikat, mantan Presiden Ba...
B. Decompotition Dekomposisi memiliki pengertian bahasa yaitu mengurai, atau yang bisa diperinci menjadi proses perubahan ...
Apa itu Computational Thinking (CT)? CT adalah metode berpikir yang dipakai programmer ketika menulis program. Beberapa me...
  1. 1. BAB 3 COMPUTATIONAL THINKING A. Pengertian Penguasaan kecakapan Berpikir/Pemikiran Komputasi atau Computational Thinking (CT) sebagai salah satu teknik penyelesaian masalah menjadi sangat penting di masa sekarang untuk menyiapkan generasi penerus yang berdaya saing di era ekonomi digital ini. Kecakapan ini mengajarkan siswa bagaimana berpikir seperti cara ilmuwan komputer berpikir, untuk menyelesaikan permasalahan di dunia nyata. Awalnya istilah Computational Thinking atau Berpikir/Pemikiran Komputasi digaungkan oleh Seymour Papert (1980) dalam bukunya yang berjudul “Mindstorm”. Ketika itu Papert berfokus pada dua aspek komputasi: pertama, bagaimana menggunakan komputasi untuk menciptakan pengetahuan baru, dan kedua, bagaimana menggunakan komputer untuk meningkatkan pemikiran dan perubahan pola akses ke pengetahuan. Berikutnya J. M. Wing membawa pendekatan yang dimodifikasi dan perhatian baru pada pemikiran komputasi atau Computational Thinking. S. Papert menghubungkan pemikiran komputasi dan pedagogi digital dengan pendekatan modern dalam pendidikan yang diprakarsai oleh Jean Piaget. J. Piaget adalah seorang psikolog perkembangan paling dikenal karena memelopori teori belajar yang dikenal sebagai konstruktivisme; secara singkat, katanya bahwa peserta didik membangun pengetahuan baru dalam pikiran mereka, dari interaksi pengalaman mereka dengan pengetahuan sebelumnya. S. Papert mengembangkan teori konstruktivisme, menambahkan gagasan bahwa pembelajaran ditingkatkan ketika pelajar terlibat dalam “membangun produk yang bermakna. “ Jeannette M. Wing menganggap pemikiran komputasi sebagai keterampilan dasar untuk kemampuan analitis semua orang sama dengan kecakapan dengan membaca, menulis, dan berhitung. Makalah Wing disambut oleh masyarakat di semua tingkatan, terutama di jenjang pendidikan K-12 (SD-SMA), yang sangat bertanggung jawab dan berpengaruh dalam pengembangan kecakapan dan karakter peserta didik. Tulisan J. M. Wing ini dimuat di Jurnal Communication ACM pada Tahun 2006. Pada Tahun 2012, kurikulum nasional Inggris mulai memperkenalkan ilmu komputer atau Computer Science (CS) kepada semua siswa. Di Singapura, sebagai bagian dari inisiatif “Smart Nation”, telah memberi label pengembangan CT sebagai “kemampuan nasional”. Bahkan negara-negara lain, dari Finlandia hingga Korea Selatan, Cina hingga Australia dan Selandia Baru, telah meluncurkan upaya skala besar untuk memperkenalkan CT di sekolah-sekolah, sebagai
  2. 2. bagian dari kurikulum CS baru atau diintegrasikan ke dalam mata pelajaran yang ada. Di Amerika Serikat, mantan Presiden Barack Obama meminta semua siswa K-12 (SD sampai SMA) untuk dilengkapi dengan keterampilan CT sebagai bagian dari inisiatif “Computer Science for All” pada tahun 2016. Apa itu Berpikir/Pemikiran Komputasi? Jadi apa sebenarnya yang dimaksud dengan berpikir/pemikiran komputasi atau Computational Thinking? Mudahnya, berpikir/pemikiran komputasi atau Computational Thinking adalah “cara berpikir (atau memecahkan masalah) seperti seorang ilmuwan komputer.” Dengan kata lain, Computational Thinking adalah adalah sebuah metoda pemecahan masalah dengan mengaplikasikan/melibatkan teknik yang digunakan oleh software engineer dalam menulis program. Metode berpikir/pemikiran komputasi Berpikir/pemikiran komputasi tidak berarti berpikir seperti komputer, melainkan berpikir tentang komputasi di mana sesorang dituntut untuk: 1. memformulasikan masalah dalam bentuk masalah komputasi dan 2. menyusun solusi komputasi yang baik (dalam bentuk algoritma) atau menjelaskan mengapa tidak ditemukan solusi yang sesuai. Terdapat beberapa metode berpikir komputasi/computational thinking dalam memecahkan masalah, antara lain : 1. Decomposition : Memecah-mecah masalah menjadi lebih kecil dan sampai ke pokok sebuah masalah hingga kita menyelesaikan suatu masalah tersebut dapat menyelesaikannya satu persatu dan mengidentifikasi perbagian darimana masalah itu datang. 2. Pattern Recognition : Mencari pola, biasanya didalam sebuah masalah terdapat pola pola tertentu untuk memecahkannya disitu kita dituntut mengetahui sendiri bagaimana pola tersebut. 3. Abstraksi : Melakukan generalisasi dan mengidentifikasi prinsip-prinsip umum yang menghasilkan pola, tren dan keteraturan tersebut. Biasanya dengan melihat karakteristik umum dan juga membuat model suatu penyelesaian. 4. Algorithm : Mengembangkan petunjuk pemecahan masalah yang sama secara step-by- step, langkah demi langkah, tahapan demi tahapan sehingga orang lain dapat menggunakan langkah/informasi tersebut untuk menyelesaikan permasalahan yang sama.
  3. 3. B. Decompotition Dekomposisi memiliki pengertian bahasa yaitu mengurai, atau yang bisa diperinci menjadi proses perubahan menjadi bentuk yang lebih sederhana. Sedangkan pengertian Dekomposisi pada Computational thinking adalah suatu proses pemecahan suatu masalah yang komplex dan rumit menjadi beberapa bagian yang lebih kecil, lebih spesifik, dan lebih detail lagi. Proses dekomposisi sangatlah penting dalam mencari solusi yang efektif, efisien, dan membuat kerja menjadi lebih ringan daripada harus mecari solusi dari masalah yang komplex dan rumit tanpa di dekomposisikan terlebih dahulu. Langkah-langkah dari proses dekomposisi suatu masalah yang komplex adalah dengan cara : 1. Analysis. Proses ini adalah suatu kegiatan menganalisis suatu masalah komplex dan rumit agar bisa dipecah menjadi beberapa masalah yang lebih kecil dan lebih sederhana. Proses analisis ini tidak hanya dilakukan sekali, namun harus dilakukan beberapa kali hingga mendapatkan sub-masalah yang tidak bisa dipecahkan lagi 2. Parallelization. Proses ini adalah suatu proses untuk mengelompokkan sub-masalah yang memiliki cara penyelesaian yang sama, sehingga dapat mempersingkat waktu dalam hal mencari penyelesaian masalahnya 3. Synthesis. Proses ini adalah suatu proses untuk menggabungkan kembali masalah yang telah dipecah-pecah menjadi masalah yang utuh. Dengan ini kita dapat menyelesaikan masalah awal dengan langkah-langkah yang telah kita temukan ketika masalah tersebut masih menjadi sub-masalah Contoh dalam melakukan proses dekomposisi suatu masalah adalah saat kita ingin membuat suatu sepedah pancal. Kita akan memecahnya menjadi badan sepedah, alat pengatur kecepatan sepedah, dan alat pengatur arah sepedah. Selanjutnya kita akan memecah alat pengatur kecepatan menjadi pedal dan rem, sedangkan alat pengatur arah adalah stang. Dari sub-masalah tersebut kita masih dapat memecah lagi menjadi beberapa bagian lagi. Dan dengan mendapatkan sub-masalah terkecil kita dapat membuat bagian dari sepedah terkecil dahulu. Contoh tersebut adalah salah satu dari proses mendekomposisikan suatu masalah.
  4. 4. Apa itu Computational Thinking (CT)? CT adalah metode berpikir yang dipakai programmer ketika menulis program. Beberapa metode ini antara lain :  Decomposition : Kemampuan memecah data, proses atau masalah (kompleks) menjadi bagian- bagian yang lebih kecil atau menjadi tugas-tugas yang mudah dikelola. Misalnya memecah ‘Drive/Direktory’ dalam sebuah komputer berdasarkan komponen penyusunnya: File dan Direktory.  Pattern Recognition : Kemampuan untuk melihat persamaan atau bahkan perbedaan pola, tren dan keteraturan dalam data yang nantinya akan digunakan dalam membuat prediksi dan penyajian data. Misalnya mengenali pola file dokumen, file sistem, file eksekusion atau struktur data/file.  Abstraksi : Melakukan generalisasi dan mengidentifikasi prinsip-prinsip umum yang menghasilkan pola, tren dan keteraturan tersebut. Misalnya dengan menempatkan semua file sistem di folder Windows, file program di folder Program Files, file data/dokumen di Folder Mydocument dan file pendukung di Drive/Direktory terpisah.  Algorithm Design : Mengembangkan petunjuk pemecahan masalah yang sama secara step-by- step, langkah demi langkah, tahapan demi tahapan sehingga orang lain dapat menggunakan langkah/informasi tersebut untuk menyelesaikan permasalahan yang sama. Misalnya bagaimanakah langkah mencari file-file dokumen yang ada dalam sebuah komputer Karakteristik berpikir komputasi adalah: 1. Mampu memberikan pemecahan masalah menggunakan komputer atau perangkat lain. 2. Mampu mengorganisasi dan menganalisa data. 3. Mampu melakukan representasi data melalui abstraksi dengan suatu model atau simulasi. 4. Mampu melakukan otomatisasi solusi melalui cara berpikir algoritma. 5. Mampu melakukan identifikasi, analisa dan implementasi solusi dengan berbagai kombinasi langkah / cara dan sumber daya yang efisien dan efektif. Mampu melakukan generalisasi solusi untuk berbagai masalah yang berbeda.

