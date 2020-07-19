Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESAIN GRAFIS CorelDRAW
Materi desain grafis corel draw

CorelDraw

Materi desain grafis corel draw

  1. 1. DESAIN GRAFIS CorelDRAW
  2. 2. Pengertian Desain grafis atau rancang grafis adalah... Proses komunikasi menggunakan elemen visual, seperti tulisan, bentuk, dan gambar yang dimaksudkan untuk menciptakan persepsi akan suatu pesan yang disampaikan.
  3. 3. Prinsip dan Unsur Desain Unsur dalam desain grafis sama seperti unsur dasar dalam disiplin desain lainnya. Unsur-unsur tersebut (termasuk shape, bentuk (form), tekstur, garis, ruang, dan warna) membentuk prinsip-prinsip dasar desain visual. Prinsip-prinsip tersebut, seperti keseimbangan (balance), ritme (rhythm), tekanan (emphasis), proporsi ("proportion") dan kesatuan (unity), kemudian membentuk aspek struktural komposisi yang lebih luas.
  4. 4. Grafis Bitmap • Definisi Objek grafis bitmap gambar dibentuk oleh titik-titik dan kombinasi warna. Dalam grafik komputer, gambar bitmap merupakan struktur data yang mewakili susunan pixel warna yang ditampilkan di layar monitor, kertas atau media display lainnya. Secara teknis gambar bitmap digambarkan dengan lebar dan tinggi dalam pixel dan jumlah bit per pixel. Beberapa format gambar bitmap yang sering dijumpai: GIF, JPEG, BMP dan PNG.
  5. 5. Grafis Vektor • Definisi Grafis Vector Grafis vektor adalah objek gambar yang dibentuk oleh kombinasi dari titik dan garis dengan menggunakan rumus matematika tertentu.
  6. 6. Kelebihan Grafis Bitmap Grafis Vektor • Dapat menambahkan efek khusus tertentu sehingga mereka dapat membuat objek tampil seperti yang diinginkan. • Dapat menghasilkan objek gambar bitmap gambar vektor objek dengan cara yang mudah dan cepat, kualitas hasil dapat ditentukan. • Mampu menangkap nuansa warna alami dan bentuk. • Ruang penyimpanan untuk objek gambar lebih efisien. • Gambar vektor Obyek dapat berubah dalam ukuran dan bentuk tanpa menurunkan kualitas tampilannya. • Dapat dicetak pada resolusi tertinggi pada printer. • Menggambar dan bentuk mengedit vektor relatif mudah dan menyenangkan.
  7. 7. Kekurangan Grafis Bitmap Grafis Vektor • Objek memiliki masalah ketika gambar diubah ukurannya, terutama ketika objek gambar diperbesar. • Efek diidapat dari objek berbasis bitmap yang akan pecah terlihat atau rincian kurang bila dicetak pada resolusi yang lebih rendah. • Tidak dapat menghasilkan objek gambar vektor utama ketika mengkonversi objek gambar format bitmap.
  8. 8. Aplikasi yang digunakan Grafis Bitmap Grafis Vektor • Adobe Photoshop; • Adobe PhotoDeluxe; • Paint Shop Pro; • Corel Photo-Paint; • Ms. Office Paint. • Adobe Illustrator; • CorelDRAW; • Xara X¹; • Zoner Draw; • Canvas 8; • Creature House Expression.
  9. 9. Istilah Penting Fill : Isi dari suatu objek kurva atau bidang-bidang tertentu, biasanya berupa warna. Natural : Warna atau kesan alamiah. Node : Titik-titik penghubung antar garis pada suatu objek. Pixel : Picture element, bagian terkecil dari gambar bitmap, berupa titik titik penyusun gambar. Stroke : Objek garis dari suatu gambar.
  10. 10. Contoh

