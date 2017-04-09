Багануур ХК-ы бүтээмжийн хэмжилт, бүрдэл хэсгийн хамаарлууд Н.Тэмүүлэн Н.Золжаргал
Онол, арга зүй • Бүтээмж гэдэг 1 нь нэгж зардлаар хэдий хэр бүтээгдэхүүн, үйлчилгээг үйлдвэрлэж байгааг харуулдаг үзүүлэлт...
Хэрэгцээ шаардлага • Уурхайн эдийн засгийн үр өгөөжийг нэмэгдүүлэхийн тулд бүхий л төрлийн тооцоо судалгаа шинжилгээ хийгд...
Судалгааны хэсэг /SWOT шинжилгээ/ Давуу тал  Дэд бүтэц сайн  Төвийн бүстэй ойр  Зах зээлд байр сууриа олсон  Тээвэрлэл...
Судалгааны хэсэг № Үзүүлэлт Нэгж 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он 1 Нийт орлого Сая.₮ 33339 36183 38820 2 Нийт зардал 32017 37990 4...
Судалгааны хэсэг № Үзүүлэлт Нэгж 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он 1 Нийт бүтээмж - 0.96 1.04 1.10 2 Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж 0.34 0.38 0...
Судалгааны хэсэг № Үзүүлэлт Нэгж 2010 он 2011 он 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он 1 Нийт бүтээмж м3/мян.₮ 0.4 0.37 0.33 0.31 0.3 2 ...
Судалгааны хэсэг y = 0.1031x - 0.2748 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 5.6 5.8 6 6.2 6.4 6.6 Нийтбүтээмж Капиталын бүтээмж y = 0.0807...
Дүгнэлт • Судалгаанаас үзэхэд “БАГАНУУР” ХК-ы нийт бүтээмж нь капиталаас илүү хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжээс хамаарсан нь ажиглагд...
Ашигласан материал • [1] “Багануур” ХК-ны 2014 оны ТУЗ-ын тайлан • [2] “Багануур” ХК Бүтээмжийг нэмэгдүүлэх арга замууд • ...
Анхаарал хандуулсан баярлалаа
багануур хк-ийн бүтээмжийн хэмжилт

багануур хк-ийн бүтээмжийн хэмжилт

  1. 1. Багануур ХК-ы бүтээмжийн хэмжилт, бүрдэл хэсгийн хамаарлууд Н.Тэмүүлэн Н.Золжаргал
  2. 2. Онол, арга зүй • Бүтээмж гэдэг 1 нь нэгж зардлаар хэдий хэр бүтээгдэхүүн, үйлчилгээг үйлдвэрлэж байгааг харуулдаг үзүүлэлт юм. Бүтээмжийг гол төлөв 3 үндсэн хүчин зүйлээр тодорхойлдог: 1. Нийт бүтээмж 2. Үндсэн хүчин зүйлийн бүтээмж 3. Тодорхой хүчин зүйлийн бүтээмж
  3. 3. Хэрэгцээ шаардлага • Уурхайн эдийн засгийн үр өгөөжийг нэмэгдүүлэхийн тулд бүхий л төрлийн тооцоо судалгаа шинжилгээ хийгдсэн байх шаардлагатай. Ганцхан өөрийн бодолд тулгуурлан учир шалтгааныг тайлбарлах нь өрөөсгөл зүйл. Тийм ч учраас уурхайн үзүүлэлтүүдийг хооронд жишиж нэгээс нөгөөд хэрхэн нөлөөлөж буйг олж мэдсэнээр уурхайн тулгарч буй хүндрэлтэй асуудлуудад зөв онош тавих боломжтой.
  4. 4. Судалгааны хэсэг /SWOT шинжилгээ/ Давуу тал  Дэд бүтэц сайн  Төвийн бүстэй ойр  Зах зээлд байр сууриа олсон  Тээвэрлэлт  Хүний нөөц Сул тал  Төрөөс тогтоосон үнээр борлуулдаг  Техник технологийн хуучралт  Урт хугацаат өр төлбөр их Боломж  Бүтээгдэхүүнийг төрөлжүүлэх  Зах зээлээ тэлэх Аюул  Зах зээл дахь өрсөлдөгч нэмэгдэх хандлагатай байна  Алдагдалтай удаан хугацаанд ажиллах тохиолдолд бүрэн хувьчлагдах  Технологийн шинэчлэл хийхгүй удвал хүчин чадал дутна
  5. 5. Судалгааны хэсэг № Үзүүлэлт Нэгж 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он 1 Нийт орлого Сая.₮ 33339 36183 38820 2 Нийт зардал 32017 37990 42800 3 Хөдөлмөрийн зардал 11600 13900 13900 4 Эрчим хүч 2000 2200 2200 5 Капиталын зардал 4700 5700 5700 Нийт зардал Нийт орлого = Нийт бүтээмж → 32017 Сая. ₮ 33339 Сая. ₮ = 0.96 Хөдөлмөрийн зардал Нийт орлого = Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж → 11600 Сая. ₮ 33339 Сая. ₮ = 0.34 Эрчим хүчний зардал Нийт орлого = Эрчим хүчний бүтээмж → 2000 Сая. ₮ 33339 Сая. ₮ = 0.05 Хүснэгт 1
  6. 6. Судалгааны хэсэг № Үзүүлэлт Нэгж 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он 1 Нийт бүтээмж - 0.96 1.04 1.10 2 Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж 0.34 0.38 0.35 3 Эрчим хүчний бүтээмж 0.05 0.06 0.05 4 Капиталын бүтээмж 0.14 0.12 0.14 0.96 1.04 1.1 0.34 0.38 0.35 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.14 0.12 0.14 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он Нийт бүтээмж Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж Эрчим хүчний бүтээмж Капиталын бүтээмж График 1 Хүснэгт 2 Багануур ХК-ы бүтээмжийг мөнгөн дүнгээр тооцов.
  7. 7. Судалгааны хэсэг № Үзүүлэлт Нэгж 2010 он 2011 он 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он 1 Нийт бүтээмж м3/мян.₮ 0.4 0.37 0.33 0.31 0.3 2 Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж 2.28 1.66 1.28 1.15 1.01 3 Капиталын бүтээмж 6.44 6.32 5.65 5.69 5.8 4 Материалын бүтээмж 1.33 1.21 1.11 1.19 1.25 5 Эрчим хүчний бүтээмж 11.91 10.87 8.6 8.39 7.02 0.4 0.37 0.33 0.31 0.3 2.28 1.66 1.28 1.15 1.01 6.44 6.32 5.65 5.69 5.8 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 2010 он 2011 он 2012 он 2013 он 2014 он Нийт бүтээмж Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж Капиталын бүтээмж Материалын бүтээмж График 2 Хүснэгт 3 Багануур ХК-ы тодорхой хүчин зүйлийн бүтээмж /Уулын цулаар/
  8. 8. Судалгааны хэсэг y = 0.1031x - 0.2748 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 5.6 5.8 6 6.2 6.4 6.6 Нийтбүтээмж Капиталын бүтээмж y = 0.0807x + 0.2228 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 Нийтбүтээмж Хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж График 3 График 4Корляци = 0.911 Корляци = 0.979 Капитал болон хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжийн аль аль нь хүчтэй хамааралтай боловч хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжийн корляцийн коэффицент нь 0.97 байгаа нь нийт бүтээмж нь хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжээс ихээхэн хамааралтай байгаг харуулж байна. Гэвч мэдрэмжийг хэмжин үзэхэд хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмж 0.01 нэгжээр нэмэгдэхэд нийт бүтээмж 0.007 нэгжээр өсөж байна. Харин капиталын бүтээмж 0.01 нэгжээр нэмэгдэхэд нийт бүтээмж 0.171 нэгжээр өснө.
  9. 9. Дүгнэлт • Судалгаанаас үзэхэд “БАГАНУУР” ХК-ы нийт бүтээмж нь капиталаас илүү хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжээс хамаарсан нь ажиглагдаж байна. Учир нь уг компаний техник технологийн ашиглалтын хугацаа өнгөрсөн, элэгдэл хорогдлын хасагдал их зэрэгтэй холбоотой. Хэдий нийт бүтээмж нь хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжээс илүү хамаарч байгаа боловч капиталийн бүтээмжийн өсөлт нь нийт бүтээмжийг илүү нэмэгдүүлэх чадамжтай нь ажиглагдав. Тийм учраас хөдөлмөрийн бүтээмжээс илүү капиталд тулгуурласан бүтээмжийг нэмэгдүүлэх боломжийг судлах нь зүйтэй
  10. 10. Ашигласан материал • [1] “Багануур” ХК-ны 2014 оны ТУЗ-ын тайлан • [2] “Багануур” ХК Бүтээмжийг нэмэгдүүлэх арга замууд • [3] S.MT103 хичээлийн гарын авлага
  11. 11. Анхаарал хандуулсан баярлалаа

