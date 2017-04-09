Өрнө дахины соёл - Ром

ӨРНӨ ДАХИНЫСОЁЛ ЭРТНИЙ РОМ Соёлсудлал5-2 Н.Тэмүүлэн
АГУУЛГА • Эртний Ромын түүх • Ромын соёл, аж байдал
ЭРТНИЙ РОМЫН ТҮҮХ • Хэл: Латин, Грек • Нийслэл: Rome (27–) Mediolanum (286–402) Augusta TreverorumSirmiumRevena (402–476) ...
ЭРТНИЙ РОМЫН ТҮҮХ РОМЫН ЭЗЭНТ ГҮРЭН (НТӨ 27 – НТ 285) Ромын эзэнт гүрнийг байгуулсын август легионоор удирдуулсан 20 легио...
АТТИЛА БА РОМ • Хүннү гүрэн задарч 2 хэсэг болон хуваагдаж умард хүннүчүүд баруун европлуу нүүдлэв. • Түүхэн олон сурвалжи...
1. COLOSEUM РОМЫНСОЁЛАЖБАЙДАЛ Coloseum нь нийтийн тооллын 70-80 аад онуудад баригджээ. Цэргийн сургуулалт, төрөл бүрийн ту...
• Эртний Грекийн адил тэд бурхадыг шүтдэг байв. Харин нэршилүүд нь өөр байжээ. 392 оноос эхлэн Христийн шашин нь төрийншаш...
3. ГЛАДИАТОР РОМЫН СОЁЛ АЖ БАЙДАЛ Энэхүү цус асгаруулсан тулааныг үзэх гэж хэдэн мянган оршин cуугчид цэнгэлдэх хүрээлэнрү...
РОМЫН СОЁЛ АЖ БАЙДАЛ Мөн түүнчлэн Ромын Эзэнт Гүр нь ус татах байгууламж, чулуун хананы зураг, олон сүм, филолофи, шинжлэх...
• Анхаара хандуулсан баярлалаа
