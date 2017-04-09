Classroom Language Temuulen .N
What is classroom language ? • Classroom language is the routine that used on a regular basis in classroom like giving ins...
How can classroom language be taught? • When teaching classroom language, there are several strategies a teacher can emplo...
How can classroom language be taught? • Once you introduce the concepts, use them! Employ them as much as possible so the ...
• The end
  1. 1. Classroom Language Temuulen .N
  2. 2. What is classroom language ? • Classroom language is the routine that used on a regular basis in classroom like giving instruction of praise. • For example: “Please sit down” , “Please put down the chairs”. This is language that teachers are used to using and students are used to hearing, but when teaching a language it takes a while to learn this part of the language.
  3. 3. How can classroom language be taught? • When teaching classroom language, there are several strategies a teacher can employ to facilitate the learning: • Start with short commands, maybe just one word such as “Sit”. Then the teacher can progress to a longer command, such as “Sit down please” and eventually students can learn alternate phrases that mean the same think, for example “Take a seat” • Don’t leave them out of the learning process
  4. 4. How can classroom language be taught? • Once you introduce the concepts, use them! Employ them as much as possible so the students become accustomed to them and eventually are able to use them as well. • Use prompts such as language ladders or visuals to help students learn and remember the classroom language.
