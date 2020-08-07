Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By Dr.Satish Chand Assistant Professor Deptt.of Teacher Education K.M.G.G.PG College Badalpur G.B.Nagar
 Meaning of Assessment:Assessment is a process of collecting reviewing and using data for the purpose of improvement in t...
 Assessment for Learning:-during the Learning process.formative assessment  Assessment of Learning:- after the learning ...
 बालको के शर्क्षर् में क्रकसी प्रकार की समस्या होने से पहले उसे आंकशलत करके उसके अनुरूप अर्धगम करना अर्धगम के शलए आंकलन क...
 पुरे शर्क्षर् सि का अंत में क्रकया गया आंकलन अर्धगम का आंकलन Assessment of learning कहलाता हैI  इस प्रकार के शर्क्षर् क...
 इसमें छाि या व्यप्क्त अपना आंकलन करता है क्रक उसने क्रकसी चीज को क्रकतना सीखा हैI  इसमें छाि Self assessment करते हैI ...
 Formative Assessment :  Formative assessment,Formative evaluation,Formative feedback or assessment for learning –Includ...
 रचनात्मक आंकलन में अध्यापक पाठ को पढ़ते समय यह जााँच करता है कक छात्र ने अभिवर्त्तियो और ज्ञान को ककतना ग्रहण ककया हैI  ...
 Summative assessment, summative evaluation, or assessment of -The goal of summative assessment is to evaluate student le...
 Tools/example of summative assessment -  Half Yearly exam  Yearly exam  Semester exam  Essay writing  interview  P...
 रचनात्मक आंकलन का प्रयोग भिक्षण प्रकिया कक प्रगनत का ज्ञान ज्ञात करने क़े भलए ककया जाता हैI  रचनात्मक आंकलन भिक्षण प्रकि...
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assessment for learning

36 views

Published on

For B.ed Students

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assessment for learning

  1. 1. By Dr.Satish Chand Assistant Professor Deptt.of Teacher Education K.M.G.G.PG College Badalpur G.B.Nagar
  2. 2.  Meaning of Assessment:Assessment is a process of collecting reviewing and using data for the purpose of improvement in the learning process.  आकलन का अर्थ है सूचनाओं को एकत्रित करने की प्रक्रिया, विद्यार्र्थयों के संदर्थ में क्रकसी विषय के बारे में ननर्थय प्रदान करना आकलन Assessment कहलाता हैI आकलन की प्रक्रिया में प्रदत कायथ प्रदर्थन परीक्षर् Assessment performence Test का प्रयोग क्रकया जाता है ,आकलन में छािों को त्रबना अंक अर्िा ग्रेडडंग के फीडबैक ददया जाता है ताक्रक र्ैक्षक्षक उद्देश्यों की प्राप्तत में अंनतम मूलयांकन के पूिथ सुधार संर्ि हो सके I  बीसिीं सदी के अंत में इस र्ब्द का प्रयोग हुआ हैI आकलन सतत एिं सुधारात्मक प्रक्रिया है  There are two types of Assessment  1- Formative Assessment  2- Summative Assessment 
  3. 3.  Assessment for Learning:-during the Learning process.formative assessment  Assessment of Learning:- after the learning process. Summative assessment  Assessment as Learning-:During the learning process ,students become aware of their own learning. self assessment  Assessment in Learning: During learning process
  4. 4.  बालको के शर्क्षर् में क्रकसी प्रकार की समस्या होने से पहले उसे आंकशलत करके उसके अनुरूप अर्धगम करना अर्धगम के शलए आंकलन कहलाता है  अर्धगम के शलए आंकलन ननमाथर्ात्मक आंकलन पर आधाररत होता हैI  इसमें कोई ग्रेड या स्कोर नहीं ददया जाता हैI  अध्ययन की पूरी प्रक्रिया के दौरान होता रहता हैI  यह आंकलन ननदानात्मक होता है I  Observation अिलोकन, Homework गृहकायथ, class test क्लास टेस्ट .and Assignment दत्त कायथ आदद से इस प्रकार का आंकलन क्रकया जाता हैI  इसके द्िारा विद्यार्र्थयों का तुलनात्मक आंकलन नहीं होता है बप्लक उनकी व्यप्क्तगत गुर्ों और कशमयों का आंकलन होता है I  यह आंकलन अशर्प्रेरर्ा को बढ़ािा देता है I  इसके द्िारा हम देखते है की हमारा काम ठीक से हो रहा है या नहीं I  अर्धगम के शलए आंकलन रचनात्मक र्ी होता है i 
  5. 5.  पुरे शर्क्षर् सि का अंत में क्रकया गया आंकलन अर्धगम का आंकलन Assessment of learning कहलाता हैI  इस प्रकार के शर्क्षर् का उद्देश्य अर्धगम प्रग्रनत और र्ैक्षक्षक उपलप्ब्ध का आंकलन होता हैI  यह संकलात्मक या योगात्मक आंकलन summative assessment होता है जो संपूर्थ शर्क्षर् सि की समाप्तत के बाद क्रकता जाता हैI  इसमें Yearly exam िावषथक परीक्षा ,half yrarly exam अधथ िावषथक परीक्षा ,semester exam सेमेस्टर परीक्षा आदद के माध्यम से छाि द्िारा क्रकये गए अर्धगम का आंकलन क्रकया जाता है  शर्क्षर् अर्धगम में हुई िुदटयों में सुधार यह अर्धगम प्रक्रिया के अंत में क्रकया जाता हैI  विषय िास्तु में सुधार हेतु क्रकया जाता है
  6. 6.  इसमें छाि या व्यप्क्त अपना आंकलन करता है क्रक उसने क्रकसी चीज को क्रकतना सीखा हैI  इसमें छाि Self assessment करते हैI  यह शसखने क्रक प्रक्रिया learning process के दौरान चलता रहता हैI  4- Assessment in Learning अर्धगम में आंकलन  अर्धगम के दौरान क्रकसी एक प्रश्न को हल करने के शलए जो आंकलन क्रकया जाता है उसे अर्धगम में आंकलन कहते है  इसमें छाि अपने अपने विचार व्यक्त करते है  यह आंकलन र्ी अर्धगम प्रक्रिया के दौरान चलता रहता है
  7. 7.  Formative Assessment :  Formative assessment,Formative evaluation,Formative feedback or assessment for learning –Including diagnostic testing is a range of formal and informal assessment procedures conducted by teacher during the learning process in order to modify teaching and learning activities .The goal of formative assessment is to monitor students learning to provide feedback that can help students identify their strength and weekness .It also help teacher recognize where students are struggling and address problems.
  8. 8.  रचनात्मक आंकलन में अध्यापक पाठ को पढ़ते समय यह जााँच करता है कक छात्र ने अभिवर्त्तियो और ज्ञान को ककतना ग्रहण ककया हैI  रचनात्मक आंकलन र्त्वद्यार्थी को यह जानने का अवसर देता है कक उसे कहा सुधार की आवश्य्कता हैI  बच्चो को लगातार फीडबैक क़े भलए रचनात्मक आंकलन या मूयांकन में सहायक होता हैI  ननमािणात्मक मूयांकन पाठ क़े बीच- बीच में ककया जाता है I  यह आंकलन सीखने सीखने की प्रकिया कक दौरान बच्चो की प्रग्रनत का ननररक्षण और उसमे सुधार लाने क़े भलए ककया जाता है I  Identification of area of improvement .  Specific suggestion for improvement .  Tools/Example of Formative assessment -  Oral Question-Answer Discussion in Classroom  Observation Dayri Group and individual work  Work sheet Checklist  class activity
  9. 9.  Summative assessment, summative evaluation, or assessment of -The goal of summative assessment is to evaluate student learning at the end of an instructional unit by comparing it against a standard or benchmark. Note, 'the end' does not necessarily mean the end of an entire course or module of study. Summative assessments may be distributed throughout a course, after a particular unit (or collection of topics) has been taught, and there are advantages to doing so.  योगात्मक आंकलन का कायथ शर्क्षर् प्रक्रिया क्रकतनी सफल रही इसका ज्ञान करना होता है ,यह सदैि एक ननप्श्चत अिर्ध क़े पश्चात होता हैI योगात्मक आंकलन; अर्धगम क़े आंकलन क़े रूप में क्रकया जाता है .इसका कायथ छाि को ग्रेड ि् पररर्ाम प्रदान करना होता है इसके द्रारा विद्यार्ी को यह पता चलता है क्रक उसमे क्रकतना सुधार हुआ हैI
  10. 10.  Tools/example of summative assessment -  Half Yearly exam  Yearly exam  Semester exam  Essay writing  interview  Portpolio  Project  Presentation  etc.
  11. 11.  रचनात्मक आंकलन का प्रयोग भिक्षण प्रकिया कक प्रगनत का ज्ञान ज्ञात करने क़े भलए ककया जाता हैI  रचनात्मक आंकलन भिक्षण प्रकिया क़े दौरान लगातार होता रहता हैI  रचनात्मक आंकलन का प्रयोग अधधगम क़े भलए आंकलन क़े रूप में ककया जाता है  रचनात्मक आंकलन का कायि छात्रों को फीडबैक प्रदान करना हैI  रचनात्मक आंकलन क़े द्वारा छात्रों को यह पता चलता है कक उसे कहा सुधार कक आवश्य्कता है  जबकक योगात्मक आंकलन का प्रयोग भिक्षण प्रकिया ककतनी सफल रही या उद्देश्ययों कक प्राप्तत कहा तक हुई यह ज्ञात करने क़े भलए ककया जाता हैI  जबकक योगात्मक आंकलन भिक्षण प्रकिया के समाप्तत या एक ननप्श्यचत अवधध क़े पश्यचात होता हैI  जबकक योगात्मक आंकलन का प्रयोग अधधगम क़े आंकलन क़े रूप में ककया जाता हैI  जबकक योगात्मक आंकलन का कायि छात्रों को ग्रेड और पररणाम प्रदान करना है  जबकक योगात्मक आंकलन क़े द्वारा र्त्वद्याधर्थियों को यह पता लगता है कक उसमे ककतना सुधार हुआ है
  12. 12. Thank you

×