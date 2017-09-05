6.pengolahan data

Rara Warih Gayatri
 Pengolahan data adalah suatu proses dalam memperoleh data ringkasan atau angka ringkasan dengan menggunakan cara- cara a...
1. Data dapat diberi makna yang berguna dalam memecahkan masalah-masalah penelitian 2. Memperlihatkan hubungan-hubungan an...
 verifikasi  pengorganisasian data  pencarian kembali  Transformasi  Penggabungan  Pengurutan  perhitungan / kalkul...
 Editing adalah pengecekan atau pengoreksian data yang telah dikumpulkan, karena kemungkinan data yang masuk (raw data) a...
 Hal-hal yang perlu diedit pada data masuk adalah sebagai berikut. 1. Dipenuhi tidaknya instruksi sampling 2. Dapat dibac...
 Coding adalah pemberian atau pembuatan kode-kode pada tiap-tiap data yang termasuk dalam kategori yang sama. Kode adalah...
 Tabulasi adalah membuat tabel-tabel yang berisikan data yang telah diberikan kode sesuai dengan analisis yang dibutuhkan...
Tabel ini dapat berbentuk. 1. Tabel pemindahan : Tabel pemindahan disebut juga lembaran kode, yaitu tempat memindahkan kod...
 Penyajian data itu memiliki keggunaan: 1. Untuk menunjukkan perkembangan suatu keadaan 2. Untuk mengadakan perbandingan ...
1. Table data: yaitu table yang menayjikan data dalam bentuk kumpulan angka-angka yang disusun menurut kategori-kategori t...
