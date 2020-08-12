Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALIPHATIC NUCLEOPHILIC SUBSTITUTION Prof. A.Ramachandran Assistant Professor in Chemistry GCE, Salem-11
DEFINITION • Nucleophilic substitution reaction involves the displacement of a nucleophile by another nucleophile • The nu...
TYPES OF NUCLEOPHILIC SUBSTITUTION REACTIONS • Unimolecular Nucleophilic Substitution reaction (SN 1) • Bimolecular Nucleo...
SN1 MECHANISM • The SN1 reaction is a nucleophilic substitution reaction where the rate determining step is unimolecular. ...
SN1 MECHANISM Taking the hydrolysis of tertiary butyl bromide as an example, Step 1 The carbon-bromine bond is a polar co...
SN1 MECHANISM • Step I: Overall
SN1 MECHANISM • Step II: In the second step of the SN1 reaction mechanism, the carbocation is attacked by the nucleophile...
SN1 MECHANISM • Step II:
SN1 MECHANISM Effect of Solvent • A solvent that can facilitate the formation of the carbocation intermediate will speed u...
SN1 MECHANISM Effect of Substrate • A tertiary carbocation being stabilized by three electron releasing groups. Allylic an...
SN2 MECHANISM • Nucleophilic substitution reactions which follow second-order kinetics are called SN2 • The rate of hydrol...
SN2 MECHANISM • A collision between the two reactants resulting in the direct displacement of Br- by OH- occurs. • While a...
SN2 MECHANISM • A state is reached when the OH and Br are partially bonded to the central carbon and the non- participatin...
SN2 MECHANISM Overall
SN2 MECHANISM Effect of Substrate: • The optimum substrate would be CH3-X. Each replacement of hydrogen by a more bulky al...
SNI MECHANISM • SN i means Substitution Nucleophilic Internal mechanism • It follows second-order kinetics with no change ...
SNI MECHANISM Overall
