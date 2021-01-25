Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPANISH NATIONAL HERITAGE SITES By: Camila Estévez Marta Bonilla Alejandro Becerra Lidia Sevillano
THE DISCOVERY OF THE ROMAN THEATRE OF MÉRIDA IN 1910 ● Context: the Roman conquest of Hispania (218-19 BC) ● The theatre w...
The Guernica of Picasso 1937 ● Guernica is the testimony of the horror of the Spanish Civil War that took place from 1936 ...
THE CONSTITUTION, ROYAL PALACE AND THE CROWNING OF JUAN CARLOS I (1975) Constitution ● Death of Dictator Francisco Franco ...
THE GIRALDA ● The almohads started its construction in 1172. ● They constructed the minaret. ● In 1248, the catholics conq...
1. The Giralda was constructed by; a) The muslims. b) The catholics. c) Both. 2. The Giralda is in; a)Seville. b) Granada....
1. The Roman Theatre of Mérida was used in Ancient Rome for: a) Political issues. b) Theatre performances. c) Both. 2. TRU...
1. When did the constitution become effective. a) 1975 b) 1978 c) 1755 2. Who died in 1975 a) Primo de Rivera b) Francisco...
1. Guernica is a town of: a) Madrid b) Extremadura c) Cantabria d) Basque Country 2. The three animals represented in the ...
Spanish google slide chance 1.0
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spanish google slide chance 1.0

28 views

Published on

unesco

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spanish google slide chance 1.0

  1. 1. SPANISH NATIONAL HERITAGE SITES By: Camila Estévez Marta Bonilla Alejandro Becerra Lidia Sevillano
  2. 2. THE DISCOVERY OF THE ROMAN THEATRE OF MÉRIDA IN 1910 ● Context: the Roman conquest of Hispania (218-19 BC) ● The theatre was ordered by Marco Vispanio Agripa (16 BC). ● One of the most important monuments of our artística heritage. ● Used for political issues and performances. ● Abandoned in the 4th century, theatre was considered inmoral. ● Rediscovered in 1910 with the archeological excavations by José Ramón Mélida. ● It hosts the International Festival of Classical theatre of Mérida.
  3. 3. The Guernica of Picasso 1937 ● Guernica is the testimony of the horror of the Spanish Civil War that took place from 1936 to 1939, as well as the premonition of what was going to happen in the Second World War. ● It represented the bombings which had taken place on 26th April in 1937 in Guernica, a village in the Basque Country. It became a vivid memory of what should never ever happen again in any country. ● The reason that prompted Pablo Picasso to create this scene was the news of the bombings carried out by German aviation on the Basque town, known to the artist through the dramatic photographs published. ● The work is divided in a pyramidal composition of two groups, the first of which is made up of three animals: the bull, the wounded horse and the winged bird. And the second the human beings make up a second group, which includes a dead soldier and several women.
  4. 4. THE CONSTITUTION, ROYAL PALACE AND THE CROWNING OF JUAN CARLOS I (1975) Constitution ● Death of Dictator Francisco Franco ● Ended the process of democracy ● Became effective in 1978 Crowning ● 22 of Nov J. Carlos I was proclaimed king Royal Palace ● Situated on the site on the 9th century Moorish Alcazar ● Baroque style ● Biggest palace in occidental Europe
  5. 5. THE GIRALDA ● The almohads started its construction in 1172. ● They constructed the minaret. ● In 1248, the catholics conquered the Iberian peninsula. ● They continue with the construction. ● Now, it´s the symbol of Seville.
  6. 6. 1. The Giralda was constructed by; a) The muslims. b) The catholics. c) Both. 2. The Giralda is in; a)Seville. b) Granada. c) Almería. 3. TRUE/FALSE: The Giralda was the tallest building of the time.
  7. 7. 1. The Roman Theatre of Mérida was used in Ancient Rome for: a) Political issues. b) Theatre performances. c) Both. 2. TRUE/FALSE: The Roman Theatre of Mérida was abandoned on the 4th century BC. 3. The Roman theatre of Mérida was rediscovered with the archaeological excavations carried out by: a) José María b) José Carlos Hernández c) José Ramón Mélida 4. The Roman theatre of Mérida hosts since 1933 the International Festival of Classical: a) arts of Mérida. b) theatre of Mérida. c) music of Mérida.
  8. 8. 1. When did the constitution become effective. a) 1975 b) 1978 c) 1755 2. Who died in 1975 a) Primo de Rivera b) Francisco Franco c) Paco Alcácer 3. Who was proclaimed King in 1975 a) Carlos II b) J. Carlos I c) Carlos I 4. TRUE OR FALSE: The Royal palace is the biggest in oriental Europe
  9. 9. 1. Guernica is a town of: a) Madrid b) Extremadura c) Cantabria d) Basque Country 2. The three animals represented in the work are: a)the bull, the horse and the bird b)the bull, the horse and the snake c)the bear, the horse and the bird d)the bull, the dog and the bird 3. TRUE OR FALSE: The Spanish Civil War that took place from 1935 to 1938.

×