Unesco site florence

HISTORIC CENTER OF FLORENCE Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982 MONTI FRANCESCO, DE ANGELIS GIULIA
■ Florence, the symbol of the Renaissance, rose to economic and cultural pre-eminence under the Medici in the 15th and 16t...
■ The spiritual center of the city is the Piazza del Duomo with the cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore flanked by Giotto's...
■ The Baptistery of San Giovanni Battista stands in front of the cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, in Piazza San Giovann...
■ In the political-cultural center of Florence there are Palazzo Vecchio and the nearby Uffizi Gallery, where are the most...
■ Palazzo Vecchio is located in Piazza della Signoria in Florence and is the seat of the Municipality. It represents the b...
■ Crossing the Ponte Vecchio you arrive at the Oltrarno district with the Pitti Palace and the Boboli gardens. Still in th...
■ The church of Santo Spirito is one of the main basilicas of the city of Florence. It is located in the Oltrarno district...
■ In the area to the west of the Duomo stands the imposing Palazzo Strozzi (home to major exhibitions and prestigious cult...
The historic center can be appreciated in its entirety from the surrounding hills, especially from the Forte Belvedere, fr...
